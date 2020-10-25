x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Sunday, Oct. 25

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 7,809 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 1 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (10/12-10/25), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 28.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (9/28-10/11), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.57.
  • There have been 350,923 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,318 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,393.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,195.
  • There have been 31,068 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 22 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 102.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 104.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Oct. 25, there were 1,336 current hospitalizations – an increase of 7 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS:

Fulton    30838    618

Gwinnett    30306    440

Cobb    21750    454

DeKalb    20977    395

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    14419    183

Hall    10595    173

Chatham    9323    186

Clayton    8137    175

Richmond    7893    181

Cherokee    7037    101

Bibb    6576    193

Muscogee    6339    174

Henry    6136    112

Clarke    5699    47

Whitfield    5357    64

Forsyth    4687    52

Lowndes    4445    85

Columbia    4330    64

Douglas    4066    72

Floyd    3896    59

Glynn    3706    104

Bartow    3571    94

Houston    3571    94

Carroll    3332    75

Dougherty    3295    191

Paulding    3113    60

Bulloch    3071    33

Troup    3041    106

Coweta    2949    63

Newton    2842    95

Barrow    2570    50

Jackson    2351    40

Walton    2323    68

Gordon    2318    44

Baldwin    2300    64

Coffee    2242    60

Colquitt    2124    39

Fayette    2116    57

Rockdale    2108    40

Laurens    1970    86

Tift    1949    63

Unknown    1946    5

Habersham    1869    77

Walker    1855    43

Effingham    1777    28

Chattahoochee    1742    1

Ware    1729    63

Polk    1698    27

Thomas    1595    69

Spalding    1574    62

Toombs    1473    56

Catoosa    1410    22

Camden    1408    18

Bryan    1294    14

Decatur    1288    34

Stephens    1263    41

Liberty    1233    25

Wayne    1225    33

Emanuel    1195    36

Appling    1162    36

Lumpkin    1038    15

Gilmer    1027    23

Murray    1023    9

White    997    23

Sumter    959    68

Chattooga    927    29

Tattnall    921    13

Franklin    919    17

Dawson    908    11

Union    882    25

Burke    880    12

Ben Hill    870    33

Oconee    861    30

Jefferson    852    32

Grady    851    25

Mitchell    850    45

Harris    849    25

Upson    833    70

Fannin    820    28

Putnam    788    27

Jeff Davis    785    23

Madison    780    11

Elbert    767    9

Peach    766    26

Pickens    759    10

Washington    758    13

Monroe    753    53

Lee    746    29

Butts    739    44

McDuffie    674    15

Pierce    674    24

Charlton    646    10

Jones    642    16

Crisp    641    23

Bacon    634    16

Haralson    632    10

Worth    605    32

Meriwether    594    16

Dodge    593    15

Cook    582    16

Hart    573    16

Greene    569    25

Banks    552    8

Brooks    552    27

Early    550    35

Candler    539    24

Stewart    535    16

Morgan    524    6

Bleckley    513    27

Telfair    501    24

Berrien    490    13

Atkinson    481    6

Evans    480    7

Jenkins    464    32

Screven    451    11

Brantley    445    13

Clinch    445    12

Johnson    440    22

Towns    431    13

Rabun    425    11

Lamar    419    19

Hancock    413    44

Oglethorpe    413    12

Seminole    392    11

Montgomery    388    10

Pike    385    11

Dooly    369    18

Wheeler    367    16

Wilkinson    366    17

Irwin    357    8

Dade    344    6

Terrell    340    32

Randolph    339    29

Pulaski    335    23

Turner    334    24

Lanier    318    7

Miller    308    2

McIntosh    304    7

Treutlen    302    11

Wilkes    294    6

Long    275    4

Calhoun    266    9

Wilcox    255    25

Macon    248    10

Echols    246    2

Jasper    244    4

Lincoln    232    7

Taylor    229    12

Heard    225    6

Twiggs    216    10

Marion    196    9

Crawford    195    6

Talbot    174    8

Warren    164    5

Clay    124    3

Schley    109    2

Baker    91    6

Glascock    49    2

Webster    44    2

Quitman    38    1

Taliaferro    27    0

