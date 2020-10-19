Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Monday, Oct. 19

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 7,657 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 19 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (10/6-10/19), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (9/22-10/5), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 42.
- There have been 341,310 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 752 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,256.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,170.
- There have been 30,388 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 12 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 100.07 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 113.79.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Oct. 19, there were 1,296 current hospitalizations – an increase of 18 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS:
Fulton 29885 607
Gwinnett 29748 434
Cobb 21196 448
DeKalb 20306 390
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 14496 178
Hall 10345 168
Chatham 9125 182
Clayton 7859 174
Richmond 7728 174
Cherokee 6756 100
Bibb 6474 188
Muscogee 6268 173
Henry 5936 111
Clarke 5551 46
Whitfield 5097 63
Forsyth 4560 52
Lowndes 4310 85
Columbia 4180 64
Douglas 3948 71
Glynn 3628 101
Floyd 3626 55
Houston 3449 89
Bartow 3367 92
Dougherty 3267 190
Carroll 3184 75
Paulding 3027 60
Bulloch 3019 33
Troup 2971 106
Coweta 2861 60
Newton 2788 94
Barrow 2487 50
Jackson 2259 40
Baldwin 2250 63
Coffee 2187 59
Gordon 2158 42
Colquitt 2072 39
Walton 2064 66
Fayette 2049 53
Rockdale 2032 40
Unknown 1940 6
Tift 1907 61
Laurens 1904 86
Habersham 1829 75
Walker 1772 43
Chattahoochee 1718 1
Ware 1714 62
Effingham 1707 28
Polk 1627 25
Thomas 1573 69
Spalding 1485 62
Toombs 1449 56
Camden 1385 17
Catoosa 1345 20
Bryan 1264 14
Decatur 1260 34
Stephens 1242 41
Liberty 1201 24
Wayne 1201 30
Emanuel 1165 36
Appling 1134 35
Lumpkin 1012 14
Gilmer 982 19
White 982 23
Murray 962 8
Sumter 958 69
Tattnall 908 13
Dawson 886 10
Chattooga 875 27
Burke 869 11
Union 859 25
Ben Hill 846 32
Mitchell 844 45
Franklin 843 17
Grady 843 25
Harris 837 25
Jefferson 835 32
Oconee 832 27
Upson 826 69
Fannin 780 28
Jeff Davis 773 22
Putnam 772 27
Madison 755 11
Elbert 749 8
Monroe 744 54
Lee 739 27
Peach 737 24
Washington 725 13
Butts 724 43
Pickens 700 9
McDuffie 664 15
Pierce 647 24
Charlton 643 10
Crisp 631 23
Jones 628 14
Bacon 623 14
Haralson 600 10
Worth 591 32
Meriwether 576 16
Cook 571 16
Hart 559 16
Greene 556 25
Brooks 544 26
Banks 541 8
Early 530 34
Stewart 527 16
Dodge 526 14
Candler 522 24
Morgan 515 5
Bleckley 501 21
Berrien 478 12
Atkinson 472 5
Evans 464 6
Jenkins 462 32
Screven 445 11
Johnson 438 22
Telfair 428 23
Clinch 424 12
Rabun 413 11
Hancock 412 44
Brantley 408 12
Towns 405 12
Lamar 402 19
Oglethorpe 391 11
Seminole 382 11
Pike 375 12
Dooly 360 16
Wilkinson 360 17
Montgomery 357 9
Wheeler 353 17
Irwin 347 6
Randolph 338 29
Terrell 338 32
Turner 331 24
Pulaski 326 23
Dade 325 5
Lanier 314 7
McIntosh 300 7
Miller 297 2
Treutlen 292 11
Wilkes 281 6
Long 271 4
Calhoun 261 9
Wilcox 252 25
Echols 244 2
Jasper 242 4
Macon 242 10
Taylor 225 12
Lincoln 222 7
Heard 212 6
Twiggs 210 9
Marion 195 9
Crawford 189 6
Talbot 169 7
Warren 163 5
Clay 122 3
Schley 109 2
Baker 87 6
Webster 44 2
Glascock 43 2
Quitman 38 1
Taliaferro 25 0