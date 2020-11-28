x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 8,775 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 29 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (11/15-11/28), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 22.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (11/1-11/14), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 34.5.
  • There have been 418,936 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,633 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,424.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,729.
  • There have been 34,724 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 119 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 107.71 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 108.36.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 28, there were 2,033 current hospitalizations – an increase of 48 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1230    38

Atkinson    523    9

Bacon    665    20

Baker    107    6

Baldwin    2518    69

Banks    753    12

Barrow    3186    57

Bartow    4452    101

Ben Hill    941    35

Berrien    582    17

Bibb    7308    218

Bleckley    547    30

Brantley    545    18

Brooks    590    26

Bryan    1438    16

Bulloch    3299    35

Burke    996    12

Butts    879    45

Calhoun    272    11

Camden    1752    18

Candler    580    27

Carroll    4095    82

Catoosa    2038    29

Charlton    692    11

Chatham    10605    203

Chattahoochee    1961    2

Chattooga    1122    31

Cherokee    9117    113

Clarke    6641    54

Clay    125    3

Clayton    9788    195

Clinch    489    13

Cobb    26255    493

Coffee    2612    72

Colquitt    2211    41

Columbia    5357    72

Cook    768    17

Coweta    3620    68

Crawford    223    6

Crisp    720    26

Dade    492    7

Dawson    1117    11

DeKalb    25853    436

Decatur    1382    41

Dodge    715    37

Dooly    425    18

Dougherty    3431    199

Douglas    4940    82

Early    613    36

Echols    259    2

Effingham    2088    32

Elbert    921    18

Emanuel    1276    43

Evans    521    8

Fannin    985    30

Fayette    2655    61

Floyd    5027    77

Forsyth    6154    61

Franklin    1175    19

Fulton    37238    667

Gilmer    1211    29

Glascock    63    2

Glynn    4138    111

Gordon    3059    55

Grady    915    27

Greene    642    26

Gwinnett    36407    494

Habersham    2290    80

Hall    12314    193

Hancock    477    46

Haralson    877    20

Harris    952    28

Hart    723    20

Heard    288    7

Henry    7618    130

Houston    4277    104

Irwin    415    11

Jackson    3134    51

Jasper    279    4

Jeff Davis    835    29

Jefferson    950    38

Jenkins    486    34

Johnson    465    28

Jones    742    20

Lamar    549    23

Lanier    337    7

Laurens    2213    107

Lee    816    32

Liberty    1480    29

Lincoln    280    8

Long    312    5

Lowndes    5177    94

Lumpkin    1261    19

Macon    293    14

Madison    1009    13

Marion    220    10

McDuffie    786    20

McIntosh    362    8

Meriwether    635    19

Miller    350    2

Mitchell    892    48

Monroe    904    59

Montgomery    392    9

Morgan    582    7

Murray    1751    23

Muscogee    6905    188

Newton    3378    106

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    16759    211

Oconee    1021    35

Oglethorpe    498    13

Paulding    4002    76

Peach    936    28

Pickens    1022    13

Pierce    738    26

Pike    464    12

Polk    2002    33

Pulaski    380    24

Putnam    902    30

Quitman    44    1

Rabun    574    11

Randolph    346    30

Richmond    9451    196

Rockdale    2557    54

Schley    124    2

Screven    469    11

Seminole    472    12

Spalding    1917    73

Stephens    1498    45

Stewart    574    17

Sumter    1031    69

Talbot    201    8

Taliaferro    37    0

Tattnall    1017    19

Taylor    276    13

Telfair    518    25

Terrell    351    32

Thomas    1736    77

Tift    2286    67

Toombs    1639    60

Towns    549    21

Treutlen    330    13

Troup    3293    117

Turner    374    24

Twiggs    248    14

Union    1063    35

Unknown    2051    1

Upson    937    71

Walker    2567    50

Walton    2835    77

Ware    1908    71

Warren    186    6

Washington    977    20

Wayne    1458    45

Webster    46    2

Wheeler    371    18

White    1290    27

Whitfield    7597    82

Wilcox    287    25

Wilkes    365    7

Wilkinson    412    18

Worth    640    35

