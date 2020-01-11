Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Nov. 1, 2020

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 7,981 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 2 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (10/19-11/1), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 24.50 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (10/5-10/18), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 34.
- There have been 361,982 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,192 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,530,29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,260.
- There have been 31,720 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 21 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 96 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 101.29.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 1, there were 1,405 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 12 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1179 38
Atkinson 486 6
Bacon 640 16
Baker 92 6
Baldwin 2337 65
Banks 574 8
Barrow 2672 51
Bartow 3714 96
Ben Hill 887 34
Berrien 503 14
Bibb 6707 200
Bleckley 515 27
Brantley 473 13
Brooks 553 26
Bryan 1313 16
Bulloch 3128 33
Burke 901 12
Butts 749 44
Calhoun 277 10
Camden 1459 18
Candler 550 25
Carroll 3428 77
Catoosa 1493 23
Charlton 649 10
Chatham 9547 191
Chattahoochee 1804 1
Chattooga 976 29
Cherokee 7364 102
Clarke 5865 50
Clay 124 3
Clayton 8467 179
Clinch 461 13
Cobb 22375 459
Coffee 2305 64
Colquitt 2142 40
Columbia 4500 66
Cook 614 16
Coweta 3018 63
Crawford 196 6
Crisp 664 23
Dade 376 6
Dawson 927 11
DeKalb 21678 403
Decatur 1315 35
Dodge 642 19
Dooly 379 18
Dougherty 3318 191
Douglas 4204 73
Early 558 35
Echols 246 2
Effingham 1863 29
Elbert 769 10
Emanuel 1216 39
Evans 489 7
Fannin 841 27
Fayette 2193 57
Floyd 4114 61
Forsyth 4906 54
Franklin 962 18
Fulton 31753 628
Gilmer 1065 23
Glascock 52 2
Glynn 3792 104
Gordon 2455 47
Grady 871 25
Greene 584 25
Gwinnett 31218 450
Habersham 1909 78
Hall 10845 179
Hancock 419 44
Haralson 673 11
Harris 857 25
Hart 601 17
Heard 241 6
Henry 6395 114
Houston 3740 95
Irwin 361 8
Jackson 2473 42
Jasper 249 4
Jeff Davis 811 23
Jefferson 857 33
Jenkins 472 32
Johnson 440 23
Jones 657 17
Lamar 432 20
Lanier 320 7
Laurens 2038 89
Lee 756 30
Liberty 1289 25
Lincoln 241 7
Long 279 4
Lowndes 4535 87
Lumpkin 1064 15
Macon 255 10
Madison 815 11
Marion 205 9
McDuffie 703 16
McIntosh 316 8
Meriwether 599 16
Miller 316 2
Mitchell 850 46
Monroe 774 55
Montgomery 377 10
Morgan 540 6
Murray 1105 10
Muscogee 6419 175
Newton 2925 96
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 15116 189
Oconee 877 31
Oglethorpe 432 13
Paulding 3251 61
Peach 805 26
Pickens 820 10
Pierce 688 24
Pike 395 11
Polk 1751 29
Pulaski 343 23
Putnam 821 27
Quitman 41 1
Rabun 437 11
Randolph 340 30
Richmond 8160 185
Rockdale 2175 41
Schley 109 2
Screven 454 11
Seminole 396 11
Spalding 1631 63
Stephens 1293 42
Stewart 571 16
Sumter 967 68
Talbot 180 8
Taliaferro 31 0
Tattnall 955 16
Taylor 237 12
Telfair 495 24
Terrell 341 32
Thomas 1625 71
Tift 1984 65
Toombs 1523 57
Towns 455 13
Treutlen 315 12
Troup 3069 109
Turner 339 24
Twiggs 224 10
Union 912 26
Unknown 1901 6
Upson 843 70
Walker 1952 46
Walton 2394 70
Ware 1765 65
Warren 170 6
Washington 792 13
Wayne 1268 33
Webster 44 2
Wheeler 370 17
White 1022 24
Whitfield 5701 64
Wilcox 259 25
Wilkes 317 7
Wilkinson 374 17
Worth 612 35