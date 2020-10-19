Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Monday, Oct. 19

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 7,657 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 19 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (10/6-10/19), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (9/22-10/5), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 42.

in Georgia, an increase of 19 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (10/6-10/19), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (9/22-10/5), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 42. There have been 341,310 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 752 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,256.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,170.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 752 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,256.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,170. There have been 30,388 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 12 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 100.07 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 113.79.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 12 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 100.07 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 113.79. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Oct. 19, there were 1,296 current hospitalizations – an increase of 18 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS:

Fulton 29885 607

Gwinnett 29748 434

Cobb 21196 448

DeKalb 20306 390

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 14496 178

Hall 10345 168

Chatham 9125 182

Clayton 7859 174

Richmond 7728 174

Cherokee 6756 100

Bibb 6474 188

Muscogee 6268 173

Henry 5936 111

Clarke 5551 46

Whitfield 5097 63

Forsyth 4560 52

Lowndes 4310 85

Columbia 4180 64

Douglas 3948 71

Glynn 3628 101

Floyd 3626 55

Houston 3449 89

Bartow 3367 92

Dougherty 3267 190

Carroll 3184 75

Paulding 3027 60

Bulloch 3019 33

Troup 2971 106

Coweta 2861 60

Newton 2788 94

Barrow 2487 50

Jackson 2259 40

Baldwin 2250 63

Coffee 2187 59

Gordon 2158 42

Colquitt 2072 39

Walton 2064 66

Fayette 2049 53

Rockdale 2032 40

Unknown 1940 6

Tift 1907 61

Laurens 1904 86

Habersham 1829 75

Walker 1772 43

Chattahoochee 1718 1

Ware 1714 62

Effingham 1707 28

Polk 1627 25

Thomas 1573 69

Spalding 1485 62

Toombs 1449 56

Camden 1385 17

Catoosa 1345 20

Bryan 1264 14

Decatur 1260 34

Stephens 1242 41

Liberty 1201 24

Wayne 1201 30

Emanuel 1165 36

Appling 1134 35

Lumpkin 1012 14

Gilmer 982 19

White 982 23

Murray 962 8

Sumter 958 69

Tattnall 908 13

Dawson 886 10

Chattooga 875 27

Burke 869 11

Union 859 25

Ben Hill 846 32

Mitchell 844 45

Franklin 843 17

Grady 843 25

Harris 837 25

Jefferson 835 32

Oconee 832 27

Upson 826 69

Fannin 780 28

Jeff Davis 773 22

Putnam 772 27

Madison 755 11

Elbert 749 8

Monroe 744 54

Lee 739 27

Peach 737 24

Washington 725 13

Butts 724 43

Pickens 700 9

McDuffie 664 15

Pierce 647 24

Charlton 643 10

Crisp 631 23

Jones 628 14

Bacon 623 14

Haralson 600 10

Worth 591 32

Meriwether 576 16

Cook 571 16

Hart 559 16

Greene 556 25

Brooks 544 26

Banks 541 8

Early 530 34

Stewart 527 16

Dodge 526 14

Candler 522 24

Morgan 515 5

Bleckley 501 21

Berrien 478 12

Atkinson 472 5

Evans 464 6

Jenkins 462 32

Screven 445 11

Johnson 438 22

Telfair 428 23

Clinch 424 12

Rabun 413 11

Hancock 412 44

Brantley 408 12

Towns 405 12

Lamar 402 19

Oglethorpe 391 11

Seminole 382 11

Pike 375 12

Dooly 360 16

Wilkinson 360 17

Montgomery 357 9

Wheeler 353 17

Irwin 347 6

Randolph 338 29

Terrell 338 32

Turner 331 24

Pulaski 326 23

Dade 325 5

Lanier 314 7

McIntosh 300 7

Miller 297 2

Treutlen 292 11

Wilkes 281 6

Long 271 4

Calhoun 261 9

Wilcox 252 25

Echols 244 2

Jasper 242 4

Macon 242 10

Taylor 225 12

Lincoln 222 7

Heard 212 6

Twiggs 210 9

Marion 195 9

Crawford 189 6

Talbot 169 7

Warren 163 5

Clay 122 3

Schley 109 2

Baker 87 6

Webster 44 2

Glascock 43 2

Quitman 38 1