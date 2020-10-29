x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Thursday, Oct. 29

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 7,923 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 47 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (10/16-10/29), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 30.79 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (10/2-10/15), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 30.64.
  • There have been 356,848 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,823 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,471.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,208.
  • There have been 31,516 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 146 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 104.50 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 100.93.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Oct. 29, there were 1,424 current hospitalizations – an increase of 5 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS:

Appling    1173    37

Atkinson    484    6

Bacon    638    16

Baker    92    6

Baldwin    2316    64

Banks    558    8

Barrow    2631    51

Bartow    3667    96

Ben Hill    877    33

Berrien    493    13

Bibb    6632    198

Bleckley    516    27

Brantley    463    13

Brooks    553    26

Bryan    1321    16

Bulloch    3103    33

Burke    896    12

Butts    746    44

Calhoun    272    9

Camden    1436    18

Candler    546    25

Carroll    3360    76

Catoosa    1461    22

Charlton    647    10

Chatham    9479    188

Chattahoochee    1753    1

Chattooga    960    29

Cherokee    7219    102

Clarke    5787    49

Clay    124    3

Clayton    8298    178

Clinch    453    12

Cobb    22059    457

Coffee    2274    62

Colquitt    2136    40

Columbia    4415    64

Cook    594    16

Coweta    2983    63

Crawford    196    6

Crisp    651    23

Dade    362    6

Dawson    922    11

DeKalb    21335    401

Decatur    1304    34

Dodge    620    19

Dooly    375    18

Dougherty    3305    191

Douglas    4135    73

Early    555    35

Echols    246    2

Effingham    1835    28

Elbert    760    9

Emanuel    1209    39

Evans    487    7

Fannin    835    29

Fayette    2135    57

Floyd    4040    60

Forsyth    4792    54

Franklin    937    18

Fulton    31315    626

Gilmer    1052    23

Glascock    50    2

Glynn    3751    104

Gordon    2414    45

Grady    866    25

Greene    576    25

Gwinnett    30746    447

Habersham    1897    78

Hall    10740    178

Hancock    413    44

Haralson    659    11

Harris    852    25

Hart    578    17

Heard    234    6

Henry    6269    113

Houston    3640    95

Irwin    358    8

Jackson    2408    42

Jasper    249    4

Jeff Davis    801    23

Jefferson    857    33

Jenkins    472    32

Johnson    441    22

Jones    647    17

Lamar    424    20

Lanier    319    7

Laurens    2014    88

Lee    748    30

Liberty    1288    25

Lincoln    235    7

Long    277    4

Lowndes    4496    86

Lumpkin    1053    15

Macon    252    10

Madison    798    11

Marion    201    9

McDuffie    689    15

McIntosh    310    8

Meriwether    597    16

Miller    314    2

Mitchell    848    46

Monroe    765    54

Montgomery    375    10

Morgan    535    6

Murray    1064    9

Muscogee    6390    174

Newton    2878    96

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    14842    186

Oconee    871    30

Oglethorpe    425    13

Paulding    3193    61

Peach    786    26

Pickens    805    10

Pierce    682    24

Pike    393    11

Polk    1728    29

Pulaski    343    23

Putnam    808    27

Quitman    41    1

Rabun    432    11

Randolph    339    29

Richmond    8012    185

Rockdale    2148    40

Schley    109    2

Screven    450    11

Seminole    395    11

Spalding    1611    63

Stephens    1287    41

Stewart    568    16

Sumter    961    68

Talbot    175    8

Taliaferro    30    0

Tattnall    942    16

Taylor    235    12

Telfair    510    24

Terrell    340    32

Thomas    1610    70

Tift    1969    65

Toombs    1506    56

Towns    444    13

Treutlen    315    12

Troup    3054    109

Turner    338    24

Twiggs    220    10

Union    895    26

Unknown    1887    7

Upson    843    71

Walker    1910    44

Walton    2365    68

Ware    1745    64

Warren    167    5

Washington    776    13

Wayne    1254    33

Webster    44    2

Wheeler    369    17

White    1011    23

Whitfield    5522    64

Wilcox    257    25

Wilkes    303    6

Wilkinson    368    17

Worth    609    33

   

Related Articles