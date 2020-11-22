x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Sunday, Nov. 22

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 8,627 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 3 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (11/9-11/22), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 30.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (10/26-11/8), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 27.5.
  • There have been 404,411 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,976 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,238.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,583.
  • There have been 34,057 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 34 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 113.50 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 100.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 22, there were 1,871 current hospitalizations – an increase of 74 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1220    38

Atkinson    513    9

Bacon    661    19

Baker    103    6

Baldwin    2469    68

Banks    701    11

Barrow    3026    56

Bartow    4273    99

Ben Hill    920    35

Berrien    551    17

Bibb    7161    217

Bleckley    543    29

Brantley    523    15

Brooks    566    26

Bryan    1394    16

Bulloch    3252    35

Burke    979    12

Butts    852    45

Calhoun    271    11

Camden    1670    18

Candler    580    26

Carroll    3955    82

Catoosa    1897    28

Charlton    682    11

Chatham    10323    200

Chattahoochee    1918    1

Chattooga    1088    31

Cherokee    8726    111

Clarke    6449    52

Clay    126    3

Clayton    9482    192

Clinch    487    13

Cobb    25325    487

Coffee    2528    69

Colquitt    2200    41

Columbia    5170    71

Cook    723    16

Coweta    3437    67

Crawford    220    6

Crisp    699    26

Dade    470    7

Dawson    1052    11

DeKalb    24993    429

Decatur    1379    40

Dodge    706    36

Dooly    415    18

Dougherty    3398    198

Douglas    4745    81

Early    604    36

Echols    254    2

Effingham    2033    31

Elbert    877    16

Emanuel    1269    42

Evans    514    7

Fannin    947    29

Fayette    2533    61

Floyd    4823    71

Forsyth    5787    60

Franklin    1115    19

Fulton    35786    656

Gilmer    1173    26

Glascock    63    2

Glynn    4056    108

Gordon    2937    55

Grady    897    27

Greene    625    26

Gwinnett    35025    484

Habersham    2169    77

Hall    11908    191

Hancock    454    45

Haralson    844    18

Harris    925    27

Hart    692    20

Heard    279    7

Henry    7276    126

Houston    4154    104

Irwin    398    11

Jackson    2976    48

Jasper    268    4

Jeff Davis    830    28

Jefferson    938    38

Jenkins    486    34

Johnson    458    27

Jones    725    20

Lamar    517    23

Lanier    332    7

Laurens    2168    107

Lee    793    32

Liberty    1433    28

Lincoln    272    8

Long    304    5

Lowndes    5013    94

Lumpkin    1214    19

Macon    285    14

Madison    956    13

Marion    214    10

McDuffie    777    19

McIntosh    346    7

Meriwether    630    19

Miller    346    2

Mitchell    881    47

Monroe    876    59

Montgomery    385    9

Morgan    571    7

Murray    1603    20

Muscogee    6767    186

Newton    3256    106

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    16000    208

Oconee    976    35

Oglethorpe    475    13

Paulding    3826    73

Peach    902    27

Pickens    973    13

Pierce    730    26

Pike    447    12

Polk    1945    33

Pulaski    368    24

Putnam    884    30

Quitman    44    1

Rabun    545    11

Randolph    344    30

Richmond    9166    192

Rockdale    2456    50

Schley    120    2

Screven    467    11

Seminole    463    12

Spalding    1833    70

Stephens    1433    46

Stewart    572    17

Sumter    1001    69

Talbot    198    8

Taliaferro    33    0

Tattnall    999    19

Taylor    264    13

Telfair    517    25

Terrell    348    32

Thomas    1703    77

Tift    2165    67

Toombs    1616    60

Towns    524    18

Treutlen    328    13

Troup    3245    116

Turner    363    25

Twiggs    244    14

Union    1030    33

Unknown    2055    2

Upson    907    71

Walker    2427    49

Walton    2694    75

Ware    1887    71

Warren    184    6

Washington    949    18

Wayne    1394    43

Webster    46    2

Wheeler    370    16

White    1220    27

Whitfield    7211    77

Wilcox    279    26

Wilkes    358    7

Wilkinson    405    18

Worth    620    35

