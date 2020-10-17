Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Oct. 17, 2020

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 7,607 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 51 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (10/4-10/17), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.79 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (9/20-10/3), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 38.21.
- There have been 339,384 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,534 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,236.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,218.
- There have been 30,350 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 133 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 101.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 113.29.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Oct. 17, there were 1,285 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 33 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1129 34
Atkinson 471 5
Bacon 623 14
Baker 86 6
Baldwin 2241 63
Banks 536 8
Barrow 2471 50
Bartow 3325 91
Ben Hill 843 32
Berrien 478 12
Bibb 6443 188
Bleckley 501 21
Brantley 403 12
Brooks 544 26
Bryan 1249 13
Bulloch 3002 33
Burke 868 11
Butts 721 43
Calhoun 261 9
Camden 1378 17
Candler 518 24
Carroll 3147 74
Catoosa 1338 20
Charlton 643 10
Chatham 9076 181
Chattahoochee 1718 1
Chattooga 873 27
Cherokee 6715 100
Clarke 5533 46
Clay 122 3
Clayton 7799 173
Clinch 419 11
Cobb 21118 447
Coffee 2183 58
Colquitt 2068 38
Columbia 4135 64
Cook 571 15
Coweta 2837 60
Crawford 189 6
Crisp 629 23
Dade 323 5
Dawson 885 10
DeKalb 20182 386
Decatur 1256 34
Dodge 520 14
Dooly 356 15
Dougherty 3254 190
Douglas 3933 71
Early 524 33
Echols 244 2
Effingham 1671 28
Elbert 742 8
Emanuel 1155 36
Evans 459 6
Fannin 776 28
Fayette 2019 52
Floyd 3589 55
Forsyth 4527 50
Franklin 834 17
Fulton 29678 605
Gilmer 973 19
Glascock 42 2
Glynn 3621 101
Gordon 2129 42
Grady 839 25
Greene 550 25
Gwinnett 29558 431
Habersham 1826 74
Hall 10309 167
Hancock 412 44
Haralson 593 10
Harris 835 25
Hart 556 16
Heard 210 6
Henry 5853 109
Houston 3412 88
Irwin 347 6
Jackson 2245 40
Jasper 243 4
Jeff Davis 774 22
Jefferson 831 32
Jenkins 462 32
Johnson 440 22
Jones 625 14
Lamar 399 19
Lanier 311 7
Laurens 1896 85
Lee 737 27
Liberty 1187 24
Lincoln 221 7
Long 268 4
Lowndes 4281 85
Lumpkin 1009 14
Macon 242 10
Madison 752 11
Marion 195 9
McDuffie 660 15
McIntosh 300 7
Meriwether 571 16
Miller 295 2
Mitchell 844 45
Monroe 740 54
Montgomery 357 8
Morgan 512 4
Murray 946 8
Muscogee 6249 173
Newton 2772 93
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 14609 178
Oconee 822 27
Oglethorpe 389 11
Paulding 3018 59
Peach 733 24
Pickens 691 9
Pierce 643 24
Pike 373 11
Polk 1611 25
Pulaski 325 23
Putnam 765 27
Quitman 38 1
Rabun 409 11
Randolph 338 29
Richmond 7667 173
Rockdale 2012 40
Schley 108 2
Screven 441 11
Seminole 380 11
Spalding 1467 62
Stephens 1239 41
Stewart 526 16
Sumter 954 68
Talbot 167 7
Taliaferro 25 0
Tattnall 898 13
Taylor 224 12
Telfair 429 23
Terrell 337 32
Thomas 1569 68
Tift 1904 61
Toombs 1441 56
Towns 401 12
Treutlen 290 11
Troup 2957 104
Turner 330 24
Twiggs 210 9
Union 854 24
Unknown 1927 6
Upson 826 68
Walker 1746 43
Walton 2033 64
Ware 1698 61
Warren 163 5
Washington 723 11
Wayne 1196 30
Webster 44 2
Wheeler 355 16
White 982 22
Whitfield 5065 63
Wilcox 252 25
Wilkes 277 6
Wilkinson 359 17
Worth 584 32