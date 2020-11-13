Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Nov. 13, 2020

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 8,418 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 15 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (10/17-10/30), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (10/31-11/13), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 28.5.
- There have been 382,505 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,315 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,734.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,455.
- There have been 33,089 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 142 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 107.44 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 99.21.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 13, there were 1,686 current hospitalizations – an increase of 24 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1207 38
Atkinson 498 8
Bacon 648 18
Baker 102 6
Baldwin 2416 68
Banks 633 9
Barrow 2822 56
Bartow 3990 97
Ben Hill 907 35
Berrien 515 17
Bibb 6947 212
Bleckley 527 28
Brantley 497 13
Brooks 556 26
Bryan 1348 16
Bulloch 3194 34
Burke 939 12
Butts 803 44
Calhoun 280 10
Camden 1551 18
Candler 568 26
Carroll 3696 81
Catoosa 1678 25
Charlton 664 11
Chatham 9934 198
Chattahoochee 1893 1
Chattooga 1055 30
Cherokee 7988 109
Clarke 6212 50
Clay 124 3
Clayton 8988 187
Clinch 482 13
Cobb 23656 481
Coffee 2415 67
Colquitt 2191 41
Columbia 4841 69
Cook 672 16
Coweta 3141 64
Crawford 206 6
Crisp 694 25
Dade 430 6
Dawson 968 11
DeKalb 23267 423
Decatur 1368 39
Dodge 682 30
Dooly 396 18
Dougherty 3367 196
Douglas 4454 79
Early 580 36
Echols 249 2
Effingham 1957 29
Elbert 836 14
Emanuel 1260 42
Evans 499 7
Fannin 881 30
Fayette 2320 60
Floyd 4494 66
Forsyth 5250 56
Franklin 1036 19
Fulton 33550 649
Gilmer 1114 26
Glascock 59 2
Glynn 3936 108
Gordon 2720 54
Grady 898 26
Greene 605 26
Gwinnett 33088 472
Habersham 1979 77
Hall 11392 188
Hancock 427 45
Haralson 768 17
Harris 894 26
Hart 646 19
Heard 261 7
Henry 6833 124
Houston 3937 98
Irwin 378 11
Jackson 2748 46
Jasper 260 4
Jeff Davis 824 27
Jefferson 899 36
Jenkins 481 33
Johnson 445 26
Jones 691 17
Lamar 474 21
Lanier 328 7
Laurens 2132 103
Lee 772 32
Liberty 1386 28
Lincoln 260 8
Long 291 5
Lowndes 4773 91
Lumpkin 1126 19
Macon 266 13
Madison 886 12
Marion 212 10
McDuffie 743 18
McIntosh 329 7
Meriwether 618 19
Miller 338 2
Mitchell 876 47
Monroe 819 59
Montgomery 378 9
Morgan 558 6
Murray 1317 13
Muscogee 6608 182
Newton 3092 101
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 15409 200
Oconee 938 34
Oglethorpe 451 13
Paulding 3496 70
Peach 853 27
Pickens 908 12
Pierce 718 26
Pike 415 12
Polk 1858 30
Pulaski 356 24
Putnam 869 28
Quitman 43 1
Rabun 482 11
Randolph 344 30
Richmond 8680 192
Rockdale 2323 45
Schley 118 2
Screven 462 11
Seminole 440 12
Spalding 1740 67
Stephens 1358 45
Stewart 571 17
Sumter 982 69
Talbot 195 8
Taliaferro 32 0
Tattnall 980 19
Taylor 250 13
Telfair 508 25
Terrell 346 32
Thomas 1674 73
Tift 2056 67
Toombs 1563 59
Towns 501 16
Treutlen 320 13
Troup 3148 115
Turner 354 25
Twiggs 233 12
Union 976 31
Unknown 1943 5
Upson 874 71
Walker 2192 47
Walton 2527 74
Ware 1823 67
Warren 174 6
Washington 916 15
Wayne 1326 39
Webster 45 2
Wheeler 369 17
White 1087 26
Whitfield 6479 71
Wilcox 264 25
Wilkes 339 7
Wilkinson 392 18
Worth 618 35