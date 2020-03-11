Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Nov. 3, 2020

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 8,029 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 30 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (10/21-11/3), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 25.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (10/7-10/20), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 37.79.

in Georgia, an increase of 30 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (10/21-11/3), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 25.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (10/7-10/20), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 37.79. There have been 364,589 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,668 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1582.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,271.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,668 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1582.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,271. There have been 31,893 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 158 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 96.58 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 99.07.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 158 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 96.58 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 99.07. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 2, there were 1,424 current hospitalizations – an increase of 0 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Appling 38 103

Atkinson 7 63

Bacon 16 48

Baker 6 20

Baldwin 65 175

Banks 8 76

Barrow 52 272

Bartow 96 339

Ben Hill 34 93

Berrien 14 26

Bibb 200 910

Bleckley 27 35

Brantley 13 41

Brooks 26 54

Bryan 16 97

Bulloch 33 147

Burke 12 92

Butts 44 60

Calhoun 10 50

Camden 18 70

Candler 25 41

Carroll 78 187

Catoosa 23 85

Charlton 10 28

Chatham 192 845

Chattahoochee 1 14

Chattooga 29 67

Cherokee 102 541

Clarke 50 254

Clay 3 9

Clayton 179 711

Clinch 13 33

Cobb 465 2004

Coffee 64 339

Colquitt 40 170

Columbia 66 205

Cook 16 63

Coweta 63 153

Crawford 6 29

Crisp 24 87

Dade 6 23

Dawson 11 88

DeKalb 404 2388

Decatur 35 100

Dodge 21 57

Dooly 19 59

Dougherty 191 675

Douglas 73 471

Early 35 44

Echols 2 9

Effingham 29 121

Elbert 11 60

Emanuel 39 89

Evans 7 46

Fannin 27 74

Fayette 57 137

Floyd 61 323

Forsyth 54 377

Franklin 18 69

Fulton 629 2651

Gilmer 24 93

Glascock 2 4

Glynn 104 325

Gordon 47 139

Grady 25 100

Greene 25 61

Gwinnett 452 2919

Habersham 78 242

Hall 182 1116

Hancock 45 66

Haralson 11 34

Harris 25 93

Hart 17 72

Heard 6 16

Henry 115 298

Houston 96 392

Irwin 8 41

Jackson 42 213

Jasper 4 20

Jeff Davis 25 67

Jefferson 33 85

Jenkins 32 65

Johnson 23 60

Jones 17 54

Lamar 20 45

Lanier 7 16

Laurens 91 180

Lee 30 110

Liberty 25 120

Lincoln 7 28

Long 4 18

Lowndes 89 221

Lumpkin 17 101

Macon 10 51

Madison 11 66

Marion 9 23

McDuffie 16 78

McIntosh 8 33

Meriwether 16 82

Miller 2 15

Mitchell 46 155

Monroe 55 85

Montgomery 9 26

Morgan 6 43

Murray 10 70

Muscogee 176 698

Newton 96 306

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 192 676

Oconee 31 73

Oglethorpe 13 48

Paulding 62 158

Peach 26 108

Pickens 10 70

Pierce 24 84

Pike 11 33

Polk 29 140

Pulaski 23 40

Putnam 27 71

Quitman 1 7

Rabun 11 55

Randolph 30 59

Richmond 185 643

Rockdale 42 287

Schley 2 16

Screven 11 47

Seminole 11 31

Spalding 64 209

Stephens 42 132

Stewart 17 81

Sumter 68 206

Talbot 8 26

Taliaferro 0 2

Tattnall 16 70

Taylor 12 34

Telfair 24 45

Terrell 32 74

Thomas 71 176

Tift 65 246

Toombs 58 119

Towns 13 59

Treutlen 12 33

Troup 110 344

Turner 24 51

Twiggs 10 52

Union 28 99

Unknown 6 40

Upson 70 98

Walker 46 98

Walton 70 232

Ware 66 196

Warren 6 28

Washington 13 48

Wayne 33 119

Webster 2 10

Wheeler 18 23

White 25 108

Whitfield 64 291

Wilcox 25 53

Wilkes 7 35

Wilkinson 17 65