Breaking News
Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Tuesday, Oct. 27

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 7,844 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 17 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (10/14-10/27), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 27.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (9/30-10/13), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 32.86.
  • There have been 353,372 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,491 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,433.43 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,214.
  • There have been 31,256 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 169 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 106.71 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 101.64.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Oct. 27, there were 1,431 current hospitalizations – an increase of 26 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS:

Fulton    31038    619

Gwinnett    30489    443

Cobb    21867    454

DeKalb    21101    398

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    14708    183

Hall    10658    176

Chatham    9406    187

Clayton    8200    175

Richmond    7941    182

Cherokee    7082    102

Bibb    6604    196

Muscogee    6362    174

Henry    6204    112

Clarke    5729    48

Whitfield    5410    64

Forsyth    4735    53

Lowndes    4457    85

Columbia    4371    64

Douglas    4084    72

Floyd    3956    59

Glynn    3723    104

Bartow    3614    94

Houston    3611    94

Carroll    3337    75

Dougherty    3294    191

Paulding    3147    60

Bulloch    3089    33

Troup    3056    107

Coweta    2964    63

Newton    2856    95

Barrow    2602    51

Jackson    2375    40

Gordon    2370    45

Walton    2339    68

Baldwin    2306    64

Coffee    2255    60

Fayette    2129    57

Colquitt    2123    39

Rockdale    2122    40

Laurens    1989    86

Tift    1951    63

Walker    1877    43

Habersham    1876    78

Unknown    1873    5

Effingham    1816    28

Chattahoochee    1747    1

Ware    1734    63

Polk    1707    28

Thomas    1601    69

Spalding    1588    62

Toombs    1496    56

Catoosa    1429    22

Camden    1416    18

Bryan    1310    14

Decatur    1292    34

Stephens    1278    41

Liberty    1247    25

Wayne    1235    33

Emanuel    1203    37

Appling    1159    37

Lumpkin    1043    15

Gilmer    1036    23

Murray    1033    9

White    1000    23

Sumter    959    68

Chattooga    940    29

Franklin    933    18

Tattnall    926    15

Dawson    911    11

Burke    886    12

Union    886    25

Ben Hill    871    33

Oconee    865    30

Grady    858    25

Jefferson    853    33

Harris    850    25

Mitchell    845    45

Upson    838    70

Fannin    828    28

Putnam    795    27

Jeff Davis    792    23

Madison    787    11

Pickens    775    10

Peach    772    26

Washington    764    13

Monroe    756    53

Elbert    752    8

Lee    746    29

Butts    740    44

McDuffie    679    15

Pierce    679    24

Charlton    646    10

Crisp    643    23

Jones    643    16

Haralson    642    10

Bacon    636    16

Dodge    609    19

Worth    604    32

Meriwether    598    16

Cook    582    16

Hart    576    16

Greene    570    25

Stewart    568    16

Banks    556    8

Brooks    552    27

Early    550    35

Candler    545    24

Morgan    528    6

Bleckley    511    27

Telfair    504    24

Berrien    491    13

Evans    485    7

Atkinson    482    6

Jenkins    467    32

Brantley    455    13

Screven    450    11

Clinch    448    12

Johnson    440    22

Towns    438    13

Rabun    428    11

Lamar    422    20

Oglethorpe    417    13

Hancock    413    44

Seminole    393    11

Pike    387    11

Montgomery    376    10

Dooly    371    18

Wheeler    369    16

Wilkinson    368    17

Irwin    358    8

Dade    355    6

Terrell    341    32

Pulaski    339    23

Randolph    339    29

Turner    335    24

Lanier    318    7

Miller    312    2

Treutlen    309    11

McIntosh    304    8

Wilkes    297    6

Long    277    4

Calhoun    270    9

Wilcox    256    25

Macon    249    10

Echols    246    2

Jasper    246    4

Lincoln    234    7

Taylor    230    12

Heard    228    6

Twiggs    216    10

Marion    197    9

Crawford    196    6

Talbot    174    8

Warren    164    5

Clay    124    3

Schley    109    2

Baker    91    6

Glascock    49    2

Webster    44    2

Quitman    39    1

Taliaferro    27    0

   

