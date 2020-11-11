Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Nov. 11, 2020

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 8,333 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 69 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (10/29-11/11), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 32.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (10/15-10/28), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 29.
- There have been 377,694 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,640 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,619.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,459.
- There have been 32,806 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 175 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 107.44 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 103.71.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 11, there were 1,620 current hospitalizations – an increase of 52 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:
Fulton 33099 644
Gwinnett 32648 465
Cobb 23401 479
DeKalb 22927 418
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 15272 196
Hall 11291 185
Chatham 9834 195
Clayton 8884 184
Richmond 8558 189
Cherokee 7828 108
Bibb 6882 210
Henry 6736 124
Muscogee 6574 180
Whitfield 6246 70
Clarke 6118 50
Forsyth 5181 55
Columbia 4735 69
Lowndes 4708 91
Floyd 4427 66
Douglas 4405 78
Bartow 3930 97
Glynn 3906 107
Houston 3895 98
Carroll 3633 81
Paulding 3442 69
Dougherty 3357 194
Bulloch 3176 33
Troup 3129 114
Coweta 3120 63
Newton 3068 101
Barrow 2787 55
Jackson 2680 45
Gordon 2660 53
Walton 2496 72
Baldwin 2402 67
Coffee 2386 67
Rockdale 2297 44
Fayette 2296 59
Colquitt 2183 40
Walker 2139 47
Laurens 2119 98
Tift 2035 67
Habersham 1960 77
Effingham 1931 29
Unknown 1923 5
Chattahoochee 1854 1
Polk 1834 30
Ware 1806 67
Spalding 1723 67
Thomas 1658 73
Catoosa 1656 25
Toombs 1554 59
Camden 1522 18
Liberty 1376 28
Decatur 1349 38
Stephens 1341 45
Bryan 1340 16
Wayne 1304 38
Emanuel 1253 41
Murray 1252 13
Appling 1195 38
Lumpkin 1109 18
Gilmer 1097 27
White 1073 26
Chattooga 1042 30
Franklin 1023 19
Sumter 977 68
Tattnall 977 19
Union 961 31
Dawson 957 11
Burke 928 12
Oconee 920 34
Washington 906 14
Ben Hill 904 34
Grady 892 26
Harris 887 26
Jefferson 885 36
Pickens 877 12
Madison 874 12
Mitchell 872 47
Fannin 865 29
Upson 865 71
Putnam 859 28
Peach 839 26
Elbert 821 14
Jeff Davis 820 27
Monroe 812 58
Butts 789 44
Lee 768 32
Haralson 749 15
McDuffie 737 17
Pierce 715 26
Crisp 685 24
Jones 679 17
Dodge 675 30
Charlton 660 11
Cook 659 16
Bacon 645 18
Hart 636 19
Banks 621 9
Meriwether 618 19
Worth 616 35
Greene 602 26
Early 575 35
Stewart 571 17
Candler 567 26
Brooks 554 26
Morgan 554 6
Bleckley 525 28
Berrien 510 15
Telfair 508 25
Atkinson 495 7
Brantley 494 13
Evans 494 7
Towns 492 16
Jenkins 479 33
Clinch 475 13
Lamar 465 21
Rabun 463 11
Screven 460 11
Oglethorpe 449 13
Johnson 444 25
Hancock 426 45
Seminole 425 11
Dade 421 6
Pike 409 12
Dooly 391 18
Wilkinson 387 18
Irwin 375 10
Montgomery 372 9
Wheeler 370 18
Turner 353 25
Pulaski 351 24
Terrell 346 32
Randolph 343 30
Miller 336 2
Wilkes 333 7
McIntosh 328 7
Lanier 326 7
Treutlen 319 13
Long 290 5
Calhoun 281 10
Macon 265 12
Wilcox 262 25
Heard 256 7
Jasper 256 4
Lincoln 255 8
Taylor 250 13
Echols 249 2
Twiggs 232 11
Marion 211 10
Crawford 204 6
Talbot 193 8
Warren 173 6
Clay 124 3
Schley 117 2
Baker 100 6
Glascock 54 2
Webster 45 2
Quitman 43 1
Taliaferro 32 0