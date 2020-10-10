x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Oct. 10, 2020

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 7,393 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 45 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (9/27-10/10), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 34.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (9/13-9/26), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 44.79.
  • There have been 330,269 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,237 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,171.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,498.
  • There have been 29,611 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 101 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 104.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 130.43.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Oct. 10, there were 1,220 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 27 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1099    34

Atkinson    455    4

Bacon    614    14

Baker    85    6

Baldwin    2193    61

Banks    523    8

Barrow    2375    47

Bartow    3130    91

Ben Hill    824    27

Berrien    468    12

Bibb    6270    186

Bleckley    457    21

Brantley    370    11

Brooks    530    26

Bryan    1209    13

Bulloch    2951    32

Burke    852    11

Butts    715    43

Calhoun    255    9

Camden    1353    16

Candler    491    23

Carroll    2978    72

Catoosa    1285    19

Charlton    643    9

Chatham    8842    175

Chattahoochee    1706    1

Chattooga    832    26

Cherokee    6423    96

Clarke    5354    45

Clay    121    3

Clayton    7408    168

Clinch    401    11

Cobb    20439    439

Coffee    2147    56

Colquitt    1974    37

Columbia    3969    62

Cook    561    14

Coweta    2743    56

Crawford    179    6

Crisp    603    19

Dade    303    5

Dawson    858    9

DeKalb    19613    378

Decatur    1234    34

Dodge    453    12

Dooly    350    14

Dougherty    3215    188

Douglas    3809    70

Early    518    33

Echols    243    2

Effingham    1561    28

Elbert    714    8

Emanuel    1129    34

Evans    441    6

Fannin    745    27

Fayette    1953    51

Floyd    3409    49

Forsyth    4356    48

Franklin    802    16

Fulton    28942    590

Gilmer    907    13

Glascock    40    2

Glynn    3556    98

Gordon    1988    39

Grady    828    23

Greene    539    24

Gwinnett    28712    423

Habersham    1775    72

Hall    9941    162

Hancock    402    43

Haralson    544    9

Harris    812    24

Hart    541    14

Heard    203    6

Henry    5618    106

Houston    3284    86

Irwin    335    6

Jackson    2140    36

Jasper    231    3

Jeff Davis    746    22

Jefferson    825    30

Jenkins    452    30

Johnson    429    22

Jones    598    13

Lamar    390    19

Lanier    301    7

Laurens    1829    81

Lee    724    26

Liberty    1163    24

Lincoln    219    7

Long    260    4

Lowndes    4101    85

Lumpkin    967    14

Macon    240    10

Madison    733    9

Marion    194    9

McDuffie    637    14

McIntosh    298    7

Meriwether    562    14

Miller    292    2

Mitchell    839    46

Monroe    727    54

Montgomery    342    7

Morgan    501    4

Murray    888    7

Muscogee    6177    173

Newton    2680    91

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    15526    170

Oconee    795    27

Oglethorpe    372    11

Paulding    2922    59

Peach    704    24

Pickens    653    9

Pierce    630    22

Pike    362    11

Polk    1548    21

Pulaski    320    22

Putnam    745    26

Quitman    38    1

Rabun    397    11

Randolph    336    29

Richmond    7467    172

Rockdale    1936    40

Schley    107    2

Screven    429    11

Seminole    370    10

Spalding    1407    62

Stephens    1190    41

Stewart    523    16

Sumter    946    64

Talbot    166    6

Taliaferro    24    0

Tattnall    869    11

Taylor    219    12

Telfair    403    22

Terrell    333    32

Thomas    1540    67

Tift    1861    59

Toombs    1406    54

Towns    382    10

Treutlen    274    11

Troup    2893    103

Turner    323    24

Twiggs    205    9

Union    843    22

Unknown    2126    5

Upson    818    67

Walker    1671    39

Walton    1953    63

Ware    1557    62

Warren    161    5

Washington    709    10

Wayne    1177    29

Webster    44    2

Wheeler    355    13

White    955    22

Whitfield    4851    62

Wilcox    249    25

Wilkes    271    6

Wilkinson    354    18

Worth    569    31

