Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Nov. 3, 2020

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 8,029 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 30 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (10/21-11/3), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 25.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (10/7-10/20), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 37.79.
  • There have been 364,589 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,668 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1582.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,271.
  • There have been 31,893 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 158 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 96.58 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 99.07.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 2, there were 1,424 current hospitalizations – an increase of 0 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Appling    38    103

Atkinson    7    63

Bacon    16    48

Baker    6    20

Baldwin    65    175

Banks    8    76

Barrow    52    272

Bartow    96    339

Ben Hill    34    93

Berrien    14    26

Bibb    200    910

Bleckley    27    35

Brantley    13    41

Brooks    26    54

Bryan    16    97

Bulloch    33    147

Burke    12    92

Butts    44    60

Calhoun    10    50

Camden    18    70

Candler    25    41

Carroll    78    187

Catoosa    23    85

Charlton    10    28

Chatham    192    845

Chattahoochee    1    14

Chattooga    29    67

Cherokee    102    541

Clarke    50    254

Clay    3    9

Clayton    179    711

Clinch    13    33

Cobb    465    2004

Coffee    64    339

Colquitt    40    170

Columbia    66    205

Cook    16    63

Coweta    63    153

Crawford    6    29

Crisp    24    87

Dade    6    23

Dawson    11    88

DeKalb    404    2388

Decatur    35    100

Dodge    21    57

Dooly    19    59

Dougherty    191    675

Douglas    73    471

Early    35    44

Echols    2    9

Effingham    29    121

Elbert    11    60

Emanuel    39    89

Evans    7    46

Fannin    27    74

Fayette    57    137

Floyd    61    323

Forsyth    54    377

Franklin    18    69

Fulton    629    2651

Gilmer    24    93

Glascock    2    4

Glynn    104    325

Gordon    47    139

Grady    25    100

Greene    25    61

Gwinnett    452    2919

Habersham    78    242

Hall    182    1116

Hancock    45    66

Haralson    11    34

Harris    25    93

Hart    17    72

Heard    6    16

Henry    115    298

Houston    96    392

Irwin    8    41

Jackson    42    213

Jasper    4    20

Jeff Davis    25    67

Jefferson    33    85

Jenkins    32    65

Johnson    23    60

Jones    17    54

Lamar    20    45

Lanier    7    16

Laurens    91    180

Lee    30    110

Liberty    25    120

Lincoln    7    28

Long    4    18

Lowndes    89    221

Lumpkin    17    101

Macon    10    51

Madison    11    66

Marion    9    23

McDuffie    16    78

McIntosh    8    33

Meriwether    16    82

Miller    2    15

Mitchell    46    155

Monroe    55    85

Montgomery    9    26

Morgan    6    43

Murray    10    70

Muscogee    176    698

Newton    96    306

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    192    676

Oconee    31    73

Oglethorpe    13    48

Paulding    62    158

Peach    26    108

Pickens    10    70

Pierce    24    84

Pike    11    33

Polk    29    140

Pulaski    23    40

Putnam    27    71

Quitman    1    7

Rabun    11    55

Randolph    30    59

Richmond    185    643

Rockdale    42    287

Schley    2    16

Screven    11    47

Seminole    11    31

Spalding    64    209

Stephens    42    132

Stewart    17    81

Sumter    68    206

Talbot    8    26

Taliaferro    0    2

Tattnall    16    70

Taylor    12    34

Telfair    24    45

Terrell    32    74

Thomas    71    176

Tift    65    246

Toombs    58    119

Towns    13    59

Treutlen    12    33

Troup    110    344

Turner    24    51

Twiggs    10    52

Union    28    99

Unknown    6    40

Upson    70    98

Walker    46    98

Walton    70    232

Ware    66    196

Warren    6    28

Washington    13    48

Wayne    33    119

Webster    2    10

Wheeler    18    23

White    25    108

Whitfield    64    291

Wilcox    25    53

Wilkes    7    35

Wilkinson    17    65

Worth    35    103

    

