Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Oct. 3, 2020

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 7,134 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 28 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (9/20-10/3), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 38.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (9/6-9/19), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 44.43.
  • There have been 322,078 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,444 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1218.36 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,677.
  • There have been 28924 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 133 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 113.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 131.21.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Oct 3, there were 1,257 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 13 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1057    30

Atkinson    447    3

Bacon    604    14

Baker    84    4

Baldwin    2142    58

Banks    503    8

Barrow    2268    48

Bartow    3000    88

Ben Hill    803    26

Berrien    461    12

Bibb    6128    177

Bleckley    446    21

Brantley    350    10

Brooks    526    26

Bryan    1170    11

Bulloch    2913    28

Burke    838    10

Butts    683    43

Calhoun    250    9

Camden    1326    13

Candler    474    20

Carroll    2862    69

Catoosa    1236    19

Charlton    641    7

Chatham    8646    167

Chattahoochee    1683    1

Chattooga    808    22

Cherokee    6218    93

Clarke    5184    44

Clay    121    3

Clayton    7159    162

Clinch    386    8

Cobb    19968    429

Coffee    2094    51

Colquitt    1911    34

Columbia    3841    61

Cook    555    14

Coweta    2662    49

Crawford    169    5

Crisp    583    17

Dade    289    5

Dawson    847    8

DeKalb    19084    371

Decatur    1200    29

Dodge    439    12

Dooly    346    14

Dougherty    3170    188

Douglas    3656    69

Early    510    33

Echols    242    2

Effingham    1497    26

Elbert    706    5

Emanuel    1097    32

Evans    432    6

Fannin    706    25

Fayette    1914    52

Floyd    3308    46

Forsyth    4200    46

Franklin    775    13

Fulton    27994    579

Gilmer    852    13

Glascock    40    2

Glynn    3511    96

Gordon    1906    40

Grady    800    22

Greene    514    24

Gwinnett    27986    414

Habersham    1731    71

Hall    9617    158

Hancock    398    43

Haralson    511    9

Harris    802    22

Hart    527    13

Heard    201    6

Henry    5399    103

Houston    3182    84

Irwin    323    5

Jackson    2061    34

Jasper    224    4

Jeff Davis    728    20

Jefferson    814    29

Jenkins    437    30

Johnson    419    22

Jones    571    9

Lamar    380    18

Lanier    297    5

Laurens    1702    75

Lee    709    26

Liberty    1140    23

Lincoln    214    7

Long    255    3

Lowndes    3979    83

Lumpkin    942    14

Macon    235    10

Madison    713    8

Marion    193    9

McDuffie    614    14

McIntosh    296    7

Meriwether    556    13

Miller    275    1

Mitchell    823    45

Monroe    704    52

Montgomery    321    5

Morgan    489    3

Murray    848    6

Muscogee    6094    170

Newton    2627    91

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    16137    162

Oconee    771    26

Oglethorpe    343    11

Paulding    2854    57

Peach    682    25

Pickens    628    10

Pierce    620    22

Pike    347    10

Polk    1514    18

Pulaski    318    22

Putnam    710    25

Quitman    34    1

Rabun    378    10

Randolph    331    29

Richmond    7245    166

Rockdale    1892    37

Schley    106    2

Screven    423    11

Seminole    370    9

Spalding    1355    62

Stephens    1114    38

Stewart    523    15

Sumter    941    63

Talbot    166    6

Taliaferro    23    0

Tattnall    848    11

Taylor    217    11

Telfair    395    20

Terrell    330    32

Thomas    1505    66

Tift    1822    57

Toombs    1359    51

Towns    348    10

Treutlen    263    11

Troup    2845    101

Turner    316    24

Twiggs    199    9

Union    797    21

Unknown    2248    6

Upson    806    63

Walker    1616    38

Walton    1862    56

Ware    1521    62

Warren    156    5

Washington    689    8

Wayne    1152    31

Webster    43    2

Wheeler    345    11

White    894    19

Whitfield    4698    61

Wilcox    249    22

Wilkes    268    5

Wilkinson    345    18

Worth    545    30

