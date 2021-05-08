Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for May 8, 2021

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,702 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 27 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (4/25-5/8), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 22.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (4/11-4/24), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 28.57.
- There have been 885,869 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 721 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 793.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 953.
- There have been 62,185 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 81 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 79.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 101.29.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of May 8, there were 1,047 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 22 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1924 66
Atkinson 788 18
Bacon 1288 28
Baker 162 9
Baldwin 3846 113
Banks 1641 34
Barrow 8777 133
Bartow 11243 207
Ben Hill 1491 61
Berrien 1060 32
Bibb 13364 406
Bleckley 801 34
Brantley 934 32
Brooks 946 36
Bryan 2739 36
Bulloch 5272 64
Burke 1780 36
Butts 2338 77
Calhoun 450 15
Camden 3219 30
Candler 752 37
Carroll 7425 131
Catoosa 5724 64
Charlton 1138 25
Chatham 20247 428
Chattahoochee 3390 13
Chattooga 2253 63
Cherokee 22444 304
Clarke 12796 137
Clay 184 3
Clayton 23896 457
Clinch 738 25
Cobb 60925 969
Coffee 4237 137
Colquitt 3532 79
Columbia 11089 161
Cook 1162 38
Coweta 8702 206
Crawford 526 17
Crisp 1446 56
Dade 1215 13
Dawson 2728 42
DeKalb 58006 933
Decatur 2148 55
Dodge 1085 56
Dooly 789 32
Dougherty 5573 281
Douglas 12028 177
Early 1016 44
Echols 359 4
Effingham 3816 65
Elbert 1528 58
Emanuel 1739 53
Evans 760 17
Fannin 2131 61
Fayette 6703 153
Floyd 10010 185
Forsyth 17983 185
Franklin 2349 43
Fulton 82445 1285
Gilmer 2496 72
Glascock 145 7
Glynn 6722 153
Gordon 6504 104
Grady 1561 47
Greene 1507 56
Gwinnett 86726 1081
Habersham 4658 153
Hall 25096 443
Hancock 834 62
Haralson 1719 35
Harris 2170 58
Hart 1708 37
Heard 647 16
Henry 19298 300
Houston 10115 194
Irwin 684 18
Jackson 8531 140
Jasper 683 19
Jeff Davis 1298 36
Jefferson 1582 59
Jenkins 728 40
Johnson 787 42
Jones 1584 53
Lamar 1354 46
Lanier 503 9
Laurens 3716 144
Lee 1601 50
Liberty 3465 61
Lincoln 514 24
Long 674 11
Lowndes 7823 143
Lumpkin 2803 63
Macon 619 27
Madison 2753 46
Marion 402 17
McDuffie 1694 41
McIntosh 697 14
Meriwether 1528 73
Miller 682 9
Mitchell 1541 74
Monroe 1877 87
Montgomery 724 21
Morgan 1196 23
Murray 4186 81
Muscogee 14409 404
Newton 7548 223
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23721 476
Oconee 3063 65
Oglethorpe 1193 28
Paulding 10822 167
Peach 1865 52
Pickens 2542 64
Pierce 1271 44
Pike 1069 26
Polk 3954 82
Pulaski 610 32
Putnam 1805 56
Quitman 82 2
Rabun 1546 41
Randolph 470 33
Richmond 20061 418
Rockdale 6064 152
Schley 212 5
Screven 814 21
Seminole 752 18
Spalding 4087 156
Stephens 2989 81
Stewart 791 25
Sumter 1811 92
Talbot 386 18
Taliaferro 101 3
Tattnall 1852 47
Taylor 512 22
Telfair 721 45
Terrell 572 45
Thomas 3583 113
Tift 3444 97
Toombs 2943 98
Towns 1107 44
Treutlen 625 24
Troup 5971 187
Turner 604 34
Twiggs 514 39
Union 2059 71
Unknown 2342 12
Upson 1818 107
Walker 6565 80
Walton 8102 237
Ware 3025 153
Warren 376 14
Washington 1635 62
Wayne 2757 78
Webster 106 4
Wheeler 459 21
White 2982 67
Whitfield 14870 230
Wilcox 476 29
Wilkes 669 21
Wilkinson 731 28
Worth 1196 61