Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Nov. 2, 2020

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 7,999 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 18 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (10/20-11/2), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 24.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (10/6-10/19), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.21.
  • There have been 362,921 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 939 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,543.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,257.
  • There have been 31,735 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 15 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 96.21 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 100.07.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 2, there were 1,424 current hospitalizations – an increase of 19 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1179    38

Atkinson    488    7

Bacon    638    16

Baker    92    6

Baldwin    2339    65

Banks    576    8

Barrow    2683    51

Bartow    3717    96

Ben Hill    887    34

Berrien    503    14

Bibb    6719    200

Bleckley    514    27

Brantley    473    13

Brooks    553    26

Bryan    1309    16

Bulloch    3129    33

Burke    904    12

Butts    751    44

Calhoun    277    10

Camden    1467    18

Candler    550    25

Carroll    3442    78

Catoosa    1504    23

Charlton    650    10

Chatham    9548    191

Chattahoochee    1804    1

Chattooga    979    29

Cherokee    7386    102

Clarke    5877    50

Clay    124    3

Clayton    8485    179

Clinch    461    13

Cobb    22430    460

Coffee    2308    64

Colquitt    2142    40

Columbia    4517    66

Cook    616    16

Coweta    3030    63

Crawford    197    6

Crisp    666    24

Dade    377    6

Dawson    927    11

DeKalb    21744    404

Decatur    1315    35

Dodge    638    21

Dooly    380    18

Dougherty    3320    191

Douglas    4215    73

Early    559    35

Echols    246    2

Effingham    1864    29

Elbert    771    11

Emanuel    1218    39

Evans    490    7

Fannin    838    27

Fayette    2203    57

Floyd    4135    61

Forsyth    4920    54

Franklin    965    18

Fulton    31843    628

Gilmer    1064    22

Glascock    52    2

Glynn    3800    104

Gordon    2467    47

Grady    872    25

Greene    588    25

Gwinnett    31348    452

Habersham    1910    78

Hall    10871    181

Hancock    419    45

Haralson    674    11

Harris    858    25

Hart    602    17

Heard    243    6

Henry    6425    114

Houston    3754    95

Irwin    361    8

Jackson    2484    42

Jasper    249    4

Jeff Davis    812    23

Jefferson    857    33

Jenkins    475    32

Johnson    440    23

Jones    657    17

Lamar    435    20

Lanier    320    7

Laurens    2040    89

Lee    759    30

Liberty    1287    25

Lincoln    242    7

Long    281    4

Lowndes    4535    87

Lumpkin    1065    17

Macon    256    10

Madison    817    11

Marion    205    9

McDuffie    707    16

McIntosh    316    8

Meriwether    600    16

Miller    317    2

Mitchell    849    46

Monroe    776    55

Montgomery    379    9

Morgan    546    6

Murray    1114    10

Muscogee    6429    175

Newton    2938    96

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    15128    189

Oconee    881    31

Oglethorpe    432    13

Paulding    3261    61

Peach    810    26

Pickens    822    10

Pierce    690    24

Pike    395    11

Polk    1752    29

Pulaski    341    23

Putnam    824    27

Quitman    41    1

Rabun    437    11

Randolph    341    30

Richmond    8193    185

Rockdale    2197    42

Schley    109    2

Screven    455    11

Seminole    400    11

Spalding    1634    63

Stephens    1293    42

Stewart    571    16

Sumter    969    68

Talbot    180    8

Taliaferro    31    0

Tattnall    957    16

Taylor    237    12

Telfair    496    24

Terrell    342    32

Thomas    1626    71

Tift    1987    65

Toombs    1526    58

Towns    456    13

Treutlen    313    12

Troup    3071    109

Turner    339    24

Twiggs    226    10

Union    915    27

Unknown    1920    6

Upson    845    70

Walker    1958    46

Walton    2397    70

Ware    1768    66

Warren    172    6

Washington    799    13

Wayne    1268    33

Webster    44    2

Wheeler    369    17

White    1022    25

Whitfield    5738    64

Wilcox    260    25

Wilkes    318    7

Wilkinson    376    17

Worth    612    35

