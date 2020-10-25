Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Sunday, Oct. 25

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 7,809 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 1 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (10/12-10/25), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 28.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (9/28-10/11), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.57.
- There have been 350,923 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,318 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,393.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,195.
- There have been 31,068 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 22 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 102.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 104.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Oct. 25, there were 1,336 current hospitalizations – an increase of 7 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS:
Fulton 30838 618
Gwinnett 30306 440
Cobb 21750 454
DeKalb 20977 395
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 14419 183
Hall 10595 173
Chatham 9323 186
Clayton 8137 175
Richmond 7893 181
Cherokee 7037 101
Bibb 6576 193
Muscogee 6339 174
Henry 6136 112
Clarke 5699 47
Whitfield 5357 64
Forsyth 4687 52
Lowndes 4445 85
Columbia 4330 64
Douglas 4066 72
Floyd 3896 59
Glynn 3706 104
Bartow 3571 94
Houston 3571 94
Carroll 3332 75
Dougherty 3295 191
Paulding 3113 60
Bulloch 3071 33
Troup 3041 106
Coweta 2949 63
Newton 2842 95
Barrow 2570 50
Jackson 2351 40
Walton 2323 68
Gordon 2318 44
Baldwin 2300 64
Coffee 2242 60
Colquitt 2124 39
Fayette 2116 57
Rockdale 2108 40
Laurens 1970 86
Tift 1949 63
Unknown 1946 5
Habersham 1869 77
Walker 1855 43
Effingham 1777 28
Chattahoochee 1742 1
Ware 1729 63
Polk 1698 27
Thomas 1595 69
Spalding 1574 62
Toombs 1473 56
Catoosa 1410 22
Camden 1408 18
Bryan 1294 14
Decatur 1288 34
Stephens 1263 41
Liberty 1233 25
Wayne 1225 33
Emanuel 1195 36
Appling 1162 36
Lumpkin 1038 15
Gilmer 1027 23
Murray 1023 9
White 997 23
Sumter 959 68
Chattooga 927 29
Tattnall 921 13
Franklin 919 17
Dawson 908 11
Union 882 25
Burke 880 12
Ben Hill 870 33
Oconee 861 30
Jefferson 852 32
Grady 851 25
Mitchell 850 45
Harris 849 25
Upson 833 70
Fannin 820 28
Putnam 788 27
Jeff Davis 785 23
Madison 780 11
Elbert 767 9
Peach 766 26
Pickens 759 10
Washington 758 13
Monroe 753 53
Lee 746 29
Butts 739 44
McDuffie 674 15
Pierce 674 24
Charlton 646 10
Jones 642 16
Crisp 641 23
Bacon 634 16
Haralson 632 10
Worth 605 32
Meriwether 594 16
Dodge 593 15
Cook 582 16
Hart 573 16
Greene 569 25
Banks 552 8
Brooks 552 27
Early 550 35
Candler 539 24
Stewart 535 16
Morgan 524 6
Bleckley 513 27
Telfair 501 24
Berrien 490 13
Atkinson 481 6
Evans 480 7
Jenkins 464 32
Screven 451 11
Brantley 445 13
Clinch 445 12
Johnson 440 22
Towns 431 13
Rabun 425 11
Lamar 419 19
Hancock 413 44
Oglethorpe 413 12
Seminole 392 11
Montgomery 388 10
Pike 385 11
Dooly 369 18
Wheeler 367 16
Wilkinson 366 17
Irwin 357 8
Dade 344 6
Terrell 340 32
Randolph 339 29
Pulaski 335 23
Turner 334 24
Lanier 318 7
Miller 308 2
McIntosh 304 7
Treutlen 302 11
Wilkes 294 6
Long 275 4
Calhoun 266 9
Wilcox 255 25
Macon 248 10
Echols 246 2
Jasper 244 4
Lincoln 232 7
Taylor 229 12
Heard 225 6
Twiggs 216 10
Marion 196 9
Crawford 195 6
Talbot 174 8
Warren 164 5
Clay 124 3
Schley 109 2
Baker 91 6
Glascock 49 2
Webster 44 2
Quitman 38 1
Taliaferro 27 0