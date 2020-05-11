Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Thursday, Nov. 5

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 8,126 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 54 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (10/23-11/5), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 28.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (10/9-10/22), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 31.07.
- There have been 368,368 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,916 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1630.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,295.
- There have been 32,217 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 175 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 104.75 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 103.07.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 5, there were 1,434 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 1 hospitalization from the previous day.
COUNTIES - CASES - DEATHS
Appling 1186 38
Atkinson 491 7
Bacon 638 17
Baker 97 6
Baldwin 2355 66
Banks 589 8
Barrow 2726 52
Bartow 3803 96
Ben Hill 893 34
Berrien 505 14
Bibb 6782 202
Bleckley 517 27
Brantley 481 13
Brooks 554 26
Bryan 1328 16
Bulloch 3145 33
Burke 911 12
Butts 770 44
Calhoun 284 10
Camden 1489 18
Candler 563 25
Carroll 3506 80
Catoosa 1560 25
Charlton 653 10
Chatham 9668 193
Chattahoochee 1818 1
Chattooga 1005 29
Cherokee 7536 102
Clarke 5951 50
Clay 124 3
Clayton 8624 182
Clinch 466 13
Cobb 22836 469
Coffee 2331 65
Colquitt 2156 40
Columbia 4566 68
Cook 637 16
Coweta 3058 63
Crawford 197 6
Crisp 677 24
Dade 396 6
Dawson 942 11
DeKalb 22261 407
Decatur 1323 36
Dodge 656 29
Dooly 383 19
Dougherty 3329 193
Douglas 4302 75
Early 566 35
Echols 246 2
Effingham 1890 29
Elbert 792 12
Emanuel 1241 39
Evans 491 7
Fannin 848 29
Fayette 2239 57
Floyd 4252 62
Forsyth 5005 55
Franklin 989 18
Fulton 32328 631
Gilmer 1087 24
Glascock 54 2
Glynn 3839 105
Gordon 2550 48
Grady 885 25
Greene 593 25
Gwinnett 31787 456
Habersham 1930 78
Hall 11065 184
Hancock 419 45
Haralson 716 15
Harris 869 26
Hart 613 18
Heard 251 6
Henry 6568 118
Houston 3796 97
Irwin 366 10
Jackson 2552 43
Jasper 251 4
Jeff Davis 814 26
Jefferson 861 34
Jenkins 474 32
Johnson 440 24
Jones 669 17
Lamar 446 20
Lanier 321 7
Laurens 2079 92
Lee 761 31
Liberty 1335 26
Lincoln 244 7
Long 287 4
Lowndes 4593 90
Lumpkin 1081 17
Macon 262 10
Madison 837 11
Marion 206 10
McDuffie 722 17
McIntosh 323 7
Meriwether 603 16
Miller 326 2
Mitchell 855 46
Monroe 795 55
Montgomery 370 9
Morgan 550 6
Murray 1161 10
Muscogee 6475 177
Newton 2983 99
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 14926 192
Oconee 903 31
Oglethorpe 442 13
Paulding 3350 66
Peach 820 26
Pickens 847 10
Pierce 704 24
Pike 399 11
Polk 1791 29
Pulaski 341 23
Putnam 842 28
Quitman 41 1
Rabun 445 11
Randolph 341 30
Richmond 8295 186
Rockdale 2233 42
Schley 110 2
Screven 457 11
Seminole 407 11
Spalding 1680 65
Stephens 1308 43
Stewart 572 17
Sumter 974 68
Talbot 181 8
Taliaferro 31 0
Tattnall 968 17
Taylor 242 12
Telfair 502 24
Terrell 342 32
Thomas 1639 72
Tift 2003 65
Toombs 1538 58
Towns 473 14
Treutlen 315 12
Troup 3090 113
Turner 340 24
Twiggs 230 10
Union 938 29
Unknown 1957 5
Upson 848 70
Walker 2044 46
Walton 2429 71
Ware 1783 67
Warren 172 6
Washington 818 14
Wayne 1282 36
Webster 44 2
Wheeler 369 18
White 1040 25
Whitfield 5925 66
Wilcox 262 25
Wilkes 324 7
Wilkinson 379 17
Worth 613 35