Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Nov. 7, 2020

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 8,193 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 37 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (10/25-11/7), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was AVERAGE deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (10/11-10/24), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was AVERAGE.
- There have been 371,825 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,719 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,587.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,381.
- There have been 32,435 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 118 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 100.38 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 102.5.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of DATE, there were 1,495 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 16 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1190 38
Atkinson 491 7
Bacon 643 17
Baker 97 6
Baldwin 2371 66
Banks 594 9
Barrow 2749 55
Bartow 3844 96
Ben Hill 899 34
Berrien 506 15
Bibb 6815 204
Bleckley 518 27
Brantley 488 13
Brooks 554 26
Bryan 1334 16
Bulloch 3157 33
Burke 916 12
Butts 775 44
Calhoun 278 10
Camden 1496 18
Candler 564 25
Carroll 3550 80
Catoosa 1601 25
Charlton 656 10
Chatham 9728 194
Chattahoochee 1830 1
Chattooga 1020 29
Cherokee 7656 104
Clarke 6025 50
Clay 124 3
Clayton 8715 183
Clinch 468 13
Cobb 23026 468
Coffee 2366 65
Colquitt 2165 40
Columbia 4614 68
Cook 652 16
Coweta 3086 63
Crawford 202 6
Crisp 681 24
Dade 409 6
Dawson 948 11
DeKalb 22445 408
Decatur 1337 36
Dodge 661 29
Dooly 386 18
Dougherty 3342 193
Douglas 4355 77
Early 569 35
Echols 246 2
Effingham 1907 29
Elbert 810 14
Emanuel 1249 38
Evans 492 7
Fannin 855 29
Fayette 2255 58
Floyd 4309 65
Forsyth 5073 55
Franklin 1008 18
Fulton 32552 636
Gilmer 1088 24
Glascock 54 2
Glynn 3855 105
Gordon 2597 50
Grady 884 25
Greene 597 25
Gwinnett 32045 459
Habersham 1941 76
Hall 11150 184
Hancock 422 45
Haralson 728 15
Harris 878 26
Hart 617 19
Heard 253 6
Henry 6633 122
Houston 3848 97
Irwin 370 10
Jackson 2605 44
Jasper 253 4
Jeff Davis 818 27
Jefferson 869 35
Jenkins 476 33
Johnson 441 24
Jones 675 17
Lamar 453 20
Lanier 323 7
Laurens 2099 94
Lee 764 31
Liberty 1343 26
Lincoln 250 8
Long 287 4
Lowndes 4629 90
Lumpkin 1087 18
Macon 265 11
Madison 849 11
Marion 208 10
McDuffie 724 17
McIntosh 325 7
Meriwether 606 19
Miller 332 2
Mitchell 863 46
Monroe 801 55
Montgomery 370 9
Morgan 553 6
Murray 1203 11
Muscogee 6518 178
Newton 3018 99
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 15151 193
Oconee 907 32
Oglethorpe 445 13
Paulding 3388 68
Peach 828 26
Pickens 862 12
Pierce 710 25
Pike 402 12
Polk 1802 29
Pulaski 346 23
Putnam 849 28
Quitman 42 1
Rabun 454 11
Randolph 341 30
Richmond 8372 189
Rockdale 2253 42
Schley 114 2
Screven 459 11
Seminole 408 11
Spalding 1694 66
Stephens 1319 43
Stewart 572 17
Sumter 976 68
Talbot 189 8
Taliaferro 31 0
Tattnall 971 18
Taylor 245 13
Telfair 506 24
Terrell 344 32
Thomas 1643 73
Tift 2012 66
Toombs 1544 59
Towns 482 15
Treutlen 317 12
Troup 3106 113
Turner 344 25
Twiggs 229 11
Union 950 29
Unknown 1984 6
Upson 853 70
Walker 2073 46
Walton 2449 71
Ware 1793 67
Warren 171 6
Washington 867 14
Wayne 1286 36
Webster 44 2
Wheeler 369 18
White 1053 26
Whitfield 6071 67
Wilcox 262 25
Wilkes 328 7
Wilkinson 382 17
Worth 614 35