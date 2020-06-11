Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Nov. 6, 2020

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 8,156 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 30 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (10/24/11/6), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 27.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (10/10-10/23), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 29.86.
- There have been 370,106 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,738 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,596.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,338.
- There have been 32,317 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 100 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 102.56 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 102.79.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 6, there were 1,511 current hospitalizations – an increase of 77 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1189 38
Atkinson 491 7
Bacon 640 16
Baker 97 6
Baldwin 2362 66
Banks 591 9
Barrow 2735 54
Bartow 3820 96
Ben Hill 895 34
Berrien 507 14
Bibb 6800 203
Bleckley 518 27
Brantley 485 13
Brooks 554 26
Bryan 1330 16
Bulloch 3153 33
Burke 913 12
Butts 774 44
Calhoun 286 10
Camden 1492 18
Candler 562 25
Carroll 3536 80
Catoosa 1577 25
Charlton 654 10
Chatham 9699 194
Chattahoochee 1820 1
Chattooga 1010 29
Cherokee 7587 104
Clarke 5992 50
Clay 124 3
Clayton 8661 183
Clinch 466 13
Cobb 22913 467
Coffee 2350 65
Colquitt 2163 40
Columbia 4593 68
Cook 647 16
Coweta 3069 63
Crawford 198 6
Crisp 679 24
Dade 402 6
Dawson 945 11
DeKalb 22379 407
Decatur 1328 36
Dodge 658 29
Dooly 383 18
Dougherty 3334 193
Douglas 4333 76
Early 566 35
Echols 246 2
Effingham 1902 29
Elbert 798 13
Emanuel 1242 38
Evans 492 7
Fannin 850 29
Fayette 2248 57
Floyd 4282 64
Forsyth 5037 55
Franklin 997 18
Fulton 32433 635
Gilmer 1088 24
Glascock 54 2
Glynn 3849 105
Gordon 2558 48
Grady 885 25
Greene 596 25
Gwinnett 31933 458
Habersham 1936 76
Hall 11102 184
Hancock 420 45
Haralson 719 15
Harris 877 26
Hart 615 18
Heard 253 6
Henry 6593 118
Houston 3825 97
Irwin 370 10
Jackson 2580 43
Jasper 252 4
Jeff Davis 816 27
Jefferson 867 35
Jenkins 476 33
Johnson 440 24
Jones 672 17
Lamar 449 20
Lanier 323 7
Laurens 2095 93
Lee 761 31
Liberty 1336 26
Lincoln 248 8
Long 288 4
Lowndes 4604 90
Lumpkin 1083 17
Macon 265 11
Madison 844 11
Marion 207 10
McDuffie 723 17
McIntosh 324 7
Meriwether 604 16
Miller 326 2
Mitchell 856 46
Monroe 795 55
Montgomery 371 9
Morgan 552 6
Murray 1184 11
Muscogee 6503 178
Newton 3006 99
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 15031 192
Oconee 903 32
Oglethorpe 445 13
Paulding 3367 68
Peach 821 26
Pickens 854 10
Pierce 707 25
Pike 401 12
Polk 1793 28
Pulaski 345 23
Putnam 847 28
Quitman 41 1
Rabun 447 11
Randolph 341 30
Richmond 8351 188
Rockdale 2243 42
Schley 111 2
Screven 457 11
Seminole 407 11
Spalding 1684 66
Stephens 1311 43
Stewart 572 17
Sumter 976 68
Talbot 184 8
Taliaferro 31 0
Tattnall 971 17
Taylor 245 13
Telfair 506 24
Terrell 343 32
Thomas 1643 72
Tift 2006 66
Toombs 1539 58
Towns 477 14
Treutlen 315 12
Troup 3096 113
Turner 341 24
Twiggs 229 10
Union 945 29
Unknown 1976 5
Upson 851 70
Walker 2057 46
Walton 2439 71
Ware 1786 67
Warren 172 6
Washington 862 14
Wayne 1282 36
Webster 44 2
Wheeler 369 18
White 1047 26
Whitfield 6001 67
Wilcox 262 25
Wilkes 328 7
Wilkinson 379 17
Worth 615 35