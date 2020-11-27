Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Friday, Nov. 27

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 8,746 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 30 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (11/14-11/27), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 23.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (10/31-11/13), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.07.
- There have been 416,303 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,394 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,414.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,734.
- There have been 34,605 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 18 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 108.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 105.93.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 27, there were 1,985 current hospitalizations – an increase of 28 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1234 38
Atkinson 522 9
Bacon 663 20
Baker 107 6
Baldwin 2504 69
Banks 748 11
Barrow 3154 57
Bartow 4416 99
Ben Hill 936 35
Berrien 577 17
Bibb 7287 218
Bleckley 545 30
Brantley 538 17
Brooks 587 26
Bryan 1434 16
Bulloch 3290 35
Burke 995 12
Butts 876 45
Calhoun 270 11
Camden 1738 18
Candler 580 27
Carroll 4070 82
Catoosa 2010 29
Charlton 689 11
Chatham 10565 202
Chattahoochee 1951 1
Chattooga 1119 31
Cherokee 9018 112
Clarke 6618 54
Clay 125 3
Clayton 9737 195
Clinch 489 13
Cobb 26102 492
Coffee 2604 72
Colquitt 2208 41
Columbia 5339 71
Cook 758 17
Coweta 3601 68
Crawford 223 6
Crisp 718 26
Dade 492 7
Dawson 1109 11
DeKalb 25716 435
Decatur 1381 41
Dodge 713 37
Dooly 424 18
Dougherty 3427 198
Douglas 4924 82
Early 612 36
Echols 259 2
Effingham 2076 32
Elbert 920 18
Emanuel 1276 43
Evans 521 8
Fannin 978 30
Fayette 2629 61
Floyd 5001 77
Forsyth 6068 61
Franklin 1168 19
Fulton 36968 661
Gilmer 1204 29
Glascock 63 2
Glynn 4123 110
Gordon 3049 54
Grady 915 27
Greene 642 26
Gwinnett 36153 492
Habersham 2276 80
Hall 12247 193
Hancock 477 46
Haralson 873 20
Harris 950 28
Hart 717 20
Heard 286 7
Henry 7560 129
Houston 4265 104
Irwin 413 11
Jackson 3095 51
Jasper 278 4
Jeff Davis 836 28
Jefferson 947 38
Jenkins 486 34
Johnson 464 28
Jones 737 20
Lamar 541 23
Lanier 337 7
Laurens 2204 107
Lee 815 32
Liberty 1474 29
Lincoln 280 8
Long 311 5
Lowndes 5163 94
Lumpkin 1258 19
Macon 292 14
Madison 1001 13
Marion 220 10
McDuffie 786 20
McIntosh 358 8
Meriwether 634 19
Miller 346 2
Mitchell 891 48
Monroe 897 59
Montgomery 391 9
Morgan 580 7
Murray 1718 23
Muscogee 6879 188
Newton 3357 106
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16421 211
Oconee 1013 35
Oglethorpe 494 13
Paulding 3977 75
Peach 934 28
Pickens 1011 13
Pierce 737 26
Pike 461 12
Polk 1993 33
Pulaski 377 24
Putnam 896 30
Quitman 44 1
Rabun 570 11
Randolph 346 30
Richmond 9412 195
Rockdale 2539 53
Schley 122 2
Screven 468 11
Seminole 472 12
Spalding 1900 72
Stephens 1491 45
Stewart 573 17
Sumter 1024 69
Talbot 200 8
Taliaferro 36 0
Tattnall 1014 19
Taylor 274 13
Telfair 517 25
Terrell 351 32
Thomas 1734 77
Tift 2257 67
Toombs 1634 60
Towns 549 20
Treutlen 329 13
Troup 3285 117
Turner 374 24
Twiggs 247 14
Union 1054 35
Unknown 2090 1
Upson 933 71
Walker 2534 50
Walton 2807 76
Ware 1905 71
Warren 186 6
Washington 977 20
Wayne 1442 45
Webster 46 2
Wheeler 372 18
White 1282 27
Whitfield 7507 82
Wilcox 286 25
Wilkes 365 7
Wilkinson 412 18
Worth 633 35