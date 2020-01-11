x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Nov. 1, 2020

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 7,981 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 2 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (10/19-11/1), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 24.50 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (10/5-10/18), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 34.
  • There have been 361,982 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,192 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,530,29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,260.
  • There have been 31,720 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 21 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 96 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 101.29.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 1, there were 1,405 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 12 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1179    38

Atkinson    486    6

Bacon    640    16

Baker    92    6

Baldwin    2337    65

Banks    574    8

Barrow    2672    51

Bartow    3714    96

Ben Hill    887    34

Berrien    503    14

Bibb    6707    200

Bleckley    515    27

Brantley    473    13

Brooks    553    26

Bryan    1313    16

Bulloch    3128    33

Burke    901    12

Butts    749    44

Calhoun    277    10

Camden    1459    18

Candler    550    25

Carroll    3428    77

Catoosa    1493    23

Charlton    649    10

Chatham    9547    191

Chattahoochee    1804    1

Chattooga    976    29

Cherokee    7364    102

Clarke    5865    50

Clay    124    3

Clayton    8467    179

Clinch    461    13

Cobb    22375    459

Coffee    2305    64

Colquitt    2142    40

Columbia    4500    66

Cook    614    16

Coweta    3018    63

Crawford    196    6

Crisp    664    23

Dade    376    6

Dawson    927    11

DeKalb    21678    403

Decatur    1315    35

Dodge    642    19

Dooly    379    18

Dougherty    3318    191

Douglas    4204    73

Early    558    35

Echols    246    2

Effingham    1863    29

Elbert    769    10

Emanuel    1216    39

Evans    489    7

Fannin    841    27

Fayette    2193    57

Floyd    4114    61

Forsyth    4906    54

Franklin    962    18

Fulton    31753    628

Gilmer    1065    23

Glascock    52    2

Glynn    3792    104

Gordon    2455    47

Grady    871    25

Greene    584    25

Gwinnett    31218    450

Habersham    1909    78

Hall    10845    179

Hancock    419    44

Haralson    673    11

Harris    857    25

Hart    601    17

Heard    241    6

Henry    6395    114

Houston    3740    95

Irwin    361    8

Jackson    2473    42

Jasper    249    4

Jeff Davis    811    23

Jefferson    857    33

Jenkins    472    32

Johnson    440    23

Jones    657    17

Lamar    432    20

Lanier    320    7

Laurens    2038    89

Lee    756    30

Liberty    1289    25

Lincoln    241    7

Long    279    4

Lowndes    4535    87

Lumpkin    1064    15

Macon    255    10

Madison    815    11

Marion    205    9

McDuffie    703    16

McIntosh    316    8

Meriwether    599    16

Miller    316    2

Mitchell    850    46

Monroe    774    55

Montgomery    377    10

Morgan    540    6

Murray    1105    10

Muscogee    6419    175

Newton    2925    96

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    15116    189

Oconee    877    31

Oglethorpe    432    13

Paulding    3251    61

Peach    805    26

Pickens    820    10

Pierce    688    24

Pike    395    11

Polk    1751    29

Pulaski    343    23

Putnam    821    27

Quitman    41    1

Rabun    437    11

Randolph    340    30

Richmond    8160    185

Rockdale    2175    41

Schley    109    2

Screven    454    11

Seminole    396    11

Spalding    1631    63

Stephens    1293    42

Stewart    571    16

Sumter    967    68

Talbot    180    8

Taliaferro    31    0

Tattnall    955    16

Taylor    237    12

Telfair    495    24

Terrell    341    32

Thomas    1625    71

Tift    1984    65

Toombs    1523    57

Towns    455    13

Treutlen    315    12

Troup    3069    109

Turner    339    24

Twiggs    224    10

Union    912    26

Unknown    1901    6

Upson    843    70

Walker    1952    46

Walton    2394    70

Ware    1765    65

Warren    170    6

Washington    792    13

Wayne    1268    33

Webster    44    2

Wheeler    370    17

White    1022    24

Whitfield    5701    64

Wilcox    259    25

Wilkes    317    7

Wilkinson    374    17

Worth    612    35

Related Articles