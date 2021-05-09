Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for May 9, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,701 deaths in Georgia, a decrease of one since the previous day (due to a DPH correction). Over the last 14 days (4/26-5/9), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 22.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (4/12-4/25), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 28.93.

There have been 886,374 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 505 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 777.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 954.

There have been 62,198 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 13 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 79.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 98.14.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of May 9, there were 1,023 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 24 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1924 66

Atkinson 788 18

Bacon 1288 28

Baker 162 9

Baldwin 3847 113

Banks 1642 34

Barrow 8785 133

Bartow 11250 206

Ben Hill 1491 61

Berrien 1061 32

Bibb 13366 406

Bleckley 801 34

Brantley 934 32

Brooks 946 36

Bryan 2739 36

Bulloch 5274 64

Burke 1786 36

Butts 2341 77

Calhoun 450 15

Camden 3220 30

Candler 753 37

Carroll 7427 131

Catoosa 5730 64

Charlton 1141 25

Chatham 20252 428

Chattahoochee 3390 13

Chattooga 2253 63

Cherokee 22455 304

Clarke 12804 137

Clay 184 3

Clayton 23919 457

Clinch 738 25

Cobb 60960 969

Coffee 4237 137

Colquitt 3536 79

Columbia 11092 161

Cook 1162 38

Coweta 8712 206

Crawford 526 17

Crisp 1446 56

Dade 1217 13

Dawson 2731 42

DeKalb 58045 933

Decatur 2148 55

Dodge 1085 56

Dooly 791 32

Dougherty 5574 281

Douglas 12037 177

Early 1016 44

Echols 359 4

Effingham 3818 65

Elbert 1529 58

Emanuel 1740 53

Evans 760 17

Fannin 2131 61

Fayette 6708 153

Floyd 10012 185

Forsyth 17991 185

Franklin 2349 43

Fulton 82501 1285

Gilmer 2497 72

Glascock 145 7

Glynn 6727 153

Gordon 6505 104

Grady 1561 47

Greene 1507 56

Gwinnett 86762 1081

Habersham 4658 153

Hall 25105 443

Hancock 834 62

Haralson 1719 35

Harris 2175 58

Hart 1709 37

Heard 647 16

Henry 19313 300

Houston 10122 194

Irwin 684 18

Jackson 8535 140

Jasper 683 19

Jeff Davis 1299 36

Jefferson 1583 59

Jenkins 728 40

Johnson 788 42

Jones 1584 53

Lamar 1354 46

Lanier 503 9

Laurens 3718 144

Lee 1601 50

Liberty 3467 61

Lincoln 515 24

Long 675 11

Lowndes 7824 143

Lumpkin 2803 63

Macon 619 27

Madison 2754 46

Marion 402 17

McDuffie 1695 41

McIntosh 699 14

Meriwether 1530 73

Miller 683 9

Mitchell 1542 74

Monroe 1878 87

Montgomery 725 21

Morgan 1199 23

Murray 4187 81

Muscogee 14419 404

Newton 7554 223

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23731 476

Oconee 3063 65

Oglethorpe 1195 28

Paulding 10828 167

Peach 1865 52

Pickens 2545 64

Pierce 1271 44

Pike 1071 26

Polk 3954 82

Pulaski 610 32

Putnam 1805 56

Quitman 82 2

Rabun 1547 41

Randolph 470 33

Richmond 20080 418

Rockdale 6072 152

Schley 212 5

Screven 816 21

Seminole 752 18

Spalding 4098 156

Stephens 2989 81

Stewart 791 25

Sumter 1811 92

Talbot 386 18

Taliaferro 101 3

Tattnall 1852 47

Taylor 512 22

Telfair 721 45

Terrell 572 45

Thomas 3587 113

Tift 3444 97

Toombs 2945 98

Towns 1108 44

Treutlen 625 24

Troup 5979 187

Turner 604 34

Twiggs 515 39

Union 2059 71

Unknown 2351 12

Upson 1819 107

Walker 6567 80

Walton 8105 237

Ware 3030 153

Warren 381 14

Washington 1635 62

Wayne 2757 78

Webster 106 4

Wheeler 459 21

White 2984 67

Whitfield 14870 230

Wilcox 476 29

Wilkes 669 21

Wilkinson 731 28