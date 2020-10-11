Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Nov. 10, 2020

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 8,264 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 41 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (10/28-11/10), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 30 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (10/14-10/27), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 27.86.
- There have been 376,054 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,873 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,620.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,433.
- There have been 32,631 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 148 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 97.69 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 106.71.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 10, there were 1,568 current hospitalizations – an increase of 34 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Fulton 32925 642
Gwinnett 32462 461
Cobb 23286 477
DeKalb 22787 411
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 15309 195
Hall 11265 184
Chatham 9805 194
Clayton 8842 183
Richmond 8518 189
Cherokee 7777 106
Bibb 6854 210
Henry 6706 124
Muscogee 6563 178
Whitfield 6204 70
Clarke 6088 50
Forsyth 5145 55
Columbia 4705 68
Lowndes 4689 90
Floyd 4395 65
Douglas 4385 78
Bartow 3901 96
Glynn 3889 106
Houston 3881 98
Carroll 3606 80
Paulding 3432 68
Dougherty 3354 194
Bulloch 3173 33
Troup 3122 113
Coweta 3111 63
Newton 3062 100
Barrow 2775 55
Jackson 2667 44
Gordon 2638 51
Walton 2483 72
Baldwin 2396 67
Coffee 2381 65
Fayette 2290 58
Rockdale 2288 43
Colquitt 2180 40
Walker 2112 47
Laurens 2111 97
Tift 2030 66
Habersham 1953 77
Effingham 1925 29
Unknown 1890 6
Chattahoochee 1852 1
Polk 1823 29
Ware 1802 67
Spalding 1718 66
Thomas 1652 73
Catoosa 1644 25
Toombs 1552 59
Camden 1512 18
Liberty 1359 27
Decatur 1350 37
Bryan 1337 16
Stephens 1334 43
Wayne 1302 37
Emanuel 1251 40
Murray 1230 11
Appling 1197 38
Lumpkin 1102 18
Gilmer 1091 25
White 1072 26
Chattooga 1040 29
Franklin 1023 19
Sumter 976 68
Tattnall 976 19
Union 958 30
Dawson 953 11
Burke 928 12
Oconee 916 34
Ben Hill 902 34
Washington 893 14
Grady 891 25
Harris 885 26
Jefferson 882 35
Pickens 874 12
Mitchell 869 46
Madison 868 12
Upson 864 70
Fannin 862 29
Putnam 854 28
Peach 833 26
Jeff Davis 819 27
Elbert 818 14
Monroe 806 56
Butts 786 44
Lee 766 31
Haralson 740 15
McDuffie 733 17
Pierce 714 25
Crisp 687 24
Jones 678 17
Dodge 674 29
Charlton 659 11
Cook 656 16
Bacon 645 17
Hart 635 19
Meriwether 617 19
Worth 614 35
Banks 607 9
Greene 597 25
Early 574 35
Stewart 571 17
Candler 566 25
Brooks 554 26
Morgan 552 6
Bleckley 523 28
Berrien 510 15
Telfair 507 25
Atkinson 494 7
Evans 494 7
Brantley 492 13
Towns 488 16
Jenkins 479 33
Clinch 474 13
Lamar 462 21
Rabun 462 11
Screven 459 11
Oglethorpe 449 13
Johnson 443 25
Hancock 425 45
Seminole 422 11
Dade 415 6
Pike 408 12
Dooly 388 18
Wilkinson 386 17
Irwin 371 10
Montgomery 371 9
Wheeler 370 18
Turner 352 25
Pulaski 351 23
Terrell 346 32
Randolph 342 30
Miller 334 2
Wilkes 332 7
McIntosh 326 7
Lanier 324 7
Treutlen 319 13
Long 290 5
Calhoun 278 10
Macon 265 12
Wilcox 262 25
Jasper 256 4
Heard 255 6
Lincoln 252 8
Echols 247 2
Taylor 246 13
Twiggs 232 11
Marion 211 10
Crawford 204 6
Talbot 193 8
Warren 174 6
Clay 124 3
Schley 117 2
Baker 100 6
Glascock 56 2
Webster 44 2
Quitman 43 1
Taliaferro 32 0