Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Nov. 6, 2020

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 8,156 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 30 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (10/24/11/6), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 27.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (10/10-10/23), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 29.86.

in Georgia, an increase of 30 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (10/24/11/6), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 27.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (10/10-10/23), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 29.86. There have been 370,106 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,738 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,596.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,338.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,738 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,596.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,338. There have been 32,317 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 100 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 102.56 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 102.79.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 100 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 102.56 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 102.79. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 6, there were 1,511 current hospitalizations – an increase of 77 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1189 38

Atkinson 491 7

Bacon 640 16

Baker 97 6

Baldwin 2362 66

Banks 591 9

Barrow 2735 54

Bartow 3820 96

Ben Hill 895 34

Berrien 507 14

Bibb 6800 203

Bleckley 518 27

Brantley 485 13

Brooks 554 26

Bryan 1330 16

Bulloch 3153 33

Burke 913 12

Butts 774 44

Calhoun 286 10

Camden 1492 18

Candler 562 25

Carroll 3536 80

Catoosa 1577 25

Charlton 654 10

Chatham 9699 194

Chattahoochee 1820 1

Chattooga 1010 29

Cherokee 7587 104

Clarke 5992 50

Clay 124 3

Clayton 8661 183

Clinch 466 13

Cobb 22913 467

Coffee 2350 65

Colquitt 2163 40

Columbia 4593 68

Cook 647 16

Coweta 3069 63

Crawford 198 6

Crisp 679 24

Dade 402 6

Dawson 945 11

DeKalb 22379 407

Decatur 1328 36

Dodge 658 29

Dooly 383 18

Dougherty 3334 193

Douglas 4333 76

Early 566 35

Echols 246 2

Effingham 1902 29

Elbert 798 13

Emanuel 1242 38

Evans 492 7

Fannin 850 29

Fayette 2248 57

Floyd 4282 64

Forsyth 5037 55

Franklin 997 18

Fulton 32433 635

Gilmer 1088 24

Glascock 54 2

Glynn 3849 105

Gordon 2558 48

Grady 885 25

Greene 596 25

Gwinnett 31933 458

Habersham 1936 76

Hall 11102 184

Hancock 420 45

Haralson 719 15

Harris 877 26

Hart 615 18

Heard 253 6

Henry 6593 118

Houston 3825 97

Irwin 370 10

Jackson 2580 43

Jasper 252 4

Jeff Davis 816 27

Jefferson 867 35

Jenkins 476 33

Johnson 440 24

Jones 672 17

Lamar 449 20

Lanier 323 7

Laurens 2095 93

Lee 761 31

Liberty 1336 26

Lincoln 248 8

Long 288 4

Lowndes 4604 90

Lumpkin 1083 17

Macon 265 11

Madison 844 11

Marion 207 10

McDuffie 723 17

McIntosh 324 7

Meriwether 604 16

Miller 326 2

Mitchell 856 46

Monroe 795 55

Montgomery 371 9

Morgan 552 6

Murray 1184 11

Muscogee 6503 178

Newton 3006 99

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 15031 192

Oconee 903 32

Oglethorpe 445 13

Paulding 3367 68

Peach 821 26

Pickens 854 10

Pierce 707 25

Pike 401 12

Polk 1793 28

Pulaski 345 23

Putnam 847 28

Quitman 41 1

Rabun 447 11

Randolph 341 30

Richmond 8351 188

Rockdale 2243 42

Schley 111 2

Screven 457 11

Seminole 407 11

Spalding 1684 66

Stephens 1311 43

Stewart 572 17

Sumter 976 68

Talbot 184 8

Taliaferro 31 0

Tattnall 971 17

Taylor 245 13

Telfair 506 24

Terrell 343 32

Thomas 1643 72

Tift 2006 66

Toombs 1539 58

Towns 477 14

Treutlen 315 12

Troup 3096 113

Turner 341 24

Twiggs 229 10

Union 945 29

Unknown 1976 5

Upson 851 70

Walker 2057 46

Walton 2439 71

Ware 1786 67

Warren 172 6

Washington 862 14

Wayne 1282 36

Webster 44 2

Wheeler 369 18

White 1047 26

Whitfield 6001 67

Wilcox 262 25

Wilkes 328 7

Wilkinson 379 17