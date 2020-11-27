Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Friday, Nov. 27

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 8,746 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 30 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (11/14-11/27), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 23.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (10/31-11/13), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.07.

in Georgia, an increase of 30 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (11/14-11/27), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 23.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (10/31-11/13), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.07. There have been 416,303 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,394 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,414.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,734.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,394 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,414.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,734. There have been 34,605 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 18 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 108.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 105.93.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 18 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 108.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 105.93. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 27, there were 1,985 current hospitalizations – an increase of 28 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1234 38

Atkinson 522 9

Bacon 663 20

Baker 107 6

Baldwin 2504 69

Banks 748 11

Barrow 3154 57

Bartow 4416 99

Ben Hill 936 35

Berrien 577 17

Bibb 7287 218

Bleckley 545 30

Brantley 538 17

Brooks 587 26

Bryan 1434 16

Bulloch 3290 35

Burke 995 12

Butts 876 45

Calhoun 270 11

Camden 1738 18

Candler 580 27

Carroll 4070 82

Catoosa 2010 29

Charlton 689 11

Chatham 10565 202

Chattahoochee 1951 1

Chattooga 1119 31

Cherokee 9018 112

Clarke 6618 54

Clay 125 3

Clayton 9737 195

Clinch 489 13

Cobb 26102 492

Coffee 2604 72

Colquitt 2208 41

Columbia 5339 71

Cook 758 17

Coweta 3601 68

Crawford 223 6

Crisp 718 26

Dade 492 7

Dawson 1109 11

DeKalb 25716 435

Decatur 1381 41

Dodge 713 37

Dooly 424 18

Dougherty 3427 198

Douglas 4924 82

Early 612 36

Echols 259 2

Effingham 2076 32

Elbert 920 18

Emanuel 1276 43

Evans 521 8

Fannin 978 30

Fayette 2629 61

Floyd 5001 77

Forsyth 6068 61

Franklin 1168 19

Fulton 36968 661

Gilmer 1204 29

Glascock 63 2

Glynn 4123 110

Gordon 3049 54

Grady 915 27

Greene 642 26

Gwinnett 36153 492

Habersham 2276 80

Hall 12247 193

Hancock 477 46

Haralson 873 20

Harris 950 28

Hart 717 20

Heard 286 7

Henry 7560 129

Houston 4265 104

Irwin 413 11

Jackson 3095 51

Jasper 278 4

Jeff Davis 836 28

Jefferson 947 38

Jenkins 486 34

Johnson 464 28

Jones 737 20

Lamar 541 23

Lanier 337 7

Laurens 2204 107

Lee 815 32

Liberty 1474 29

Lincoln 280 8

Long 311 5

Lowndes 5163 94

Lumpkin 1258 19

Macon 292 14

Madison 1001 13

Marion 220 10

McDuffie 786 20

McIntosh 358 8

Meriwether 634 19

Miller 346 2

Mitchell 891 48

Monroe 897 59

Montgomery 391 9

Morgan 580 7

Murray 1718 23

Muscogee 6879 188

Newton 3357 106

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16421 211

Oconee 1013 35

Oglethorpe 494 13

Paulding 3977 75

Peach 934 28

Pickens 1011 13

Pierce 737 26

Pike 461 12

Polk 1993 33

Pulaski 377 24

Putnam 896 30

Quitman 44 1

Rabun 570 11

Randolph 346 30

Richmond 9412 195

Rockdale 2539 53

Schley 122 2

Screven 468 11

Seminole 472 12

Spalding 1900 72

Stephens 1491 45

Stewart 573 17

Sumter 1024 69

Talbot 200 8

Taliaferro 36 0

Tattnall 1014 19

Taylor 274 13

Telfair 517 25

Terrell 351 32

Thomas 1734 77

Tift 2257 67

Toombs 1634 60

Towns 549 20

Treutlen 329 13

Troup 3285 117

Turner 374 24

Twiggs 247 14

Union 1054 35

Unknown 2090 1

Upson 933 71

Walker 2534 50

Walton 2807 76

Ware 1905 71

Warren 186 6

Washington 977 20

Wayne 1442 45

Webster 46 2

Wheeler 372 18

White 1282 27

Whitfield 7507 82

Wilcox 286 25

Wilkes 365 7

Wilkinson 412 18