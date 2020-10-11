Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Nov. 10, 2020

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 8,264 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 41 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (10/28-11/10), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 30 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (10/14-10/27), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 27.86.

in Georgia, an increase of 41 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (10/28-11/10), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 30 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (10/14-10/27), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 27.86. There have been 376,054 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,873 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,620.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,433.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,873 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,620.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,433. There have been 32,631 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 148 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 97.69 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 106.71.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 148 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 97.69 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 106.71. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 10, there were 1,568 current hospitalizations – an increase of 34 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Fulton 32925 642

Gwinnett 32462 461

Cobb 23286 477

DeKalb 22787 411

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 15309 195

Hall 11265 184

Chatham 9805 194

Clayton 8842 183

Richmond 8518 189

Cherokee 7777 106

Bibb 6854 210

Henry 6706 124

Muscogee 6563 178

Whitfield 6204 70

Clarke 6088 50

Forsyth 5145 55

Columbia 4705 68

Lowndes 4689 90

Floyd 4395 65

Douglas 4385 78

Bartow 3901 96

Glynn 3889 106

Houston 3881 98

Carroll 3606 80

Paulding 3432 68

Dougherty 3354 194

Bulloch 3173 33

Troup 3122 113

Coweta 3111 63

Newton 3062 100

Barrow 2775 55

Jackson 2667 44

Gordon 2638 51

Walton 2483 72

Baldwin 2396 67

Coffee 2381 65

Fayette 2290 58

Rockdale 2288 43

Colquitt 2180 40

Walker 2112 47

Laurens 2111 97

Tift 2030 66

Habersham 1953 77

Effingham 1925 29

Unknown 1890 6

Chattahoochee 1852 1

Polk 1823 29

Ware 1802 67

Spalding 1718 66

Thomas 1652 73

Catoosa 1644 25

Toombs 1552 59

Camden 1512 18

Liberty 1359 27

Decatur 1350 37

Bryan 1337 16

Stephens 1334 43

Wayne 1302 37

Emanuel 1251 40

Murray 1230 11

Appling 1197 38

Lumpkin 1102 18

Gilmer 1091 25

White 1072 26

Chattooga 1040 29

Franklin 1023 19

Sumter 976 68

Tattnall 976 19

Union 958 30

Dawson 953 11

Burke 928 12

Oconee 916 34

Ben Hill 902 34

Washington 893 14

Grady 891 25

Harris 885 26

Jefferson 882 35

Pickens 874 12

Mitchell 869 46

Madison 868 12

Upson 864 70

Fannin 862 29

Putnam 854 28

Peach 833 26

Jeff Davis 819 27

Elbert 818 14

Monroe 806 56

Butts 786 44

Lee 766 31

Haralson 740 15

McDuffie 733 17

Pierce 714 25

Crisp 687 24

Jones 678 17

Dodge 674 29

Charlton 659 11

Cook 656 16

Bacon 645 17

Hart 635 19

Meriwether 617 19

Worth 614 35

Banks 607 9

Greene 597 25

Early 574 35

Stewart 571 17

Candler 566 25

Brooks 554 26

Morgan 552 6

Bleckley 523 28

Berrien 510 15

Telfair 507 25

Atkinson 494 7

Evans 494 7

Brantley 492 13

Towns 488 16

Jenkins 479 33

Clinch 474 13

Lamar 462 21

Rabun 462 11

Screven 459 11

Oglethorpe 449 13

Johnson 443 25

Hancock 425 45

Seminole 422 11

Dade 415 6

Pike 408 12

Dooly 388 18

Wilkinson 386 17

Irwin 371 10

Montgomery 371 9

Wheeler 370 18

Turner 352 25

Pulaski 351 23

Terrell 346 32

Randolph 342 30

Miller 334 2

Wilkes 332 7

McIntosh 326 7

Lanier 324 7

Treutlen 319 13

Long 290 5

Calhoun 278 10

Macon 265 12

Wilcox 262 25

Jasper 256 4

Heard 255 6

Lincoln 252 8

Echols 247 2

Taylor 246 13

Twiggs 232 11

Marion 211 10

Crawford 204 6

Talbot 193 8

Warren 174 6

Clay 124 3

Schley 117 2

Baker 100 6

Glascock 56 2

Webster 44 2

Quitman 43 1