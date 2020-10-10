Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Oct. 10, 2020

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 7,393 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 45 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (9/27-10/10), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 34.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (9/13-9/26), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 44.79.
- There have been 330,269 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,237 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,171.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,498.
- There have been 29,611 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 101 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 104.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 130.43.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Oct. 10, there were 1,220 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 27 hospitalizations from the previous day.
