Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 8,775 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 29 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (11/15-11/28), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 22.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (11/1-11/14), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 34.5.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 28, there were 2,033 current hospitalizations – an increase of 48 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1230 38

Atkinson 523 9

Bacon 665 20

Baker 107 6

Baldwin 2518 69

Banks 753 12

Barrow 3186 57

Bartow 4452 101

Ben Hill 941 35

Berrien 582 17

Bibb 7308 218

Bleckley 547 30

Brantley 545 18

Brooks 590 26

Bryan 1438 16

Bulloch 3299 35

Burke 996 12

Butts 879 45

Calhoun 272 11

Camden 1752 18

Candler 580 27

Carroll 4095 82

Catoosa 2038 29

Charlton 692 11

Chatham 10605 203

Chattahoochee 1961 2

Chattooga 1122 31

Cherokee 9117 113

Clarke 6641 54

Clay 125 3

Clayton 9788 195

Clinch 489 13

Cobb 26255 493

Coffee 2612 72

Colquitt 2211 41

Columbia 5357 72

Cook 768 17

Coweta 3620 68

Crawford 223 6

Crisp 720 26

Dade 492 7

Dawson 1117 11

DeKalb 25853 436

Decatur 1382 41

Dodge 715 37

Dooly 425 18

Dougherty 3431 199

Douglas 4940 82

Early 613 36

Echols 259 2

Effingham 2088 32

Elbert 921 18

Emanuel 1276 43

Evans 521 8

Fannin 985 30

Fayette 2655 61

Floyd 5027 77

Forsyth 6154 61

Franklin 1175 19

Fulton 37238 667

Gilmer 1211 29

Glascock 63 2

Glynn 4138 111

Gordon 3059 55

Grady 915 27

Greene 642 26

Gwinnett 36407 494

Habersham 2290 80

Hall 12314 193

Hancock 477 46

Haralson 877 20

Harris 952 28

Hart 723 20

Heard 288 7

Henry 7618 130

Houston 4277 104

Irwin 415 11

Jackson 3134 51

Jasper 279 4

Jeff Davis 835 29

Jefferson 950 38

Jenkins 486 34

Johnson 465 28

Jones 742 20

Lamar 549 23

Lanier 337 7

Laurens 2213 107

Lee 816 32

Liberty 1480 29

Lincoln 280 8

Long 312 5

Lowndes 5177 94

Lumpkin 1261 19

Macon 293 14

Madison 1009 13

Marion 220 10

McDuffie 786 20

McIntosh 362 8

Meriwether 635 19

Miller 350 2

Mitchell 892 48

Monroe 904 59

Montgomery 392 9

Morgan 582 7

Murray 1751 23

Muscogee 6905 188

Newton 3378 106

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16759 211

Oconee 1021 35

Oglethorpe 498 13

Paulding 4002 76

Peach 936 28

Pickens 1022 13

Pierce 738 26

Pike 464 12

Polk 2002 33

Pulaski 380 24

Putnam 902 30

Quitman 44 1

Rabun 574 11

Randolph 346 30

Richmond 9451 196

Rockdale 2557 54

Schley 124 2

Screven 469 11

Seminole 472 12

Spalding 1917 73

Stephens 1498 45

Stewart 574 17

Sumter 1031 69

Talbot 201 8

Taliaferro 37 0

Tattnall 1017 19

Taylor 276 13

Telfair 518 25

Terrell 351 32

Thomas 1736 77

Tift 2286 67

Toombs 1639 60

Towns 549 21

Treutlen 330 13

Troup 3293 117

Turner 374 24

Twiggs 248 14

Union 1063 35

Unknown 2051 1

Upson 937 71

Walker 2567 50

Walton 2835 77

Ware 1908 71

Warren 186 6

Washington 977 20

Wayne 1458 45

Webster 46 2

Wheeler 371 18

White 1290 27

Whitfield 7597 82

Wilcox 287 25

Wilkes 365 7

Wilkinson 412 18