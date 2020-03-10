Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Oct. 3, 2020

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 7,134 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 28 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (9/20-10/3), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 38.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (9/6-9/19), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 44.43.
- There have been 322,078 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,444 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1218.36 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,677.
- There have been 28924 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 133 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 113.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 131.21.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Oct 3, there were 1,257 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 13 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1057 30
Atkinson 447 3
Bacon 604 14
Baker 84 4
Baldwin 2142 58
Banks 503 8
Barrow 2268 48
Bartow 3000 88
Ben Hill 803 26
Berrien 461 12
Bibb 6128 177
Bleckley 446 21
Brantley 350 10
Brooks 526 26
Bryan 1170 11
Bulloch 2913 28
Burke 838 10
Butts 683 43
Calhoun 250 9
Camden 1326 13
Candler 474 20
Carroll 2862 69
Catoosa 1236 19
Charlton 641 7
Chatham 8646 167
Chattahoochee 1683 1
Chattooga 808 22
Cherokee 6218 93
Clarke 5184 44
Clay 121 3
Clayton 7159 162
Clinch 386 8
Cobb 19968 429
Coffee 2094 51
Colquitt 1911 34
Columbia 3841 61
Cook 555 14
Coweta 2662 49
Crawford 169 5
Crisp 583 17
Dade 289 5
Dawson 847 8
DeKalb 19084 371
Decatur 1200 29
Dodge 439 12
Dooly 346 14
Dougherty 3170 188
Douglas 3656 69
Early 510 33
Echols 242 2
Effingham 1497 26
Elbert 706 5
Emanuel 1097 32
Evans 432 6
Fannin 706 25
Fayette 1914 52
Floyd 3308 46
Forsyth 4200 46
Franklin 775 13
Fulton 27994 579
Gilmer 852 13
Glascock 40 2
Glynn 3511 96
Gordon 1906 40
Grady 800 22
Greene 514 24
Gwinnett 27986 414
Habersham 1731 71
Hall 9617 158
Hancock 398 43
Haralson 511 9
Harris 802 22
Hart 527 13
Heard 201 6
Henry 5399 103
Houston 3182 84
Irwin 323 5
Jackson 2061 34
Jasper 224 4
Jeff Davis 728 20
Jefferson 814 29
Jenkins 437 30
Johnson 419 22
Jones 571 9
Lamar 380 18
Lanier 297 5
Laurens 1702 75
Lee 709 26
Liberty 1140 23
Lincoln 214 7
Long 255 3
Lowndes 3979 83
Lumpkin 942 14
Macon 235 10
Madison 713 8
Marion 193 9
McDuffie 614 14
McIntosh 296 7
Meriwether 556 13
Miller 275 1
Mitchell 823 45
Monroe 704 52
Montgomery 321 5
Morgan 489 3
Murray 848 6
Muscogee 6094 170
Newton 2627 91
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16137 162
Oconee 771 26
Oglethorpe 343 11
Paulding 2854 57
Peach 682 25
Pickens 628 10
Pierce 620 22
Pike 347 10
Polk 1514 18
Pulaski 318 22
Putnam 710 25
Quitman 34 1
Rabun 378 10
Randolph 331 29
Richmond 7245 166
Rockdale 1892 37
Schley 106 2
Screven 423 11
Seminole 370 9
Spalding 1355 62
Stephens 1114 38
Stewart 523 15
Sumter 941 63
Talbot 166 6
Taliaferro 23 0
Tattnall 848 11
Taylor 217 11
Telfair 395 20
Terrell 330 32
Thomas 1505 66
Tift 1822 57
Toombs 1359 51
Towns 348 10
Treutlen 263 11
Troup 2845 101
Turner 316 24
Twiggs 199 9
Union 797 21
Unknown 2248 6
Upson 806 63
Walker 1616 38
Walton 1862 56
Ware 1521 62
Warren 156 5
Washington 689 8
Wayne 1152 31
Webster 43 2
Wheeler 345 11
White 894 19
Whitfield 4698 61
Wilcox 249 22
Wilkes 268 5
Wilkinson 345 18
Worth 545 30