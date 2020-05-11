Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Thursday, Nov. 5

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 8,126 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 54 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (10/23-11/5), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 28.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (10/9-10/22), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 31.07.

There have been 368,368 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,916 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1630.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,295.

There have been 32,217 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 175 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 104.75 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 103.07.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 5, there were 1,434 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 1 hospitalization from the previous day.

COUNTIES - CASES - DEATHS

Appling 1186 38

Atkinson 491 7

Bacon 638 17

Baker 97 6

Baldwin 2355 66

Banks 589 8

Barrow 2726 52

Bartow 3803 96

Ben Hill 893 34

Berrien 505 14

Bibb 6782 202

Bleckley 517 27

Brantley 481 13

Brooks 554 26

Bryan 1328 16

Bulloch 3145 33

Burke 911 12

Butts 770 44

Calhoun 284 10

Camden 1489 18

Candler 563 25

Carroll 3506 80

Catoosa 1560 25

Charlton 653 10

Chatham 9668 193

Chattahoochee 1818 1

Chattooga 1005 29

Cherokee 7536 102

Clarke 5951 50

Clay 124 3

Clayton 8624 182

Clinch 466 13

Cobb 22836 469

Coffee 2331 65

Colquitt 2156 40

Columbia 4566 68

Cook 637 16

Coweta 3058 63

Crawford 197 6

Crisp 677 24

Dade 396 6

Dawson 942 11

DeKalb 22261 407

Decatur 1323 36

Dodge 656 29

Dooly 383 19

Dougherty 3329 193

Douglas 4302 75

Early 566 35

Echols 246 2

Effingham 1890 29

Elbert 792 12

Emanuel 1241 39

Evans 491 7

Fannin 848 29

Fayette 2239 57

Floyd 4252 62

Forsyth 5005 55

Franklin 989 18

Fulton 32328 631

Gilmer 1087 24

Glascock 54 2

Glynn 3839 105

Gordon 2550 48

Grady 885 25

Greene 593 25

Gwinnett 31787 456

Habersham 1930 78

Hall 11065 184

Hancock 419 45

Haralson 716 15

Harris 869 26

Hart 613 18

Heard 251 6

Henry 6568 118

Houston 3796 97

Irwin 366 10

Jackson 2552 43

Jasper 251 4

Jeff Davis 814 26

Jefferson 861 34

Jenkins 474 32

Johnson 440 24

Jones 669 17

Lamar 446 20

Lanier 321 7

Laurens 2079 92

Lee 761 31

Liberty 1335 26

Lincoln 244 7

Long 287 4

Lowndes 4593 90

Lumpkin 1081 17

Macon 262 10

Madison 837 11

Marion 206 10

McDuffie 722 17

McIntosh 323 7

Meriwether 603 16

Miller 326 2

Mitchell 855 46

Monroe 795 55

Montgomery 370 9

Morgan 550 6

Murray 1161 10

Muscogee 6475 177

Newton 2983 99

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 14926 192

Oconee 903 31

Oglethorpe 442 13

Paulding 3350 66

Peach 820 26

Pickens 847 10

Pierce 704 24

Pike 399 11

Polk 1791 29

Pulaski 341 23

Putnam 842 28

Quitman 41 1

Rabun 445 11

Randolph 341 30

Richmond 8295 186

Rockdale 2233 42

Schley 110 2

Screven 457 11

Seminole 407 11

Spalding 1680 65

Stephens 1308 43

Stewart 572 17

Sumter 974 68

Talbot 181 8

Taliaferro 31 0

Tattnall 968 17

Taylor 242 12

Telfair 502 24

Terrell 342 32

Thomas 1639 72

Tift 2003 65

Toombs 1538 58

Towns 473 14

Treutlen 315 12

Troup 3090 113

Turner 340 24

Twiggs 230 10

Union 938 29

Unknown 1957 5

Upson 848 70

Walker 2044 46

Walton 2429 71

Ware 1783 67

Warren 172 6

Washington 818 14

Wayne 1282 36

Webster 44 2

Wheeler 369 18

White 1040 25

Whitfield 5925 66

Wilcox 262 25

Wilkes 324 7

Wilkinson 379 17