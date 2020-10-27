Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Tuesday, Oct. 27

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 7,844 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 17 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (10/14-10/27), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 27.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (9/30-10/13), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 32.86.
- There have been 353,372 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,491 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,433.43 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,214.
- There have been 31,256 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 169 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 106.71 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 101.64.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Oct. 27, there were 1,431 current hospitalizations – an increase of 26 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS:
Fulton 31038 619
Gwinnett 30489 443
Cobb 21867 454
DeKalb 21101 398
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 14708 183
Hall 10658 176
Chatham 9406 187
Clayton 8200 175
Richmond 7941 182
Cherokee 7082 102
Bibb 6604 196
Muscogee 6362 174
Henry 6204 112
Clarke 5729 48
Whitfield 5410 64
Forsyth 4735 53
Lowndes 4457 85
Columbia 4371 64
Douglas 4084 72
Floyd 3956 59
Glynn 3723 104
Bartow 3614 94
Houston 3611 94
Carroll 3337 75
Dougherty 3294 191
Paulding 3147 60
Bulloch 3089 33
Troup 3056 107
Coweta 2964 63
Newton 2856 95
Barrow 2602 51
Jackson 2375 40
Gordon 2370 45
Walton 2339 68
Baldwin 2306 64
Coffee 2255 60
Fayette 2129 57
Colquitt 2123 39
Rockdale 2122 40
Laurens 1989 86
Tift 1951 63
Walker 1877 43
Habersham 1876 78
Unknown 1873 5
Effingham 1816 28
Chattahoochee 1747 1
Ware 1734 63
Polk 1707 28
Thomas 1601 69
Spalding 1588 62
Toombs 1496 56
Catoosa 1429 22
Camden 1416 18
Bryan 1310 14
Decatur 1292 34
Stephens 1278 41
Liberty 1247 25
Wayne 1235 33
Emanuel 1203 37
Appling 1159 37
Lumpkin 1043 15
Gilmer 1036 23
Murray 1033 9
White 1000 23
Sumter 959 68
Chattooga 940 29
Franklin 933 18
Tattnall 926 15
Dawson 911 11
Burke 886 12
Union 886 25
Ben Hill 871 33
Oconee 865 30
Grady 858 25
Jefferson 853 33
Harris 850 25
Mitchell 845 45
Upson 838 70
Fannin 828 28
Putnam 795 27
Jeff Davis 792 23
Madison 787 11
Pickens 775 10
Peach 772 26
Washington 764 13
Monroe 756 53
Elbert 752 8
Lee 746 29
Butts 740 44
McDuffie 679 15
Pierce 679 24
Charlton 646 10
Crisp 643 23
Jones 643 16
Haralson 642 10
Bacon 636 16
Dodge 609 19
Worth 604 32
Meriwether 598 16
Cook 582 16
Hart 576 16
Greene 570 25
Stewart 568 16
Banks 556 8
Brooks 552 27
Early 550 35
Candler 545 24
Morgan 528 6
Bleckley 511 27
Telfair 504 24
Berrien 491 13
Evans 485 7
Atkinson 482 6
Jenkins 467 32
Brantley 455 13
Screven 450 11
Clinch 448 12
Johnson 440 22
Towns 438 13
Rabun 428 11
Lamar 422 20
Oglethorpe 417 13
Hancock 413 44
Seminole 393 11
Pike 387 11
Montgomery 376 10
Dooly 371 18
Wheeler 369 16
Wilkinson 368 17
Irwin 358 8
Dade 355 6
Terrell 341 32
Pulaski 339 23
Randolph 339 29
Turner 335 24
Lanier 318 7
Miller 312 2
Treutlen 309 11
McIntosh 304 8
Wilkes 297 6
Long 277 4
Calhoun 270 9
Wilcox 256 25
Macon 249 10
Echols 246 2
Jasper 246 4
Lincoln 234 7
Taylor 230 12
Heard 228 6
Twiggs 216 10
Marion 197 9
Crawford 196 6
Talbot 174 8
Warren 164 5
Clay 124 3
Schley 109 2
Baker 91 6
Glascock 49 2
Webster 44 2
Quitman 39 1
Taliaferro 27 0