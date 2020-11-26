x
Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Thursday, Nov. 26

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 8,716 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 22 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (11/13-11/26), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 22.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (10/30-11/12), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 34.29.
  • There have been 413,909 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,907 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,408.5 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,667.
  • There have been 34,587 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 174 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 117.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 102.21.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 24, there were 1,957 current hospitalizations – an increase of 7 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Appling    1230    38

Atkinson    521    9

Bacon    663    19

Baker    105    6

Baldwin    2496    69

Banks    739    11

Barrow    3131    56

Bartow    4398    99

Ben Hill    935    35

Berrien    574    17

Bibb    7258    217

Bleckley    545    30

Brantley    536    17

Brooks    585    26

Bryan    1432    16

Bulloch    3288    35

Burke    992    12

Butts    868    45

Calhoun    270    11

Camden    1729    18

Candler    580    26

Carroll    4039    82

Catoosa    1997    29

Charlton    688    11

Chatham    10527    202

Chattahoochee    1951    1

Chattooga    1116    31

Cherokee    8973    111

Clarke    6594    54

Clay    125    3

Clayton    9678    194

Clinch    489    13

Cobb    25950    492

Coffee    2586    72

Colquitt    2203    41

Columbia    5280    71

Cook    755    16

Coweta    3550    68

Crawford    221    6

Crisp    716    26

Dade    491    7

Dawson    1102    11

DeKalb    25559    434

Decatur    1380    41

Dodge    711    37

Dooly    423    18

Dougherty    3417    198

Douglas    4888    82

Early    612    36

Echols    258    2

Effingham    2070    32

Elbert    915    18

Emanuel    1276    43

Evans    520    8

Fannin    974    30

Fayette    2605    60

Floyd    4975    76

Forsyth    6023    61

Franklin    1156    19

Fulton    36793    661

Gilmer    1196    29

Glascock    63    2

Glynn    4118    110

Gordon    3034    54

Grady    909    27

Greene    638    26

Gwinnett    35955    488

Habersham    2257    80

Hall    12205    191

Hancock    475    46

Haralson    867    20

Harris    947    28

Hart    711    20

Heard    283    7

Henry    7483    128

Houston    4247    104

Irwin    409    11

Jackson    3074    51

Jasper    274    4

Jeff Davis    833    28

Jefferson    943    38

Jenkins    486    34

Johnson    464    28

Jones    734    20

Lamar    539    23

Lanier    337    7

Laurens    2203    107

Lee    810    32

Liberty    1463    29

Lincoln    278    8

Long    309    5

Lowndes    5140    94

Lumpkin    1255    19

Macon    291    14

Madison    989    13

Marion    219    10

McDuffie    784    20

McIntosh    357    8

Meriwether    633    19

Miller    346    2

Mitchell    889    48

Monroe    891    59

Montgomery    390    9

Morgan    581    7

Murray    1705    23

Muscogee    6865    185

Newton    3342    106

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    16174    210

Oconee    1004    35

Oglethorpe    491    13

Paulding    3958    74

Peach    928    28

Pickens    1003    13

Pierce    737    26

Pike    459    12

Polk    1981    33

Pulaski    373    24

Putnam    895    30

Quitman    44    1

Rabun    567    11

Randolph    346    30

Richmond    9325    195

Rockdale    2523    52

Schley    122    2

Screven    468    11

Seminole    472    12

Spalding    1888    71

Stephens    1471    45

Stewart    573    17

Sumter    1017    69

Talbot    200    8

Taliaferro    36    0

Tattnall    1011    19

Taylor    271    13

Telfair    517    25

Terrell    350    32

Thomas    1726    77

Tift    2235    67

Toombs    1634    60

Towns    541    20

Treutlen    329    13

Troup    3278    117

Turner    371    24

Twiggs    247    14

Union    1051    34

Unknown    2055    1

Upson    923    71

Walker    2521    49

Walton    2784    75

Ware    1902    70

Warren    186    6

Washington    969    20

Wayne    1438    43

Webster    46    2

Wheeler    372    18

White    1275    27

Whitfield    7452    82

Wilcox    286    25

Wilkes    361    7

Wilkinson    411    18

Worth    630    35

   

