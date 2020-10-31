Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Oct. 31, 2020

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 7,979 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 24 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (10/18-10/31), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 26.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (10/4-10/17), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.79.
- There have been 360,790 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,565 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,529 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,236.
- There have been 31,699 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 93 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 96.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 101.86.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Oct. 31, there were 1,417 current hospitalizations – an increase of 44 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1179 38
Atkinson 486 6
Bacon 638 16
Baker 92 6
Baldwin 2331 65
Banks 573 8
Barrow 2662 51
Bartow 3714 96
Ben Hill 884 34
Berrien 502 14
Bibb 6692 200
Bleckley 520 27
Brantley 473 13
Brooks 553 26
Bryan 1313 16
Bulloch 3106 33
Burke 899 12
Butts 747 44
Calhoun 277 10
Camden 1455 18
Candler 547 25
Carroll 3417 77
Catoosa 1488 23
Charlton 648 10
Chatham 9530 191
Chattahoochee 1804 1
Chattooga 974 29
Cherokee 7318 102
Clarke 5848 50
Clay 124 3
Clayton 8417 179
Clinch 458 13
Cobb 22342 459
Coffee 2303 64
Colquitt 2142 40
Columbia 4477 66
Cook 609 16
Coweta 3013 63
Crawford 196 6
Crisp 660 23
Dade 374 6
Dawson 926 11
DeKalb 21587 403
Decatur 1310 35
Dodge 640 19
Dooly 379 18
Dougherty 3312 191
Douglas 4197 73
Early 558 35
Echols 246 2
Effingham 1860 29
Elbert 767 10
Emanuel 1211 39
Evans 487 7
Fannin 840 27
Fayette 2172 57
Floyd 4103 61
Forsyth 4888 54
Franklin 959 18
Fulton 31655 628
Gilmer 1062 22
Glascock 51 2
Glynn 3786 104
Gordon 2451 47
Grady 871 25
Greene 582 25
Gwinnett 31102 450
Habersham 1906 78
Hall 10837 179
Hancock 417 44
Haralson 672 11
Harris 855 25
Hart 600 17
Heard 240 6
Henry 6359 114
Houston 3723 95
Irwin 360 8
Jackson 2457 42
Jasper 249 4
Jeff Davis 809 23
Jefferson 858 33
Jenkins 472 32
Johnson 441 23
Jones 654 17
Lamar 430 20
Lanier 320 7
Laurens 2031 89
Lee 755 30
Liberty 1290 25
Lincoln 237 7
Long 278 4
Lowndes 4522 87
Lumpkin 1063 15
Macon 255 10
Madison 812 11
Marion 205 9
McDuffie 698 16
McIntosh 316 8
Meriwether 599 16
Miller 316 2
Mitchell 849 46
Monroe 771 55
Montgomery 377 10
Morgan 539 6
Murray 1093 9
Muscogee 6414 175
Newton 2918 96
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 14993 189
Oconee 871 31
Oglethorpe 430 13
Paulding 3245 61
Peach 802 26
Pickens 816 10
Pierce 688 24
Pike 395 11
Polk 1748 29
Pulaski 343 23
Putnam 817 27
Quitman 42 1
Rabun 435 11
Randolph 340 29
Richmond 8115 185
Rockdale 2169 41
Schley 109 2
Screven 452 11
Seminole 396 11
Spalding 1629 63
Stephens 1293 42
Stewart 571 16
Sumter 967 68
Talbot 176 8
Taliaferro 31 0
Tattnall 954 16
Taylor 237 12
Telfair 504 24
Terrell 341 32
Thomas 1619 71
Tift 1981 65
Toombs 1518 57
Towns 455 13
Treutlen 317 12
Troup 3068 109
Turner 338 24
Twiggs 222 10
Union 911 26
Unknown 1871 6
Upson 844 71
Walker 1941 46
Walton 2388 70
Ware 1764 65
Warren 169 6
Washington 792 13
Wayne 1262 33
Webster 44 2
Wheeler 370 17
White 1021 24
Whitfield 5646 64
Wilcox 259 25
Wilkes 315 7
Wilkinson 372 17
Worth 610 35