Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Oct. 17, 2020

As of 3 p.m., there have been 7,607 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 51 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (10/4-10/17), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.79 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (9/20-10/3), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 38.21.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Oct. 17, there were 1,285 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 33 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1129 34

Atkinson 471 5

Bacon 623 14

Baker 86 6

Baldwin 2241 63

Banks 536 8

Barrow 2471 50

Bartow 3325 91

Ben Hill 843 32

Berrien 478 12

Bibb 6443 188

Bleckley 501 21

Brantley 403 12

Brooks 544 26

Bryan 1249 13

Bulloch 3002 33

Burke 868 11

Butts 721 43

Calhoun 261 9

Camden 1378 17

Candler 518 24

Carroll 3147 74

Catoosa 1338 20

Charlton 643 10

Chatham 9076 181

Chattahoochee 1718 1

Chattooga 873 27

Cherokee 6715 100

Clarke 5533 46

Clay 122 3

Clayton 7799 173

Clinch 419 11

Cobb 21118 447

Coffee 2183 58

Colquitt 2068 38

Columbia 4135 64

Cook 571 15

Coweta 2837 60

Crawford 189 6

Crisp 629 23

Dade 323 5

Dawson 885 10

DeKalb 20182 386

Decatur 1256 34

Dodge 520 14

Dooly 356 15

Dougherty 3254 190

Douglas 3933 71

Early 524 33

Echols 244 2

Effingham 1671 28

Elbert 742 8

Emanuel 1155 36

Evans 459 6

Fannin 776 28

Fayette 2019 52

Floyd 3589 55

Forsyth 4527 50

Franklin 834 17

Fulton 29678 605

Gilmer 973 19

Glascock 42 2

Glynn 3621 101

Gordon 2129 42

Grady 839 25

Greene 550 25

Gwinnett 29558 431

Habersham 1826 74

Hall 10309 167

Hancock 412 44

Haralson 593 10

Harris 835 25

Hart 556 16

Heard 210 6

Henry 5853 109

Houston 3412 88

Irwin 347 6

Jackson 2245 40

Jasper 243 4

Jeff Davis 774 22

Jefferson 831 32

Jenkins 462 32

Johnson 440 22

Jones 625 14

Lamar 399 19

Lanier 311 7

Laurens 1896 85

Lee 737 27

Liberty 1187 24

Lincoln 221 7

Long 268 4

Lowndes 4281 85

Lumpkin 1009 14

Macon 242 10

Madison 752 11

Marion 195 9

McDuffie 660 15

McIntosh 300 7

Meriwether 571 16

Miller 295 2

Mitchell 844 45

Monroe 740 54

Montgomery 357 8

Morgan 512 4

Murray 946 8

Muscogee 6249 173

Newton 2772 93

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 14609 178

Oconee 822 27

Oglethorpe 389 11

Paulding 3018 59

Peach 733 24

Pickens 691 9

Pierce 643 24

Pike 373 11

Polk 1611 25

Pulaski 325 23

Putnam 765 27

Quitman 38 1

Rabun 409 11

Randolph 338 29

Richmond 7667 173

Rockdale 2012 40

Schley 108 2

Screven 441 11

Seminole 380 11

Spalding 1467 62

Stephens 1239 41

Stewart 526 16

Sumter 954 68

Talbot 167 7

Taliaferro 25 0

Tattnall 898 13

Taylor 224 12

Telfair 429 23

Terrell 337 32

Thomas 1569 68

Tift 1904 61

Toombs 1441 56

Towns 401 12

Treutlen 290 11

Troup 2957 104

Turner 330 24

Twiggs 210 9

Union 854 24

Unknown 1927 6

Upson 826 68

Walker 1746 43

Walton 2033 64

Ware 1698 61

Warren 163 5

Washington 723 11

Wayne 1196 30

Webster 44 2

Wheeler 355 16

White 982 22

Whitfield 5065 63

Wilcox 252 25

Wilkes 277 6

Wilkinson 359 17