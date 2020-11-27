x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Friday, Nov. 27

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 8,746 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 30 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (11/14-11/27), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 23.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (10/31-11/13), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.07.
  • There have been 416,303 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,394 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,414.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,734.
  • There have been 34,605 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 18 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 108.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 105.93.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 27, there were 1,985 current hospitalizations – an increase of 28 hospitalizations from the previous day.

Appling    1234    38

Atkinson    522    9

Bacon    663    20

Baker    107    6

Baldwin    2504    69

Banks    748    11

Barrow    3154    57

Bartow    4416    99

Ben Hill    936    35

Berrien    577    17

Bibb    7287    218

Bleckley    545    30

Brantley    538    17

Brooks    587    26

Bryan    1434    16

Bulloch    3290    35

Burke    995    12

Butts    876    45

Calhoun    270    11

Camden    1738    18

Candler    580    27

Carroll    4070    82

Catoosa    2010    29

Charlton    689    11

Chatham    10565    202

Chattahoochee    1951    1

Chattooga    1119    31

Cherokee    9018    112

Clarke    6618    54

Clay    125    3

Clayton    9737    195

Clinch    489    13

Cobb    26102    492

Coffee    2604    72

Colquitt    2208    41

Columbia    5339    71

Cook    758    17

Coweta    3601    68

Crawford    223    6

Crisp    718    26

Dade    492    7

Dawson    1109    11

DeKalb    25716    435

Decatur    1381    41

Dodge    713    37

Dooly    424    18

Dougherty    3427    198

Douglas    4924    82

Early    612    36

Echols    259    2

Effingham    2076    32

Elbert    920    18

Emanuel    1276    43

Evans    521    8

Fannin    978    30

Fayette    2629    61

Floyd    5001    77

Forsyth    6068    61

Franklin    1168    19

Fulton    36968    661

Gilmer    1204    29

Glascock    63    2

Glynn    4123    110

Gordon    3049    54

Grady    915    27

Greene    642    26

Gwinnett    36153    492

Habersham    2276    80

Hall    12247    193

Hancock    477    46

Haralson    873    20

Harris    950    28

Hart    717    20

Heard    286    7

Henry    7560    129

Houston    4265    104

Irwin    413    11

Jackson    3095    51

Jasper    278    4

Jeff Davis    836    28

Jefferson    947    38

Jenkins    486    34

Johnson    464    28

Jones    737    20

Lamar    541    23

Lanier    337    7

Laurens    2204    107

Lee    815    32

Liberty    1474    29

Lincoln    280    8

Long    311    5

Lowndes    5163    94

Lumpkin    1258    19

Macon    292    14

Madison    1001    13

Marion    220    10

McDuffie    786    20

McIntosh    358    8

Meriwether    634    19

Miller    346    2

Mitchell    891    48

Monroe    897    59

Montgomery    391    9

Morgan    580    7

Murray    1718    23

Muscogee    6879    188

Newton    3357    106

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    16421    211

Oconee    1013    35

Oglethorpe    494    13

Paulding    3977    75

Peach    934    28

Pickens    1011    13

Pierce    737    26

Pike    461    12

Polk    1993    33

Pulaski    377    24

Putnam    896    30

Quitman    44    1

Rabun    570    11

Randolph    346    30

Richmond    9412    195

Rockdale    2539    53

Schley    122    2

Screven    468    11

Seminole    472    12

Spalding    1900    72

Stephens    1491    45

Stewart    573    17

Sumter    1024    69

Talbot    200    8

Taliaferro    36    0

Tattnall    1014    19

Taylor    274    13

Telfair    517    25

Terrell    351    32

Thomas    1734    77

Tift    2257    67

Toombs    1634    60

Towns    549    20

Treutlen    329    13

Troup    3285    117

Turner    374    24

Twiggs    247    14

Union    1054    35

Unknown    2090    1

Upson    933    71

Walker    2534    50

Walton    2807    76

Ware    1905    71

Warren    186    6

Washington    977    20

Wayne    1442    45

Webster    46    2

Wheeler    372    18

White    1282    27

Whitfield    7507    82

Wilcox    286    25

Wilkes    365    7

Wilkinson    412    18

Worth    633    35

