Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Saturday, Nov. 21

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 8,624 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 33 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (11/8-11/21), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 30.79 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (10/25-11/7), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 27.5.
  • There have been 402,435 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,025 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,186.43 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,587.
  • There have been 34,023 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 126 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 113.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 99.21.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 21, there were 1,797 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 3 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1218    38

Atkinson    512    9

Bacon    661    19

Baker    103    6

Baldwin    2466    68

Banks    697    11

Barrow    3020    56

Bartow    4253    99

Ben Hill    920    35

Berrien    549    17

Bibb    7153    217

Bleckley    543    29

Brantley    521    15

Brooks    565    26

Bryan    1398    16

Bulloch    3252    35

Burke    977    12

Butts    849    45

Calhoun    269    11

Camden    1660    18

Candler    579    26

Carroll    3921    81

Catoosa    1876    28

Charlton    679    11

Chatham    10309    200

Chattahoochee    1916    1

Chattooga    1085    31

Cherokee    8632    111

Clarke    6440    52

Clay    125    3

Clayton    9442    192

Clinch    486    13

Cobb    25178    487

Coffee    2524    69

Colquitt    2206    41

Columbia    5133    71

Cook    720    16

Coweta    3418    67

Crawford    220    6

Crisp    699    26

Dade    465    7

Dawson    1049    11

DeKalb    24799    429

Decatur    1380    40

Dodge    704    36

Dooly    415    18

Dougherty    3395    198

Douglas    4713    81

Early    598    36

Echols    253    2

Effingham    2030    31

Elbert    874    16

Emanuel    1268    42

Evans    512    7

Fannin    942    29

Fayette    2508    61

Floyd    4797    71

Forsyth    5742    60

Franklin    1111    19

Fulton    35619    656

Gilmer    1161    26

Glascock    63    2

Glynn    4049    108

Gordon    2920    55

Grady    896    27

Greene    624    26

Gwinnett    34848    484

Habersham    2155    77

Hall    11863    191

Hancock    454    45

Haralson    837    18

Harris    923    27

Hart    687    20

Heard    276    7

Henry    7234    126

Houston    4145    104

Irwin    396    11

Jackson    2956    48

Jasper    268    4

Jeff Davis    829    28

Jefferson    935    38

Jenkins    486    34

Johnson    458    27

Jones    722    20

Lamar    512    23

Lanier    332    7

Laurens    2165    107

Lee    791    32

Liberty    1431    28

Lincoln    269    8

Long    303    5

Lowndes    4994    94

Lumpkin    1213    19

Macon    283    14

Madison    947    13

Marion    214    10

McDuffie    774    19

McIntosh    345    7

Meriwether    629    19

Miller    344    2

Mitchell    880    47

Monroe    871    59

Montgomery    385    9

Morgan    568    7

Murray    1560    20

Muscogee    6748    186

Newton    3241    106

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    15946    208

Oconee    974    35

Oglethorpe    471    13

Paulding    3795    73

Peach    898    27

Pickens    966    13

Pierce    730    26

Pike    445    12

Polk    1935    33

Pulaski    367    24

Putnam    882    30

Quitman    44    1

Rabun    534    11

Randolph    344    30

Richmond    9108    191

Rockdale    2440    50

Schley    120    2

Screven    467    11

Seminole    458    12

Spalding    1825    69

Stephens    1422    46

Stewart    571    17

Sumter    998    69

Talbot    198    8

Taliaferro    33    0

Tattnall    999    19

Taylor    261    13

Telfair    515    25

Terrell    347    32

Thomas    1700    77

Tift    2158    67

Toombs    1611    60

Towns    524    18

Treutlen    328    13

Troup    3240    116

Turner    362    25

Twiggs    243    14

Union    1025    33

Unknown    2031    2

Upson    906    71

Walker    2408    49

Walton    2669    75

Ware    1885    71

Warren    184    6

Washington    949    18

Wayne    1359    43

Webster    46    2

Wheeler    370    16

White    1218    27

Whitfield    7133    77

Wilcox    278    26

Wilkes    358    7

Wilkinson    404    18

Worth    621    35

