Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Nov. 13, 2020

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 8,418 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 15 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (10/17-10/30), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (10/31-11/13), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 28.5.
  • There have been 382,505 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,315 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,734.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,455.
  • There have been 33,089 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 142 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 107.44 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 99.21.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 13, there were 1,686 current hospitalizations – an increase of 24 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1207    38

Atkinson    498    8

Bacon    648    18

Baker    102    6

Baldwin    2416    68

Banks    633    9

Barrow    2822    56

Bartow    3990    97

Ben Hill    907    35

Berrien    515    17

Bibb    6947    212

Bleckley    527    28

Brantley    497    13

Brooks    556    26

Bryan    1348    16

Bulloch    3194    34

Burke    939    12

Butts    803    44

Calhoun    280    10

Camden    1551    18

Candler    568    26

Carroll    3696    81

Catoosa    1678    25

Charlton    664    11

Chatham    9934    198

Chattahoochee    1893    1

Chattooga    1055    30

Cherokee    7988    109

Clarke    6212    50

Clay    124    3

Clayton    8988    187

Clinch    482    13

Cobb    23656    481

Coffee    2415    67

Colquitt    2191    41

Columbia    4841    69

Cook    672    16

Coweta    3141    64

Crawford    206    6

Crisp    694    25

Dade    430    6

Dawson    968    11

DeKalb    23267    423

Decatur    1368    39

Dodge    682    30

Dooly    396    18

Dougherty    3367    196

Douglas    4454    79

Early    580    36

Echols    249    2

Effingham    1957    29

Elbert    836    14

Emanuel    1260    42

Evans    499    7

Fannin    881    30

Fayette    2320    60

Floyd    4494    66

Forsyth    5250    56

Franklin    1036    19

Fulton    33550    649

Gilmer    1114    26

Glascock    59    2

Glynn    3936    108

Gordon    2720    54

Grady    898    26

Greene    605    26

Gwinnett    33088    472

Habersham    1979    77

Hall    11392    188

Hancock    427    45

Haralson    768    17

Harris    894    26

Hart    646    19

Heard    261    7

Henry    6833    124

Houston    3937    98

Irwin    378    11

Jackson    2748    46

Jasper    260    4

Jeff Davis    824    27

Jefferson    899    36

Jenkins    481    33

Johnson    445    26

Jones    691    17

Lamar    474    21

Lanier    328    7

Laurens    2132    103

Lee    772    32

Liberty    1386    28

Lincoln    260    8

Long    291    5

Lowndes    4773    91

Lumpkin    1126    19

Macon    266    13

Madison    886    12

Marion    212    10

McDuffie    743    18

McIntosh    329    7

Meriwether    618    19

Miller    338    2

Mitchell    876    47

Monroe    819    59

Montgomery    378    9

Morgan    558    6

Murray    1317    13

Muscogee    6608    182

Newton    3092    101

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    15409    200

Oconee    938    34

Oglethorpe    451    13

Paulding    3496    70

Peach    853    27

Pickens    908    12

Pierce    718    26

Pike    415    12

Polk    1858    30

Pulaski    356    24

Putnam    869    28

Quitman    43    1

Rabun    482    11

Randolph    344    30

Richmond    8680    192

Rockdale    2323    45

Schley    118    2

Screven    462    11

Seminole    440    12

Spalding    1740    67

Stephens    1358    45

Stewart    571    17

Sumter    982    69

Talbot    195    8

Taliaferro    32    0

Tattnall    980    19

Taylor    250    13

Telfair    508    25

Terrell    346    32

Thomas    1674    73

Tift    2056    67

Toombs    1563    59

Towns    501    16

Treutlen    320    13

Troup    3148    115

Turner    354    25

Twiggs    233    12

Union    976    31

Unknown    1943    5

Upson    874    71

Walker    2192    47

Walton    2527    74

Ware    1823    67

Warren    174    6

Washington    916    15

Wayne    1326    39

Webster    45    2

Wheeler    369    17

White    1087    26

Whitfield    6479    71

Wilcox    264    25

Wilkes    339    7

Wilkinson    392    18

Worth    618    35

