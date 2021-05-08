Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for May 8, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,702 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 27 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (4/25-5/8), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 22.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (4/11-4/24), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 28.57.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 721 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 793.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 953. There have been 62,185 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 81 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 79.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 101.29.

According to Georgia's new database, as of May 8, there were 1,047 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 22 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1924 66

Atkinson 788 18

Bacon 1288 28

Baker 162 9

Baldwin 3846 113

Banks 1641 34

Barrow 8777 133

Bartow 11243 207

Ben Hill 1491 61

Berrien 1060 32

Bibb 13364 406

Bleckley 801 34

Brantley 934 32

Brooks 946 36

Bryan 2739 36

Bulloch 5272 64

Burke 1780 36

Butts 2338 77

Calhoun 450 15

Camden 3219 30

Candler 752 37

Carroll 7425 131

Catoosa 5724 64

Charlton 1138 25

Chatham 20247 428

Chattahoochee 3390 13

Chattooga 2253 63

Cherokee 22444 304

Clarke 12796 137

Clay 184 3

Clayton 23896 457

Clinch 738 25

Cobb 60925 969

Coffee 4237 137

Colquitt 3532 79

Columbia 11089 161

Cook 1162 38

Coweta 8702 206

Crawford 526 17

Crisp 1446 56

Dade 1215 13

Dawson 2728 42

DeKalb 58006 933

Decatur 2148 55

Dodge 1085 56

Dooly 789 32

Dougherty 5573 281

Douglas 12028 177

Early 1016 44

Echols 359 4

Effingham 3816 65

Elbert 1528 58

Emanuel 1739 53

Evans 760 17

Fannin 2131 61

Fayette 6703 153

Floyd 10010 185

Forsyth 17983 185

Franklin 2349 43

Fulton 82445 1285

Gilmer 2496 72

Glascock 145 7

Glynn 6722 153

Gordon 6504 104

Grady 1561 47

Greene 1507 56

Gwinnett 86726 1081

Habersham 4658 153

Hall 25096 443

Hancock 834 62

Haralson 1719 35

Harris 2170 58

Hart 1708 37

Heard 647 16

Henry 19298 300

Houston 10115 194

Irwin 684 18

Jackson 8531 140

Jasper 683 19

Jeff Davis 1298 36

Jefferson 1582 59

Jenkins 728 40

Johnson 787 42

Jones 1584 53

Lamar 1354 46

Lanier 503 9

Laurens 3716 144

Lee 1601 50

Liberty 3465 61

Lincoln 514 24

Long 674 11

Lowndes 7823 143

Lumpkin 2803 63

Macon 619 27

Madison 2753 46

Marion 402 17

McDuffie 1694 41

McIntosh 697 14

Meriwether 1528 73

Miller 682 9

Mitchell 1541 74

Monroe 1877 87

Montgomery 724 21

Morgan 1196 23

Murray 4186 81

Muscogee 14409 404

Newton 7548 223

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23721 476

Oconee 3063 65

Oglethorpe 1193 28

Paulding 10822 167

Peach 1865 52

Pickens 2542 64

Pierce 1271 44

Pike 1069 26

Polk 3954 82

Pulaski 610 32

Putnam 1805 56

Quitman 82 2

Rabun 1546 41

Randolph 470 33

Richmond 20061 418

Rockdale 6064 152

Schley 212 5

Screven 814 21

Seminole 752 18

Spalding 4087 156

Stephens 2989 81

Stewart 791 25

Sumter 1811 92

Talbot 386 18

Taliaferro 101 3

Tattnall 1852 47

Taylor 512 22

Telfair 721 45

Terrell 572 45

Thomas 3583 113

Tift 3444 97

Toombs 2943 98

Towns 1107 44

Treutlen 625 24

Troup 5971 187

Turner 604 34

Twiggs 514 39

Union 2059 71

Unknown 2342 12

Upson 1818 107

Walker 6565 80

Walton 8102 237

Ware 3025 153

Warren 376 14

Washington 1635 62

Wayne 2757 78

Webster 106 4

Wheeler 459 21

White 2982 67

Whitfield 14870 230

Wilcox 476 29

Wilkes 669 21

Wilkinson 731 28