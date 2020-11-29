Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 8,778 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 3 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (11/16-1/29), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 22.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (11/2-11/15), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 34.36.
- There have been 420,601 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,665 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,403.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,783.
- There have been 34,782 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 58 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 110.07 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 108.64.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 29, there were 2,139 current hospitalizations – an increase of 106 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1231 38
Atkinson 524 9
Bacon 665 20
Baker 107 6
Baldwin 2522 69
Banks 758 12
Barrow 3206 57
Bartow 4481 101
Ben Hill 943 35
Berrien 585 17
Bibb 7346 218
Bleckley 548 30
Brantley 545 18
Brooks 592 26
Bryan 1436 16
Bulloch 3300 35
Burke 996 12
Butts 885 45
Calhoun 273 11
Camden 1762 18
Candler 580 27
Carroll 4116 82
Catoosa 2054 29
Charlton 693 11
Chatham 10612 203
Chattahoochee 1974 1
Chattooga 1126 31
Cherokee 9147 113
Clarke 6657 54
Clay 126 3
Clayton 9805 195
Clinch 489 13
Cobb 26329 493
Coffee 2617 72
Colquitt 2211 41
Columbia 5372 72
Cook 768 17
Coweta 3633 68
Crawford 228 6
Crisp 720 26
Dade 494 7
Dawson 1121 11
DeKalb 25934 436
Decatur 1382 41
Dodge 715 37
Dooly 425 18
Dougherty 3435 199
Douglas 4956 82
Early 615 36
Echols 259 2
Effingham 2092 32
Elbert 925 18
Emanuel 1278 43
Evans 521 8
Fannin 989 30
Fayette 2674 61
Floyd 5048 77
Forsyth 6193 61
Franklin 1180 19
Fulton 37351 670
Gilmer 1216 29
Glascock 63 2
Glynn 4146 111
Gordon 3070 55
Grady 917 27
Greene 643 26
Gwinnett 36578 494
Habersham 2302 80
Hall 12352 193
Hancock 479 46
Haralson 884 20
Harris 955 28
Hart 728 20
Heard 289 7
Henry 7644 130
Houston 4302 104
Irwin 415 11
Jackson 3151 51
Jasper 283 4
Jeff Davis 836 29
Jefferson 952 38
Jenkins 487 34
Johnson 465 28
Jones 746 20
Lamar 553 23
Lanier 338 7
Laurens 2221 107
Lee 819 32
Liberty 1481 29
Lincoln 281 8
Long 314 5
Lowndes 5205 94
Lumpkin 1266 19
Macon 293 14
Madison 1011 13
Marion 220 10
McDuffie 788 20
McIntosh 362 8
Meriwether 636 19
Miller 354 2
Mitchell 892 48
Monroe 910 59
Montgomery 392 9
Morgan 585 7
Murray 1764 23
Muscogee 6923 188
Newton 3393 106
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16995 211
Oconee 1033 35
Oglethorpe 500 13
Paulding 4018 76
Peach 942 28
Pickens 1027 13
Pierce 740 26
Pike 465 12
Polk 2009 33
Pulaski 381 24
Putnam 903 30
Quitman 44 1
Rabun 578 11
Randolph 346 30
Richmond 9484 196
Rockdale 2571 54
Schley 124 2
Screven 469 11
Seminole 476 12
Spalding 1923 73
Stephens 1510 45
Stewart 574 17
Sumter 1033 69
Talbot 201 8
Taliaferro 37 0
Tattnall 1017 19
Taylor 276 13
Telfair 518 25
Terrell 351 32
Thomas 1742 77
Tift 2298 67
Toombs 1641 60
Towns 551 21
Treutlen 331 13
Troup 3296 117
Turner 374 24
Twiggs 249 14
Union 1065 35
Unknown 2079 1
Upson 940 71
Walker 2581 50
Walton 2865 77
Ware 1910 71
Warren 187 6
Washington 980 20
Wayne 1463 45
Webster 46 2
Wheeler 371 18
White 1294 27
Whitfield 7626 83
Wilcox 288 25
Wilkes 367 7
Wilkinson 414 18
Worth 645 35