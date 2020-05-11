x
Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Thursday, Nov. 5

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 8,126 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 54 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (10/23-11/5), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 28.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (10/9-10/22), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 31.07.
  • There have been 368,368 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,916 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1630.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,295.
  • There have been 32,217 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 175 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 104.75 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 103.07.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 5, there were 1,434 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 1 hospitalization from the previous day.

COUNTIES - CASES - DEATHS

Appling    1186    38

Atkinson    491    7

Bacon    638    17

Baker    97    6

Baldwin    2355    66

Banks    589    8

Barrow    2726    52

Bartow    3803    96

Ben Hill    893    34

Berrien    505    14

Bibb    6782    202

Bleckley    517    27

Brantley    481    13

Brooks    554    26

Bryan    1328    16

Bulloch    3145    33

Burke    911    12

Butts    770    44

Calhoun    284    10

Camden    1489    18

Candler    563    25

Carroll    3506    80

Catoosa    1560    25

Charlton    653    10

Chatham    9668    193

Chattahoochee    1818    1

Chattooga    1005    29

Cherokee    7536    102

Clarke    5951    50

Clay    124    3

Clayton    8624    182

Clinch    466    13

Cobb    22836    469

Coffee    2331    65

Colquitt    2156    40

Columbia    4566    68

Cook    637    16

Coweta    3058    63

Crawford    197    6

Crisp    677    24

Dade    396    6

Dawson    942    11

DeKalb    22261    407

Decatur    1323    36

Dodge    656    29

Dooly    383    19

Dougherty    3329    193

Douglas    4302    75

Early    566    35

Echols    246    2

Effingham    1890    29

Elbert    792    12

Emanuel    1241    39

Evans    491    7

Fannin    848    29

Fayette    2239    57

Floyd    4252    62

Forsyth    5005    55

Franklin    989    18

Fulton    32328    631

Gilmer    1087    24

Glascock    54    2

Glynn    3839    105

Gordon    2550    48

Grady    885    25

Greene    593    25

Gwinnett    31787    456

Habersham    1930    78

Hall    11065    184

Hancock    419    45

Haralson    716    15

Harris    869    26

Hart    613    18

Heard    251    6

Henry    6568    118

Houston    3796    97

Irwin    366    10

Jackson    2552    43

Jasper    251    4

Jeff Davis    814    26

Jefferson    861    34

Jenkins    474    32

Johnson    440    24

Jones    669    17

Lamar    446    20

Lanier    321    7

Laurens    2079    92

Lee    761    31

Liberty    1335    26

Lincoln    244    7

Long    287    4

Lowndes    4593    90

Lumpkin    1081    17

Macon    262    10

Madison    837    11

Marion    206    10

McDuffie    722    17

McIntosh    323    7

Meriwether    603    16

Miller    326    2

Mitchell    855    46

Monroe    795    55

Montgomery    370    9

Morgan    550    6

Murray    1161    10

Muscogee    6475    177

Newton    2983    99

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    14926    192

Oconee    903    31

Oglethorpe    442    13

Paulding    3350    66

Peach    820    26

Pickens    847    10

Pierce    704    24

Pike    399    11

Polk    1791    29

Pulaski    341    23

Putnam    842    28

Quitman    41    1

Rabun    445    11

Randolph    341    30

Richmond    8295    186

Rockdale    2233    42

Schley    110    2

Screven    457    11

Seminole    407    11

Spalding    1680    65

Stephens    1308    43

Stewart    572    17

Sumter    974    68

Talbot    181    8

Taliaferro    31    0

Tattnall    968    17

Taylor    242    12

Telfair    502    24

Terrell    342    32

Thomas    1639    72

Tift    2003    65

Toombs    1538    58

Towns    473    14

Treutlen    315    12

Troup    3090    113

Turner    340    24

Twiggs    230    10

Union    938    29

Unknown    1957    5

Upson    848    70

Walker    2044    46

Walton    2429    71

Ware    1783    67

Warren    172    6

Washington    818    14

Wayne    1282    36

Webster    44    2

Wheeler    369    18

White    1040    25

Whitfield    5925    66

Wilcox    262    25

Wilkes    324    7

Wilkinson    379    17

Worth    613    35

    

