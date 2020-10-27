Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Tuesday, Oct. 27

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 7,844 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 17 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (10/14-10/27), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 27.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (9/30-10/13), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 32.86.

in Georgia, an increase of 17 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (10/14-10/27), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 27.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (9/30-10/13), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 32.86. There have been 353,372 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,491 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,433.43 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,214.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,491 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,433.43 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,214. There have been 31,256 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 169 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 106.71 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 101.64.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 169 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 106.71 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 101.64. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Oct. 27, there were 1,431 current hospitalizations – an increase of 26 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS:

Fulton 31038 619

Gwinnett 30489 443

Cobb 21867 454

DeKalb 21101 398

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 14708 183

Hall 10658 176

Chatham 9406 187

Clayton 8200 175

Richmond 7941 182

Cherokee 7082 102

Bibb 6604 196

Muscogee 6362 174

Henry 6204 112

Clarke 5729 48

Whitfield 5410 64

Forsyth 4735 53

Lowndes 4457 85

Columbia 4371 64

Douglas 4084 72

Floyd 3956 59

Glynn 3723 104

Bartow 3614 94

Houston 3611 94

Carroll 3337 75

Dougherty 3294 191

Paulding 3147 60

Bulloch 3089 33

Troup 3056 107

Coweta 2964 63

Newton 2856 95

Barrow 2602 51

Jackson 2375 40

Gordon 2370 45

Walton 2339 68

Baldwin 2306 64

Coffee 2255 60

Fayette 2129 57

Colquitt 2123 39

Rockdale 2122 40

Laurens 1989 86

Tift 1951 63

Walker 1877 43

Habersham 1876 78

Unknown 1873 5

Effingham 1816 28

Chattahoochee 1747 1

Ware 1734 63

Polk 1707 28

Thomas 1601 69

Spalding 1588 62

Toombs 1496 56

Catoosa 1429 22

Camden 1416 18

Bryan 1310 14

Decatur 1292 34

Stephens 1278 41

Liberty 1247 25

Wayne 1235 33

Emanuel 1203 37

Appling 1159 37

Lumpkin 1043 15

Gilmer 1036 23

Murray 1033 9

White 1000 23

Sumter 959 68

Chattooga 940 29

Franklin 933 18

Tattnall 926 15

Dawson 911 11

Burke 886 12

Union 886 25

Ben Hill 871 33

Oconee 865 30

Grady 858 25

Jefferson 853 33

Harris 850 25

Mitchell 845 45

Upson 838 70

Fannin 828 28

Putnam 795 27

Jeff Davis 792 23

Madison 787 11

Pickens 775 10

Peach 772 26

Washington 764 13

Monroe 756 53

Elbert 752 8

Lee 746 29

Butts 740 44

McDuffie 679 15

Pierce 679 24

Charlton 646 10

Crisp 643 23

Jones 643 16

Haralson 642 10

Bacon 636 16

Dodge 609 19

Worth 604 32

Meriwether 598 16

Cook 582 16

Hart 576 16

Greene 570 25

Stewart 568 16

Banks 556 8

Brooks 552 27

Early 550 35

Candler 545 24

Morgan 528 6

Bleckley 511 27

Telfair 504 24

Berrien 491 13

Evans 485 7

Atkinson 482 6

Jenkins 467 32

Brantley 455 13

Screven 450 11

Clinch 448 12

Johnson 440 22

Towns 438 13

Rabun 428 11

Lamar 422 20

Oglethorpe 417 13

Hancock 413 44

Seminole 393 11

Pike 387 11

Montgomery 376 10

Dooly 371 18

Wheeler 369 16

Wilkinson 368 17

Irwin 358 8

Dade 355 6

Terrell 341 32

Pulaski 339 23

Randolph 339 29

Turner 335 24

Lanier 318 7

Miller 312 2

Treutlen 309 11

McIntosh 304 8

Wilkes 297 6

Long 277 4

Calhoun 270 9

Wilcox 256 25

Macon 249 10

Echols 246 2

Jasper 246 4

Lincoln 234 7

Taylor 230 12

Heard 228 6

Twiggs 216 10

Marion 197 9

Crawford 196 6

Talbot 174 8

Warren 164 5

Clay 124 3

Schley 109 2

Baker 91 6

Glascock 49 2

Webster 44 2

Quitman 39 1