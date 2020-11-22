Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Sunday, Nov. 22

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 8,627 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 3 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (11/9-11/22), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 30.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (10/26-11/8), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 27.5.

There have been 404,411 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,976 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,238.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,583.

There have been 34,057 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 34 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 113.50 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 100.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 22, there were 1,871 current hospitalizations – an increase of 74 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1220 38

Atkinson 513 9

Bacon 661 19

Baker 103 6

Baldwin 2469 68

Banks 701 11

Barrow 3026 56

Bartow 4273 99

Ben Hill 920 35

Berrien 551 17

Bibb 7161 217

Bleckley 543 29

Brantley 523 15

Brooks 566 26

Bryan 1394 16

Bulloch 3252 35

Burke 979 12

Butts 852 45

Calhoun 271 11

Camden 1670 18

Candler 580 26

Carroll 3955 82

Catoosa 1897 28

Charlton 682 11

Chatham 10323 200

Chattahoochee 1918 1

Chattooga 1088 31

Cherokee 8726 111

Clarke 6449 52

Clay 126 3

Clayton 9482 192

Clinch 487 13

Cobb 25325 487

Coffee 2528 69

Colquitt 2200 41

Columbia 5170 71

Cook 723 16

Coweta 3437 67

Crawford 220 6

Crisp 699 26

Dade 470 7

Dawson 1052 11

DeKalb 24993 429

Decatur 1379 40

Dodge 706 36

Dooly 415 18

Dougherty 3398 198

Douglas 4745 81

Early 604 36

Echols 254 2

Effingham 2033 31

Elbert 877 16

Emanuel 1269 42

Evans 514 7

Fannin 947 29

Fayette 2533 61

Floyd 4823 71

Forsyth 5787 60

Franklin 1115 19

Fulton 35786 656

Gilmer 1173 26

Glascock 63 2

Glynn 4056 108

Gordon 2937 55

Grady 897 27

Greene 625 26

Gwinnett 35025 484

Habersham 2169 77

Hall 11908 191

Hancock 454 45

Haralson 844 18

Harris 925 27

Hart 692 20

Heard 279 7

Henry 7276 126

Houston 4154 104

Irwin 398 11

Jackson 2976 48

Jasper 268 4

Jeff Davis 830 28

Jefferson 938 38

Jenkins 486 34

Johnson 458 27

Jones 725 20

Lamar 517 23

Lanier 332 7

Laurens 2168 107

Lee 793 32

Liberty 1433 28

Lincoln 272 8

Long 304 5

Lowndes 5013 94

Lumpkin 1214 19

Macon 285 14

Madison 956 13

Marion 214 10

McDuffie 777 19

McIntosh 346 7

Meriwether 630 19

Miller 346 2

Mitchell 881 47

Monroe 876 59

Montgomery 385 9

Morgan 571 7

Murray 1603 20

Muscogee 6767 186

Newton 3256 106

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16000 208

Oconee 976 35

Oglethorpe 475 13

Paulding 3826 73

Peach 902 27

Pickens 973 13

Pierce 730 26

Pike 447 12

Polk 1945 33

Pulaski 368 24

Putnam 884 30

Quitman 44 1

Rabun 545 11

Randolph 344 30

Richmond 9166 192

Rockdale 2456 50

Schley 120 2

Screven 467 11

Seminole 463 12

Spalding 1833 70

Stephens 1433 46

Stewart 572 17

Sumter 1001 69

Talbot 198 8

Taliaferro 33 0

Tattnall 999 19

Taylor 264 13

Telfair 517 25

Terrell 348 32

Thomas 1703 77

Tift 2165 67

Toombs 1616 60

Towns 524 18

Treutlen 328 13

Troup 3245 116

Turner 363 25

Twiggs 244 14

Union 1030 33

Unknown 2055 2

Upson 907 71

Walker 2427 49

Walton 2694 75

Ware 1887 71

Warren 184 6

Washington 949 18

Wayne 1394 43

Webster 46 2

Wheeler 370 16

White 1220 27

Whitfield 7211 77

Wilcox 279 26

Wilkes 358 7

Wilkinson 405 18