Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for May 8, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,702 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 27 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (4/25-5/8), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 22.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (4/11-4/24), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 28.57.
  • There have been 885,869 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 721 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 793.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 953.
  • There have been 62,185 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 81 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 79.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 101.29.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of May 8, there were 1,047 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 22 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1924    66

Atkinson    788    18

Bacon    1288    28

Baker    162    9

Baldwin    3846    113

Banks    1641    34

Barrow    8777    133

Bartow    11243    207

Ben Hill    1491    61

Berrien    1060    32

Bibb    13364    406

Bleckley    801    34

Brantley    934    32

Brooks    946    36

Bryan    2739    36

Bulloch    5272    64

Burke    1780    36

Butts    2338    77

Calhoun    450    15

Camden    3219    30

Candler    752    37

Carroll    7425    131

Catoosa    5724    64

Charlton    1138    25

Chatham    20247    428

Chattahoochee    3390    13

Chattooga    2253    63

Cherokee    22444    304

Clarke    12796    137

Clay    184    3

Clayton    23896    457

Clinch    738    25

Cobb    60925    969

Coffee    4237    137

Colquitt    3532    79

Columbia    11089    161

Cook    1162    38

Coweta    8702    206

Crawford    526    17

Crisp    1446    56

Dade    1215    13

Dawson    2728    42

DeKalb    58006    933

Decatur    2148    55

Dodge    1085    56

Dooly    789    32

Dougherty    5573    281

Douglas    12028    177

Early    1016    44

Echols    359    4

Effingham    3816    65

Elbert    1528    58

Emanuel    1739    53

Evans    760    17

Fannin    2131    61

Fayette    6703    153

Floyd    10010    185

Forsyth    17983    185

Franklin    2349    43

Fulton    82445    1285

Gilmer    2496    72

Glascock    145    7

Glynn    6722    153

Gordon    6504    104

Grady    1561    47

Greene    1507    56

Gwinnett    86726    1081

Habersham    4658    153

Hall    25096    443

Hancock    834    62

Haralson    1719    35

Harris    2170    58

Hart    1708    37

Heard    647    16

Henry    19298    300

Houston    10115    194

Irwin    684    18

Jackson    8531    140

Jasper    683    19

Jeff Davis    1298    36

Jefferson    1582    59

Jenkins    728    40

Johnson    787    42

Jones    1584    53

Lamar    1354    46

Lanier    503    9

Laurens    3716    144

Lee    1601    50

Liberty    3465    61

Lincoln    514    24

Long    674    11

Lowndes    7823    143

Lumpkin    2803    63

Macon    619    27

Madison    2753    46

Marion    402    17

McDuffie    1694    41

McIntosh    697    14

Meriwether    1528    73

Miller    682    9

Mitchell    1541    74

Monroe    1877    87

Montgomery    724    21

Morgan    1196    23

Murray    4186    81

Muscogee    14409    404

Newton    7548    223

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    23721    476

Oconee    3063    65

Oglethorpe    1193    28

Paulding    10822    167

Peach    1865    52

Pickens    2542    64

Pierce    1271    44

Pike    1069    26

Polk    3954    82

Pulaski    610    32

Putnam    1805    56

Quitman    82    2

Rabun    1546    41

Randolph    470    33

Richmond    20061    418

Rockdale    6064    152

Schley    212    5

Screven    814    21

Seminole    752    18

Spalding    4087    156

Stephens    2989    81

Stewart    791    25

Sumter    1811    92

Talbot    386    18

Taliaferro    101    3

Tattnall    1852    47

Taylor    512    22

Telfair    721    45

Terrell    572    45

Thomas    3583    113

Tift    3444    97

Toombs    2943    98

Towns    1107    44

Treutlen    625    24

Troup    5971    187

Turner    604    34

Twiggs    514    39

Union    2059    71

Unknown    2342    12

Upson    1818    107

Walker    6565    80

Walton    8102    237

Ware    3025    153

Warren    376    14

Washington    1635    62

Wayne    2757    78

Webster    106    4

Wheeler    459    21

White    2982    67

Whitfield    14870    230

Wilcox    476    29

Wilkes    669    21

Wilkinson    731    28

Worth    1196    61

