Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Tuesday, Nov. 24

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 8,648 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 4 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (11/11-11/24), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 27.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (10/28-11/10), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 30.
- There have been 408,644 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,424 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,327.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,620.
- There have been 34,268 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 185 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 116.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 98.21.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 24, there were 1,920 current hospitalizations – an increase of 13 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:
Appling 1224 38
Atkinson 516 9
Bacon 662 19
Baker 103 6
Baldwin 2484 69
Banks 714 11
Barrow 3072 56
Bartow 4330 99
Ben Hill 923 35
Berrien 557 17
Bibb 7202 217
Bleckley 545 29
Brantley 528 16
Brooks 568 26
Bryan 1403 16
Bulloch 3276 35
Burke 985 12
Butts 860 45
Calhoun 269 11
Camden 1694 18
Candler 580 26
Carroll 3991 82
Catoosa 1939 29
Charlton 686 11
Chatham 10392 200
Chattahoochee 1949 1
Chattooga 1102 31
Cherokee 8837 111
Clarke 6508 53
Clay 125 3
Clayton 9551 193
Clinch 489 13
Cobb 25569 488
Coffee 2543 70
Colquitt 2194 41
Columbia 5222 71
Cook 730 16
Coweta 3467 67
Crawford 220 6
Crisp 702 26
Dade 481 7
Dawson 1074 11
DeKalb 25218 429
Decatur 1375 40
Dodge 709 36
Dooly 416 18
Dougherty 3405 198
Douglas 4797 81
Early 608 36
Echols 255 2
Effingham 2051 31
Elbert 888 16
Emanuel 1271 42
Evans 518 8
Fannin 954 29
Fayette 2556 60
Floyd 4881 73
Forsyth 5907 60
Franklin 1130 19
Fulton 36285 656
Gilmer 1179 27
Glascock 63 2
Glynn 4079 110
Gordon 2987 55
Grady 905 27
Greene 631 26
Gwinnett 35448 485
Habersham 2213 78
Hall 12021 190
Hancock 473 45
Haralson 853 19
Harris 935 28
Hart 701 20
Heard 280 7
Henry 7349 127
Houston 4195 104
Irwin 404 11
Jackson 3020 49
Jasper 272 4
Jeff Davis 832 28
Jefferson 940 38
Jenkins 486 34
Johnson 461 27
Jones 730 20
Lamar 529 23
Lanier 334 7
Laurens 2181 106
Lee 807 32
Liberty 1450 28
Lincoln 277 8
Long 305 5
Lowndes 5071 94
Lumpkin 1231 19
Macon 285 14
Madison 972 13
Marion 215 10
McDuffie 778 20
McIntosh 350 8
Meriwether 630 19
Miller 345 2
Mitchell 886 48
Monroe 884 59
Montgomery 388 9
Morgan 573 7
Murray 1648 21
Muscogee 6811 186
Newton 3295 106
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16224 207
Oconee 992 35
Oglethorpe 480 13
Paulding 3865 74
Peach 911 27
Pickens 987 13
Pierce 733 26
Pike 453 12
Polk 1958 32
Pulaski 369 24
Putnam 890 30
Quitman 44 1
Rabun 552 11
Randolph 345 30
Richmond 9233 194
Rockdale 2483 50
Schley 120 2
Screven 468 11
Seminole 468 12
Spalding 1853 70
Stephens 1445 45
Stewart 573 17
Sumter 1009 69
Talbot 200 8
Taliaferro 34 0
Tattnall 1002 19
Taylor 266 13
Telfair 517 25
Terrell 349 32
Thomas 1709 77
Tift 2179 67
Toombs 1624 60
Towns 538 19
Treutlen 328 13
Troup 3250 116
Turner 364 25
Twiggs 244 14
Union 1039 33
Unknown 2096 1
Upson 920 71
Walker 2459 49
Walton 2739 75
Ware 1894 70
Warren 185 6
Washington 959 18
Wayne 1431 44
Webster 46 2
Wheeler 370 16
White 1246 27
Whitfield 7343 79
Wilcox 282 25
Wilkes 358 7
Wilkinson 406 18
Worth 620 35