Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Nov. 11, 2020

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 8,333 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 69 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (10/29-11/11), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 32.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (10/15-10/28), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 29.

There have been 377,694 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,640 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,619.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,459.

There have been 32,806 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 175 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 107.44 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 103.71.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 11, there were 1,620 current hospitalizations – an increase of 52 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Fulton 33099 644

Gwinnett 32648 465

Cobb 23401 479

DeKalb 22927 418

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 15272 196

Hall 11291 185

Chatham 9834 195

Clayton 8884 184

Richmond 8558 189

Cherokee 7828 108

Bibb 6882 210

Henry 6736 124

Muscogee 6574 180

Whitfield 6246 70

Clarke 6118 50

Forsyth 5181 55

Columbia 4735 69

Lowndes 4708 91

Floyd 4427 66

Douglas 4405 78

Bartow 3930 97

Glynn 3906 107

Houston 3895 98

Carroll 3633 81

Paulding 3442 69

Dougherty 3357 194

Bulloch 3176 33

Troup 3129 114

Coweta 3120 63

Newton 3068 101

Barrow 2787 55

Jackson 2680 45

Gordon 2660 53

Walton 2496 72

Baldwin 2402 67

Coffee 2386 67

Rockdale 2297 44

Fayette 2296 59

Colquitt 2183 40

Walker 2139 47

Laurens 2119 98

Tift 2035 67

Habersham 1960 77

Effingham 1931 29

Unknown 1923 5

Chattahoochee 1854 1

Polk 1834 30

Ware 1806 67

Spalding 1723 67

Thomas 1658 73

Catoosa 1656 25

Toombs 1554 59

Camden 1522 18

Liberty 1376 28

Decatur 1349 38

Stephens 1341 45

Bryan 1340 16

Wayne 1304 38

Emanuel 1253 41

Murray 1252 13

Appling 1195 38

Lumpkin 1109 18

Gilmer 1097 27

White 1073 26

Chattooga 1042 30

Franklin 1023 19

Sumter 977 68

Tattnall 977 19

Union 961 31

Dawson 957 11

Burke 928 12

Oconee 920 34

Washington 906 14

Ben Hill 904 34

Grady 892 26

Harris 887 26

Jefferson 885 36

Pickens 877 12

Madison 874 12

Mitchell 872 47

Fannin 865 29

Upson 865 71

Putnam 859 28

Peach 839 26

Elbert 821 14

Jeff Davis 820 27

Monroe 812 58

Butts 789 44

Lee 768 32

Haralson 749 15

McDuffie 737 17

Pierce 715 26

Crisp 685 24

Jones 679 17

Dodge 675 30

Charlton 660 11

Cook 659 16

Bacon 645 18

Hart 636 19

Banks 621 9

Meriwether 618 19

Worth 616 35

Greene 602 26

Early 575 35

Stewart 571 17

Candler 567 26

Brooks 554 26

Morgan 554 6

Bleckley 525 28

Berrien 510 15

Telfair 508 25

Atkinson 495 7

Brantley 494 13

Evans 494 7

Towns 492 16

Jenkins 479 33

Clinch 475 13

Lamar 465 21

Rabun 463 11

Screven 460 11

Oglethorpe 449 13

Johnson 444 25

Hancock 426 45

Seminole 425 11

Dade 421 6

Pike 409 12

Dooly 391 18

Wilkinson 387 18

Irwin 375 10

Montgomery 372 9

Wheeler 370 18

Turner 353 25

Pulaski 351 24

Terrell 346 32

Randolph 343 30

Miller 336 2

Wilkes 333 7

McIntosh 328 7

Lanier 326 7

Treutlen 319 13

Long 290 5

Calhoun 281 10

Macon 265 12

Wilcox 262 25

Heard 256 7

Jasper 256 4

Lincoln 255 8

Taylor 250 13

Echols 249 2

Twiggs 232 11

Marion 211 10

Crawford 204 6

Talbot 193 8

Warren 173 6

Clay 124 3

Schley 117 2

Baker 100 6

Glascock 54 2

Webster 45 2

Quitman 43 1