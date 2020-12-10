Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Monday, Oct. 12

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 7,429 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 13 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (9/29-10/12), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (9/15-9/28), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 43.43.

There have been 332,311 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 902 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,216.43 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,425.

There have been 29,656 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 21 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 104.21 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 128.79.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Oct. 12, there were 1,252 current hospitalizations – an increase of 30 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS:

Fulton 29170 592

Gwinnett 28861 424

Cobb 20610 443

DeKalb 19743 380

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 15427 170

Hall 9985 162

Chatham 8888 176

Richmond 7533 173

Clayton 7509 170

Cherokee 6497 97

Bibb 6311 188

Muscogee 6203 173

Henry 5669 106

Clarke 5375 46

Whitfield 4886 62

Forsyth 4378 48

Lowndes 4144 85

Columbia 4007 62

Douglas 3850 70

Glynn 3571 98

Floyd 3438 49

Houston 3310 86

Dougherty 3223 188

Bartow 3153 91

Carroll 3015 72

Bulloch 2964 32

Paulding 2948 59

Troup 2907 103

Coweta 2760 58

Newton 2711 91

Barrow 2385 47

Baldwin 2202 62

Jackson 2155 38

Coffee 2150 57

Unknown 2083 4

Gordon 1999 39

Colquitt 1986 37

Walton 1972 63

Fayette 1966 51

Rockdale 1957 40

Tift 1871 59

Laurens 1847 82

Habersham 1778 72

Chattahoochee 1706 1

Walker 1672 40

Ware 1603 61

Effingham 1600 28

Polk 1560 21

Thomas 1544 67

Spalding 1423 62

Toombs 1412 54

Camden 1358 16

Catoosa 1292 19

Decatur 1236 34

Bryan 1217 13

Stephens 1193 41

Wayne 1185 29

Liberty 1168 24

Emanuel 1135 34

Appling 1108 34

Lumpkin 967 14

White 957 22

Sumter 948 65

Gilmer 926 13

Murray 892 7

Tattnall 871 11

Dawson 858 9

Burke 856 11

Mitchell 840 46

Union 839 22

Chattooga 838 26

Ben Hill 835 29

Grady 829 23

Jefferson 827 31

Harris 820 25

Upson 819 67

Franklin 809 16

Oconee 801 27

Fannin 752 28

Putnam 748 27

Jeff Davis 747 22

Madison 738 10

Monroe 728 54

Lee 726 26

Elbert 719 8

Butts 718 43

Washington 710 10

Peach 706 24

Pickens 660 9

Charlton 645 9

McDuffie 641 14

Pierce 633 23

Bacon 616 14

Crisp 608 19

Jones 603 13

Worth 574 31

Cook 563 15

Meriwether 563 14

Haralson 549 9

Hart 547 15

Greene 543 24

Brooks 532 26

Banks 526 8

Stewart 523 16

Early 519 33

Morgan 504 4

Candler 501 23

Berrien 469 12

Bleckley 467 21

Atkinson 464 4

Dodge 462 12

Jenkins 456 31

Evans 445 6

Screven 434 11

Johnson 433 22

Telfair 406 22

Clinch 405 11

Hancock 405 44

Rabun 400 11

Lamar 390 19

Towns 382 10

Oglethorpe 377 11

Brantley 374 11

Seminole 374 10

Pike 365 11

Wheeler 356 13

Wilkinson 355 18

Dooly 352 14

Montgomery 344 7

Irwin 340 6

Randolph 336 29

Terrell 335 32

Turner 326 24

Pulaski 320 22

Dade 306 5

Lanier 306 7

McIntosh 299 7

Miller 295 2

Treutlen 279 11

Wilkes 271 6

Long 262 4

Calhoun 256 9

Wilcox 249 25

Echols 243 2

Macon 240 10

Jasper 235 3

Taylor 221 12

Lincoln 219 7

Twiggs 205 9

Heard 203 6

Marion 194 9

Crawford 183 6

Talbot 167 6

Warren 161 5

Clay 122 3

Schley 108 2

Baker 85 6

Webster 44 2

Glascock 40 2

Quitman 38 1