x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Sunday, Oct. 18

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 7,638 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 31 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (10/5-10/18), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 34 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (9/21-10/4), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 40.
  • There have been 340,558 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,174 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,259.5 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,198.
  • There have been 30,376 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 26 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 101.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 112.93.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Oct. 18, there were 1,278 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 7 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS:

Fulton    29819    606

Gwinnett    29689    433

Cobb    21158    447

DeKalb    20275    390

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    14478    178

Hall    10331    168

Chatham    9101    181

Clayton    7842    174

Richmond    7708    174

Cherokee    6746    100

Bibb    6458    188

Muscogee    6260    173

Henry    5905    110

Clarke    5551    46

Whitfield    5096    63

Forsyth    4550    51

Lowndes    4300    85

Columbia    4164    64

Douglas    3945    71

Glynn    3623    101

Floyd    3610    55

Houston    3434    89

Bartow    3350    92

Dougherty    3262    190

Carroll    3170    74

Paulding    3022    60

Bulloch    3015    33

Troup    2966    104

Coweta    2851    60

Newton    2783    94

Barrow    2479    50

Jackson    2253    40

Baldwin    2245    63

Coffee    2186    59

Gordon    2154    42

Colquitt    2070    39

Walton    2045    65

Fayette    2040    52

Rockdale    2025    40

Unknown    1954    6

Tift    1905    61

Laurens    1896    86

Habersham    1828    74

Walker    1767    43

Chattahoochee    1718    1

Ware    1709    62

Effingham    1689    28

Polk    1619    25

Thomas    1571    69

Spalding    1477    62

Toombs    1445    56

Camden    1384    17

Catoosa    1341    20

Bryan    1260    14

Decatur    1259    34

Stephens    1239    41

Wayne    1200    30

Liberty    1196    24

Emanuel    1163    36

Appling    1130    35

Lumpkin    1012    14

White    982    22

Gilmer    979    19

Sumter    955    68

Murray    954    8

Tattnall    901    13

Dawson    886    10

Chattooga    874    27

Burke    869    11

Union    857    25

Ben Hill    846    32

Mitchell    844    45

Grady    843    25

Harris    835    25

Franklin    834    17

Jefferson    831    32

Oconee    828    27

Upson    826    69

Fannin    780    28

Jeff Davis    774    22

Putnam    771    27

Madison    754    11

Elbert    744    8

Monroe    743    54

Lee    737    27

Peach    734    24

Washington    725    11

Butts    723    43

Pickens    693    9

McDuffie    662    15

Pierce    648    24

Charlton    643    10

Crisp    631    23

Jones    627    14

Bacon    623    14

Haralson    598    10

Worth    586    32

Meriwether    574    16

Cook    571    15

Hart    556    16

Greene    555    25

Brooks    544    26

Banks    540    8

Early    529    34

Stewart    526    16

Dodge    521    14

Candler    520    24

Morgan    515    5

Bleckley    499    21

Berrien    478    12

Atkinson    471    5

Jenkins    462    32

Evans    461    6

Screven    444    11

Johnson    438    22

Telfair    428    23

Clinch    422    12

Hancock    412    44

Rabun    412    11

Brantley    404    12

Lamar    402    19

Towns    402    12

Oglethorpe    391    11

Seminole    380    11

Pike    374    11

Wilkinson    360    17

Dooly    359    16

Montgomery    356    9

Wheeler    352    16

Irwin    347    6

Randolph    338    29

Terrell    338    32

Turner    330    24

Pulaski    325    23

Dade    324    5

Lanier    314    7

McIntosh    300    7

Miller    297    2

Treutlen    290    11

Wilkes    279    6

Long    269    4

Calhoun    261    9

Wilcox    252    25

Echols    244    2

Macon    242    10

Jasper    241    4

Taylor    225    12

Lincoln    221    7

Heard    210    6

Twiggs    210    9

Marion    195    9

Crawford    189    6

Talbot    168    7

Warren    163    5

Clay    122    3

Schley    108    2

Baker    87    6

Webster    44    2

Glascock    43    2

Quitman    38    1

Taliaferro    25    0

Related Articles