Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Nov. 7, 2020

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 8,193 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 37 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (10/25-11/7), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was AVERAGE deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (10/11-10/24), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was AVERAGE.

There have been 371,825 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,719 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,587.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,381.

There have been 32,435 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 118 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 100.38 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 102.5.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of DATE, there were 1,495 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 16 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1190 38

Atkinson 491 7

Bacon 643 17

Baker 97 6

Baldwin 2371 66

Banks 594 9

Barrow 2749 55

Bartow 3844 96

Ben Hill 899 34

Berrien 506 15

Bibb 6815 204

Bleckley 518 27

Brantley 488 13

Brooks 554 26

Bryan 1334 16

Bulloch 3157 33

Burke 916 12

Butts 775 44

Calhoun 278 10

Camden 1496 18

Candler 564 25

Carroll 3550 80

Catoosa 1601 25

Charlton 656 10

Chatham 9728 194

Chattahoochee 1830 1

Chattooga 1020 29

Cherokee 7656 104

Clarke 6025 50

Clay 124 3

Clayton 8715 183

Clinch 468 13

Cobb 23026 468

Coffee 2366 65

Colquitt 2165 40

Columbia 4614 68

Cook 652 16

Coweta 3086 63

Crawford 202 6

Crisp 681 24

Dade 409 6

Dawson 948 11

DeKalb 22445 408

Decatur 1337 36

Dodge 661 29

Dooly 386 18

Dougherty 3342 193

Douglas 4355 77

Early 569 35

Echols 246 2

Effingham 1907 29

Elbert 810 14

Emanuel 1249 38

Evans 492 7

Fannin 855 29

Fayette 2255 58

Floyd 4309 65

Forsyth 5073 55

Franklin 1008 18

Fulton 32552 636

Gilmer 1088 24

Glascock 54 2

Glynn 3855 105

Gordon 2597 50

Grady 884 25

Greene 597 25

Gwinnett 32045 459

Habersham 1941 76

Hall 11150 184

Hancock 422 45

Haralson 728 15

Harris 878 26

Hart 617 19

Heard 253 6

Henry 6633 122

Houston 3848 97

Irwin 370 10

Jackson 2605 44

Jasper 253 4

Jeff Davis 818 27

Jefferson 869 35

Jenkins 476 33

Johnson 441 24

Jones 675 17

Lamar 453 20

Lanier 323 7

Laurens 2099 94

Lee 764 31

Liberty 1343 26

Lincoln 250 8

Long 287 4

Lowndes 4629 90

Lumpkin 1087 18

Macon 265 11

Madison 849 11

Marion 208 10

McDuffie 724 17

McIntosh 325 7

Meriwether 606 19

Miller 332 2

Mitchell 863 46

Monroe 801 55

Montgomery 370 9

Morgan 553 6

Murray 1203 11

Muscogee 6518 178

Newton 3018 99

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 15151 193

Oconee 907 32

Oglethorpe 445 13

Paulding 3388 68

Peach 828 26

Pickens 862 12

Pierce 710 25

Pike 402 12

Polk 1802 29

Pulaski 346 23

Putnam 849 28

Quitman 42 1

Rabun 454 11

Randolph 341 30

Richmond 8372 189

Rockdale 2253 42

Schley 114 2

Screven 459 11

Seminole 408 11

Spalding 1694 66

Stephens 1319 43

Stewart 572 17

Sumter 976 68

Talbot 189 8

Taliaferro 31 0

Tattnall 971 18

Taylor 245 13

Telfair 506 24

Terrell 344 32

Thomas 1643 73

Tift 2012 66

Toombs 1544 59

Towns 482 15

Treutlen 317 12

Troup 3106 113

Turner 344 25

Twiggs 229 11

Union 950 29

Unknown 1984 6

Upson 853 70

Walker 2073 46

Walton 2449 71

Ware 1793 67

Warren 171 6

Washington 867 14

Wayne 1286 36

Webster 44 2

Wheeler 369 18

White 1053 26

Whitfield 6071 67

Wilcox 262 25

Wilkes 328 7

Wilkinson 382 17