Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Nov. 3, 2020

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 8,029 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 30 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (10/21-11/3), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 25.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (10/7-10/20), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 37.79.
- There have been 364,589 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,668 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1582.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,271.
- There have been 31,893 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 158 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 96.58 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 99.07.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 2, there were 1,424 current hospitalizations – an increase of 0 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS
Appling 38 103
Atkinson 7 63
Bacon 16 48
Baker 6 20
Baldwin 65 175
Banks 8 76
Barrow 52 272
Bartow 96 339
Ben Hill 34 93
Berrien 14 26
Bibb 200 910
Bleckley 27 35
Brantley 13 41
Brooks 26 54
Bryan 16 97
Bulloch 33 147
Burke 12 92
Butts 44 60
Calhoun 10 50
Camden 18 70
Candler 25 41
Carroll 78 187
Catoosa 23 85
Charlton 10 28
Chatham 192 845
Chattahoochee 1 14
Chattooga 29 67
Cherokee 102 541
Clarke 50 254
Clay 3 9
Clayton 179 711
Clinch 13 33
Cobb 465 2004
Coffee 64 339
Colquitt 40 170
Columbia 66 205
Cook 16 63
Coweta 63 153
Crawford 6 29
Crisp 24 87
Dade 6 23
Dawson 11 88
DeKalb 404 2388
Decatur 35 100
Dodge 21 57
Dooly 19 59
Dougherty 191 675
Douglas 73 471
Early 35 44
Echols 2 9
Effingham 29 121
Elbert 11 60
Emanuel 39 89
Evans 7 46
Fannin 27 74
Fayette 57 137
Floyd 61 323
Forsyth 54 377
Franklin 18 69
Fulton 629 2651
Gilmer 24 93
Glascock 2 4
Glynn 104 325
Gordon 47 139
Grady 25 100
Greene 25 61
Gwinnett 452 2919
Habersham 78 242
Hall 182 1116
Hancock 45 66
Haralson 11 34
Harris 25 93
Hart 17 72
Heard 6 16
Henry 115 298
Houston 96 392
Irwin 8 41
Jackson 42 213
Jasper 4 20
Jeff Davis 25 67
Jefferson 33 85
Jenkins 32 65
Johnson 23 60
Jones 17 54
Lamar 20 45
Lanier 7 16
Laurens 91 180
Lee 30 110
Liberty 25 120
Lincoln 7 28
Long 4 18
Lowndes 89 221
Lumpkin 17 101
Macon 10 51
Madison 11 66
Marion 9 23
McDuffie 16 78
McIntosh 8 33
Meriwether 16 82
Miller 2 15
Mitchell 46 155
Monroe 55 85
Montgomery 9 26
Morgan 6 43
Murray 10 70
Muscogee 176 698
Newton 96 306
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 192 676
Oconee 31 73
Oglethorpe 13 48
Paulding 62 158
Peach 26 108
Pickens 10 70
Pierce 24 84
Pike 11 33
Polk 29 140
Pulaski 23 40
Putnam 27 71
Quitman 1 7
Rabun 11 55
Randolph 30 59
Richmond 185 643
Rockdale 42 287
Schley 2 16
Screven 11 47
Seminole 11 31
Spalding 64 209
Stephens 42 132
Stewart 17 81
Sumter 68 206
Talbot 8 26
Taliaferro 0 2
Tattnall 16 70
Taylor 12 34
Telfair 24 45
Terrell 32 74
Thomas 71 176
Tift 65 246
Toombs 58 119
Towns 13 59
Treutlen 12 33
Troup 110 344
Turner 24 51
Twiggs 10 52
Union 28 99
Unknown 6 40
Upson 70 98
Walker 46 98
Walton 70 232
Ware 66 196
Warren 6 28
Washington 13 48
Wayne 33 119
Webster 2 10
Wheeler 18 23
White 25 108
Whitfield 64 291
Wilcox 25 53
Wilkes 7 35
Wilkinson 17 65
Worth 35 103