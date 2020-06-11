x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Nov. 6, 2020

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 8,156 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 30 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (10/24/11/6), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 27.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (10/10-10/23), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 29.86.
  • There have been 370,106 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,738 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,596.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,338.
  • There have been 32,317 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 100 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 102.56 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 102.79.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 6, there were 1,511 current hospitalizations – an increase of 77 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1189    38

Atkinson    491    7

Bacon    640    16

Baker    97    6

Baldwin    2362    66

Banks    591    9

Barrow    2735    54

Bartow    3820    96

Ben Hill    895    34

Berrien    507    14

Bibb    6800    203

Bleckley    518    27

Brantley    485    13

Brooks    554    26

Bryan    1330    16

Bulloch    3153    33

Burke    913    12

Butts    774    44

Calhoun    286    10

Camden    1492    18

Candler    562    25

Carroll    3536    80

Catoosa    1577    25

Charlton    654    10

Chatham    9699    194

Chattahoochee    1820    1

Chattooga    1010    29

Cherokee    7587    104

Clarke    5992    50

Clay    124    3

Clayton    8661    183

Clinch    466    13

Cobb    22913    467

Coffee    2350    65

Colquitt    2163    40

Columbia    4593    68

Cook    647    16

Coweta    3069    63

Crawford    198    6

Crisp    679    24

Dade    402    6

Dawson    945    11

DeKalb    22379    407

Decatur    1328    36

Dodge    658    29

Dooly    383    18

Dougherty    3334    193

Douglas    4333    76

Early    566    35

Echols    246    2

Effingham    1902    29

Elbert    798    13

Emanuel    1242    38

Evans    492    7

Fannin    850    29

Fayette    2248    57

Floyd    4282    64

Forsyth    5037    55

Franklin    997    18

Fulton    32433    635

Gilmer    1088    24

Glascock    54    2

Glynn    3849    105

Gordon    2558    48

Grady    885    25

Greene    596    25

Gwinnett    31933    458

Habersham    1936    76

Hall    11102    184

Hancock    420    45

Haralson    719    15

Harris    877    26

Hart    615    18

Heard    253    6

Henry    6593    118

Houston    3825    97

Irwin    370    10

Jackson    2580    43

Jasper    252    4

Jeff Davis    816    27

Jefferson    867    35

Jenkins    476    33

Johnson    440    24

Jones    672    17

Lamar    449    20

Lanier    323    7

Laurens    2095    93

Lee    761    31

Liberty    1336    26

Lincoln    248    8

Long    288    4

Lowndes    4604    90

Lumpkin    1083    17

Macon    265    11

Madison    844    11

Marion    207    10

McDuffie    723    17

McIntosh    324    7

Meriwether    604    16

Miller    326    2

Mitchell    856    46

Monroe    795    55

Montgomery    371    9

Morgan    552    6

Murray    1184    11

Muscogee    6503    178

Newton    3006    99

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    15031    192

Oconee    903    32

Oglethorpe    445    13

Paulding    3367    68

Peach    821    26

Pickens    854    10

Pierce    707    25

Pike    401    12

Polk    1793    28

Pulaski    345    23

Putnam    847    28

Quitman    41    1

Rabun    447    11

Randolph    341    30

Richmond    8351    188

Rockdale    2243    42

Schley    111    2

Screven    457    11

Seminole    407    11

Spalding    1684    66

Stephens    1311    43

Stewart    572    17

Sumter    976    68

Talbot    184    8

Taliaferro    31    0

Tattnall    971    17

Taylor    245    13

Telfair    506    24

Terrell    343    32

Thomas    1643    72

Tift    2006    66

Toombs    1539    58

Towns    477    14

Treutlen    315    12

Troup    3096    113

Turner    341    24

Twiggs    229    10

Union    945    29

Unknown    1976    5

Upson    851    70

Walker    2057    46

Walton    2439    71

Ware    1786    67

Warren    172    6

Washington    862    14

Wayne    1282    36

Webster    44    2

Wheeler    369    18

White    1047    26

Whitfield    6001    67

Wilcox    262    25

Wilkes    328    7

Wilkinson    379    17

Worth    615    35

Related Articles