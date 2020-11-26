Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Thursday, Nov. 26

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 8,716 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 22 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (11/13-11/26), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 22.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (10/30-11/12), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 34.29.

There have been 413,909 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,907 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,408.5 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,667.

There have been 34,587 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 174 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 117.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 102.21.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 24, there were 1,957 current hospitalizations – an increase of 7 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Appling 1230 38

Atkinson 521 9

Bacon 663 19

Baker 105 6

Baldwin 2496 69

Banks 739 11

Barrow 3131 56

Bartow 4398 99

Ben Hill 935 35

Berrien 574 17

Bibb 7258 217

Bleckley 545 30

Brantley 536 17

Brooks 585 26

Bryan 1432 16

Bulloch 3288 35

Burke 992 12

Butts 868 45

Calhoun 270 11

Camden 1729 18

Candler 580 26

Carroll 4039 82

Catoosa 1997 29

Charlton 688 11

Chatham 10527 202

Chattahoochee 1951 1

Chattooga 1116 31

Cherokee 8973 111

Clarke 6594 54

Clay 125 3

Clayton 9678 194

Clinch 489 13

Cobb 25950 492

Coffee 2586 72

Colquitt 2203 41

Columbia 5280 71

Cook 755 16

Coweta 3550 68

Crawford 221 6

Crisp 716 26

Dade 491 7

Dawson 1102 11

DeKalb 25559 434

Decatur 1380 41

Dodge 711 37

Dooly 423 18

Dougherty 3417 198

Douglas 4888 82

Early 612 36

Echols 258 2

Effingham 2070 32

Elbert 915 18

Emanuel 1276 43

Evans 520 8

Fannin 974 30

Fayette 2605 60

Floyd 4975 76

Forsyth 6023 61

Franklin 1156 19

Fulton 36793 661

Gilmer 1196 29

Glascock 63 2

Glynn 4118 110

Gordon 3034 54

Grady 909 27

Greene 638 26

Gwinnett 35955 488

Habersham 2257 80

Hall 12205 191

Hancock 475 46

Haralson 867 20

Harris 947 28

Hart 711 20

Heard 283 7

Henry 7483 128

Houston 4247 104

Irwin 409 11

Jackson 3074 51

Jasper 274 4

Jeff Davis 833 28

Jefferson 943 38

Jenkins 486 34

Johnson 464 28

Jones 734 20

Lamar 539 23

Lanier 337 7

Laurens 2203 107

Lee 810 32

Liberty 1463 29

Lincoln 278 8

Long 309 5

Lowndes 5140 94

Lumpkin 1255 19

Macon 291 14

Madison 989 13

Marion 219 10

McDuffie 784 20

McIntosh 357 8

Meriwether 633 19

Miller 346 2

Mitchell 889 48

Monroe 891 59

Montgomery 390 9

Morgan 581 7

Murray 1705 23

Muscogee 6865 185

Newton 3342 106

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16174 210

Oconee 1004 35

Oglethorpe 491 13

Paulding 3958 74

Peach 928 28

Pickens 1003 13

Pierce 737 26

Pike 459 12

Polk 1981 33

Pulaski 373 24

Putnam 895 30

Quitman 44 1

Rabun 567 11

Randolph 346 30

Richmond 9325 195

Rockdale 2523 52

Schley 122 2

Screven 468 11

Seminole 472 12

Spalding 1888 71

Stephens 1471 45

Stewart 573 17

Sumter 1017 69

Talbot 200 8

Taliaferro 36 0

Tattnall 1011 19

Taylor 271 13

Telfair 517 25

Terrell 350 32

Thomas 1726 77

Tift 2235 67

Toombs 1634 60

Towns 541 20

Treutlen 329 13

Troup 3278 117

Turner 371 24

Twiggs 247 14

Union 1051 34

Unknown 2055 1

Upson 923 71

Walker 2521 49

Walton 2784 75

Ware 1902 70

Warren 186 6

Washington 969 20

Wayne 1438 43

Webster 46 2

Wheeler 372 18

White 1275 27

Whitfield 7452 82

Wilcox 286 25

Wilkes 361 7

Wilkinson 411 18