Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Nov. 10, 2020

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 8,264 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 41 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (10/28-11/10), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 30 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (10/14-10/27), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 27.86.
  • There have been 376,054 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,873 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,620.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,433.
  • There have been 32,631 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 148 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 97.69 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 106.71.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 10, there were 1,568 current hospitalizations – an increase of 34 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Fulton    32925    642

Gwinnett    32462    461

Cobb    23286    477

DeKalb    22787    411

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    15309    195

Hall    11265    184

Chatham    9805    194

Clayton    8842    183

Richmond    8518    189

Cherokee    7777    106

Bibb    6854    210

Henry    6706    124

Muscogee    6563    178

Whitfield    6204    70

Clarke    6088    50

Forsyth    5145    55

Columbia    4705    68

Lowndes    4689    90

Floyd    4395    65

Douglas    4385    78

Bartow    3901    96

Glynn    3889    106

Houston    3881    98

Carroll    3606    80

Paulding    3432    68

Dougherty    3354    194

Bulloch    3173    33

Troup    3122    113

Coweta    3111    63

Newton    3062    100

Barrow    2775    55

Jackson    2667    44

Gordon    2638    51

Walton    2483    72

Baldwin    2396    67

Coffee    2381    65

Fayette    2290    58

Rockdale    2288    43

Colquitt    2180    40

Walker    2112    47

Laurens    2111    97

Tift    2030    66

Habersham    1953    77

Effingham    1925    29

Unknown    1890    6

Chattahoochee    1852    1

Polk    1823    29

Ware    1802    67

Spalding    1718    66

Thomas    1652    73

Catoosa    1644    25

Toombs    1552    59

Camden    1512    18

Liberty    1359    27

Decatur    1350    37

Bryan    1337    16

Stephens    1334    43

Wayne    1302    37

Emanuel    1251    40

Murray    1230    11

Appling    1197    38

Lumpkin    1102    18

Gilmer    1091    25

White    1072    26

Chattooga    1040    29

Franklin    1023    19

Sumter    976    68

Tattnall    976    19

Union    958    30

Dawson    953    11

Burke    928    12

Oconee    916    34

Ben Hill    902    34

Washington    893    14

Grady    891    25

Harris    885    26

Jefferson    882    35

Pickens    874    12

Mitchell    869    46

Madison    868    12

Upson    864    70

Fannin    862    29

Putnam    854    28

Peach    833    26

Jeff Davis    819    27

Elbert    818    14

Monroe    806    56

Butts    786    44

Lee    766    31

Haralson    740    15

McDuffie    733    17

Pierce    714    25

Crisp    687    24

Jones    678    17

Dodge    674    29

Charlton    659    11

Cook    656    16

Bacon    645    17

Hart    635    19

Meriwether    617    19

Worth    614    35

Banks    607    9

Greene    597    25

Early    574    35

Stewart    571    17

Candler    566    25

Brooks    554    26

Morgan    552    6

Bleckley    523    28

Berrien    510    15

Telfair    507    25

Atkinson    494    7

Evans    494    7

Brantley    492    13

Towns    488    16

Jenkins    479    33

Clinch    474    13

Lamar    462    21

Rabun    462    11

Screven    459    11

Oglethorpe    449    13

Johnson    443    25

Hancock    425    45

Seminole    422    11

Dade    415    6

Pike    408    12

Dooly    388    18

Wilkinson    386    17

Irwin    371    10

Montgomery    371    9

Wheeler    370    18

Turner    352    25

Pulaski    351    23

Terrell    346    32

Randolph    342    30

Miller    334    2

Wilkes    332    7

McIntosh    326    7

Lanier    324    7

Treutlen    319    13

Long    290    5

Calhoun    278    10

Macon    265    12

Wilcox    262    25

Jasper    256    4

Heard    255    6

Lincoln    252    8

Echols    247    2

Taylor    246    13

Twiggs    232    11

Marion    211    10

Crawford    204    6

Talbot    193    8

Warren    174    6

Clay    124    3

Schley    117    2

Baker    100    6

Glascock    56    2

Webster    44    2

Quitman    43    1

Taliaferro    32    0

