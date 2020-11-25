Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Wednesday, Nov. 25

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 8,694 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 46 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (11/12-11/25), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 25.79 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (10/29-11/11), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 32.64.
- There have been 411,002 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,358 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,379.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,619.
- There have been 34,413 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 145 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 114.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 102.57.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 24, there were 1,950 current hospitalizations – an increase of 30
- hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:
Appling 1224 38
Atkinson 519 9
Bacon 662 19
Baker 103 6
Baldwin 2488 69
Banks 722 11
Barrow 3105 56
Bartow 4369 99
Ben Hill 926 35
Berrien 567 17
Bibb 7222 217
Bleckley 545 29
Brantley 533 17
Brooks 572 26
Bryan 1419 16
Bulloch 3283 35
Burke 987 12
Butts 863 45
Calhoun 270 11
Camden 1711 18
Candler 580 26
Carroll 4009 82
Catoosa 1972 29
Charlton 687 11
Chatham 10448 202
Chattahoochee 1951 1
Chattooga 1107 31
Cherokee 8900 111
Clarke 6549 54
Clay 125 3
Clayton 9621 194
Clinch 489 13
Cobb 25791 492
Coffee 2560 71
Colquitt 2200 41
Columbia 5235 71
Cook 747 16
Coweta 3508 67
Crawford 220 6
Crisp 711 26
Dade 488 7
Dawson 1088 11
DeKalb 25374 432
Decatur 1379 41
Dodge 710 37
Dooly 421 18
Dougherty 3412 198
Douglas 4870 82
Early 609 36
Echols 256 2
Effingham 2060 32
Elbert 895 18
Emanuel 1272 42
Evans 519 8
Fannin 967 30
Fayette 2575 60
Floyd 4924 73
Forsyth 5952 61
Franklin 1139 19
Fulton 36563 658
Gilmer 1183 29
Glascock 63 2
Glynn 4095 111
Gordon 3016 53
Grady 907 27
Greene 633 26
Gwinnett 35671 487
Habersham 2235 80
Hall 12122 191
Hancock 474 46
Haralson 860 19
Harris 938 28
Hart 702 20
Heard 281 7
Henry 7403 128
Houston 4212 104
Irwin 404 11
Jackson 3040 51
Jasper 274 4
Jeff Davis 832 28
Jefferson 942 38
Jenkins 486 34
Johnson 462 27
Jones 732 20
Lamar 536 23
Lanier 334 7
Laurens 2189 107
Lee 808 32
Liberty 1459 29
Lincoln 278 8
Long 307 5
Lowndes 5115 94
Lumpkin 1240 19
Macon 286 14
Madison 979 13
Marion 219 10
McDuffie 781 20
McIntosh 353 8
Meriwether 630 19
Miller 345 2
Mitchell 888 48
Monroe 888 59
Montgomery 389 9
Morgan 577 7
Murray 1677 22
Muscogee 6839 186
Newton 3323 106
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16063 208
Oconee 997 35
Oglethorpe 485 13
Paulding 3927 74
Peach 918 27
Pickens 993 13
Pierce 734 26
Pike 457 12
Polk 1969 32
Pulaski 370 24
Putnam 893 30
Quitman 44 1
Rabun 557 11
Randolph 346 30
Richmond 9265 195
Rockdale 2504 50
Schley 120 2
Screven 468 11
Seminole 470 12
Spalding 1870 71
Stephens 1456 45
Stewart 573 17
Sumter 1015 69
Talbot 200 8
Taliaferro 35 0
Tattnall 1006 19
Taylor 268 13
Telfair 517 25
Terrell 349 32
Thomas 1718 77
Tift 2211 67
Toombs 1628 60
Towns 541 20
Treutlen 328 13
Troup 3267 116
Turner 368 25
Twiggs 246 14
Union 1048 34
Unknown 2025 1
Upson 922 71
Walker 2490 49
Walton 2753 75
Ware 1897 70
Warren 185 6
Washington 962 19
Wayne 1434 44
Webster 46 2
Wheeler 370 18
White 1258 27
Whitfield 7379 81
Wilcox 284 25
Wilkes 360 7
Wilkinson 408 18
Worth 625 35