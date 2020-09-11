Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Nov. 9, 2020

x
Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 8,223 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 29 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (10/27-11/9), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 28.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (10/13-10/26), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 28.43.
  • There have been 374,181 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,103 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,592.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,398.
  • There have been 32,483 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 15 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 89.81 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 102.21.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 9, there were 1,534 current hospitalizations – an increase of 47 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1195    38

Atkinson    493    7

Bacon    645    17

Baker    100    6

Baldwin    2386    67

Banks    599    9

Barrow    2763    55

Bartow    3873    96

Ben Hill    901    34

Berrien    509    15

Bibb    6835    206

Bleckley    519    27

Brantley    490    13

Brooks    554    26

Bryan    1340    16

Bulloch    3169    33

Burke    921    12

Butts    779    44

Calhoun    278    10

Camden    1504    18

Candler    565    25

Carroll    3585    80

Catoosa    1625    25

Charlton    656    10

Chatham    9772    194

Chattahoochee    1852    1

Chattooga    1030    29

Cherokee    7751    104

Clarke    6050    50

Clay    124    3

Clayton    8788    183

Clinch    471    13

Cobb    23155    470

Coffee    2379    65

Colquitt    2169    40

Columbia    4627    68

Cook    654    16

Coweta    3103    63

Crawford    203    6

Crisp    685    24

Dade    410    6

Dawson    950    11

DeKalb    22650    411

Decatur    1344    37

Dodge    666    29

Dooly    388    18

Dougherty    3348    194

Douglas    4371    78

Early    570    35

Echols    246    2

Effingham    1916    29

Elbert    816    14

Emanuel    1254    40

Evans    492    7

Fannin    864    29

Fayette    2279    58

Floyd    4356    66

Forsyth    5098    55

Franklin    1016    19

Fulton    32786    638

Gilmer    1093    24

Glascock    55    2

Glynn    3887    105

Gordon    2620    50

Grady    888    25

Greene    598    25

Gwinnett    32267    459

Habersham    1945    76

Hall    11201    184

Hancock    423    45

Haralson    734    15

Harris    878    26

Hart    632    19

Heard    254    6

Henry    6678    123

Houston    3865    97

Irwin    371    10

Jackson    2638    44

Jasper    255    4

Jeff Davis    819    27

Jefferson    871    35

Jenkins    477    33

Johnson    443    24

Jones    679    17

Lamar    456    20

Lanier    324    7

Laurens    2110    94

Lee    765    31

Liberty    1354    27

Lincoln    251    8

Long    289    5

Lowndes    4661    90

Lumpkin    1092    18

Macon    263    12

Madison    862    12

Marion    210    10

McDuffie    729    17

McIntosh    327    7

Meriwether    616    19

Miller    332    2

Mitchell    867    46

Monroe    804    55

Montgomery    372    9

Morgan    553    6

Murray    1227    11

Muscogee    6542    178

Newton    3045    99

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    15307    193

Oconee    911    32

Oglethorpe    448    13

Paulding    3404    68

Peach    834    26

Pickens    868    12

Pierce    713    25

Pike    407    12

Polk    1809    29

Pulaski    350    23

Putnam    854    28

Quitman    43    1

Rabun    460    11

Randolph    341    30

Richmond    8397    189

Rockdale    2275    43

Schley    117    2

Screven    458    11

Seminole    409    11

Spalding    1703    66

Stephens    1324    43

Stewart    572    17

Sumter    976    68

Talbot    191    8

Taliaferro    31    0

Tattnall    972    19

Taylor    246    13

Telfair    506    25

Terrell    346    32

Thomas    1650    73

Tift    2020    66

Toombs    1546    59

Towns    483    16

Treutlen    317    12

Troup    3115    113

Turner    352    25

Twiggs    231    11

Union    950    30

Unknown    1908    6

Upson    857    70

Walker    2094    47

Walton    2469    72

Ware    1797    67

Warren    173    6

Washington    872    14

Wayne    1296    37

Webster    44    2

Wheeler    369    18

White    1059    26

Whitfield    6175    67

Wilcox    262    25

Wilkes    330    7

Wilkinson    387    17

Worth    614    35

