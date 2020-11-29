Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 8,778 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 3 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (11/16-1/29), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 22.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (11/2-11/15), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 34.36.

in Georgia, an increase of 3 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (11/16-1/29), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 22.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (11/2-11/15), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 34.36. There have been 420,601 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,665 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,403.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,783.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,665 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,403.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,783. There have been 34,782 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 58 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 110.07 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 108.64.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 58 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 110.07 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 108.64. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 29, there were 2,139 current hospitalizations – an increase of 106 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1231 38

Atkinson 524 9

Bacon 665 20

Baker 107 6

Baldwin 2522 69

Banks 758 12

Barrow 3206 57

Bartow 4481 101

Ben Hill 943 35

Berrien 585 17

Bibb 7346 218

Bleckley 548 30

Brantley 545 18

Brooks 592 26

Bryan 1436 16

Bulloch 3300 35

Burke 996 12

Butts 885 45

Calhoun 273 11

Camden 1762 18

Candler 580 27

Carroll 4116 82

Catoosa 2054 29

Charlton 693 11

Chatham 10612 203

Chattahoochee 1974 1

Chattooga 1126 31

Cherokee 9147 113

Clarke 6657 54

Clay 126 3

Clayton 9805 195

Clinch 489 13

Cobb 26329 493

Coffee 2617 72

Colquitt 2211 41

Columbia 5372 72

Cook 768 17

Coweta 3633 68

Crawford 228 6

Crisp 720 26

Dade 494 7

Dawson 1121 11

DeKalb 25934 436

Decatur 1382 41

Dodge 715 37

Dooly 425 18

Dougherty 3435 199

Douglas 4956 82

Early 615 36

Echols 259 2

Effingham 2092 32

Elbert 925 18

Emanuel 1278 43

Evans 521 8

Fannin 989 30

Fayette 2674 61

Floyd 5048 77

Forsyth 6193 61

Franklin 1180 19

Fulton 37351 670

Gilmer 1216 29

Glascock 63 2

Glynn 4146 111

Gordon 3070 55

Grady 917 27

Greene 643 26

Gwinnett 36578 494

Habersham 2302 80

Hall 12352 193

Hancock 479 46

Haralson 884 20

Harris 955 28

Hart 728 20

Heard 289 7

Henry 7644 130

Houston 4302 104

Irwin 415 11

Jackson 3151 51

Jasper 283 4

Jeff Davis 836 29

Jefferson 952 38

Jenkins 487 34

Johnson 465 28

Jones 746 20

Lamar 553 23

Lanier 338 7

Laurens 2221 107

Lee 819 32

Liberty 1481 29

Lincoln 281 8

Long 314 5

Lowndes 5205 94

Lumpkin 1266 19

Macon 293 14

Madison 1011 13

Marion 220 10

McDuffie 788 20

McIntosh 362 8

Meriwether 636 19

Miller 354 2

Mitchell 892 48

Monroe 910 59

Montgomery 392 9

Morgan 585 7

Murray 1764 23

Muscogee 6923 188

Newton 3393 106

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16995 211

Oconee 1033 35

Oglethorpe 500 13

Paulding 4018 76

Peach 942 28

Pickens 1027 13

Pierce 740 26

Pike 465 12

Polk 2009 33

Pulaski 381 24

Putnam 903 30

Quitman 44 1

Rabun 578 11

Randolph 346 30

Richmond 9484 196

Rockdale 2571 54

Schley 124 2

Screven 469 11

Seminole 476 12

Spalding 1923 73

Stephens 1510 45

Stewart 574 17

Sumter 1033 69

Talbot 201 8

Taliaferro 37 0

Tattnall 1017 19

Taylor 276 13

Telfair 518 25

Terrell 351 32

Thomas 1742 77

Tift 2298 67

Toombs 1641 60

Towns 551 21

Treutlen 331 13

Troup 3296 117

Turner 374 24

Twiggs 249 14

Union 1065 35

Unknown 2079 1

Upson 940 71

Walker 2581 50

Walton 2865 77

Ware 1910 71

Warren 187 6

Washington 980 20

Wayne 1463 45

Webster 46 2

Wheeler 371 18

White 1294 27

Whitfield 7626 83

Wilcox 288 25

Wilkes 367 7

Wilkinson 414 18