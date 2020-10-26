Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Monday, Oct. 26

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 7,827 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 18 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (10/13-10/26), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 28.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (9/29-10/12), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.43.

There have been 351,881 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 958 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,397.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,216.

There have been 31,087 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 19 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 102.21 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 104.21.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Oct. 26, there were 1,405 current hospitalizations – an increase of 69 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS:

Fulton 30926 619

Gwinnett 30383 442

Cobb 21814 454

DeKalb 21049 397

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 14440 183

Hall 10605 173

Chatham 9342 186

Clayton 8168 175

Richmond 7926 182

Cherokee 7057 102

Bibb 6594 194

Muscogee 6348 174

Henry 6163 112

Clarke 5708 47

Whitfield 5383 64

Forsyth 4700 53

Lowndes 4451 85

Columbia 4351 64

Douglas 4078 72

Floyd 3912 59

Glynn 3716 104

Houston 3588 94

Bartow 3580 94

Carroll 3353 75

Dougherty 3296 191

Paulding 3129 60

Bulloch 3085 33

Troup 3044 106

Coweta 2957 63

Newton 2850 95

Barrow 2579 50

Jackson 2361 40

Walton 2327 68

Gordon 2326 45

Baldwin 2306 64

Coffee 2244 60

Colquitt 2123 39

Fayette 2123 57

Rockdale 2116 40

Laurens 1975 86

Tift 1950 63

Unknown 1950 5

Habersham 1870 77

Walker 1861 43

Effingham 1796 28

Chattahoochee 1743 1

Ware 1733 63

Polk 1701 28

Thomas 1600 69

Spalding 1576 62

Toombs 1477 56

Catoosa 1413 22

Camden 1412 18

Bryan 1302 14

Decatur 1291 34

Stephens 1265 41

Liberty 1234 25

Wayne 1231 33

Emanuel 1202 37

Appling 1160 36

Lumpkin 1038 15

Gilmer 1030 23

Murray 1028 9

White 997 23

Sumter 959 68

Chattooga 933 29

Franklin 924 18

Tattnall 922 14

Dawson 909 11

Union 883 25

Burke 879 12

Ben Hill 871 33

Oconee 865 30

Grady 853 25

Jefferson 853 33

Harris 850 25

Mitchell 850 45

Upson 833 70

Fannin 822 28

Putnam 788 27

Jeff Davis 787 23

Madison 783 11

Peach 769 26

Elbert 767 9

Pickens 763 10

Washington 760 13

Monroe 754 53

Lee 747 29

Butts 742 44

Pierce 677 24

McDuffie 676 15

Charlton 646 10

Crisp 642 23

Jones 642 16

Haralson 635 10

Bacon 634 16

Dodge 605 16

Worth 605 32

Meriwether 595 16

Cook 582 16

Hart 574 16

Greene 569 25

Banks 553 8

Brooks 552 27

Early 551 35

Candler 541 24

Stewart 535 16

Morgan 525 6

Bleckley 513 27

Telfair 502 24

Berrien 491 13

Atkinson 481 6

Evans 480 7

Jenkins 467 32

Screven 451 11

Clinch 447 12

Brantley 446 13

Johnson 440 22

Towns 431 13

Rabun 425 11

Lamar 421 20

Oglethorpe 416 13

Hancock 414 44

Seminole 392 11

Montgomery 388 10

Pike 385 11

Dooly 370 18

Wheeler 368 16

Wilkinson 368 17

Irwin 357 8

Dade 348 6

Terrell 340 32

Randolph 339 29

Pulaski 335 23

Turner 334 24

Lanier 318 7

Miller 309 2

Treutlen 309 11

McIntosh 304 7

Wilkes 295 6

Long 277 4

Calhoun 266 9

Wilcox 256 25

Macon 248 10

Echols 246 2

Jasper 246 4

Lincoln 234 7

Taylor 229 12

Heard 227 6

Twiggs 216 10

Marion 196 9

Crawford 195 6

Talbot 174 8

Warren 164 5

Clay 124 3

Schley 109 2

Baker 91 6

Glascock 49 2

Webster 44 2

Quitman 38 1