Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 8,778 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 3 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (11/16-1/29), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 22.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (11/2-11/15), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 34.36.
  • There have been 420,601 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,665 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,403.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,783.
  • There have been 34,782 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 58 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 110.07 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 108.64.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 29, there were 2,139 current hospitalizations – an increase of 106 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1231    38

Atkinson    524    9

Bacon    665    20

Baker    107    6

Baldwin    2522    69

Banks    758    12

Barrow    3206    57

Bartow    4481    101

Ben Hill    943    35

Berrien    585    17

Bibb    7346    218

Bleckley    548    30

Brantley    545    18

Brooks    592    26

Bryan    1436    16

Bulloch    3300    35

Burke    996    12

Butts    885    45

Calhoun    273    11

Camden    1762    18

Candler    580    27

Carroll    4116    82

Catoosa    2054    29

Charlton    693    11

Chatham    10612    203

Chattahoochee    1974    1

Chattooga    1126    31

Cherokee    9147    113

Clarke    6657    54

Clay    126    3

Clayton    9805    195

Clinch    489    13

Cobb    26329    493

Coffee    2617    72

Colquitt    2211    41

Columbia    5372    72

Cook    768    17

Coweta    3633    68

Crawford    228    6

Crisp    720    26

Dade    494    7

Dawson    1121    11

DeKalb    25934    436

Decatur    1382    41

Dodge    715    37

Dooly    425    18

Dougherty    3435    199

Douglas    4956    82

Early    615    36

Echols    259    2

Effingham    2092    32

Elbert    925    18

Emanuel    1278    43

Evans    521    8

Fannin    989    30

Fayette    2674    61

Floyd    5048    77

Forsyth    6193    61

Franklin    1180    19

Fulton    37351    670

Gilmer    1216    29

Glascock    63    2

Glynn    4146    111

Gordon    3070    55

Grady    917    27

Greene    643    26

Gwinnett    36578    494

Habersham    2302    80

Hall    12352    193

Hancock    479    46

Haralson    884    20

Harris    955    28

Hart    728    20

Heard    289    7

Henry    7644    130

Houston    4302    104

Irwin    415    11

Jackson    3151    51

Jasper    283    4

Jeff Davis    836    29

Jefferson    952    38

Jenkins    487    34

Johnson    465    28

Jones    746    20

Lamar    553    23

Lanier    338    7

Laurens    2221    107

Lee    819    32

Liberty    1481    29

Lincoln    281    8

Long    314    5

Lowndes    5205    94

Lumpkin    1266    19

Macon    293    14

Madison    1011    13

Marion    220    10

McDuffie    788    20

McIntosh    362    8

Meriwether    636    19

Miller    354    2

Mitchell    892    48

Monroe    910    59

Montgomery    392    9

Morgan    585    7

Murray    1764    23

Muscogee    6923    188

Newton    3393    106

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    16995    211

Oconee    1033    35

Oglethorpe    500    13

Paulding    4018    76

Peach    942    28

Pickens    1027    13

Pierce    740    26

Pike    465    12

Polk    2009    33

Pulaski    381    24

Putnam    903    30

Quitman    44    1

Rabun    578    11

Randolph    346    30

Richmond    9484    196

Rockdale    2571    54

Schley    124    2

Screven    469    11

Seminole    476    12

Spalding    1923    73

Stephens    1510    45

Stewart    574    17

Sumter    1033    69

Talbot    201    8

Taliaferro    37    0

Tattnall    1017    19

Taylor    276    13

Telfair    518    25

Terrell    351    32

Thomas    1742    77

Tift    2298    67

Toombs    1641    60

Towns    551    21

Treutlen    331    13

Troup    3296    117

Turner    374    24

Twiggs    249    14

Union    1065    35

Unknown    2079    1

Upson    940    71

Walker    2581    50

Walton    2865    77

Ware    1910    71

Warren    187    6

Washington    980    20

Wayne    1463    45

Webster    46    2

Wheeler    371    18

White    1294    27

Whitfield    7626    83

Wilcox    288    25

Wilkes    367    7

Wilkinson    414    18

Worth    645    35

