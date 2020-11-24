x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Tuesday, Nov. 24

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 8,648 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 4 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (11/11-11/24), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 27.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (10/28-11/10), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 30.
  • There have been 408,644 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,424 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,327.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,620.
  • There have been 34,268 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 185 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 116.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 98.21.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 24, there were 1,920 current hospitalizations – an increase of 13 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Appling    1224    38

Atkinson    516    9

Bacon    662    19

Baker    103    6

Baldwin    2484    69

Banks    714    11

Barrow    3072    56

Bartow    4330    99

Ben Hill    923    35

Berrien    557    17

Bibb    7202    217

Bleckley    545    29

Brantley    528    16

Brooks    568    26

Bryan    1403    16

Bulloch    3276    35

Burke    985    12

Butts    860    45

Calhoun    269    11

Camden    1694    18

Candler    580    26

Carroll    3991    82

Catoosa    1939    29

Charlton    686    11

Chatham    10392    200

Chattahoochee    1949    1

Chattooga    1102    31

Cherokee    8837    111

Clarke    6508    53

Clay    125    3

Clayton    9551    193

Clinch    489    13

Cobb    25569    488

Coffee    2543    70

Colquitt    2194    41

Columbia    5222    71

Cook    730    16

Coweta    3467    67

Crawford    220    6

Crisp    702    26

Dade    481    7

Dawson    1074    11

DeKalb    25218    429

Decatur    1375    40

Dodge    709    36

Dooly    416    18

Dougherty    3405    198

Douglas    4797    81

Early    608    36

Echols    255    2

Effingham    2051    31

Elbert    888    16

Emanuel    1271    42

Evans    518    8

Fannin    954    29

Fayette    2556    60

Floyd    4881    73

Forsyth    5907    60

Franklin    1130    19

Fulton    36285    656

Gilmer    1179    27

Glascock    63    2

Glynn    4079    110

Gordon    2987    55

Grady    905    27

Greene    631    26

Gwinnett    35448    485

Habersham    2213    78

Hall    12021    190

Hancock    473    45

Haralson    853    19

Harris    935    28

Hart    701    20

Heard    280    7

Henry    7349    127

Houston    4195    104

Irwin    404    11

Jackson    3020    49

Jasper    272    4

Jeff Davis    832    28

Jefferson    940    38

Jenkins    486    34

Johnson    461    27

Jones    730    20

Lamar    529    23

Lanier    334    7

Laurens    2181    106

Lee    807    32

Liberty    1450    28

Lincoln    277    8

Long    305    5

Lowndes    5071    94

Lumpkin    1231    19

Macon    285    14

Madison    972    13

Marion    215    10

McDuffie    778    20

McIntosh    350    8

Meriwether    630    19

Miller    345    2

Mitchell    886    48

Monroe    884    59

Montgomery    388    9

Morgan    573    7

Murray    1648    21

Muscogee    6811    186

Newton    3295    106

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    16224    207

Oconee    992    35

Oglethorpe    480    13

Paulding    3865    74

Peach    911    27

Pickens    987    13

Pierce    733    26

Pike    453    12

Polk    1958    32

Pulaski    369    24

Putnam    890    30

Quitman    44    1

Rabun    552    11

Randolph    345    30

Richmond    9233    194

Rockdale    2483    50

Schley    120    2

Screven    468    11

Seminole    468    12

Spalding    1853    70

Stephens    1445    45

Stewart    573    17

Sumter    1009    69

Talbot    200    8

Taliaferro    34    0

Tattnall    1002    19

Taylor    266    13

Telfair    517    25

Terrell    349    32

Thomas    1709    77

Tift    2179    67

Toombs    1624    60

Towns    538    19

Treutlen    328    13

Troup    3250    116

Turner    364    25

Twiggs    244    14

Union    1039    33

Unknown    2096    1

Upson    920    71

Walker    2459    49

Walton    2739    75

Ware    1894    70

Warren    185    6

Washington    959    18

Wayne    1431    44

Webster    46    2

Wheeler    370    16

White    1246    27

Whitfield    7343    79

Wilcox    282    25

Wilkes    358    7

Wilkinson    406    18

Worth    620    35 

