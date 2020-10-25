Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Sunday, Oct. 25

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 7,809 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 1 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (10/12-10/25), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 28.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (9/28-10/11), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.57.

There have been 350,923 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,318 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,393.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,195.

There have been 31,068 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 22 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 102.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 104.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Oct. 25, there were 1,336 current hospitalizations – an increase of 7 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS:

Fulton 30838 618

Gwinnett 30306 440

Cobb 21750 454

DeKalb 20977 395

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 14419 183

Hall 10595 173

Chatham 9323 186

Clayton 8137 175

Richmond 7893 181

Cherokee 7037 101

Bibb 6576 193

Muscogee 6339 174

Henry 6136 112

Clarke 5699 47

Whitfield 5357 64

Forsyth 4687 52

Lowndes 4445 85

Columbia 4330 64

Douglas 4066 72

Floyd 3896 59

Glynn 3706 104

Bartow 3571 94

Houston 3571 94

Carroll 3332 75

Dougherty 3295 191

Paulding 3113 60

Bulloch 3071 33

Troup 3041 106

Coweta 2949 63

Newton 2842 95

Barrow 2570 50

Jackson 2351 40

Walton 2323 68

Gordon 2318 44

Baldwin 2300 64

Coffee 2242 60

Colquitt 2124 39

Fayette 2116 57

Rockdale 2108 40

Laurens 1970 86

Tift 1949 63

Unknown 1946 5

Habersham 1869 77

Walker 1855 43

Effingham 1777 28

Chattahoochee 1742 1

Ware 1729 63

Polk 1698 27

Thomas 1595 69

Spalding 1574 62

Toombs 1473 56

Catoosa 1410 22

Camden 1408 18

Bryan 1294 14

Decatur 1288 34

Stephens 1263 41

Liberty 1233 25

Wayne 1225 33

Emanuel 1195 36

Appling 1162 36

Lumpkin 1038 15

Gilmer 1027 23

Murray 1023 9

White 997 23

Sumter 959 68

Chattooga 927 29

Tattnall 921 13

Franklin 919 17

Dawson 908 11

Union 882 25

Burke 880 12

Ben Hill 870 33

Oconee 861 30

Jefferson 852 32

Grady 851 25

Mitchell 850 45

Harris 849 25

Upson 833 70

Fannin 820 28

Putnam 788 27

Jeff Davis 785 23

Madison 780 11

Elbert 767 9

Peach 766 26

Pickens 759 10

Washington 758 13

Monroe 753 53

Lee 746 29

Butts 739 44

McDuffie 674 15

Pierce 674 24

Charlton 646 10

Jones 642 16

Crisp 641 23

Bacon 634 16

Haralson 632 10

Worth 605 32

Meriwether 594 16

Dodge 593 15

Cook 582 16

Hart 573 16

Greene 569 25

Banks 552 8

Brooks 552 27

Early 550 35

Candler 539 24

Stewart 535 16

Morgan 524 6

Bleckley 513 27

Telfair 501 24

Berrien 490 13

Atkinson 481 6

Evans 480 7

Jenkins 464 32

Screven 451 11

Brantley 445 13

Clinch 445 12

Johnson 440 22

Towns 431 13

Rabun 425 11

Lamar 419 19

Hancock 413 44

Oglethorpe 413 12

Seminole 392 11

Montgomery 388 10

Pike 385 11

Dooly 369 18

Wheeler 367 16

Wilkinson 366 17

Irwin 357 8

Dade 344 6

Terrell 340 32

Randolph 339 29

Pulaski 335 23

Turner 334 24

Lanier 318 7

Miller 308 2

McIntosh 304 7

Treutlen 302 11

Wilkes 294 6

Long 275 4

Calhoun 266 9

Wilcox 255 25

Macon 248 10

Echols 246 2

Jasper 244 4

Lincoln 232 7

Taylor 229 12

Heard 225 6

Twiggs 216 10

Marion 196 9

Crawford 195 6

Talbot 174 8

Warren 164 5

Clay 124 3

Schley 109 2

Baker 91 6

Glascock 49 2

Webster 44 2

Quitman 38 1