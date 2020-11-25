Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Wednesday, Nov. 25

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 8,694 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 46 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (11/12-11/25), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 25.79 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (10/29-11/11), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 32.64.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 24, there were 1,950 current hospitalizations – an increase of 30

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Appling 1224 38

Atkinson 519 9

Bacon 662 19

Baker 103 6

Baldwin 2488 69

Banks 722 11

Barrow 3105 56

Bartow 4369 99

Ben Hill 926 35

Berrien 567 17

Bibb 7222 217

Bleckley 545 29

Brantley 533 17

Brooks 572 26

Bryan 1419 16

Bulloch 3283 35

Burke 987 12

Butts 863 45

Calhoun 270 11

Camden 1711 18

Candler 580 26

Carroll 4009 82

Catoosa 1972 29

Charlton 687 11

Chatham 10448 202

Chattahoochee 1951 1

Chattooga 1107 31

Cherokee 8900 111

Clarke 6549 54

Clay 125 3

Clayton 9621 194

Clinch 489 13

Cobb 25791 492

Coffee 2560 71

Colquitt 2200 41

Columbia 5235 71

Cook 747 16

Coweta 3508 67

Crawford 220 6

Crisp 711 26

Dade 488 7

Dawson 1088 11

DeKalb 25374 432

Decatur 1379 41

Dodge 710 37

Dooly 421 18

Dougherty 3412 198

Douglas 4870 82

Early 609 36

Echols 256 2

Effingham 2060 32

Elbert 895 18

Emanuel 1272 42

Evans 519 8

Fannin 967 30

Fayette 2575 60

Floyd 4924 73

Forsyth 5952 61

Franklin 1139 19

Fulton 36563 658

Gilmer 1183 29

Glascock 63 2

Glynn 4095 111

Gordon 3016 53

Grady 907 27

Greene 633 26

Gwinnett 35671 487

Habersham 2235 80

Hall 12122 191

Hancock 474 46

Haralson 860 19

Harris 938 28

Hart 702 20

Heard 281 7

Henry 7403 128

Houston 4212 104

Irwin 404 11

Jackson 3040 51

Jasper 274 4

Jeff Davis 832 28

Jefferson 942 38

Jenkins 486 34

Johnson 462 27

Jones 732 20

Lamar 536 23

Lanier 334 7

Laurens 2189 107

Lee 808 32

Liberty 1459 29

Lincoln 278 8

Long 307 5

Lowndes 5115 94

Lumpkin 1240 19

Macon 286 14

Madison 979 13

Marion 219 10

McDuffie 781 20

McIntosh 353 8

Meriwether 630 19

Miller 345 2

Mitchell 888 48

Monroe 888 59

Montgomery 389 9

Morgan 577 7

Murray 1677 22

Muscogee 6839 186

Newton 3323 106

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16063 208

Oconee 997 35

Oglethorpe 485 13

Paulding 3927 74

Peach 918 27

Pickens 993 13

Pierce 734 26

Pike 457 12

Polk 1969 32

Pulaski 370 24

Putnam 893 30

Quitman 44 1

Rabun 557 11

Randolph 346 30

Richmond 9265 195

Rockdale 2504 50

Schley 120 2

Screven 468 11

Seminole 470 12

Spalding 1870 71

Stephens 1456 45

Stewart 573 17

Sumter 1015 69

Talbot 200 8

Taliaferro 35 0

Tattnall 1006 19

Taylor 268 13

Telfair 517 25

Terrell 349 32

Thomas 1718 77

Tift 2211 67

Toombs 1628 60

Towns 541 20

Treutlen 328 13

Troup 3267 116

Turner 368 25

Twiggs 246 14

Union 1048 34

Unknown 2025 1

Upson 922 71

Walker 2490 49

Walton 2753 75

Ware 1897 70

Warren 185 6

Washington 962 19

Wayne 1434 44

Webster 46 2

Wheeler 370 18

White 1258 27

Whitfield 7379 81

Wilcox 284 25

Wilkes 360 7

Wilkinson 408 18