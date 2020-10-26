Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Monday, Oct. 26

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 7,827 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 18 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (10/13-10/26), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 28.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (9/29-10/12), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.43.
- There have been 351,881 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 958 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,397.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,216.
- There have been 31,087 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 19 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 102.21 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 104.21.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Oct. 26, there were 1,405 current hospitalizations – an increase of 69 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS:
Fulton 30926 619
Gwinnett 30383 442
Cobb 21814 454
DeKalb 21049 397
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 14440 183
Hall 10605 173
Chatham 9342 186
Clayton 8168 175
Richmond 7926 182
Cherokee 7057 102
Bibb 6594 194
Muscogee 6348 174
Henry 6163 112
Clarke 5708 47
Whitfield 5383 64
Forsyth 4700 53
Lowndes 4451 85
Columbia 4351 64
Douglas 4078 72
Floyd 3912 59
Glynn 3716 104
Houston 3588 94
Bartow 3580 94
Carroll 3353 75
Dougherty 3296 191
Paulding 3129 60
Bulloch 3085 33
Troup 3044 106
Coweta 2957 63
Newton 2850 95
Barrow 2579 50
Jackson 2361 40
Walton 2327 68
Gordon 2326 45
Baldwin 2306 64
Coffee 2244 60
Colquitt 2123 39
Fayette 2123 57
Rockdale 2116 40
Laurens 1975 86
Tift 1950 63
Unknown 1950 5
Habersham 1870 77
Walker 1861 43
Effingham 1796 28
Chattahoochee 1743 1
Ware 1733 63
Polk 1701 28
Thomas 1600 69
Spalding 1576 62
Toombs 1477 56
Catoosa 1413 22
Camden 1412 18
Bryan 1302 14
Decatur 1291 34
Stephens 1265 41
Liberty 1234 25
Wayne 1231 33
Emanuel 1202 37
Appling 1160 36
Lumpkin 1038 15
Gilmer 1030 23
Murray 1028 9
White 997 23
Sumter 959 68
Chattooga 933 29
Franklin 924 18
Tattnall 922 14
Dawson 909 11
Union 883 25
Burke 879 12
Ben Hill 871 33
Oconee 865 30
Grady 853 25
Jefferson 853 33
Harris 850 25
Mitchell 850 45
Upson 833 70
Fannin 822 28
Putnam 788 27
Jeff Davis 787 23
Madison 783 11
Peach 769 26
Elbert 767 9
Pickens 763 10
Washington 760 13
Monroe 754 53
Lee 747 29
Butts 742 44
Pierce 677 24
McDuffie 676 15
Charlton 646 10
Crisp 642 23
Jones 642 16
Haralson 635 10
Bacon 634 16
Dodge 605 16
Worth 605 32
Meriwether 595 16
Cook 582 16
Hart 574 16
Greene 569 25
Banks 553 8
Brooks 552 27
Early 551 35
Candler 541 24
Stewart 535 16
Morgan 525 6
Bleckley 513 27
Telfair 502 24
Berrien 491 13
Atkinson 481 6
Evans 480 7
Jenkins 467 32
Screven 451 11
Clinch 447 12
Brantley 446 13
Johnson 440 22
Towns 431 13
Rabun 425 11
Lamar 421 20
Oglethorpe 416 13
Hancock 414 44
Seminole 392 11
Montgomery 388 10
Pike 385 11
Dooly 370 18
Wheeler 368 16
Wilkinson 368 17
Irwin 357 8
Dade 348 6
Terrell 340 32
Randolph 339 29
Pulaski 335 23
Turner 334 24
Lanier 318 7
Miller 309 2
Treutlen 309 11
McIntosh 304 7
Wilkes 295 6
Long 277 4
Calhoun 266 9
Wilcox 256 25
Macon 248 10
Echols 246 2
Jasper 246 4
Lincoln 234 7
Taylor 229 12
Heard 227 6
Twiggs 216 10
Marion 196 9
Crawford 195 6
Talbot 174 8
Warren 164 5
Clay 124 3
Schley 109 2
Baker 91 6
Glascock 49 2
Webster 44 2
Quitman 38 1
Taliaferro 27 0