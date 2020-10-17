x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Oct. 17, 2020

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 7,607 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 51 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (10/4-10/17), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.79 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (9/20-10/3), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 38.21.
  • There have been 339,384 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,534 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,236.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,218.
  • There have been 30,350 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 133 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 101.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 113.29.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Oct. 17, there were 1,285 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 33 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1129    34

Atkinson    471    5

Bacon    623    14

Baker    86    6

Baldwin    2241    63

Banks    536    8

Barrow    2471    50

Bartow    3325    91

Ben Hill    843    32

Berrien    478    12

Bibb    6443    188

Bleckley    501    21

Brantley    403    12

Brooks    544    26

Bryan    1249    13

Bulloch    3002    33

Burke    868    11

Butts    721    43

Calhoun    261    9

Camden    1378    17

Candler    518    24

Carroll    3147    74

Catoosa    1338    20

Charlton    643    10

Chatham    9076    181

Chattahoochee    1718    1

Chattooga    873    27

Cherokee    6715    100

Clarke    5533    46

Clay    122    3

Clayton    7799    173

Clinch    419    11

Cobb    21118    447

Coffee    2183    58

Colquitt    2068    38

Columbia    4135    64

Cook    571    15

Coweta    2837    60

Crawford    189    6

Crisp    629    23

Dade    323    5

Dawson    885    10

DeKalb    20182    386

Decatur    1256    34

Dodge    520    14

Dooly    356    15

Dougherty    3254    190

Douglas    3933    71

Early    524    33

Echols    244    2

Effingham    1671    28

Elbert    742    8

Emanuel    1155    36

Evans    459    6

Fannin    776    28

Fayette    2019    52

Floyd    3589    55

Forsyth    4527    50

Franklin    834    17

Fulton    29678    605

Gilmer    973    19

Glascock    42    2

Glynn    3621    101

Gordon    2129    42

Grady    839    25

Greene    550    25

Gwinnett    29558    431

Habersham    1826    74

Hall    10309    167

Hancock    412    44

Haralson    593    10

Harris    835    25

Hart    556    16

Heard    210    6

Henry    5853    109

Houston    3412    88

Irwin    347    6

Jackson    2245    40

Jasper    243    4

Jeff Davis    774    22

Jefferson    831    32

Jenkins    462    32

Johnson    440    22

Jones    625    14

Lamar    399    19

Lanier    311    7

Laurens    1896    85

Lee    737    27

Liberty    1187    24

Lincoln    221    7

Long    268    4

Lowndes    4281    85

Lumpkin    1009    14

Macon    242    10

Madison    752    11

Marion    195    9

McDuffie    660    15

McIntosh    300    7

Meriwether    571    16

Miller    295    2

Mitchell    844    45

Monroe    740    54

Montgomery    357    8

Morgan    512    4

Murray    946    8

Muscogee    6249    173

Newton    2772    93

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    14609    178

Oconee    822    27

Oglethorpe    389    11

Paulding    3018    59

Peach    733    24

Pickens    691    9

Pierce    643    24

Pike    373    11

Polk    1611    25

Pulaski    325    23

Putnam    765    27

Quitman    38    1

Rabun    409    11

Randolph    338    29

Richmond    7667    173

Rockdale    2012    40

Schley    108    2

Screven    441    11

Seminole    380    11

Spalding    1467    62

Stephens    1239    41

Stewart    526    16

Sumter    954    68

Talbot    167    7

Taliaferro    25    0

Tattnall    898    13

Taylor    224    12

Telfair    429    23

Terrell    337    32

Thomas    1569    68

Tift    1904    61

Toombs    1441    56

Towns    401    12

Treutlen    290    11

Troup    2957    104

Turner    330    24

Twiggs    210    9

Union    854    24

Unknown    1927    6

Upson    826    68

Walker    1746    43

Walton    2033    64

Ware    1698    61

Warren    163    5

Washington    723    11

Wayne    1196    30

Webster    44    2

Wheeler    355    16

White    982    22

Whitfield    5065    63

Wilcox    252    25

Wilkes    277    6

Wilkinson    359    17

Worth    584    32

