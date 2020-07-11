Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Nov. 7, 2020

x
Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 8,193 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 37 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (10/25-11/7), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was AVERAGE deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (10/11-10/24), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was AVERAGE.
  • There have been 371,825 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,719 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,587.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,381.
  • There have been 32,435 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 118 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 100.38 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 102.5.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of DATE, there were 1,495 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 16 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1190    38

Atkinson    491    7

Bacon    643    17

Baker    97    6

Baldwin    2371    66

Banks    594    9

Barrow    2749    55

Bartow    3844    96

Ben Hill    899    34

Berrien    506    15

Bibb    6815    204

Bleckley    518    27

Brantley    488    13

Brooks    554    26

Bryan    1334    16

Bulloch    3157    33

Burke    916    12

Butts    775    44

Calhoun    278    10

Camden    1496    18

Candler    564    25

Carroll    3550    80

Catoosa    1601    25

Charlton    656    10

Chatham    9728    194

Chattahoochee    1830    1

Chattooga    1020    29

Cherokee    7656    104

Clarke    6025    50

Clay    124    3

Clayton    8715    183

Clinch    468    13

Cobb    23026    468

Coffee    2366    65

Colquitt    2165    40

Columbia    4614    68

Cook    652    16

Coweta    3086    63

Crawford    202    6

Crisp    681    24

Dade    409    6

Dawson    948    11

DeKalb    22445    408

Decatur    1337    36

Dodge    661    29

Dooly    386    18

Dougherty    3342    193

Douglas    4355    77

Early    569    35

Echols    246    2

Effingham    1907    29

Elbert    810    14

Emanuel    1249    38

Evans    492    7

Fannin    855    29

Fayette    2255    58

Floyd    4309    65

Forsyth    5073    55

Franklin    1008    18

Fulton    32552    636

Gilmer    1088    24

Glascock    54    2

Glynn    3855    105

Gordon    2597    50

Grady    884    25

Greene    597    25

Gwinnett    32045    459

Habersham    1941    76

Hall    11150    184

Hancock    422    45

Haralson    728    15

Harris    878    26

Hart    617    19

Heard    253    6

Henry    6633    122

Houston    3848    97

Irwin    370    10

Jackson    2605    44

Jasper    253    4

Jeff Davis    818    27

Jefferson    869    35

Jenkins    476    33

Johnson    441    24

Jones    675    17

Lamar    453    20

Lanier    323    7

Laurens    2099    94

Lee    764    31

Liberty    1343    26

Lincoln    250    8

Long    287    4

Lowndes    4629    90

Lumpkin    1087    18

Macon    265    11

Madison    849    11

Marion    208    10

McDuffie    724    17

McIntosh    325    7

Meriwether    606    19

Miller    332    2

Mitchell    863    46

Monroe    801    55

Montgomery    370    9

Morgan    553    6

Murray    1203    11

Muscogee    6518    178

Newton    3018    99

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    15151    193

Oconee    907    32

Oglethorpe    445    13

Paulding    3388    68

Peach    828    26

Pickens    862    12

Pierce    710    25

Pike    402    12

Polk    1802    29

Pulaski    346    23

Putnam    849    28

Quitman    42    1

Rabun    454    11

Randolph    341    30

Richmond    8372    189

Rockdale    2253    42

Schley    114    2

Screven    459    11

Seminole    408    11

Spalding    1694    66

Stephens    1319    43

Stewart    572    17

Sumter    976    68

Talbot    189    8

Taliaferro    31    0

Tattnall    971    18

Taylor    245    13

Telfair    506    24

Terrell    344    32

Thomas    1643    73

Tift    2012    66

Toombs    1544    59

Towns    482    15

Treutlen    317    12

Troup    3106    113

Turner    344    25

Twiggs    229    11

Union    950    29

Unknown    1984    6

Upson    853    70

Walker    2073    46

Walton    2449    71

Ware    1793    67

Warren    171    6

Washington    867    14

Wayne    1286    36

Webster    44    2

Wheeler    369    18

White    1053    26

Whitfield    6071    67

Wilcox    262    25

Wilkes    328    7

Wilkinson    382    17

Worth    614    35

