Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Nov. 9, 2020

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 8,223 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 29 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (10/27-11/9), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 28.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (10/13-10/26), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 28.43.

There have been 374,181 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,103 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,592.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,398.

There have been 32,483 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 15 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 89.81 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 102.21.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 9, there were 1,534 current hospitalizations – an increase of 47 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1195 38

Atkinson 493 7

Bacon 645 17

Baker 100 6

Baldwin 2386 67

Banks 599 9

Barrow 2763 55

Bartow 3873 96

Ben Hill 901 34

Berrien 509 15

Bibb 6835 206

Bleckley 519 27

Brantley 490 13

Brooks 554 26

Bryan 1340 16

Bulloch 3169 33

Burke 921 12

Butts 779 44

Calhoun 278 10

Camden 1504 18

Candler 565 25

Carroll 3585 80

Catoosa 1625 25

Charlton 656 10

Chatham 9772 194

Chattahoochee 1852 1

Chattooga 1030 29

Cherokee 7751 104

Clarke 6050 50

Clay 124 3

Clayton 8788 183

Clinch 471 13

Cobb 23155 470

Coffee 2379 65

Colquitt 2169 40

Columbia 4627 68

Cook 654 16

Coweta 3103 63

Crawford 203 6

Crisp 685 24

Dade 410 6

Dawson 950 11

DeKalb 22650 411

Decatur 1344 37

Dodge 666 29

Dooly 388 18

Dougherty 3348 194

Douglas 4371 78

Early 570 35

Echols 246 2

Effingham 1916 29

Elbert 816 14

Emanuel 1254 40

Evans 492 7

Fannin 864 29

Fayette 2279 58

Floyd 4356 66

Forsyth 5098 55

Franklin 1016 19

Fulton 32786 638

Gilmer 1093 24

Glascock 55 2

Glynn 3887 105

Gordon 2620 50

Grady 888 25

Greene 598 25

Gwinnett 32267 459

Habersham 1945 76

Hall 11201 184

Hancock 423 45

Haralson 734 15

Harris 878 26

Hart 632 19

Heard 254 6

Henry 6678 123

Houston 3865 97

Irwin 371 10

Jackson 2638 44

Jasper 255 4

Jeff Davis 819 27

Jefferson 871 35

Jenkins 477 33

Johnson 443 24

Jones 679 17

Lamar 456 20

Lanier 324 7

Laurens 2110 94

Lee 765 31

Liberty 1354 27

Lincoln 251 8

Long 289 5

Lowndes 4661 90

Lumpkin 1092 18

Macon 263 12

Madison 862 12

Marion 210 10

McDuffie 729 17

McIntosh 327 7

Meriwether 616 19

Miller 332 2

Mitchell 867 46

Monroe 804 55

Montgomery 372 9

Morgan 553 6

Murray 1227 11

Muscogee 6542 178

Newton 3045 99

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 15307 193

Oconee 911 32

Oglethorpe 448 13

Paulding 3404 68

Peach 834 26

Pickens 868 12

Pierce 713 25

Pike 407 12

Polk 1809 29

Pulaski 350 23

Putnam 854 28

Quitman 43 1

Rabun 460 11

Randolph 341 30

Richmond 8397 189

Rockdale 2275 43

Schley 117 2

Screven 458 11

Seminole 409 11

Spalding 1703 66

Stephens 1324 43

Stewart 572 17

Sumter 976 68

Talbot 191 8

Taliaferro 31 0

Tattnall 972 19

Taylor 246 13

Telfair 506 25

Terrell 346 32

Thomas 1650 73

Tift 2020 66

Toombs 1546 59

Towns 483 16

Treutlen 317 12

Troup 3115 113

Turner 352 25

Twiggs 231 11

Union 950 30

Unknown 1908 6

Upson 857 70

Walker 2094 47

Walton 2469 72

Ware 1797 67

Warren 173 6

Washington 872 14

Wayne 1296 37

Webster 44 2

Wheeler 369 18

White 1059 26

Whitfield 6175 67

Wilcox 262 25

Wilkes 330 7

Wilkinson 387 17