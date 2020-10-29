Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Thursday, Oct. 29

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 7,923 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 47 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (10/16-10/29), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 30.79 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (10/2-10/15), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 30.64.
- There have been 356,848 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,823 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,471.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,208.
- There have been 31,516 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 146 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 104.50 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 100.93.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Oct. 29, there were 1,424 current hospitalizations – an increase of 5 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS:
Appling 1173 37
Atkinson 484 6
Bacon 638 16
Baker 92 6
Baldwin 2316 64
Banks 558 8
Barrow 2631 51
Bartow 3667 96
Ben Hill 877 33
Berrien 493 13
Bibb 6632 198
Bleckley 516 27
Brantley 463 13
Brooks 553 26
Bryan 1321 16
Bulloch 3103 33
Burke 896 12
Butts 746 44
Calhoun 272 9
Camden 1436 18
Candler 546 25
Carroll 3360 76
Catoosa 1461 22
Charlton 647 10
Chatham 9479 188
Chattahoochee 1753 1
Chattooga 960 29
Cherokee 7219 102
Clarke 5787 49
Clay 124 3
Clayton 8298 178
Clinch 453 12
Cobb 22059 457
Coffee 2274 62
Colquitt 2136 40
Columbia 4415 64
Cook 594 16
Coweta 2983 63
Crawford 196 6
Crisp 651 23
Dade 362 6
Dawson 922 11
DeKalb 21335 401
Decatur 1304 34
Dodge 620 19
Dooly 375 18
Dougherty 3305 191
Douglas 4135 73
Early 555 35
Echols 246 2
Effingham 1835 28
Elbert 760 9
Emanuel 1209 39
Evans 487 7
Fannin 835 29
Fayette 2135 57
Floyd 4040 60
Forsyth 4792 54
Franklin 937 18
Fulton 31315 626
Gilmer 1052 23
Glascock 50 2
Glynn 3751 104
Gordon 2414 45
Grady 866 25
Greene 576 25
Gwinnett 30746 447
Habersham 1897 78
Hall 10740 178
Hancock 413 44
Haralson 659 11
Harris 852 25
Hart 578 17
Heard 234 6
Henry 6269 113
Houston 3640 95
Irwin 358 8
Jackson 2408 42
Jasper 249 4
Jeff Davis 801 23
Jefferson 857 33
Jenkins 472 32
Johnson 441 22
Jones 647 17
Lamar 424 20
Lanier 319 7
Laurens 2014 88
Lee 748 30
Liberty 1288 25
Lincoln 235 7
Long 277 4
Lowndes 4496 86
Lumpkin 1053 15
Macon 252 10
Madison 798 11
Marion 201 9
McDuffie 689 15
McIntosh 310 8
Meriwether 597 16
Miller 314 2
Mitchell 848 46
Monroe 765 54
Montgomery 375 10
Morgan 535 6
Murray 1064 9
Muscogee 6390 174
Newton 2878 96
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 14842 186
Oconee 871 30
Oglethorpe 425 13
Paulding 3193 61
Peach 786 26
Pickens 805 10
Pierce 682 24
Pike 393 11
Polk 1728 29
Pulaski 343 23
Putnam 808 27
Quitman 41 1
Rabun 432 11
Randolph 339 29
Richmond 8012 185
Rockdale 2148 40
Schley 109 2
Screven 450 11
Seminole 395 11
Spalding 1611 63
Stephens 1287 41
Stewart 568 16
Sumter 961 68
Talbot 175 8
Taliaferro 30 0
Tattnall 942 16
Taylor 235 12
Telfair 510 24
Terrell 340 32
Thomas 1610 70
Tift 1969 65
Toombs 1506 56
Towns 444 13
Treutlen 315 12
Troup 3054 109
Turner 338 24
Twiggs 220 10
Union 895 26
Unknown 1887 7
Upson 843 71
Walker 1910 44
Walton 2365 68
Ware 1745 64
Warren 167 5
Washington 776 13
Wayne 1254 33
Webster 44 2
Wheeler 369 17
White 1011 23
Whitfield 5522 64
Wilcox 257 25
Wilkes 303 6
Wilkinson 368 17
Worth 609 33