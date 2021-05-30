Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for May 30

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,068 deaths in Georgia, no increase since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (5/17-5/30), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 18.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/3-5/16), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.14.

There have been 895,894 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 200 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 401.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 626.

There have been 63,764 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of five since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 78.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 71.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of May 30, there were 682 current hospitalizations – a decrease of three hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1,926 67

Atkinson 794 20

Bacon 1,290 29

Baker 163 9

Baldwin 3,873 117

Banks 1,660 38

Barrow 8,903 136

Bartow 11,348 216

Ben Hill 1,506 61

Berrien 1,073 33

Bibb 13,455 414

Bleckley 806 34

Brantley 956 35

Brooks 956 36

Bryan 2,793 38

Bulloch 5,294 64

Burke 1,804 40

Butts 2,358 81

Calhoun 454 15

Camden 3,260 31

Candler 776 38

Carroll 7,484 132

Catoosa 5,822 65

Charlton 1,243 27

Chatham 20,505 431

Chattahoochee 3,618 13

Chattooga 2,256 65

Cherokee 22,679 313

Clarke 12,892 139

Clay 185 3

Clayton 24,334 477

Clinch 740 25

Cobb 61,662 990

Coffee 4,249 140

Colquitt 3,585 83

Columbia 11,169 165

Cook 1,167 39

Coweta 8,826 209

Crawford 520 18

Crisp 1,454 58

Dade 1,246 13

Dawson 2,763 45

DeKalb 58,745 965

Decatur 2,160 55

Dodge 1,090 57

Dooly 805 32

Dougherty 5,635 283

Douglas 12,230 182

Early 1,029 43

Echols 361 4

Effingham 3,862 66

Elbert 1,532 59

Emanuel 1,757 55

Evans 773 17

Fannin 2,145 62

Fayette 6,780 158

Floyd 10,062 193

Forsyth 18,173 191

Franklin 2,369 43

Fulton 83,428 1,317

Gilmer 2,513 75

Glascock 146 7

Glynn 6,802 159

Gordon 6,534 106

Grady 1,593 49

Greene 1,513 54

Gwinnett 87,489 1,105

Habersham 4,674 152

Hall 25,297 458

Hancock 842 64

Haralson 1,720 35

Harris 2,237 59

Hart 1,717 37

Heard 652 17

Henry 19,598 303

Houston 10,177 203

Irwin 691 18

Jackson 8,589 135

Jasper 684 19

Jeff Davis 1,305 35

Jefferson 1,590 60

Jenkins 729 39

Johnson 793 43

Jones 1,597 52

Lamar 1,365 46

Lanier 509 9

Laurens 3,744 146

Lee 1,610 50

Liberty 3,586 62

Lincoln 523 25

Long 689 12

Lowndes 7,918 145

Lumpkin 2,844 66

Macon 626 29

Madison 2,776 45

Marion 406 19

McDuffie 1,710 42

McIntosh 701 14

Meriwether 1,557 76

Miller 685 9

Mitchell 1,549 74

Monroe 1,901 87

Montgomery 731 19

Morgan 1,207 24

Murray 4,238 83

Muscogee 14,705 418

Newton 7,650 232

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23,957 481

Oconee 3,082 66

Oglethorpe 1,213 29

Paulding 10,967 170

Peach 1,892 53

Pickens 2,578 63

Pierce 1,281 44

Pike 1,087 27

Polk 3,971 83

Pulaski 613 33

Putnam 1,810 56

Quitman 82 2

Rabun 1,569 41

Randolph 474 33

Richmond 20,310 423

Rockdale 6,173 154

Schley 211 4

Screven 822 21

Seminole 749 18

Spalding 4,181 161

Stephens 3,006 78

Stewart 817 25

Sumter 1,833 95

Talbot 401 18

Taliaferro 102 3

Tattnall 1,864 46

Taylor 515 22

Telfair 729 45

Terrell 578 47

Thomas 3,637 114

Tift 3,463 98

Toombs 2,967 101

Towns 1,122 44

Treutlen 634 26

Troup 6,025 191

Turner 611 34

Twiggs 512 39

Union 2,077 70

Unknown 2,332 7

Upson 1,836 111

Walker 6,679 80

Walton 8,153 239

Ware 3,060 151

Warren 388 17

Washington 1,641 62

Wayne 2,776 80

Webster 107 4

Wheeler 462 21

White 3,006 67

Whitfield 14,954 230

Wilcox 478 30

Wilkes 676 23

Wilkinson 735 27