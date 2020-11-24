Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Tuesday, Nov. 24

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 8,648 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 4 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (11/11-11/24), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 27.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (10/28-11/10), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 30.

There have been 408,644 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,424 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,327.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,620.

There have been 34,268 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 185 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 116.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 98.21.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 24, there were 1,920 current hospitalizations – an increase of 13 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Appling 1224 38

Atkinson 516 9

Bacon 662 19

Baker 103 6

Baldwin 2484 69

Banks 714 11

Barrow 3072 56

Bartow 4330 99

Ben Hill 923 35

Berrien 557 17

Bibb 7202 217

Bleckley 545 29

Brantley 528 16

Brooks 568 26

Bryan 1403 16

Bulloch 3276 35

Burke 985 12

Butts 860 45

Calhoun 269 11

Camden 1694 18

Candler 580 26

Carroll 3991 82

Catoosa 1939 29

Charlton 686 11

Chatham 10392 200

Chattahoochee 1949 1

Chattooga 1102 31

Cherokee 8837 111

Clarke 6508 53

Clay 125 3

Clayton 9551 193

Clinch 489 13

Cobb 25569 488

Coffee 2543 70

Colquitt 2194 41

Columbia 5222 71

Cook 730 16

Coweta 3467 67

Crawford 220 6

Crisp 702 26

Dade 481 7

Dawson 1074 11

DeKalb 25218 429

Decatur 1375 40

Dodge 709 36

Dooly 416 18

Dougherty 3405 198

Douglas 4797 81

Early 608 36

Echols 255 2

Effingham 2051 31

Elbert 888 16

Emanuel 1271 42

Evans 518 8

Fannin 954 29

Fayette 2556 60

Floyd 4881 73

Forsyth 5907 60

Franklin 1130 19

Fulton 36285 656

Gilmer 1179 27

Glascock 63 2

Glynn 4079 110

Gordon 2987 55

Grady 905 27

Greene 631 26

Gwinnett 35448 485

Habersham 2213 78

Hall 12021 190

Hancock 473 45

Haralson 853 19

Harris 935 28

Hart 701 20

Heard 280 7

Henry 7349 127

Houston 4195 104

Irwin 404 11

Jackson 3020 49

Jasper 272 4

Jeff Davis 832 28

Jefferson 940 38

Jenkins 486 34

Johnson 461 27

Jones 730 20

Lamar 529 23

Lanier 334 7

Laurens 2181 106

Lee 807 32

Liberty 1450 28

Lincoln 277 8

Long 305 5

Lowndes 5071 94

Lumpkin 1231 19

Macon 285 14

Madison 972 13

Marion 215 10

McDuffie 778 20

McIntosh 350 8

Meriwether 630 19

Miller 345 2

Mitchell 886 48

Monroe 884 59

Montgomery 388 9

Morgan 573 7

Murray 1648 21

Muscogee 6811 186

Newton 3295 106

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16224 207

Oconee 992 35

Oglethorpe 480 13

Paulding 3865 74

Peach 911 27

Pickens 987 13

Pierce 733 26

Pike 453 12

Polk 1958 32

Pulaski 369 24

Putnam 890 30

Quitman 44 1

Rabun 552 11

Randolph 345 30

Richmond 9233 194

Rockdale 2483 50

Schley 120 2

Screven 468 11

Seminole 468 12

Spalding 1853 70

Stephens 1445 45

Stewart 573 17

Sumter 1009 69

Talbot 200 8

Taliaferro 34 0

Tattnall 1002 19

Taylor 266 13

Telfair 517 25

Terrell 349 32

Thomas 1709 77

Tift 2179 67

Toombs 1624 60

Towns 538 19

Treutlen 328 13

Troup 3250 116

Turner 364 25

Twiggs 244 14

Union 1039 33

Unknown 2096 1

Upson 920 71

Walker 2459 49

Walton 2739 75

Ware 1894 70

Warren 185 6

Washington 959 18

Wayne 1431 44

Webster 46 2

Wheeler 370 16

White 1246 27

Whitfield 7343 79

Wilcox 282 25

Wilkes 358 7

Wilkinson 406 18