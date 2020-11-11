x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Nov. 11, 2020

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 8,333 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 69 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (10/29-11/11), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 32.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (10/15-10/28), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 29.
  • There have been 377,694 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,640 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,619.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,459.
  • There have been 32,806 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 175 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 107.44 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 103.71.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 11, there were 1,620 current hospitalizations – an increase of 52 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Fulton    33099    644

Gwinnett    32648    465

Cobb    23401    479

DeKalb    22927    418

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    15272    196

Hall    11291    185

Chatham    9834    195

Clayton    8884    184

Richmond    8558    189

Cherokee    7828    108

Bibb    6882    210

Henry    6736    124

Muscogee    6574    180

Whitfield    6246    70

Clarke    6118    50

Forsyth    5181    55

Columbia    4735    69

Lowndes    4708    91

Floyd    4427    66

Douglas    4405    78

Bartow    3930    97

Glynn    3906    107

Houston    3895    98

Carroll    3633    81

Paulding    3442    69

Dougherty    3357    194

Bulloch    3176    33

Troup    3129    114

Coweta    3120    63

Newton    3068    101

Barrow    2787    55

Jackson    2680    45

Gordon    2660    53

Walton    2496    72

Baldwin    2402    67

Coffee    2386    67

Rockdale    2297    44

Fayette    2296    59

Colquitt    2183    40

Walker    2139    47

Laurens    2119    98

Tift    2035    67

Habersham    1960    77

Effingham    1931    29

Unknown    1923    5

Chattahoochee    1854    1

Polk    1834    30

Ware    1806    67

Spalding    1723    67

Thomas    1658    73

Catoosa    1656    25

Toombs    1554    59

Camden    1522    18

Liberty    1376    28

Decatur    1349    38

Stephens    1341    45

Bryan    1340    16

Wayne    1304    38

Emanuel    1253    41

Murray    1252    13

Appling    1195    38

Lumpkin    1109    18

Gilmer    1097    27

White    1073    26

Chattooga    1042    30

Franklin    1023    19

Sumter    977    68

Tattnall    977    19

Union    961    31

Dawson    957    11

Burke    928    12

Oconee    920    34

Washington    906    14

Ben Hill    904    34

Grady    892    26

Harris    887    26

Jefferson    885    36

Pickens    877    12

Madison    874    12

Mitchell    872    47

Fannin    865    29

Upson    865    71

Putnam    859    28

Peach    839    26

Elbert    821    14

Jeff Davis    820    27

Monroe    812    58

Butts    789    44

Lee    768    32

Haralson    749    15

McDuffie    737    17

Pierce    715    26

Crisp    685    24

Jones    679    17

Dodge    675    30

Charlton    660    11

Cook    659    16

Bacon    645    18

Hart    636    19

Banks    621    9

Meriwether    618    19

Worth    616    35

Greene    602    26

Early    575    35

Stewart    571    17

Candler    567    26

Brooks    554    26

Morgan    554    6

Bleckley    525    28

Berrien    510    15

Telfair    508    25

Atkinson    495    7

Brantley    494    13

Evans    494    7

Towns    492    16

Jenkins    479    33

Clinch    475    13

Lamar    465    21

Rabun    463    11

Screven    460    11

Oglethorpe    449    13

Johnson    444    25

Hancock    426    45

Seminole    425    11

Dade    421    6

Pike    409    12

Dooly    391    18

Wilkinson    387    18

Irwin    375    10

Montgomery    372    9

Wheeler    370    18

Turner    353    25

Pulaski    351    24

Terrell    346    32

Randolph    343    30

Miller    336    2

Wilkes    333    7

McIntosh    328    7

Lanier    326    7

Treutlen    319    13

Long    290    5

Calhoun    281    10

Macon    265    12

Wilcox    262    25

Heard    256    7

Jasper    256    4

Lincoln    255    8

Taylor    250    13

Echols    249    2

Twiggs    232    11

Marion    211    10

Crawford    204    6

Talbot    193    8

Warren    173    6

Clay    124    3

Schley    117    2

Baker    100    6

Glascock    54    2

Webster    45    2

Quitman    43    1

Taliaferro    32    0

Related Articles