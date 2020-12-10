x
Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Monday, Oct. 12

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 7,429 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 13 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (9/29-10/12), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (9/15-9/28), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 43.43.
  • There have been 332,311 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 902 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,216.43 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,425.
  • There have been 29,656 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 21 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 104.21 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 128.79.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Oct. 12, there were 1,252 current hospitalizations – an increase of 30 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS:

Fulton    29170    592

Gwinnett    28861    424

Cobb    20610    443

DeKalb    19743    380

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    15427    170

Hall    9985    162

Chatham    8888    176

Richmond    7533    173

Clayton    7509    170

Cherokee    6497    97

Bibb    6311    188

Muscogee    6203    173

Henry    5669    106

Clarke    5375    46

Whitfield    4886    62

Forsyth    4378    48

Lowndes    4144    85

Columbia    4007    62

Douglas    3850    70

Glynn    3571    98

Floyd    3438    49

Houston    3310    86

Dougherty    3223    188

Bartow    3153    91

Carroll    3015    72

Bulloch    2964    32

Paulding    2948    59

Troup    2907    103

Coweta    2760    58

Newton    2711    91

Barrow    2385    47

Baldwin    2202    62

Jackson    2155    38

Coffee    2150    57

Unknown    2083    4

Gordon    1999    39

Colquitt    1986    37

Walton    1972    63

Fayette    1966    51

Rockdale    1957    40

Tift    1871    59

Laurens    1847    82

Habersham    1778    72

Chattahoochee    1706    1

Walker    1672    40

Ware    1603    61

Effingham    1600    28

Polk    1560    21

Thomas    1544    67

Spalding    1423    62

Toombs    1412    54

Camden    1358    16

Catoosa    1292    19

Decatur    1236    34

Bryan    1217    13

Stephens    1193    41

Wayne    1185    29

Liberty    1168    24

Emanuel    1135    34

Appling    1108    34

Lumpkin    967    14

White    957    22

Sumter    948    65

Gilmer    926    13

Murray    892    7

Tattnall    871    11

Dawson    858    9

Burke    856    11

Mitchell    840    46

Union    839    22

Chattooga    838    26

Ben Hill    835    29

Grady    829    23

Jefferson    827    31

Harris    820    25

Upson    819    67

Franklin    809    16

Oconee    801    27

Fannin    752    28

Putnam    748    27

Jeff Davis    747    22

Madison    738    10

Monroe    728    54

Lee    726    26

Elbert    719    8

Butts    718    43

Washington    710    10

Peach    706    24

Pickens    660    9

Charlton    645    9

McDuffie    641    14

Pierce    633    23

Bacon    616    14

Crisp    608    19

Jones    603    13

Worth    574    31

Cook    563    15

Meriwether    563    14

Haralson    549    9

Hart    547    15

Greene    543    24

Brooks    532    26

Banks    526    8

Stewart    523    16

Early    519    33

Morgan    504    4

Candler    501    23

Berrien    469    12

Bleckley    467    21

Atkinson    464    4

Dodge    462    12

Jenkins    456    31

Evans    445    6

Screven    434    11

Johnson    433    22

Telfair    406    22

Clinch    405    11

Hancock    405    44

Rabun    400    11

Lamar    390    19

Towns    382    10

Oglethorpe    377    11

Brantley    374    11

Seminole    374    10

Pike    365    11

Wheeler    356    13

Wilkinson    355    18

Dooly    352    14

Montgomery    344    7

Irwin    340    6

Randolph    336    29

Terrell    335    32

Turner    326    24

Pulaski    320    22

Dade    306    5

Lanier    306    7

McIntosh    299    7

Miller    295    2

Treutlen    279    11

Wilkes    271    6

Long    262    4

Calhoun    256    9

Wilcox    249    25

Echols    243    2

Macon    240    10

Jasper    235    3

Taylor    221    12

Lincoln    219    7

Twiggs    205    9

Heard    203    6

Marion    194    9

Crawford    183    6

Talbot    167    6

Warren    161    5

Clay    122    3

Schley    108    2

Baker    85    6

Webster    44    2

Glascock    40    2

Quitman    38    1

Taliaferro    25    0

    

