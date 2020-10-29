Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Thursday, Oct. 29

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 7,923 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 47 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (10/16-10/29), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 30.79 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (10/2-10/15), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 30.64.

in Georgia, an increase of 47 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (10/16-10/29), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 30.79 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (10/2-10/15), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 30.64. There have been 356,848 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,823 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,471.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,208.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,823 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,471.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,208. There have been 31,516 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 146 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 104.50 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 100.93.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 146 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 104.50 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 100.93. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Oct. 29, there were 1,424 current hospitalizations – an increase of 5 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS:

Appling 1173 37

Atkinson 484 6

Bacon 638 16

Baker 92 6

Baldwin 2316 64

Banks 558 8

Barrow 2631 51

Bartow 3667 96

Ben Hill 877 33

Berrien 493 13

Bibb 6632 198

Bleckley 516 27

Brantley 463 13

Brooks 553 26

Bryan 1321 16

Bulloch 3103 33

Burke 896 12

Butts 746 44

Calhoun 272 9

Camden 1436 18

Candler 546 25

Carroll 3360 76

Catoosa 1461 22

Charlton 647 10

Chatham 9479 188

Chattahoochee 1753 1

Chattooga 960 29

Cherokee 7219 102

Clarke 5787 49

Clay 124 3

Clayton 8298 178

Clinch 453 12

Cobb 22059 457

Coffee 2274 62

Colquitt 2136 40

Columbia 4415 64

Cook 594 16

Coweta 2983 63

Crawford 196 6

Crisp 651 23

Dade 362 6

Dawson 922 11

DeKalb 21335 401

Decatur 1304 34

Dodge 620 19

Dooly 375 18

Dougherty 3305 191

Douglas 4135 73

Early 555 35

Echols 246 2

Effingham 1835 28

Elbert 760 9

Emanuel 1209 39

Evans 487 7

Fannin 835 29

Fayette 2135 57

Floyd 4040 60

Forsyth 4792 54

Franklin 937 18

Fulton 31315 626

Gilmer 1052 23

Glascock 50 2

Glynn 3751 104

Gordon 2414 45

Grady 866 25

Greene 576 25

Gwinnett 30746 447

Habersham 1897 78

Hall 10740 178

Hancock 413 44

Haralson 659 11

Harris 852 25

Hart 578 17

Heard 234 6

Henry 6269 113

Houston 3640 95

Irwin 358 8

Jackson 2408 42

Jasper 249 4

Jeff Davis 801 23

Jefferson 857 33

Jenkins 472 32

Johnson 441 22

Jones 647 17

Lamar 424 20

Lanier 319 7

Laurens 2014 88

Lee 748 30

Liberty 1288 25

Lincoln 235 7

Long 277 4

Lowndes 4496 86

Lumpkin 1053 15

Macon 252 10

Madison 798 11

Marion 201 9

McDuffie 689 15

McIntosh 310 8

Meriwether 597 16

Miller 314 2

Mitchell 848 46

Monroe 765 54

Montgomery 375 10

Morgan 535 6

Murray 1064 9

Muscogee 6390 174

Newton 2878 96

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 14842 186

Oconee 871 30

Oglethorpe 425 13

Paulding 3193 61

Peach 786 26

Pickens 805 10

Pierce 682 24

Pike 393 11

Polk 1728 29

Pulaski 343 23

Putnam 808 27

Quitman 41 1

Rabun 432 11

Randolph 339 29

Richmond 8012 185

Rockdale 2148 40

Schley 109 2

Screven 450 11

Seminole 395 11

Spalding 1611 63

Stephens 1287 41

Stewart 568 16

Sumter 961 68

Talbot 175 8

Taliaferro 30 0

Tattnall 942 16

Taylor 235 12

Telfair 510 24

Terrell 340 32

Thomas 1610 70

Tift 1969 65

Toombs 1506 56

Towns 444 13

Treutlen 315 12

Troup 3054 109

Turner 338 24

Twiggs 220 10

Union 895 26

Unknown 1887 7

Upson 843 71

Walker 1910 44

Walton 2365 68

Ware 1745 64

Warren 167 5

Washington 776 13

Wayne 1254 33

Webster 44 2

Wheeler 369 17

White 1011 23

Whitfield 5522 64

Wilcox 257 25

Wilkes 303 6

Wilkinson 368 17