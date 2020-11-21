Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Saturday, Nov. 21

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 8,624 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 33 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (11/8-11/21), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 30.79 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (10/25-11/7), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 27.5.

in Georgia, an increase of 33 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (11/8-11/21), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 30.79 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (10/25-11/7), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 27.5. There have been 402,435 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,025 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,186.43 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,587.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,025 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,186.43 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,587. There have been 34,023 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 126 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 113.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 99.21.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 126 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 113.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 99.21. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 21, there were 1,797 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 3 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1218 38

Atkinson 512 9

Bacon 661 19

Baker 103 6

Baldwin 2466 68

Banks 697 11

Barrow 3020 56

Bartow 4253 99

Ben Hill 920 35

Berrien 549 17

Bibb 7153 217

Bleckley 543 29

Brantley 521 15

Brooks 565 26

Bryan 1398 16

Bulloch 3252 35

Burke 977 12

Butts 849 45

Calhoun 269 11

Camden 1660 18

Candler 579 26

Carroll 3921 81

Catoosa 1876 28

Charlton 679 11

Chatham 10309 200

Chattahoochee 1916 1

Chattooga 1085 31

Cherokee 8632 111

Clarke 6440 52

Clay 125 3

Clayton 9442 192

Clinch 486 13

Cobb 25178 487

Coffee 2524 69

Colquitt 2206 41

Columbia 5133 71

Cook 720 16

Coweta 3418 67

Crawford 220 6

Crisp 699 26

Dade 465 7

Dawson 1049 11

DeKalb 24799 429

Decatur 1380 40

Dodge 704 36

Dooly 415 18

Dougherty 3395 198

Douglas 4713 81

Early 598 36

Echols 253 2

Effingham 2030 31

Elbert 874 16

Emanuel 1268 42

Evans 512 7

Fannin 942 29

Fayette 2508 61

Floyd 4797 71

Forsyth 5742 60

Franklin 1111 19

Fulton 35619 656

Gilmer 1161 26

Glascock 63 2

Glynn 4049 108

Gordon 2920 55

Grady 896 27

Greene 624 26

Gwinnett 34848 484

Habersham 2155 77

Hall 11863 191

Hancock 454 45

Haralson 837 18

Harris 923 27

Hart 687 20

Heard 276 7

Henry 7234 126

Houston 4145 104

Irwin 396 11

Jackson 2956 48

Jasper 268 4

Jeff Davis 829 28

Jefferson 935 38

Jenkins 486 34

Johnson 458 27

Jones 722 20

Lamar 512 23

Lanier 332 7

Laurens 2165 107

Lee 791 32

Liberty 1431 28

Lincoln 269 8

Long 303 5

Lowndes 4994 94

Lumpkin 1213 19

Macon 283 14

Madison 947 13

Marion 214 10

McDuffie 774 19

McIntosh 345 7

Meriwether 629 19

Miller 344 2

Mitchell 880 47

Monroe 871 59

Montgomery 385 9

Morgan 568 7

Murray 1560 20

Muscogee 6748 186

Newton 3241 106

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 15946 208

Oconee 974 35

Oglethorpe 471 13

Paulding 3795 73

Peach 898 27

Pickens 966 13

Pierce 730 26

Pike 445 12

Polk 1935 33

Pulaski 367 24

Putnam 882 30

Quitman 44 1

Rabun 534 11

Randolph 344 30

Richmond 9108 191

Rockdale 2440 50

Schley 120 2

Screven 467 11

Seminole 458 12

Spalding 1825 69

Stephens 1422 46

Stewart 571 17

Sumter 998 69

Talbot 198 8

Taliaferro 33 0

Tattnall 999 19

Taylor 261 13

Telfair 515 25

Terrell 347 32

Thomas 1700 77

Tift 2158 67

Toombs 1611 60

Towns 524 18

Treutlen 328 13

Troup 3240 116

Turner 362 25

Twiggs 243 14

Union 1025 33

Unknown 2031 2

Upson 906 71

Walker 2408 49

Walton 2669 75

Ware 1885 71

Warren 184 6

Washington 949 18

Wayne 1359 43

Webster 46 2

Wheeler 370 16

White 1218 27

Whitfield 7133 77

Wilcox 278 26

Wilkes 358 7

Wilkinson 404 18