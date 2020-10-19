x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Monday, Oct. 19

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 7,657 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 19 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (10/6-10/19), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (9/22-10/5), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 42.
  • There have been 341,310 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 752 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,256.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,170.
  • There have been 30,388 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 12 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 100.07 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 113.79.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Oct. 19, there were 1,296 current hospitalizations – an increase of 18 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS:

Fulton    29885    607

Gwinnett    29748    434

Cobb    21196    448

DeKalb    20306    390

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    14496    178

Hall    10345    168

Chatham    9125    182

Clayton    7859    174

Richmond    7728    174

Cherokee    6756    100

Bibb    6474    188

Muscogee    6268    173

Henry    5936    111

Clarke    5551    46

Whitfield    5097    63

Forsyth    4560    52

Lowndes    4310    85

Columbia    4180    64

Douglas    3948    71

Glynn    3628    101

Floyd    3626    55

Houston    3449    89

Bartow    3367    92

Dougherty    3267    190

Carroll    3184    75

Paulding    3027    60

Bulloch    3019    33

Troup    2971    106

Coweta    2861    60

Newton    2788    94

Barrow    2487    50

Jackson    2259    40

Baldwin    2250    63

Coffee    2187    59

Gordon    2158    42

Colquitt    2072    39

Walton    2064    66

Fayette    2049    53

Rockdale    2032    40

Unknown    1940    6

Tift    1907    61

Laurens    1904    86

Habersham    1829    75

Walker    1772    43

Chattahoochee    1718    1

Ware    1714    62

Effingham    1707    28

Polk    1627    25

Thomas    1573    69

Spalding    1485    62

Toombs    1449    56

Camden    1385    17

Catoosa    1345    20

Bryan    1264    14

Decatur    1260    34

Stephens    1242    41

Liberty    1201    24

Wayne    1201    30

Emanuel    1165    36

Appling    1134    35

Lumpkin    1012    14

Gilmer    982    19

White    982    23

Murray    962    8

Sumter    958    69

Tattnall    908    13

Dawson    886    10

Chattooga    875    27

Burke    869    11

Union    859    25

Ben Hill    846    32

Mitchell    844    45

Franklin    843    17

Grady    843    25

Harris    837    25

Jefferson    835    32

Oconee    832    27

Upson    826    69

Fannin    780    28

Jeff Davis    773    22

Putnam    772    27

Madison    755    11

Elbert    749    8

Monroe    744    54

Lee    739    27

Peach    737    24

Washington    725    13

Butts    724    43

Pickens    700    9

McDuffie    664    15

Pierce    647    24

Charlton    643    10

Crisp    631    23

Jones    628    14

Bacon    623    14

Haralson    600    10

Worth    591    32

Meriwether    576    16

Cook    571    16

Hart    559    16

Greene    556    25

Brooks    544    26

Banks    541    8

Early    530    34

Stewart    527    16

Dodge    526    14

Candler    522    24

Morgan    515    5

Bleckley    501    21

Berrien    478    12

Atkinson    472    5

Evans    464    6

Jenkins    462    32

Screven    445    11

Johnson    438    22

Telfair    428    23

Clinch    424    12

Rabun    413    11

Hancock    412    44

Brantley    408    12

Towns    405    12

Lamar    402    19

Oglethorpe    391    11

Seminole    382    11

Pike    375    12

Dooly    360    16

Wilkinson    360    17

Montgomery    357    9

Wheeler    353    17

Irwin    347    6

Randolph    338    29

Terrell    338    32

Turner    331    24

Pulaski    326    23

Dade    325    5

Lanier    314    7

McIntosh    300    7

Miller    297    2

Treutlen    292    11

Wilkes    281    6

Long    271    4

Calhoun    261    9

Wilcox    252    25

Echols    244    2

Jasper    242    4

Macon    242    10

Taylor    225    12

Lincoln    222    7

Heard    212    6

Twiggs    210    9

Marion    195    9

Crawford    189    6

Talbot    169    7

Warren    163    5

Clay    122    3

Schley    109    2

Baker    87    6

Webster    44    2

Glascock    43    2

Quitman    38    1

Taliaferro    25    0

