Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for May 30

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,068 deaths in Georgia, no increase since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (5/17-5/30), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 18.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/3-5/16), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.14.
- There have been 895,894 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 200 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 401.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 626.
- There have been 63,764 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of five since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 78.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 71.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of May 30, there were 682 current hospitalizations – a decrease of three hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1,926 67
Atkinson 794 20
Bacon 1,290 29
Baker 163 9
Baldwin 3,873 117
Banks 1,660 38
Barrow 8,903 136
Bartow 11,348 216
Ben Hill 1,506 61
Berrien 1,073 33
Bibb 13,455 414
Bleckley 806 34
Brantley 956 35
Brooks 956 36
Bryan 2,793 38
Bulloch 5,294 64
Burke 1,804 40
Butts 2,358 81
Calhoun 454 15
Camden 3,260 31
Candler 776 38
Carroll 7,484 132
Catoosa 5,822 65
Charlton 1,243 27
Chatham 20,505 431
Chattahoochee 3,618 13
Chattooga 2,256 65
Cherokee 22,679 313
Clarke 12,892 139
Clay 185 3
Clayton 24,334 477
Clinch 740 25
Cobb 61,662 990
Coffee 4,249 140
Colquitt 3,585 83
Columbia 11,169 165
Cook 1,167 39
Coweta 8,826 209
Crawford 520 18
Crisp 1,454 58
Dade 1,246 13
Dawson 2,763 45
DeKalb 58,745 965
Decatur 2,160 55
Dodge 1,090 57
Dooly 805 32
Dougherty 5,635 283
Douglas 12,230 182
Early 1,029 43
Echols 361 4
Effingham 3,862 66
Elbert 1,532 59
Emanuel 1,757 55
Evans 773 17
Fannin 2,145 62
Fayette 6,780 158
Floyd 10,062 193
Forsyth 18,173 191
Franklin 2,369 43
Fulton 83,428 1,317
Gilmer 2,513 75
Glascock 146 7
Glynn 6,802 159
Gordon 6,534 106
Grady 1,593 49
Greene 1,513 54
Gwinnett 87,489 1,105
Habersham 4,674 152
Hall 25,297 458
Hancock 842 64
Haralson 1,720 35
Harris 2,237 59
Hart 1,717 37
Heard 652 17
Henry 19,598 303
Houston 10,177 203
Irwin 691 18
Jackson 8,589 135
Jasper 684 19
Jeff Davis 1,305 35
Jefferson 1,590 60
Jenkins 729 39
Johnson 793 43
Jones 1,597 52
Lamar 1,365 46
Lanier 509 9
Laurens 3,744 146
Lee 1,610 50
Liberty 3,586 62
Lincoln 523 25
Long 689 12
Lowndes 7,918 145
Lumpkin 2,844 66
Macon 626 29
Madison 2,776 45
Marion 406 19
McDuffie 1,710 42
McIntosh 701 14
Meriwether 1,557 76
Miller 685 9
Mitchell 1,549 74
Monroe 1,901 87
Montgomery 731 19
Morgan 1,207 24
Murray 4,238 83
Muscogee 14,705 418
Newton 7,650 232
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23,957 481
Oconee 3,082 66
Oglethorpe 1,213 29
Paulding 10,967 170
Peach 1,892 53
Pickens 2,578 63
Pierce 1,281 44
Pike 1,087 27
Polk 3,971 83
Pulaski 613 33
Putnam 1,810 56
Quitman 82 2
Rabun 1,569 41
Randolph 474 33
Richmond 20,310 423
Rockdale 6,173 154
Schley 211 4
Screven 822 21
Seminole 749 18
Spalding 4,181 161
Stephens 3,006 78
Stewart 817 25
Sumter 1,833 95
Talbot 401 18
Taliaferro 102 3
Tattnall 1,864 46
Taylor 515 22
Telfair 729 45
Terrell 578 47
Thomas 3,637 114
Tift 3,463 98
Toombs 2,967 101
Towns 1,122 44
Treutlen 634 26
Troup 6,025 191
Turner 611 34
Twiggs 512 39
Union 2,077 70
Unknown 2,332 7
Upson 1,836 111
Walker 6,679 80
Walton 8,153 239
Ware 3,060 151
Warren 388 17
Washington 1,641 62
Wayne 2,776 80
Webster 107 4
Wheeler 462 21
White 3,006 67
Whitfield 14,954 230
Wilcox 478 30
Wilkes 676 23
Wilkinson 735 27
Worth 1,201 61