Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Monday, Oct. 12

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 7,429 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 13 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (9/29-10/12), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (9/15-9/28), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 43.43.
- There have been 332,311 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 902 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,216.43 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,425.
- There have been 29,656 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 21 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 104.21 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 128.79.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Oct. 12, there were 1,252 current hospitalizations – an increase of 30 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS:
Fulton 29170 592
Gwinnett 28861 424
Cobb 20610 443
DeKalb 19743 380
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 15427 170
Hall 9985 162
Chatham 8888 176
Richmond 7533 173
Clayton 7509 170
Cherokee 6497 97
Bibb 6311 188
Muscogee 6203 173
Henry 5669 106
Clarke 5375 46
Whitfield 4886 62
Forsyth 4378 48
Lowndes 4144 85
Columbia 4007 62
Douglas 3850 70
Glynn 3571 98
Floyd 3438 49
Houston 3310 86
Dougherty 3223 188
Bartow 3153 91
Carroll 3015 72
Bulloch 2964 32
Paulding 2948 59
Troup 2907 103
Coweta 2760 58
Newton 2711 91
Barrow 2385 47
Baldwin 2202 62
Jackson 2155 38
Coffee 2150 57
Unknown 2083 4
Gordon 1999 39
Colquitt 1986 37
Walton 1972 63
Fayette 1966 51
Rockdale 1957 40
Tift 1871 59
Laurens 1847 82
Habersham 1778 72
Chattahoochee 1706 1
Walker 1672 40
Ware 1603 61
Effingham 1600 28
Polk 1560 21
Thomas 1544 67
Spalding 1423 62
Toombs 1412 54
Camden 1358 16
Catoosa 1292 19
Decatur 1236 34
Bryan 1217 13
Stephens 1193 41
Wayne 1185 29
Liberty 1168 24
Emanuel 1135 34
Appling 1108 34
Lumpkin 967 14
White 957 22
Sumter 948 65
Gilmer 926 13
Murray 892 7
Tattnall 871 11
Dawson 858 9
Burke 856 11
Mitchell 840 46
Union 839 22
Chattooga 838 26
Ben Hill 835 29
Grady 829 23
Jefferson 827 31
Harris 820 25
Upson 819 67
Franklin 809 16
Oconee 801 27
Fannin 752 28
Putnam 748 27
Jeff Davis 747 22
Madison 738 10
Monroe 728 54
Lee 726 26
Elbert 719 8
Butts 718 43
Washington 710 10
Peach 706 24
Pickens 660 9
Charlton 645 9
McDuffie 641 14
Pierce 633 23
Bacon 616 14
Crisp 608 19
Jones 603 13
Worth 574 31
Cook 563 15
Meriwether 563 14
Haralson 549 9
Hart 547 15
Greene 543 24
Brooks 532 26
Banks 526 8
Stewart 523 16
Early 519 33
Morgan 504 4
Candler 501 23
Berrien 469 12
Bleckley 467 21
Atkinson 464 4
Dodge 462 12
Jenkins 456 31
Evans 445 6
Screven 434 11
Johnson 433 22
Telfair 406 22
Clinch 405 11
Hancock 405 44
Rabun 400 11
Lamar 390 19
Towns 382 10
Oglethorpe 377 11
Brantley 374 11
Seminole 374 10
Pike 365 11
Wheeler 356 13
Wilkinson 355 18
Dooly 352 14
Montgomery 344 7
Irwin 340 6
Randolph 336 29
Terrell 335 32
Turner 326 24
Pulaski 320 22
Dade 306 5
Lanier 306 7
McIntosh 299 7
Miller 295 2
Treutlen 279 11
Wilkes 271 6
Long 262 4
Calhoun 256 9
Wilcox 249 25
Echols 243 2
Macon 240 10
Jasper 235 3
Taylor 221 12
Lincoln 219 7
Twiggs 205 9
Heard 203 6
Marion 194 9
Crawford 183 6
Talbot 167 6
Warren 161 5
Clay 122 3
Schley 108 2
Baker 85 6
Webster 44 2
Glascock 40 2
Quitman 38 1
Taliaferro 25 0