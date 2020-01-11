Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Nov. 1, 2020

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 7,981 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 2 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (10/19-11/1), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 24.50 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (10/5-10/18), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 34.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 1, there were 1,405 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 12 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1179 38

Atkinson 486 6

Bacon 640 16

Baker 92 6

Baldwin 2337 65

Banks 574 8

Barrow 2672 51

Bartow 3714 96

Ben Hill 887 34

Berrien 503 14

Bibb 6707 200

Bleckley 515 27

Brantley 473 13

Brooks 553 26

Bryan 1313 16

Bulloch 3128 33

Burke 901 12

Butts 749 44

Calhoun 277 10

Camden 1459 18

Candler 550 25

Carroll 3428 77

Catoosa 1493 23

Charlton 649 10

Chatham 9547 191

Chattahoochee 1804 1

Chattooga 976 29

Cherokee 7364 102

Clarke 5865 50

Clay 124 3

Clayton 8467 179

Clinch 461 13

Cobb 22375 459

Coffee 2305 64

Colquitt 2142 40

Columbia 4500 66

Cook 614 16

Coweta 3018 63

Crawford 196 6

Crisp 664 23

Dade 376 6

Dawson 927 11

DeKalb 21678 403

Decatur 1315 35

Dodge 642 19

Dooly 379 18

Dougherty 3318 191

Douglas 4204 73

Early 558 35

Echols 246 2

Effingham 1863 29

Elbert 769 10

Emanuel 1216 39

Evans 489 7

Fannin 841 27

Fayette 2193 57

Floyd 4114 61

Forsyth 4906 54

Franklin 962 18

Fulton 31753 628

Gilmer 1065 23

Glascock 52 2

Glynn 3792 104

Gordon 2455 47

Grady 871 25

Greene 584 25

Gwinnett 31218 450

Habersham 1909 78

Hall 10845 179

Hancock 419 44

Haralson 673 11

Harris 857 25

Hart 601 17

Heard 241 6

Henry 6395 114

Houston 3740 95

Irwin 361 8

Jackson 2473 42

Jasper 249 4

Jeff Davis 811 23

Jefferson 857 33

Jenkins 472 32

Johnson 440 23

Jones 657 17

Lamar 432 20

Lanier 320 7

Laurens 2038 89

Lee 756 30

Liberty 1289 25

Lincoln 241 7

Long 279 4

Lowndes 4535 87

Lumpkin 1064 15

Macon 255 10

Madison 815 11

Marion 205 9

McDuffie 703 16

McIntosh 316 8

Meriwether 599 16

Miller 316 2

Mitchell 850 46

Monroe 774 55

Montgomery 377 10

Morgan 540 6

Murray 1105 10

Muscogee 6419 175

Newton 2925 96

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 15116 189

Oconee 877 31

Oglethorpe 432 13

Paulding 3251 61

Peach 805 26

Pickens 820 10

Pierce 688 24

Pike 395 11

Polk 1751 29

Pulaski 343 23

Putnam 821 27

Quitman 41 1

Rabun 437 11

Randolph 340 30

Richmond 8160 185

Rockdale 2175 41

Schley 109 2

Screven 454 11

Seminole 396 11

Spalding 1631 63

Stephens 1293 42

Stewart 571 16

Sumter 967 68

Talbot 180 8

Taliaferro 31 0

Tattnall 955 16

Taylor 237 12

Telfair 495 24

Terrell 341 32

Thomas 1625 71

Tift 1984 65

Toombs 1523 57

Towns 455 13

Treutlen 315 12

Troup 3069 109

Turner 339 24

Twiggs 224 10

Union 912 26

Unknown 1901 6

Upson 843 70

Walker 1952 46

Walton 2394 70

Ware 1765 65

Warren 170 6

Washington 792 13

Wayne 1268 33

Webster 44 2

Wheeler 370 17

White 1022 24

Whitfield 5701 64

Wilcox 259 25

Wilkes 317 7

Wilkinson 374 17