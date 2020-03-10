Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Oct. 3, 2020

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 7,134 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 28 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (9/20-10/3), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 38.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (9/6-9/19), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 44.43.

in Georgia, an increase of 28 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (9/20-10/3), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 38.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (9/6-9/19), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 44.43. There have been 322,078 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,444 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1218.36 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,677.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,444 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1218.36 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,677. There have been 28924 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 133 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 113.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 131.21.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 133 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 113.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 131.21. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Oct 3, there were 1,257 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 13 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1057 30

Atkinson 447 3

Bacon 604 14

Baker 84 4

Baldwin 2142 58

Banks 503 8

Barrow 2268 48

Bartow 3000 88

Ben Hill 803 26

Berrien 461 12

Bibb 6128 177

Bleckley 446 21

Brantley 350 10

Brooks 526 26

Bryan 1170 11

Bulloch 2913 28

Burke 838 10

Butts 683 43

Calhoun 250 9

Camden 1326 13

Candler 474 20

Carroll 2862 69

Catoosa 1236 19

Charlton 641 7

Chatham 8646 167

Chattahoochee 1683 1

Chattooga 808 22

Cherokee 6218 93

Clarke 5184 44

Clay 121 3

Clayton 7159 162

Clinch 386 8

Cobb 19968 429

Coffee 2094 51

Colquitt 1911 34

Columbia 3841 61

Cook 555 14

Coweta 2662 49

Crawford 169 5

Crisp 583 17

Dade 289 5

Dawson 847 8

DeKalb 19084 371

Decatur 1200 29

Dodge 439 12

Dooly 346 14

Dougherty 3170 188

Douglas 3656 69

Early 510 33

Echols 242 2

Effingham 1497 26

Elbert 706 5

Emanuel 1097 32

Evans 432 6

Fannin 706 25

Fayette 1914 52

Floyd 3308 46

Forsyth 4200 46

Franklin 775 13

Fulton 27994 579

Gilmer 852 13

Glascock 40 2

Glynn 3511 96

Gordon 1906 40

Grady 800 22

Greene 514 24

Gwinnett 27986 414

Habersham 1731 71

Hall 9617 158

Hancock 398 43

Haralson 511 9

Harris 802 22

Hart 527 13

Heard 201 6

Henry 5399 103

Houston 3182 84

Irwin 323 5

Jackson 2061 34

Jasper 224 4

Jeff Davis 728 20

Jefferson 814 29

Jenkins 437 30

Johnson 419 22

Jones 571 9

Lamar 380 18

Lanier 297 5

Laurens 1702 75

Lee 709 26

Liberty 1140 23

Lincoln 214 7

Long 255 3

Lowndes 3979 83

Lumpkin 942 14

Macon 235 10

Madison 713 8

Marion 193 9

McDuffie 614 14

McIntosh 296 7

Meriwether 556 13

Miller 275 1

Mitchell 823 45

Monroe 704 52

Montgomery 321 5

Morgan 489 3

Murray 848 6

Muscogee 6094 170

Newton 2627 91

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16137 162

Oconee 771 26

Oglethorpe 343 11

Paulding 2854 57

Peach 682 25

Pickens 628 10

Pierce 620 22

Pike 347 10

Polk 1514 18

Pulaski 318 22

Putnam 710 25

Quitman 34 1

Rabun 378 10

Randolph 331 29

Richmond 7245 166

Rockdale 1892 37

Schley 106 2

Screven 423 11

Seminole 370 9

Spalding 1355 62

Stephens 1114 38

Stewart 523 15

Sumter 941 63

Talbot 166 6

Taliaferro 23 0

Tattnall 848 11

Taylor 217 11

Telfair 395 20

Terrell 330 32

Thomas 1505 66

Tift 1822 57

Toombs 1359 51

Towns 348 10

Treutlen 263 11

Troup 2845 101

Turner 316 24

Twiggs 199 9

Union 797 21

Unknown 2248 6

Upson 806 63

Walker 1616 38

Walton 1862 56

Ware 1521 62

Warren 156 5

Washington 689 8

Wayne 1152 31

Webster 43 2

Wheeler 345 11

White 894 19

Whitfield 4698 61

Wilcox 249 22

Wilkes 268 5

Wilkinson 345 18