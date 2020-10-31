x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Oct. 31, 2020

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 7,979 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 24 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (10/18-10/31), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 26.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (10/4-10/17), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.79.
  • There have been 360,790 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,565 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,529 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,236.
  • There have been 31,699 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 93 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 96.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 101.86.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Oct. 31, there were 1,417 current hospitalizations – an increase of 44 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1179    38

Atkinson    486    6

Bacon    638    16

Baker    92    6

Baldwin    2331    65

Banks    573    8

Barrow    2662    51

Bartow    3714    96

Ben Hill    884    34

Berrien    502    14

Bibb    6692    200

Bleckley    520    27

Brantley    473    13

Brooks    553    26

Bryan    1313    16

Bulloch    3106    33

Burke    899    12

Butts    747    44

Calhoun    277    10

Camden    1455    18

Candler    547    25

Carroll    3417    77

Catoosa    1488    23

Charlton    648    10

Chatham    9530    191

Chattahoochee    1804    1

Chattooga    974    29

Cherokee    7318    102

Clarke    5848    50

Clay    124    3

Clayton    8417    179

Clinch    458    13

Cobb    22342    459

Coffee    2303    64

Colquitt    2142    40

Columbia    4477    66

Cook    609    16

Coweta    3013    63

Crawford    196    6

Crisp    660    23

Dade    374    6

Dawson    926    11

DeKalb    21587    403

Decatur    1310    35

Dodge    640    19

Dooly    379    18

Dougherty    3312    191

Douglas    4197    73

Early    558    35

Echols    246    2

Effingham    1860    29

Elbert    767    10

Emanuel    1211    39

Evans    487    7

Fannin    840    27

Fayette    2172    57

Floyd    4103    61

Forsyth    4888    54

Franklin    959    18

Fulton    31655    628

Gilmer    1062    22

Glascock    51    2

Glynn    3786    104

Gordon    2451    47

Grady    871    25

Greene    582    25

Gwinnett    31102    450

Habersham    1906    78

Hall    10837    179

Hancock    417    44

Haralson    672    11

Harris    855    25

Hart    600    17

Heard    240    6

Henry    6359    114

Houston    3723    95

Irwin    360    8

Jackson    2457    42

Jasper    249    4

Jeff Davis    809    23

Jefferson    858    33

Jenkins    472    32

Johnson    441    23

Jones    654    17

Lamar    430    20

Lanier    320    7

Laurens    2031    89

Lee    755    30

Liberty    1290    25

Lincoln    237    7

Long    278    4

Lowndes    4522    87

Lumpkin    1063    15

Macon    255    10

Madison    812    11

Marion    205    9

McDuffie    698    16

McIntosh    316    8

Meriwether    599    16

Miller    316    2

Mitchell    849    46

Monroe    771    55

Montgomery    377    10

Morgan    539    6

Murray    1093    9

Muscogee    6414    175

Newton    2918    96

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    14993    189

Oconee    871    31

Oglethorpe    430    13

Paulding    3245    61

Peach    802    26

Pickens    816    10

Pierce    688    24

Pike    395    11

Polk    1748    29

Pulaski    343    23

Putnam    817    27

Quitman    42    1

Rabun    435    11

Randolph    340    29

Richmond    8115    185

Rockdale    2169    41

Schley    109    2

Screven    452    11

Seminole    396    11

Spalding    1629    63

Stephens    1293    42

Stewart    571    16

Sumter    967    68

Talbot    176    8

Taliaferro    31    0

Tattnall    954    16

Taylor    237    12

Telfair    504    24

Terrell    341    32

Thomas    1619    71

Tift    1981    65

Toombs    1518    57

Towns    455    13

Treutlen    317    12

Troup    3068    109

Turner    338    24

Twiggs    222    10

Union    911    26

Unknown    1871    6

Upson    844    71

Walker    1941    46

Walton    2388    70

Ware    1764    65

Warren    169    6

Washington    792    13

Wayne    1262    33

Webster    44    2

Wheeler    370    17

White    1021    24

Whitfield    5646    64

Wilcox    259    25

Wilkes    315    7

Wilkinson    372    17

Worth    610    35

Related Articles