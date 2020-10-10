Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Oct. 10, 2020

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 7,393 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 45 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (9/27-10/10), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 34.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (9/13-9/26), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 44.79.

There have been 330,269 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,237 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,171.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,498.

There have been 29,611 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 101 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 104.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 130.43.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Oct. 10, there were 1,220 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 27 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1099 34

Atkinson 455 4

Bacon 614 14

Baker 85 6

Baldwin 2193 61

Banks 523 8

Barrow 2375 47

Bartow 3130 91

Ben Hill 824 27

Berrien 468 12

Bibb 6270 186

Bleckley 457 21

Brantley 370 11

Brooks 530 26

Bryan 1209 13

Bulloch 2951 32

Burke 852 11

Butts 715 43

Calhoun 255 9

Camden 1353 16

Candler 491 23

Carroll 2978 72

Catoosa 1285 19

Charlton 643 9

Chatham 8842 175

Chattahoochee 1706 1

Chattooga 832 26

Cherokee 6423 96

Clarke 5354 45

Clay 121 3

Clayton 7408 168

Clinch 401 11

Cobb 20439 439

Coffee 2147 56

Colquitt 1974 37

Columbia 3969 62

Cook 561 14

Coweta 2743 56

Crawford 179 6

Crisp 603 19

Dade 303 5

Dawson 858 9

DeKalb 19613 378

Decatur 1234 34

Dodge 453 12

Dooly 350 14

Dougherty 3215 188

Douglas 3809 70

Early 518 33

Echols 243 2

Effingham 1561 28

Elbert 714 8

Emanuel 1129 34

Evans 441 6

Fannin 745 27

Fayette 1953 51

Floyd 3409 49

Forsyth 4356 48

Franklin 802 16

Fulton 28942 590

Gilmer 907 13

Glascock 40 2

Glynn 3556 98

Gordon 1988 39

Grady 828 23

Greene 539 24

Gwinnett 28712 423

Habersham 1775 72

Hall 9941 162

Hancock 402 43

Haralson 544 9

Harris 812 24

Hart 541 14

Heard 203 6

Henry 5618 106

Houston 3284 86

Irwin 335 6

Jackson 2140 36

Jasper 231 3

Jeff Davis 746 22

Jefferson 825 30

Jenkins 452 30

Johnson 429 22

Jones 598 13

Lamar 390 19

Lanier 301 7

Laurens 1829 81

Lee 724 26

Liberty 1163 24

Lincoln 219 7

Long 260 4

Lowndes 4101 85

Lumpkin 967 14

Macon 240 10

Madison 733 9

Marion 194 9

McDuffie 637 14

McIntosh 298 7

Meriwether 562 14

Miller 292 2

Mitchell 839 46

Monroe 727 54

Montgomery 342 7

Morgan 501 4

Murray 888 7

Muscogee 6177 173

Newton 2680 91

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 15526 170

Oconee 795 27

Oglethorpe 372 11

Paulding 2922 59

Peach 704 24

Pickens 653 9

Pierce 630 22

Pike 362 11

Polk 1548 21

Pulaski 320 22

Putnam 745 26

Quitman 38 1

Rabun 397 11

Randolph 336 29

Richmond 7467 172

Rockdale 1936 40

Schley 107 2

Screven 429 11

Seminole 370 10

Spalding 1407 62

Stephens 1190 41

Stewart 523 16

Sumter 946 64

Talbot 166 6

Taliaferro 24 0

Tattnall 869 11

Taylor 219 12

Telfair 403 22

Terrell 333 32

Thomas 1540 67

Tift 1861 59

Toombs 1406 54

Towns 382 10

Treutlen 274 11

Troup 2893 103

Turner 323 24

Twiggs 205 9

Union 843 22

Unknown 2126 5

Upson 818 67

Walker 1671 39

Walton 1953 63

Ware 1557 62

Warren 161 5

Washington 709 10

Wayne 1177 29

Webster 44 2

Wheeler 355 13

White 955 22

Whitfield 4851 62

Wilcox 249 25

Wilkes 271 6

Wilkinson 354 18