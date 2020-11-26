Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Thursday, Nov. 26

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 8,716 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 22 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (11/13-11/26), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 22.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (10/30-11/12), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 34.29.
- There have been 413,909 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,907 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,408.5 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,667.
- There have been 34,587 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 174 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 117.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 102.21.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 24, there were 1,957 current hospitalizations – an increase of 7 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:
Appling 1230 38
Atkinson 521 9
Bacon 663 19
Baker 105 6
Baldwin 2496 69
Banks 739 11
Barrow 3131 56
Bartow 4398 99
Ben Hill 935 35
Berrien 574 17
Bibb 7258 217
Bleckley 545 30
Brantley 536 17
Brooks 585 26
Bryan 1432 16
Bulloch 3288 35
Burke 992 12
Butts 868 45
Calhoun 270 11
Camden 1729 18
Candler 580 26
Carroll 4039 82
Catoosa 1997 29
Charlton 688 11
Chatham 10527 202
Chattahoochee 1951 1
Chattooga 1116 31
Cherokee 8973 111
Clarke 6594 54
Clay 125 3
Clayton 9678 194
Clinch 489 13
Cobb 25950 492
Coffee 2586 72
Colquitt 2203 41
Columbia 5280 71
Cook 755 16
Coweta 3550 68
Crawford 221 6
Crisp 716 26
Dade 491 7
Dawson 1102 11
DeKalb 25559 434
Decatur 1380 41
Dodge 711 37
Dooly 423 18
Dougherty 3417 198
Douglas 4888 82
Early 612 36
Echols 258 2
Effingham 2070 32
Elbert 915 18
Emanuel 1276 43
Evans 520 8
Fannin 974 30
Fayette 2605 60
Floyd 4975 76
Forsyth 6023 61
Franklin 1156 19
Fulton 36793 661
Gilmer 1196 29
Glascock 63 2
Glynn 4118 110
Gordon 3034 54
Grady 909 27
Greene 638 26
Gwinnett 35955 488
Habersham 2257 80
Hall 12205 191
Hancock 475 46
Haralson 867 20
Harris 947 28
Hart 711 20
Heard 283 7
Henry 7483 128
Houston 4247 104
Irwin 409 11
Jackson 3074 51
Jasper 274 4
Jeff Davis 833 28
Jefferson 943 38
Jenkins 486 34
Johnson 464 28
Jones 734 20
Lamar 539 23
Lanier 337 7
Laurens 2203 107
Lee 810 32
Liberty 1463 29
Lincoln 278 8
Long 309 5
Lowndes 5140 94
Lumpkin 1255 19
Macon 291 14
Madison 989 13
Marion 219 10
McDuffie 784 20
McIntosh 357 8
Meriwether 633 19
Miller 346 2
Mitchell 889 48
Monroe 891 59
Montgomery 390 9
Morgan 581 7
Murray 1705 23
Muscogee 6865 185
Newton 3342 106
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16174 210
Oconee 1004 35
Oglethorpe 491 13
Paulding 3958 74
Peach 928 28
Pickens 1003 13
Pierce 737 26
Pike 459 12
Polk 1981 33
Pulaski 373 24
Putnam 895 30
Quitman 44 1
Rabun 567 11
Randolph 346 30
Richmond 9325 195
Rockdale 2523 52
Schley 122 2
Screven 468 11
Seminole 472 12
Spalding 1888 71
Stephens 1471 45
Stewart 573 17
Sumter 1017 69
Talbot 200 8
Taliaferro 36 0
Tattnall 1011 19
Taylor 271 13
Telfair 517 25
Terrell 350 32
Thomas 1726 77
Tift 2235 67
Toombs 1634 60
Towns 541 20
Treutlen 329 13
Troup 3278 117
Turner 371 24
Twiggs 247 14
Union 1051 34
Unknown 2055 1
Upson 923 71
Walker 2521 49
Walton 2784 75
Ware 1902 70
Warren 186 6
Washington 969 20
Wayne 1438 43
Webster 46 2
Wheeler 372 18
White 1275 27
Whitfield 7452 82
Wilcox 286 25
Wilkes 361 7
Wilkinson 411 18
Worth 630 35