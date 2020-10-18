Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Sunday, Oct. 18

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 7,638 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 31 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (10/5-10/18), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 34 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (9/21-10/4), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 40.

There have been 340,558 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,174 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,259.5 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,198.

There have been 30,376 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 26 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 101.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 112.93.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Oct. 18, there were 1,278 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 7 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS:

Fulton 29819 606

Gwinnett 29689 433

Cobb 21158 447

DeKalb 20275 390

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 14478 178

Hall 10331 168

Chatham 9101 181

Clayton 7842 174

Richmond 7708 174

Cherokee 6746 100

Bibb 6458 188

Muscogee 6260 173

Henry 5905 110

Clarke 5551 46

Whitfield 5096 63

Forsyth 4550 51

Lowndes 4300 85

Columbia 4164 64

Douglas 3945 71

Glynn 3623 101

Floyd 3610 55

Houston 3434 89

Bartow 3350 92

Dougherty 3262 190

Carroll 3170 74

Paulding 3022 60

Bulloch 3015 33

Troup 2966 104

Coweta 2851 60

Newton 2783 94

Barrow 2479 50

Jackson 2253 40

Baldwin 2245 63

Coffee 2186 59

Gordon 2154 42

Colquitt 2070 39

Walton 2045 65

Fayette 2040 52

Rockdale 2025 40

Unknown 1954 6

Tift 1905 61

Laurens 1896 86

Habersham 1828 74

Walker 1767 43

Chattahoochee 1718 1

Ware 1709 62

Effingham 1689 28

Polk 1619 25

Thomas 1571 69

Spalding 1477 62

Toombs 1445 56

Camden 1384 17

Catoosa 1341 20

Bryan 1260 14

Decatur 1259 34

Stephens 1239 41

Wayne 1200 30

Liberty 1196 24

Emanuel 1163 36

Appling 1130 35

Lumpkin 1012 14

White 982 22

Gilmer 979 19

Sumter 955 68

Murray 954 8

Tattnall 901 13

Dawson 886 10

Chattooga 874 27

Burke 869 11

Union 857 25

Ben Hill 846 32

Mitchell 844 45

Grady 843 25

Harris 835 25

Franklin 834 17

Jefferson 831 32

Oconee 828 27

Upson 826 69

Fannin 780 28

Jeff Davis 774 22

Putnam 771 27

Madison 754 11

Elbert 744 8

Monroe 743 54

Lee 737 27

Peach 734 24

Washington 725 11

Butts 723 43

Pickens 693 9

McDuffie 662 15

Pierce 648 24

Charlton 643 10

Crisp 631 23

Jones 627 14

Bacon 623 14

Haralson 598 10

Worth 586 32

Meriwether 574 16

Cook 571 15

Hart 556 16

Greene 555 25

Brooks 544 26

Banks 540 8

Early 529 34

Stewart 526 16

Dodge 521 14

Candler 520 24

Morgan 515 5

Bleckley 499 21

Berrien 478 12

Atkinson 471 5

Jenkins 462 32

Evans 461 6

Screven 444 11

Johnson 438 22

Telfair 428 23

Clinch 422 12

Hancock 412 44

Rabun 412 11

Brantley 404 12

Lamar 402 19

Towns 402 12

Oglethorpe 391 11

Seminole 380 11

Pike 374 11

Wilkinson 360 17

Dooly 359 16

Montgomery 356 9

Wheeler 352 16

Irwin 347 6

Randolph 338 29

Terrell 338 32

Turner 330 24

Pulaski 325 23

Dade 324 5

Lanier 314 7

McIntosh 300 7

Miller 297 2

Treutlen 290 11

Wilkes 279 6

Long 269 4

Calhoun 261 9

Wilcox 252 25

Echols 244 2

Macon 242 10

Jasper 241 4

Taylor 225 12

Lincoln 221 7

Heard 210 6

Twiggs 210 9

Marion 195 9

Crawford 189 6

Talbot 168 7

Warren 163 5

Clay 122 3

Schley 108 2

Baker 87 6

Webster 44 2

Glascock 43 2

Quitman 38 1