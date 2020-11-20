Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Nov. 20, 2020

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 8,591 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 22 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (11/7-11/20), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 31.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (10/24-11/6), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 27.86.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 20, there were 1,800 current hospitalizations – an increase of 35 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

County Confirmed Cases Confirmed Deaths

Appling 1218 39

Atkinson 511 9

Bacon 659 19

Baker 103 6

Baldwin 2462 68

Banks 685 11

Barrow 2987 56

Bartow 4217 99

Ben Hill 920 35

Berrien 537 17

Bibb 7128 217

Bleckley 538 29

Brantley 515 15

Brooks 564 26

Bryan 1389 16

Bulloch 3245 35

Burke 975 12

Butts 842 45

Calhoun 268 11

Camden 1631 18

Candler 568 26

Carroll 3886 81

Catoosa 1862 28

Charlton 680 11

Chatham 10244 200

Chattahoochee 1914 1

Chattooga 1084 31

Cherokee 8541 111

Clarke 6402 51

Clay 125 3

Clayton 9370 192

Clinch 485 13

Cobb 24957 487

Coffee 2504 69

Colquitt 2205 41

Columbia 5107 71

Cook 714 16

Coweta 3391 66

Crawford 217 6

Crisp 700 26

Dade 462 7

Dawson 1038 11

DeKalb 24588 429

Decatur 1377 40

Dodge 703 34

Dooly 407 18

Dougherty 3391 198

Douglas 4683 81

Early 592 36

Echols 253 2

Effingham 2018 30

Elbert 866 15

Emanuel 1268 43

Evans 507 7

Fannin 933 29

Fayette 2481 61

Floyd 4768 71

Forsyth 5674 60

Franklin 1103 19

Fulton 35343 654

Gilmer 1155 27

Glascock 63 2

Glynn 4024 108

Gordon 2892 55

Grady 895 27

Greene 623 26

Gwinnett 34634 479

Habersham 2133 77

Hall 11788 190

Hancock 454 45

Haralson 821 18

Harris 919 27

Hart 680 20

Heard 275 7

Henry 7165 126

Houston 4102 102

Irwin 395 11

Jackson 2921 47

Jasper 267 4

Jeff Davis 828 27

Jefferson 931 38

Jenkins 484 34

Johnson 457 27

Jones 717 18

Lamar 503 23

Lanier 332 7

Laurens 2151 107

Lee 786 32

Liberty 1425 28

Lincoln 269 8

Long 300 5

Lowndes 4945 94

Lumpkin 1203 19

Macon 280 14

Madison 934 13

Marion 213 10

McDuffie 772 19

McIntosh 344 7

Meriwether 626 19

Miller 343 2

Mitchell 875 47

Monroe 864 59

Montgomery 384 9

Morgan 568 7

Murray 1513 20

Muscogee 6733 186

Newton 3212 105

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 15746 207

Oconee 966 34

Oglethorpe 467 13

Paulding 3760 72

Peach 890 27

Pickens 958 13

Pierce 728 26

Pike 437 12

Polk 1925 33

Pulaski 367 24

Putnam 880 28

Quitman 44 1

Rabun 527 11

Randolph 344 30

Richmond 9052 191

Rockdale 2419 48

Schley 119 2

Screven 464 11

Seminole 454 12

Spalding 1812 69

Stephens 1413 46

Stewart 568 17

Sumter 998 69

Talbot 198 8

Taliaferro 33 0

Tattnall 993 19

Taylor 257 13

Telfair 516 25

Terrell 347 32

Thomas 1693 77

Tift 2145 67

Toombs 1602 59

Towns 523 18

Treutlen 328 13

Troup 3232 115

Turner 362 25

Twiggs 241 14

Union 1022 32

Unknown 2019 2

Upson 905 71

Walker 2378 49

Walton 2646 75

Ware 1877 70

Warren 184 6

Washington 935 17

Wayne 1351 43

Webster 46 2

Wheeler 369 16

White 1191 26

Whitfield 7024 75

Wilcox 273 26

Wilkes 355 7

Wilkinson 402 18