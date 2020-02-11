Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Nov. 2, 2020

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 7,999 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 18 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (10/20-11/2), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 24.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (10/6-10/19), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.21.

in Georgia, an increase of 18 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (10/20-11/2), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 24.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (10/6-10/19), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.21. There have been 362,921 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 939 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,543.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,257.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 939 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,543.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,257. There have been 31,735 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 15 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 96.21 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 100.07.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 15 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 96.21 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 100.07. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 2, there were 1,424 current hospitalizations – an increase of 19 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1179 38

Atkinson 488 7

Bacon 638 16

Baker 92 6

Baldwin 2339 65

Banks 576 8

Barrow 2683 51

Bartow 3717 96

Ben Hill 887 34

Berrien 503 14

Bibb 6719 200

Bleckley 514 27

Brantley 473 13

Brooks 553 26

Bryan 1309 16

Bulloch 3129 33

Burke 904 12

Butts 751 44

Calhoun 277 10

Camden 1467 18

Candler 550 25

Carroll 3442 78

Catoosa 1504 23

Charlton 650 10

Chatham 9548 191

Chattahoochee 1804 1

Chattooga 979 29

Cherokee 7386 102

Clarke 5877 50

Clay 124 3

Clayton 8485 179

Clinch 461 13

Cobb 22430 460

Coffee 2308 64

Colquitt 2142 40

Columbia 4517 66

Cook 616 16

Coweta 3030 63

Crawford 197 6

Crisp 666 24

Dade 377 6

Dawson 927 11

DeKalb 21744 404

Decatur 1315 35

Dodge 638 21

Dooly 380 18

Dougherty 3320 191

Douglas 4215 73

Early 559 35

Echols 246 2

Effingham 1864 29

Elbert 771 11

Emanuel 1218 39

Evans 490 7

Fannin 838 27

Fayette 2203 57

Floyd 4135 61

Forsyth 4920 54

Franklin 965 18

Fulton 31843 628

Gilmer 1064 22

Glascock 52 2

Glynn 3800 104

Gordon 2467 47

Grady 872 25

Greene 588 25

Gwinnett 31348 452

Habersham 1910 78

Hall 10871 181

Hancock 419 45

Haralson 674 11

Harris 858 25

Hart 602 17

Heard 243 6

Henry 6425 114

Houston 3754 95

Irwin 361 8

Jackson 2484 42

Jasper 249 4

Jeff Davis 812 23

Jefferson 857 33

Jenkins 475 32

Johnson 440 23

Jones 657 17

Lamar 435 20

Lanier 320 7

Laurens 2040 89

Lee 759 30

Liberty 1287 25

Lincoln 242 7

Long 281 4

Lowndes 4535 87

Lumpkin 1065 17

Macon 256 10

Madison 817 11

Marion 205 9

McDuffie 707 16

McIntosh 316 8

Meriwether 600 16

Miller 317 2

Mitchell 849 46

Monroe 776 55

Montgomery 379 9

Morgan 546 6

Murray 1114 10

Muscogee 6429 175

Newton 2938 96

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 15128 189

Oconee 881 31

Oglethorpe 432 13

Paulding 3261 61

Peach 810 26

Pickens 822 10

Pierce 690 24

Pike 395 11

Polk 1752 29

Pulaski 341 23

Putnam 824 27

Quitman 41 1

Rabun 437 11

Randolph 341 30

Richmond 8193 185

Rockdale 2197 42

Schley 109 2

Screven 455 11

Seminole 400 11

Spalding 1634 63

Stephens 1293 42

Stewart 571 16

Sumter 969 68

Talbot 180 8

Taliaferro 31 0

Tattnall 957 16

Taylor 237 12

Telfair 496 24

Terrell 342 32

Thomas 1626 71

Tift 1987 65

Toombs 1526 58

Towns 456 13

Treutlen 313 12

Troup 3071 109

Turner 339 24

Twiggs 226 10

Union 915 27

Unknown 1920 6

Upson 845 70

Walker 1958 46

Walton 2397 70

Ware 1768 66

Warren 172 6

Washington 799 13

Wayne 1268 33

Webster 44 2

Wheeler 369 17

White 1022 25

Whitfield 5738 64

Wilcox 260 25

Wilkes 318 7

Wilkinson 376 17