Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Oct. 31, 2020

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 7,979 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 24 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (10/18-10/31), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 26.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (10/4-10/17), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.79.

in Georgia, an increase of 24 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (10/18-10/31), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 26.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (10/4-10/17), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.79. There have been 360,790 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,565 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,529 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,236.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,565 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,529 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,236. There have been 31,699 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 93 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 96.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 101.86.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 93 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 96.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 101.86. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Oct. 31, there were 1,417 current hospitalizations – an increase of 44 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1179 38

Atkinson 486 6

Bacon 638 16

Baker 92 6

Baldwin 2331 65

Banks 573 8

Barrow 2662 51

Bartow 3714 96

Ben Hill 884 34

Berrien 502 14

Bibb 6692 200

Bleckley 520 27

Brantley 473 13

Brooks 553 26

Bryan 1313 16

Bulloch 3106 33

Burke 899 12

Butts 747 44

Calhoun 277 10

Camden 1455 18

Candler 547 25

Carroll 3417 77

Catoosa 1488 23

Charlton 648 10

Chatham 9530 191

Chattahoochee 1804 1

Chattooga 974 29

Cherokee 7318 102

Clarke 5848 50

Clay 124 3

Clayton 8417 179

Clinch 458 13

Cobb 22342 459

Coffee 2303 64

Colquitt 2142 40

Columbia 4477 66

Cook 609 16

Coweta 3013 63

Crawford 196 6

Crisp 660 23

Dade 374 6

Dawson 926 11

DeKalb 21587 403

Decatur 1310 35

Dodge 640 19

Dooly 379 18

Dougherty 3312 191

Douglas 4197 73

Early 558 35

Echols 246 2

Effingham 1860 29

Elbert 767 10

Emanuel 1211 39

Evans 487 7

Fannin 840 27

Fayette 2172 57

Floyd 4103 61

Forsyth 4888 54

Franklin 959 18

Fulton 31655 628

Gilmer 1062 22

Glascock 51 2

Glynn 3786 104

Gordon 2451 47

Grady 871 25

Greene 582 25

Gwinnett 31102 450

Habersham 1906 78

Hall 10837 179

Hancock 417 44

Haralson 672 11

Harris 855 25

Hart 600 17

Heard 240 6

Henry 6359 114

Houston 3723 95

Irwin 360 8

Jackson 2457 42

Jasper 249 4

Jeff Davis 809 23

Jefferson 858 33

Jenkins 472 32

Johnson 441 23

Jones 654 17

Lamar 430 20

Lanier 320 7

Laurens 2031 89

Lee 755 30

Liberty 1290 25

Lincoln 237 7

Long 278 4

Lowndes 4522 87

Lumpkin 1063 15

Macon 255 10

Madison 812 11

Marion 205 9

McDuffie 698 16

McIntosh 316 8

Meriwether 599 16

Miller 316 2

Mitchell 849 46

Monroe 771 55

Montgomery 377 10

Morgan 539 6

Murray 1093 9

Muscogee 6414 175

Newton 2918 96

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 14993 189

Oconee 871 31

Oglethorpe 430 13

Paulding 3245 61

Peach 802 26

Pickens 816 10

Pierce 688 24

Pike 395 11

Polk 1748 29

Pulaski 343 23

Putnam 817 27

Quitman 42 1

Rabun 435 11

Randolph 340 29

Richmond 8115 185

Rockdale 2169 41

Schley 109 2

Screven 452 11

Seminole 396 11

Spalding 1629 63

Stephens 1293 42

Stewart 571 16

Sumter 967 68

Talbot 176 8

Taliaferro 31 0

Tattnall 954 16

Taylor 237 12

Telfair 504 24

Terrell 341 32

Thomas 1619 71

Tift 1981 65

Toombs 1518 57

Towns 455 13

Treutlen 317 12

Troup 3068 109

Turner 338 24

Twiggs 222 10

Union 911 26

Unknown 1871 6

Upson 844 71

Walker 1941 46

Walton 2388 70

Ware 1764 65

Warren 169 6

Washington 792 13

Wayne 1262 33

Webster 44 2

Wheeler 370 17

White 1021 24

Whitfield 5646 64

Wilcox 259 25

Wilkes 315 7

Wilkinson 372 17