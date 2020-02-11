Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Nov. 2, 2020

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 7,999 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 18 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (10/20-11/2), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 24.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (10/6-10/19), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.21.
- There have been 362,921 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 939 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,543.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,257.
- There have been 31,735 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 15 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 96.21 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 100.07.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 2, there were 1,424 current hospitalizations – an increase of 19 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1179 38
Atkinson 488 7
Bacon 638 16
Baker 92 6
Baldwin 2339 65
Banks 576 8
Barrow 2683 51
Bartow 3717 96
Ben Hill 887 34
Berrien 503 14
Bibb 6719 200
Bleckley 514 27
Brantley 473 13
Brooks 553 26
Bryan 1309 16
Bulloch 3129 33
Burke 904 12
Butts 751 44
Calhoun 277 10
Camden 1467 18
Candler 550 25
Carroll 3442 78
Catoosa 1504 23
Charlton 650 10
Chatham 9548 191
Chattahoochee 1804 1
Chattooga 979 29
Cherokee 7386 102
Clarke 5877 50
Clay 124 3
Clayton 8485 179
Clinch 461 13
Cobb 22430 460
Coffee 2308 64
Colquitt 2142 40
Columbia 4517 66
Cook 616 16
Coweta 3030 63
Crawford 197 6
Crisp 666 24
Dade 377 6
Dawson 927 11
DeKalb 21744 404
Decatur 1315 35
Dodge 638 21
Dooly 380 18
Dougherty 3320 191
Douglas 4215 73
Early 559 35
Echols 246 2
Effingham 1864 29
Elbert 771 11
Emanuel 1218 39
Evans 490 7
Fannin 838 27
Fayette 2203 57
Floyd 4135 61
Forsyth 4920 54
Franklin 965 18
Fulton 31843 628
Gilmer 1064 22
Glascock 52 2
Glynn 3800 104
Gordon 2467 47
Grady 872 25
Greene 588 25
Gwinnett 31348 452
Habersham 1910 78
Hall 10871 181
Hancock 419 45
Haralson 674 11
Harris 858 25
Hart 602 17
Heard 243 6
Henry 6425 114
Houston 3754 95
Irwin 361 8
Jackson 2484 42
Jasper 249 4
Jeff Davis 812 23
Jefferson 857 33
Jenkins 475 32
Johnson 440 23
Jones 657 17
Lamar 435 20
Lanier 320 7
Laurens 2040 89
Lee 759 30
Liberty 1287 25
Lincoln 242 7
Long 281 4
Lowndes 4535 87
Lumpkin 1065 17
Macon 256 10
Madison 817 11
Marion 205 9
McDuffie 707 16
McIntosh 316 8
Meriwether 600 16
Miller 317 2
Mitchell 849 46
Monroe 776 55
Montgomery 379 9
Morgan 546 6
Murray 1114 10
Muscogee 6429 175
Newton 2938 96
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 15128 189
Oconee 881 31
Oglethorpe 432 13
Paulding 3261 61
Peach 810 26
Pickens 822 10
Pierce 690 24
Pike 395 11
Polk 1752 29
Pulaski 341 23
Putnam 824 27
Quitman 41 1
Rabun 437 11
Randolph 341 30
Richmond 8193 185
Rockdale 2197 42
Schley 109 2
Screven 455 11
Seminole 400 11
Spalding 1634 63
Stephens 1293 42
Stewart 571 16
Sumter 969 68
Talbot 180 8
Taliaferro 31 0
Tattnall 957 16
Taylor 237 12
Telfair 496 24
Terrell 342 32
Thomas 1626 71
Tift 1987 65
Toombs 1526 58
Towns 456 13
Treutlen 313 12
Troup 3071 109
Turner 339 24
Twiggs 226 10
Union 915 27
Unknown 1920 6
Upson 845 70
Walker 1958 46
Walton 2397 70
Ware 1768 66
Warren 172 6
Washington 799 13
Wayne 1268 33
Webster 44 2
Wheeler 369 17
White 1022 25
Whitfield 5738 64
Wilcox 260 25
Wilkes 318 7
Wilkinson 376 17
Worth 612 35