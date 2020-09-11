Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Nov. 9, 2020

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 8,223 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 29 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (10/27-11/9), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 28.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (10/13-10/26), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 28.43.
- There have been 374,181 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,103 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,592.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,398.
- There have been 32,483 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 15 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 89.81 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 102.21.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 9, there were 1,534 current hospitalizations – an increase of 47 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1195 38
Atkinson 493 7
Bacon 645 17
Baker 100 6
Baldwin 2386 67
Banks 599 9
Barrow 2763 55
Bartow 3873 96
Ben Hill 901 34
Berrien 509 15
Bibb 6835 206
Bleckley 519 27
Brantley 490 13
Brooks 554 26
Bryan 1340 16
Bulloch 3169 33
Burke 921 12
Butts 779 44
Calhoun 278 10
Camden 1504 18
Candler 565 25
Carroll 3585 80
Catoosa 1625 25
Charlton 656 10
Chatham 9772 194
Chattahoochee 1852 1
Chattooga 1030 29
Cherokee 7751 104
Clarke 6050 50
Clay 124 3
Clayton 8788 183
Clinch 471 13
Cobb 23155 470
Coffee 2379 65
Colquitt 2169 40
Columbia 4627 68
Cook 654 16
Coweta 3103 63
Crawford 203 6
Crisp 685 24
Dade 410 6
Dawson 950 11
DeKalb 22650 411
Decatur 1344 37
Dodge 666 29
Dooly 388 18
Dougherty 3348 194
Douglas 4371 78
Early 570 35
Echols 246 2
Effingham 1916 29
Elbert 816 14
Emanuel 1254 40
Evans 492 7
Fannin 864 29
Fayette 2279 58
Floyd 4356 66
Forsyth 5098 55
Franklin 1016 19
Fulton 32786 638
Gilmer 1093 24
Glascock 55 2
Glynn 3887 105
Gordon 2620 50
Grady 888 25
Greene 598 25
Gwinnett 32267 459
Habersham 1945 76
Hall 11201 184
Hancock 423 45
Haralson 734 15
Harris 878 26
Hart 632 19
Heard 254 6
Henry 6678 123
Houston 3865 97
Irwin 371 10
Jackson 2638 44
Jasper 255 4
Jeff Davis 819 27
Jefferson 871 35
Jenkins 477 33
Johnson 443 24
Jones 679 17
Lamar 456 20
Lanier 324 7
Laurens 2110 94
Lee 765 31
Liberty 1354 27
Lincoln 251 8
Long 289 5
Lowndes 4661 90
Lumpkin 1092 18
Macon 263 12
Madison 862 12
Marion 210 10
McDuffie 729 17
McIntosh 327 7
Meriwether 616 19
Miller 332 2
Mitchell 867 46
Monroe 804 55
Montgomery 372 9
Morgan 553 6
Murray 1227 11
Muscogee 6542 178
Newton 3045 99
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 15307 193
Oconee 911 32
Oglethorpe 448 13
Paulding 3404 68
Peach 834 26
Pickens 868 12
Pierce 713 25
Pike 407 12
Polk 1809 29
Pulaski 350 23
Putnam 854 28
Quitman 43 1
Rabun 460 11
Randolph 341 30
Richmond 8397 189
Rockdale 2275 43
Schley 117 2
Screven 458 11
Seminole 409 11
Spalding 1703 66
Stephens 1324 43
Stewart 572 17
Sumter 976 68
Talbot 191 8
Taliaferro 31 0
Tattnall 972 19
Taylor 246 13
Telfair 506 25
Terrell 346 32
Thomas 1650 73
Tift 2020 66
Toombs 1546 59
Towns 483 16
Treutlen 317 12
Troup 3115 113
Turner 352 25
Twiggs 231 11
Union 950 30
Unknown 1908 6
Upson 857 70
Walker 2094 47
Walton 2469 72
Ware 1797 67
Warren 173 6
Washington 872 14
Wayne 1296 37
Webster 44 2
Wheeler 369 18
White 1059 26
Whitfield 6175 67
Wilcox 262 25
Wilkes 330 7
Wilkinson 387 17
Worth 614 35