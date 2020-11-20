Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Nov. 20, 2020

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 8,591 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 22 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (11/7-11/20), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 31.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (10/24-11/6), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 27.86.
- There have been 399,410 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,769 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,093.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,596.
- There have been 33,897 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 119 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 112.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 97.71.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 20, there were 1,800 current hospitalizations – an increase of 35 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
County Confirmed Cases Confirmed Deaths
Appling 1218 39
Atkinson 511 9
Bacon 659 19
Baker 103 6
Baldwin 2462 68
Banks 685 11
Barrow 2987 56
Bartow 4217 99
Ben Hill 920 35
Berrien 537 17
Bibb 7128 217
Bleckley 538 29
Brantley 515 15
Brooks 564 26
Bryan 1389 16
Bulloch 3245 35
Burke 975 12
Butts 842 45
Calhoun 268 11
Camden 1631 18
Candler 568 26
Carroll 3886 81
Catoosa 1862 28
Charlton 680 11
Chatham 10244 200
Chattahoochee 1914 1
Chattooga 1084 31
Cherokee 8541 111
Clarke 6402 51
Clay 125 3
Clayton 9370 192
Clinch 485 13
Cobb 24957 487
Coffee 2504 69
Colquitt 2205 41
Columbia 5107 71
Cook 714 16
Coweta 3391 66
Crawford 217 6
Crisp 700 26
Dade 462 7
Dawson 1038 11
DeKalb 24588 429
Decatur 1377 40
Dodge 703 34
Dooly 407 18
Dougherty 3391 198
Douglas 4683 81
Early 592 36
Echols 253 2
Effingham 2018 30
Elbert 866 15
Emanuel 1268 43
Evans 507 7
Fannin 933 29
Fayette 2481 61
Floyd 4768 71
Forsyth 5674 60
Franklin 1103 19
Fulton 35343 654
Gilmer 1155 27
Glascock 63 2
Glynn 4024 108
Gordon 2892 55
Grady 895 27
Greene 623 26
Gwinnett 34634 479
Habersham 2133 77
Hall 11788 190
Hancock 454 45
Haralson 821 18
Harris 919 27
Hart 680 20
Heard 275 7
Henry 7165 126
Houston 4102 102
Irwin 395 11
Jackson 2921 47
Jasper 267 4
Jeff Davis 828 27
Jefferson 931 38
Jenkins 484 34
Johnson 457 27
Jones 717 18
Lamar 503 23
Lanier 332 7
Laurens 2151 107
Lee 786 32
Liberty 1425 28
Lincoln 269 8
Long 300 5
Lowndes 4945 94
Lumpkin 1203 19
Macon 280 14
Madison 934 13
Marion 213 10
McDuffie 772 19
McIntosh 344 7
Meriwether 626 19
Miller 343 2
Mitchell 875 47
Monroe 864 59
Montgomery 384 9
Morgan 568 7
Murray 1513 20
Muscogee 6733 186
Newton 3212 105
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 15746 207
Oconee 966 34
Oglethorpe 467 13
Paulding 3760 72
Peach 890 27
Pickens 958 13
Pierce 728 26
Pike 437 12
Polk 1925 33
Pulaski 367 24
Putnam 880 28
Quitman 44 1
Rabun 527 11
Randolph 344 30
Richmond 9052 191
Rockdale 2419 48
Schley 119 2
Screven 464 11
Seminole 454 12
Spalding 1812 69
Stephens 1413 46
Stewart 568 17
Sumter 998 69
Talbot 198 8
Taliaferro 33 0
Tattnall 993 19
Taylor 257 13
Telfair 516 25
Terrell 347 32
Thomas 1693 77
Tift 2145 67
Toombs 1602 59
Towns 523 18
Treutlen 328 13
Troup 3232 115
Turner 362 25
Twiggs 241 14
Union 1022 32
Unknown 2019 2
Upson 905 71
Walker 2378 49
Walton 2646 75
Ware 1877 70
Warren 184 6
Washington 935 17
Wayne 1351 43
Webster 46 2
Wheeler 369 16
White 1191 26
Whitfield 7024 75
Wilcox 273 26
Wilkes 355 7
Wilkinson 402 18
Worth 622 35