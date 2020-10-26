x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Monday, Oct. 26

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 7,827 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 18 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (10/13-10/26), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 28.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (9/29-10/12), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.43.
  • There have been 351,881 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 958 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,397.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,216.
  • There have been 31,087 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 19 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 102.21 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 104.21.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Oct. 26, there were 1,405 current hospitalizations – an increase of 69 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS:

Fulton    30926    619

Gwinnett    30383    442

Cobb    21814    454

DeKalb    21049    397

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    14440    183

Hall    10605    173

Chatham    9342    186

Clayton    8168    175

Richmond    7926    182

Cherokee    7057    102

Bibb    6594    194

Muscogee    6348    174

Henry    6163    112

Clarke    5708    47

Whitfield    5383    64

Forsyth    4700    53

Lowndes    4451    85

Columbia    4351    64

Douglas    4078    72

Floyd    3912    59

Glynn    3716    104

Houston    3588    94

Bartow    3580    94

Carroll    3353    75

Dougherty    3296    191

Paulding    3129    60

Bulloch    3085    33

Troup    3044    106

Coweta    2957    63

Newton    2850    95

Barrow    2579    50

Jackson    2361    40

Walton    2327    68

Gordon    2326    45

Baldwin    2306    64

Coffee    2244    60

Colquitt    2123    39

Fayette    2123    57

Rockdale    2116    40

Laurens    1975    86

Tift    1950    63

Unknown    1950    5

Habersham    1870    77

Walker    1861    43

Effingham    1796    28

Chattahoochee    1743    1

Ware    1733    63

Polk    1701    28

Thomas    1600    69

Spalding    1576    62

Toombs    1477    56

Catoosa    1413    22

Camden    1412    18

Bryan    1302    14

Decatur    1291    34

Stephens    1265    41

Liberty    1234    25

Wayne    1231    33

Emanuel    1202    37

Appling    1160    36

Lumpkin    1038    15

Gilmer    1030    23

Murray    1028    9

White    997    23

Sumter    959    68

Chattooga    933    29

Franklin    924    18

Tattnall    922    14

Dawson    909    11

Union    883    25

Burke    879    12

Ben Hill    871    33

Oconee    865    30

Grady    853    25

Jefferson    853    33

Harris    850    25

Mitchell    850    45

Upson    833    70

Fannin    822    28

Putnam    788    27

Jeff Davis    787    23

Madison    783    11

Peach    769    26

Elbert    767    9

Pickens    763    10

Washington    760    13

Monroe    754    53

Lee    747    29

Butts    742    44

Pierce    677    24

McDuffie    676    15

Charlton    646    10

Crisp    642    23

Jones    642    16

Haralson    635    10

Bacon    634    16

Dodge    605    16

Worth    605    32

Meriwether    595    16

Cook    582    16

Hart    574    16

Greene    569    25

Banks    553    8

Brooks    552    27

Early    551    35

Candler    541    24

Stewart    535    16

Morgan    525    6

Bleckley    513    27

Telfair    502    24

Berrien    491    13

Atkinson    481    6

Evans    480    7

Jenkins    467    32

Screven    451    11

Clinch    447    12

Brantley    446    13

Johnson    440    22

Towns    431    13

Rabun    425    11

Lamar    421    20

Oglethorpe    416    13

Hancock    414    44

Seminole    392    11

Montgomery    388    10

Pike    385    11

Dooly    370    18

Wheeler    368    16

Wilkinson    368    17

Irwin    357    8

Dade    348    6

Terrell    340    32

Randolph    339    29

Pulaski    335    23

Turner    334    24

Lanier    318    7

Miller    309    2

Treutlen    309    11

McIntosh    304    7

Wilkes    295    6

Long    277    4

Calhoun    266    9

Wilcox    256    25

Macon    248    10

Echols    246    2

Jasper    246    4

Lincoln    234    7

Taylor    229    12

Heard    227    6

Twiggs    216    10

Marion    196    9

Crawford    195    6

Talbot    174    8

Warren    164    5

Clay    124    3

Schley    109    2

Baker    91    6

Glascock    49    2

Webster    44    2

Quitman    38    1

Taliaferro    27    0

   

