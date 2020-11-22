Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Sunday, Nov. 22

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 8,627 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 3 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (11/9-11/22), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 30.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (10/26-11/8), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 27.5.
- There have been 404,411 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,976 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,238.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,583.
- There have been 34,057 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 34 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 113.50 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 100.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 22, there were 1,871 current hospitalizations – an increase of 74 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1220 38
Atkinson 513 9
Bacon 661 19
Baker 103 6
Baldwin 2469 68
Banks 701 11
Barrow 3026 56
Bartow 4273 99
Ben Hill 920 35
Berrien 551 17
Bibb 7161 217
Bleckley 543 29
Brantley 523 15
Brooks 566 26
Bryan 1394 16
Bulloch 3252 35
Burke 979 12
Butts 852 45
Calhoun 271 11
Camden 1670 18
Candler 580 26
Carroll 3955 82
Catoosa 1897 28
Charlton 682 11
Chatham 10323 200
Chattahoochee 1918 1
Chattooga 1088 31
Cherokee 8726 111
Clarke 6449 52
Clay 126 3
Clayton 9482 192
Clinch 487 13
Cobb 25325 487
Coffee 2528 69
Colquitt 2200 41
Columbia 5170 71
Cook 723 16
Coweta 3437 67
Crawford 220 6
Crisp 699 26
Dade 470 7
Dawson 1052 11
DeKalb 24993 429
Decatur 1379 40
Dodge 706 36
Dooly 415 18
Dougherty 3398 198
Douglas 4745 81
Early 604 36
Echols 254 2
Effingham 2033 31
Elbert 877 16
Emanuel 1269 42
Evans 514 7
Fannin 947 29
Fayette 2533 61
Floyd 4823 71
Forsyth 5787 60
Franklin 1115 19
Fulton 35786 656
Gilmer 1173 26
Glascock 63 2
Glynn 4056 108
Gordon 2937 55
Grady 897 27
Greene 625 26
Gwinnett 35025 484
Habersham 2169 77
Hall 11908 191
Hancock 454 45
Haralson 844 18
Harris 925 27
Hart 692 20
Heard 279 7
Henry 7276 126
Houston 4154 104
Irwin 398 11
Jackson 2976 48
Jasper 268 4
Jeff Davis 830 28
Jefferson 938 38
Jenkins 486 34
Johnson 458 27
Jones 725 20
Lamar 517 23
Lanier 332 7
Laurens 2168 107
Lee 793 32
Liberty 1433 28
Lincoln 272 8
Long 304 5
Lowndes 5013 94
Lumpkin 1214 19
Macon 285 14
Madison 956 13
Marion 214 10
McDuffie 777 19
McIntosh 346 7
Meriwether 630 19
Miller 346 2
Mitchell 881 47
Monroe 876 59
Montgomery 385 9
Morgan 571 7
Murray 1603 20
Muscogee 6767 186
Newton 3256 106
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16000 208
Oconee 976 35
Oglethorpe 475 13
Paulding 3826 73
Peach 902 27
Pickens 973 13
Pierce 730 26
Pike 447 12
Polk 1945 33
Pulaski 368 24
Putnam 884 30
Quitman 44 1
Rabun 545 11
Randolph 344 30
Richmond 9166 192
Rockdale 2456 50
Schley 120 2
Screven 467 11
Seminole 463 12
Spalding 1833 70
Stephens 1433 46
Stewart 572 17
Sumter 1001 69
Talbot 198 8
Taliaferro 33 0
Tattnall 999 19
Taylor 264 13
Telfair 517 25
Terrell 348 32
Thomas 1703 77
Tift 2165 67
Toombs 1616 60
Towns 524 18
Treutlen 328 13
Troup 3245 116
Turner 363 25
Twiggs 244 14
Union 1030 33
Unknown 2055 2
Upson 907 71
Walker 2427 49
Walton 2694 75
Ware 1887 71
Warren 184 6
Washington 949 18
Wayne 1394 43
Webster 46 2
Wheeler 370 16
White 1220 27
Whitfield 7211 77
Wilcox 279 26
Wilkes 358 7
Wilkinson 405 18
Worth 620 35