Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 8,775 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 29 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (11/15-11/28), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 22.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (11/1-11/14), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 34.5.
- There have been 418,936 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,633 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,424.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,729.
- There have been 34,724 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 119 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 107.71 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 108.36.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 28, there were 2,033 current hospitalizations – an increase of 48 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1230 38
Atkinson 523 9
Bacon 665 20
Baker 107 6
Baldwin 2518 69
Banks 753 12
Barrow 3186 57
Bartow 4452 101
Ben Hill 941 35
Berrien 582 17
Bibb 7308 218
Bleckley 547 30
Brantley 545 18
Brooks 590 26
Bryan 1438 16
Bulloch 3299 35
Burke 996 12
Butts 879 45
Calhoun 272 11
Camden 1752 18
Candler 580 27
Carroll 4095 82
Catoosa 2038 29
Charlton 692 11
Chatham 10605 203
Chattahoochee 1961 2
Chattooga 1122 31
Cherokee 9117 113
Clarke 6641 54
Clay 125 3
Clayton 9788 195
Clinch 489 13
Cobb 26255 493
Coffee 2612 72
Colquitt 2211 41
Columbia 5357 72
Cook 768 17
Coweta 3620 68
Crawford 223 6
Crisp 720 26
Dade 492 7
Dawson 1117 11
DeKalb 25853 436
Decatur 1382 41
Dodge 715 37
Dooly 425 18
Dougherty 3431 199
Douglas 4940 82
Early 613 36
Echols 259 2
Effingham 2088 32
Elbert 921 18
Emanuel 1276 43
Evans 521 8
Fannin 985 30
Fayette 2655 61
Floyd 5027 77
Forsyth 6154 61
Franklin 1175 19
Fulton 37238 667
Gilmer 1211 29
Glascock 63 2
Glynn 4138 111
Gordon 3059 55
Grady 915 27
Greene 642 26
Gwinnett 36407 494
Habersham 2290 80
Hall 12314 193
Hancock 477 46
Haralson 877 20
Harris 952 28
Hart 723 20
Heard 288 7
Henry 7618 130
Houston 4277 104
Irwin 415 11
Jackson 3134 51
Jasper 279 4
Jeff Davis 835 29
Jefferson 950 38
Jenkins 486 34
Johnson 465 28
Jones 742 20
Lamar 549 23
Lanier 337 7
Laurens 2213 107
Lee 816 32
Liberty 1480 29
Lincoln 280 8
Long 312 5
Lowndes 5177 94
Lumpkin 1261 19
Macon 293 14
Madison 1009 13
Marion 220 10
McDuffie 786 20
McIntosh 362 8
Meriwether 635 19
Miller 350 2
Mitchell 892 48
Monroe 904 59
Montgomery 392 9
Morgan 582 7
Murray 1751 23
Muscogee 6905 188
Newton 3378 106
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16759 211
Oconee 1021 35
Oglethorpe 498 13
Paulding 4002 76
Peach 936 28
Pickens 1022 13
Pierce 738 26
Pike 464 12
Polk 2002 33
Pulaski 380 24
Putnam 902 30
Quitman 44 1
Rabun 574 11
Randolph 346 30
Richmond 9451 196
Rockdale 2557 54
Schley 124 2
Screven 469 11
Seminole 472 12
Spalding 1917 73
Stephens 1498 45
Stewart 574 17
Sumter 1031 69
Talbot 201 8
Taliaferro 37 0
Tattnall 1017 19
Taylor 276 13
Telfair 518 25
Terrell 351 32
Thomas 1736 77
Tift 2286 67
Toombs 1639 60
Towns 549 21
Treutlen 330 13
Troup 3293 117
Turner 374 24
Twiggs 248 14
Union 1063 35
Unknown 2051 1
Upson 937 71
Walker 2567 50
Walton 2835 77
Ware 1908 71
Warren 186 6
Washington 977 20
Wayne 1458 45
Webster 46 2
Wheeler 371 18
White 1290 27
Whitfield 7597 82
Wilcox 287 25
Wilkes 365 7
Wilkinson 412 18
Worth 640 35