Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Sunday, Oct. 18

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 7,638 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 31 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (10/5-10/18), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 34 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (9/21-10/4), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 40.
- There have been 340,558 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,174 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,259.5 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,198.
- There have been 30,376 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 26 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 101.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 112.93.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Oct. 18, there were 1,278 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 7 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS:
Fulton 29819 606
Gwinnett 29689 433
Cobb 21158 447
DeKalb 20275 390
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 14478 178
Hall 10331 168
Chatham 9101 181
Clayton 7842 174
Richmond 7708 174
Cherokee 6746 100
Bibb 6458 188
Muscogee 6260 173
Henry 5905 110
Clarke 5551 46
Whitfield 5096 63
Forsyth 4550 51
Lowndes 4300 85
Columbia 4164 64
Douglas 3945 71
Glynn 3623 101
Floyd 3610 55
Houston 3434 89
Bartow 3350 92
Dougherty 3262 190
Carroll 3170 74
Paulding 3022 60
Bulloch 3015 33
Troup 2966 104
Coweta 2851 60
Newton 2783 94
Barrow 2479 50
Jackson 2253 40
Baldwin 2245 63
Coffee 2186 59
Gordon 2154 42
Colquitt 2070 39
Walton 2045 65
Fayette 2040 52
Rockdale 2025 40
Unknown 1954 6
Tift 1905 61
Laurens 1896 86
Habersham 1828 74
Walker 1767 43
Chattahoochee 1718 1
Ware 1709 62
Effingham 1689 28
Polk 1619 25
Thomas 1571 69
Spalding 1477 62
Toombs 1445 56
Camden 1384 17
Catoosa 1341 20
Bryan 1260 14
Decatur 1259 34
Stephens 1239 41
Wayne 1200 30
Liberty 1196 24
Emanuel 1163 36
Appling 1130 35
Lumpkin 1012 14
White 982 22
Gilmer 979 19
Sumter 955 68
Murray 954 8
Tattnall 901 13
Dawson 886 10
Chattooga 874 27
Burke 869 11
Union 857 25
Ben Hill 846 32
Mitchell 844 45
Grady 843 25
Harris 835 25
Franklin 834 17
Jefferson 831 32
Oconee 828 27
Upson 826 69
Fannin 780 28
Jeff Davis 774 22
Putnam 771 27
Madison 754 11
Elbert 744 8
Monroe 743 54
Lee 737 27
Peach 734 24
Washington 725 11
Butts 723 43
Pickens 693 9
McDuffie 662 15
Pierce 648 24
Charlton 643 10
Crisp 631 23
Jones 627 14
Bacon 623 14
Haralson 598 10
Worth 586 32
Meriwether 574 16
Cook 571 15
Hart 556 16
Greene 555 25
Brooks 544 26
Banks 540 8
Early 529 34
Stewart 526 16
Dodge 521 14
Candler 520 24
Morgan 515 5
Bleckley 499 21
Berrien 478 12
Atkinson 471 5
Jenkins 462 32
Evans 461 6
Screven 444 11
Johnson 438 22
Telfair 428 23
Clinch 422 12
Hancock 412 44
Rabun 412 11
Brantley 404 12
Lamar 402 19
Towns 402 12
Oglethorpe 391 11
Seminole 380 11
Pike 374 11
Wilkinson 360 17
Dooly 359 16
Montgomery 356 9
Wheeler 352 16
Irwin 347 6
Randolph 338 29
Terrell 338 32
Turner 330 24
Pulaski 325 23
Dade 324 5
Lanier 314 7
McIntosh 300 7
Miller 297 2
Treutlen 290 11
Wilkes 279 6
Long 269 4
Calhoun 261 9
Wilcox 252 25
Echols 244 2
Macon 242 10
Jasper 241 4
Taylor 225 12
Lincoln 221 7
Heard 210 6
Twiggs 210 9
Marion 195 9
Crawford 189 6
Talbot 168 7
Warren 163 5
Clay 122 3
Schley 108 2
Baker 87 6
Webster 44 2
Glascock 43 2
Quitman 38 1
Taliaferro 25 0