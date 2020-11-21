Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Saturday, Nov. 21

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 8,624 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 33 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (11/8-11/21), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 30.79 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (10/25-11/7), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 27.5.
- There have been 402,435 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,025 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,186.43 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,587.
- There have been 34,023 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 126 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 113.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 99.21.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 21, there were 1,797 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 3 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1218 38
Atkinson 512 9
Bacon 661 19
Baker 103 6
Baldwin 2466 68
Banks 697 11
Barrow 3020 56
Bartow 4253 99
Ben Hill 920 35
Berrien 549 17
Bibb 7153 217
Bleckley 543 29
Brantley 521 15
Brooks 565 26
Bryan 1398 16
Bulloch 3252 35
Burke 977 12
Butts 849 45
Calhoun 269 11
Camden 1660 18
Candler 579 26
Carroll 3921 81
Catoosa 1876 28
Charlton 679 11
Chatham 10309 200
Chattahoochee 1916 1
Chattooga 1085 31
Cherokee 8632 111
Clarke 6440 52
Clay 125 3
Clayton 9442 192
Clinch 486 13
Cobb 25178 487
Coffee 2524 69
Colquitt 2206 41
Columbia 5133 71
Cook 720 16
Coweta 3418 67
Crawford 220 6
Crisp 699 26
Dade 465 7
Dawson 1049 11
DeKalb 24799 429
Decatur 1380 40
Dodge 704 36
Dooly 415 18
Dougherty 3395 198
Douglas 4713 81
Early 598 36
Echols 253 2
Effingham 2030 31
Elbert 874 16
Emanuel 1268 42
Evans 512 7
Fannin 942 29
Fayette 2508 61
Floyd 4797 71
Forsyth 5742 60
Franklin 1111 19
Fulton 35619 656
Gilmer 1161 26
Glascock 63 2
Glynn 4049 108
Gordon 2920 55
Grady 896 27
Greene 624 26
Gwinnett 34848 484
Habersham 2155 77
Hall 11863 191
Hancock 454 45
Haralson 837 18
Harris 923 27
Hart 687 20
Heard 276 7
Henry 7234 126
Houston 4145 104
Irwin 396 11
Jackson 2956 48
Jasper 268 4
Jeff Davis 829 28
Jefferson 935 38
Jenkins 486 34
Johnson 458 27
Jones 722 20
Lamar 512 23
Lanier 332 7
Laurens 2165 107
Lee 791 32
Liberty 1431 28
Lincoln 269 8
Long 303 5
Lowndes 4994 94
Lumpkin 1213 19
Macon 283 14
Madison 947 13
Marion 214 10
McDuffie 774 19
McIntosh 345 7
Meriwether 629 19
Miller 344 2
Mitchell 880 47
Monroe 871 59
Montgomery 385 9
Morgan 568 7
Murray 1560 20
Muscogee 6748 186
Newton 3241 106
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 15946 208
Oconee 974 35
Oglethorpe 471 13
Paulding 3795 73
Peach 898 27
Pickens 966 13
Pierce 730 26
Pike 445 12
Polk 1935 33
Pulaski 367 24
Putnam 882 30
Quitman 44 1
Rabun 534 11
Randolph 344 30
Richmond 9108 191
Rockdale 2440 50
Schley 120 2
Screven 467 11
Seminole 458 12
Spalding 1825 69
Stephens 1422 46
Stewart 571 17
Sumter 998 69
Talbot 198 8
Taliaferro 33 0
Tattnall 999 19
Taylor 261 13
Telfair 515 25
Terrell 347 32
Thomas 1700 77
Tift 2158 67
Toombs 1611 60
Towns 524 18
Treutlen 328 13
Troup 3240 116
Turner 362 25
Twiggs 243 14
Union 1025 33
Unknown 2031 2
Upson 906 71
Walker 2408 49
Walton 2669 75
Ware 1885 71
Warren 184 6
Washington 949 18
Wayne 1359 43
Webster 46 2
Wheeler 370 16
White 1218 27
Whitfield 7133 77
Wilcox 278 26
Wilkes 358 7
Wilkinson 404 18
Worth 621 35