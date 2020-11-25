x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Wednesday, Nov. 25

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 8,694 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 46 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (11/12-11/25), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 25.79 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (10/29-11/11), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 32.64.
  • There have been 411,002 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,358 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,379.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,619.
  • There have been 34,413 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 145 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 114.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 102.57.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 24, there were 1,950 current hospitalizations – an increase of 30
  • hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Appling    1224    38

Atkinson    519    9

Bacon    662    19

Baker    103    6

Baldwin    2488    69

Banks    722    11

Barrow    3105    56

Bartow    4369    99

Ben Hill    926    35

Berrien    567    17

Bibb    7222    217

Bleckley    545    29

Brantley    533    17

Brooks    572    26

Bryan    1419    16

Bulloch    3283    35

Burke    987    12

Butts    863    45

Calhoun    270    11

Camden    1711    18

Candler    580    26

Carroll    4009    82

Catoosa    1972    29

Charlton    687    11

Chatham    10448    202

Chattahoochee    1951    1

Chattooga    1107    31

Cherokee    8900    111

Clarke    6549    54

Clay    125    3

Clayton    9621    194

Clinch    489    13

Cobb    25791    492

Coffee    2560    71

Colquitt    2200    41

Columbia    5235    71

Cook    747    16

Coweta    3508    67

Crawford    220    6

Crisp    711    26

Dade    488    7

Dawson    1088    11

DeKalb    25374    432

Decatur    1379    41

Dodge    710    37

Dooly    421    18

Dougherty    3412    198

Douglas    4870    82

Early    609    36

Echols    256    2

Effingham    2060    32

Elbert    895    18

Emanuel    1272    42

Evans    519    8

Fannin    967    30

Fayette    2575    60

Floyd    4924    73

Forsyth    5952    61

Franklin    1139    19

Fulton    36563    658

Gilmer    1183    29

Glascock    63    2

Glynn    4095    111

Gordon    3016    53

Grady    907    27

Greene    633    26

Gwinnett    35671    487

Habersham    2235    80

Hall    12122    191

Hancock    474    46

Haralson    860    19

Harris    938    28

Hart    702    20

Heard    281    7

Henry    7403    128

Houston    4212    104

Irwin    404    11

Jackson    3040    51

Jasper    274    4

Jeff Davis    832    28

Jefferson    942    38

Jenkins    486    34

Johnson    462    27

Jones    732    20

Lamar    536    23

Lanier    334    7

Laurens    2189    107

Lee    808    32

Liberty    1459    29

Lincoln    278    8

Long    307    5

Lowndes    5115    94

Lumpkin    1240    19

Macon    286    14

Madison    979    13

Marion    219    10

McDuffie    781    20

McIntosh    353    8

Meriwether    630    19

Miller    345    2

Mitchell    888    48

Monroe    888    59

Montgomery    389    9

Morgan    577    7

Murray    1677    22

Muscogee    6839    186

Newton    3323    106

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    16063    208

Oconee    997    35

Oglethorpe    485    13

Paulding    3927    74

Peach    918    27

Pickens    993    13

Pierce    734    26

Pike    457    12

Polk    1969    32

Pulaski    370    24

Putnam    893    30

Quitman    44    1

Rabun    557    11

Randolph    346    30

Richmond    9265    195

Rockdale    2504    50

Schley    120    2

Screven    468    11

Seminole    470    12

Spalding    1870    71

Stephens    1456    45

Stewart    573    17

Sumter    1015    69

Talbot    200    8

Taliaferro    35    0

Tattnall    1006    19

Taylor    268    13

Telfair    517    25

Terrell    349    32

Thomas    1718    77

Tift    2211    67

Toombs    1628    60

Towns    541    20

Treutlen    328    13

Troup    3267    116

Turner    368    25

Twiggs    246    14

Union    1048    34

Unknown    2025    1

Upson    922    71

Walker    2490    49

Walton    2753    75

Ware    1897    70

Warren    185    6

Washington    962    19

Wayne    1434    44

Webster    46    2

Wheeler    370    18

White    1258    27

Whitfield    7379    81

Wilcox    284    25

Wilkes    360    7

Wilkinson    408    18

Worth    625    35

