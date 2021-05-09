Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for May 9, 2021

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,701 deaths in Georgia, a decrease of one since the previous day (due to a DPH correction). Over the last 14 days (4/26-5/9), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 22.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (4/12-4/25), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 28.93.
- There have been 886,374 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 505 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 777.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 954.
- There have been 62,198 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 13 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 79.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 98.14.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of May 9, there were 1,023 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 24 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1924 66
Atkinson 788 18
Bacon 1288 28
Baker 162 9
Baldwin 3847 113
Banks 1642 34
Barrow 8785 133
Bartow 11250 206
Ben Hill 1491 61
Berrien 1061 32
Bibb 13366 406
Bleckley 801 34
Brantley 934 32
Brooks 946 36
Bryan 2739 36
Bulloch 5274 64
Burke 1786 36
Butts 2341 77
Calhoun 450 15
Camden 3220 30
Candler 753 37
Carroll 7427 131
Catoosa 5730 64
Charlton 1141 25
Chatham 20252 428
Chattahoochee 3390 13
Chattooga 2253 63
Cherokee 22455 304
Clarke 12804 137
Clay 184 3
Clayton 23919 457
Clinch 738 25
Cobb 60960 969
Coffee 4237 137
Colquitt 3536 79
Columbia 11092 161
Cook 1162 38
Coweta 8712 206
Crawford 526 17
Crisp 1446 56
Dade 1217 13
Dawson 2731 42
DeKalb 58045 933
Decatur 2148 55
Dodge 1085 56
Dooly 791 32
Dougherty 5574 281
Douglas 12037 177
Early 1016 44
Echols 359 4
Effingham 3818 65
Elbert 1529 58
Emanuel 1740 53
Evans 760 17
Fannin 2131 61
Fayette 6708 153
Floyd 10012 185
Forsyth 17991 185
Franklin 2349 43
Fulton 82501 1285
Gilmer 2497 72
Glascock 145 7
Glynn 6727 153
Gordon 6505 104
Grady 1561 47
Greene 1507 56
Gwinnett 86762 1081
Habersham 4658 153
Hall 25105 443
Hancock 834 62
Haralson 1719 35
Harris 2175 58
Hart 1709 37
Heard 647 16
Henry 19313 300
Houston 10122 194
Irwin 684 18
Jackson 8535 140
Jasper 683 19
Jeff Davis 1299 36
Jefferson 1583 59
Jenkins 728 40
Johnson 788 42
Jones 1584 53
Lamar 1354 46
Lanier 503 9
Laurens 3718 144
Lee 1601 50
Liberty 3467 61
Lincoln 515 24
Long 675 11
Lowndes 7824 143
Lumpkin 2803 63
Macon 619 27
Madison 2754 46
Marion 402 17
McDuffie 1695 41
McIntosh 699 14
Meriwether 1530 73
Miller 683 9
Mitchell 1542 74
Monroe 1878 87
Montgomery 725 21
Morgan 1199 23
Murray 4187 81
Muscogee 14419 404
Newton 7554 223
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23731 476
Oconee 3063 65
Oglethorpe 1195 28
Paulding 10828 167
Peach 1865 52
Pickens 2545 64
Pierce 1271 44
Pike 1071 26
Polk 3954 82
Pulaski 610 32
Putnam 1805 56
Quitman 82 2
Rabun 1547 41
Randolph 470 33
Richmond 20080 418
Rockdale 6072 152
Schley 212 5
Screven 816 21
Seminole 752 18
Spalding 4098 156
Stephens 2989 81
Stewart 791 25
Sumter 1811 92
Talbot 386 18
Taliaferro 101 3
Tattnall 1852 47
Taylor 512 22
Telfair 721 45
Terrell 572 45
Thomas 3587 113
Tift 3444 97
Toombs 2945 98
Towns 1108 44
Treutlen 625 24
Troup 5979 187
Turner 604 34
Twiggs 515 39
Union 2059 71
Unknown 2351 12
Upson 1819 107
Walker 6567 80
Walton 8105 237
Ware 3030 153
Warren 381 14
Washington 1635 62
Wayne 2757 78
Webster 106 4
Wheeler 459 21
White 2984 67
Whitfield 14870 230
Wilcox 476 29
Wilkes 669 21
Wilkinson 731 28
Worth 1196 61