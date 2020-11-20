x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Nov. 20, 2020

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 8,591 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 22 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (11/7-11/20), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 31.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (10/24-11/6), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 27.86.
  • There have been 399,410 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,769 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,093.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,596.
  • There have been 33,897 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 119 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 112.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 97.71.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 20, there were 1,800 current hospitalizations – an increase of 35 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

County    Confirmed Cases    Confirmed Deaths

Appling    1218    39

Atkinson    511    9

Bacon    659    19

Baker    103    6

Baldwin    2462    68

Banks    685    11

Barrow    2987    56

Bartow    4217    99

Ben Hill    920    35

Berrien    537    17

Bibb    7128    217

Bleckley    538    29

Brantley    515    15

Brooks    564    26

Bryan    1389    16

Bulloch    3245    35

Burke    975    12

Butts    842    45

Calhoun    268    11

Camden    1631    18

Candler    568    26

Carroll    3886    81

Catoosa    1862    28

Charlton    680    11

Chatham    10244    200

Chattahoochee    1914    1

Chattooga    1084    31

Cherokee    8541    111

Clarke    6402    51

Clay    125    3

Clayton    9370    192

Clinch    485    13

Cobb    24957    487

Coffee    2504    69

Colquitt    2205    41

Columbia    5107    71

Cook    714    16

Coweta    3391    66

Crawford    217    6

Crisp    700    26

Dade    462    7

Dawson    1038    11

DeKalb    24588    429

Decatur    1377    40

Dodge    703    34

Dooly    407    18

Dougherty    3391    198

Douglas    4683    81

Early    592    36

Echols    253    2

Effingham    2018    30

Elbert    866    15

Emanuel    1268    43

Evans    507    7

Fannin    933    29

Fayette    2481    61

Floyd    4768    71

Forsyth    5674    60

Franklin    1103    19

Fulton    35343    654

Gilmer    1155    27

Glascock    63    2

Glynn    4024    108

Gordon    2892    55

Grady    895    27

Greene    623    26

Gwinnett    34634    479

Habersham    2133    77

Hall    11788    190

Hancock    454    45

Haralson    821    18

Harris    919    27

Hart    680    20

Heard    275    7

Henry    7165    126

Houston    4102    102

Irwin    395    11

Jackson    2921    47

Jasper    267    4

Jeff Davis    828    27

Jefferson    931    38

Jenkins    484    34

Johnson    457    27

Jones    717    18

Lamar    503    23

Lanier    332    7

Laurens    2151    107

Lee    786    32

Liberty    1425    28

Lincoln    269    8

Long    300    5

Lowndes    4945    94

Lumpkin    1203    19

Macon    280    14

Madison    934    13

Marion    213    10

McDuffie    772    19

McIntosh    344    7

Meriwether    626    19

Miller    343    2

Mitchell    875    47

Monroe    864    59

Montgomery    384    9

Morgan    568    7

Murray    1513    20

Muscogee    6733    186

Newton    3212    105

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    15746    207

Oconee    966    34

Oglethorpe    467    13

Paulding    3760    72

Peach    890    27

Pickens    958    13

Pierce    728    26

Pike    437    12

Polk    1925    33

Pulaski    367    24

Putnam    880    28

Quitman    44    1

Rabun    527    11

Randolph    344    30

Richmond    9052    191

Rockdale    2419    48

Schley    119    2

Screven    464    11

Seminole    454    12

Spalding    1812    69

Stephens    1413    46

Stewart    568    17

Sumter    998    69

Talbot    198    8

Taliaferro    33    0

Tattnall    993    19

Taylor    257    13

Telfair    516    25

Terrell    347    32

Thomas    1693    77

Tift    2145    67

Toombs    1602    59

Towns    523    18

Treutlen    328    13

Troup    3232    115

Turner    362    25

Twiggs    241    14

Union    1022    32

Unknown    2019    2

Upson    905    71

Walker    2378    49

Walton    2646    75

Ware    1877    70

Warren    184    6

Washington    935    17

Wayne    1351    43

Webster    46    2

Wheeler    369    16

White    1191    26

Whitfield    7024    75

Wilcox    273    26

Wilkes    355    7

Wilkinson    402    18

Worth    622    35

