Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Nov. 13, 2020

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 8,418 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 15 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (10/17-10/30), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (10/31-11/13), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 28.5.

There have been 382,505 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,315 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,734.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,455.

There have been 33,089 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 142 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 107.44 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 99.21.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 13, there were 1,686 current hospitalizations – an increase of 24 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1207 38

Atkinson 498 8

Bacon 648 18

Baker 102 6

Baldwin 2416 68

Banks 633 9

Barrow 2822 56

Bartow 3990 97

Ben Hill 907 35

Berrien 515 17

Bibb 6947 212

Bleckley 527 28

Brantley 497 13

Brooks 556 26

Bryan 1348 16

Bulloch 3194 34

Burke 939 12

Butts 803 44

Calhoun 280 10

Camden 1551 18

Candler 568 26

Carroll 3696 81

Catoosa 1678 25

Charlton 664 11

Chatham 9934 198

Chattahoochee 1893 1

Chattooga 1055 30

Cherokee 7988 109

Clarke 6212 50

Clay 124 3

Clayton 8988 187

Clinch 482 13

Cobb 23656 481

Coffee 2415 67

Colquitt 2191 41

Columbia 4841 69

Cook 672 16

Coweta 3141 64

Crawford 206 6

Crisp 694 25

Dade 430 6

Dawson 968 11

DeKalb 23267 423

Decatur 1368 39

Dodge 682 30

Dooly 396 18

Dougherty 3367 196

Douglas 4454 79

Early 580 36

Echols 249 2

Effingham 1957 29

Elbert 836 14

Emanuel 1260 42

Evans 499 7

Fannin 881 30

Fayette 2320 60

Floyd 4494 66

Forsyth 5250 56

Franklin 1036 19

Fulton 33550 649

Gilmer 1114 26

Glascock 59 2

Glynn 3936 108

Gordon 2720 54

Grady 898 26

Greene 605 26

Gwinnett 33088 472

Habersham 1979 77

Hall 11392 188

Hancock 427 45

Haralson 768 17

Harris 894 26

Hart 646 19

Heard 261 7

Henry 6833 124

Houston 3937 98

Irwin 378 11

Jackson 2748 46

Jasper 260 4

Jeff Davis 824 27

Jefferson 899 36

Jenkins 481 33

Johnson 445 26

Jones 691 17

Lamar 474 21

Lanier 328 7

Laurens 2132 103

Lee 772 32

Liberty 1386 28

Lincoln 260 8

Long 291 5

Lowndes 4773 91

Lumpkin 1126 19

Macon 266 13

Madison 886 12

Marion 212 10

McDuffie 743 18

McIntosh 329 7

Meriwether 618 19

Miller 338 2

Mitchell 876 47

Monroe 819 59

Montgomery 378 9

Morgan 558 6

Murray 1317 13

Muscogee 6608 182

Newton 3092 101

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 15409 200

Oconee 938 34

Oglethorpe 451 13

Paulding 3496 70

Peach 853 27

Pickens 908 12

Pierce 718 26

Pike 415 12

Polk 1858 30

Pulaski 356 24

Putnam 869 28

Quitman 43 1

Rabun 482 11

Randolph 344 30

Richmond 8680 192

Rockdale 2323 45

Schley 118 2

Screven 462 11

Seminole 440 12

Spalding 1740 67

Stephens 1358 45

Stewart 571 17

Sumter 982 69

Talbot 195 8

Taliaferro 32 0

Tattnall 980 19

Taylor 250 13

Telfair 508 25

Terrell 346 32

Thomas 1674 73

Tift 2056 67

Toombs 1563 59

Towns 501 16

Treutlen 320 13

Troup 3148 115

Turner 354 25

Twiggs 233 12

Union 976 31

Unknown 1943 5

Upson 874 71

Walker 2192 47

Walton 2527 74

Ware 1823 67

Warren 174 6

Washington 916 15

Wayne 1326 39

Webster 45 2

Wheeler 369 17

White 1087 26

Whitfield 6479 71

Wilcox 264 25

Wilkes 339 7

Wilkinson 392 18