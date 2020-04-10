Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Sunday, Oct. 4

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 7,162 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 28 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (9/21-10/4), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 40 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (9/7-9/20), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 40.36.

in Georgia, an increase of 28 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (9/21-10/4), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 40 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (9/7-9/20), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 40.36. There have been 322,925 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 847 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,197.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,640.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 847 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,197.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,640. There have been 28,958 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 34 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 112.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 132.43.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 34 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 112.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 132.43. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Oct 4, there were 1,273 current hospitalizations – an increase of 16 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1061 30

Atkinson 448 3

Bacon 604 14

Baker 84 4

Baldwin 2145 58

Banks 503 8

Barrow 2274 48

Bartow 3007 88

Ben Hill 807 26

Berrien 461 12

Bibb 6136 177

Bleckley 447 21

Brantley 351 10

Brooks 526 26

Bryan 1175 11

Bulloch 2922 28

Burke 843 10

Butts 684 43

Calhoun 250 9

Camden 1329 13

Candler 475 20

Carroll 2874 70

Catoosa 1237 20

Charlton 641 9

Chatham 8652 168

Chattahoochee 1683 1

Chattooga 812 22

Cherokee 6239 93

Clarke 5198 45

Clay 121 3

Clayton 7178 162

Clinch 390 9

Cobb 20010 429

Coffee 2096 52

Colquitt 1915 35

Columbia 3853 62

Cook 555 14

Coweta 2669 50

Crawford 170 5

Crisp 585 18

Dade 290 5

Dawson 848 8

DeKalb 19128 371

Decatur 1206 29

Dodge 439 12

Dooly 346 14

Dougherty 3170 188

Douglas 3671 69

Early 513 33

Echols 242 2

Effingham 1506 26

Elbert 709 5

Emanuel 1102 32

Evans 432 6

Fannin 709 25

Fayette 1922 52

Floyd 3313 47

Forsyth 4211 47

Franklin 775 13

Fulton 28096 579

Gilmer 859 13

Glascock 40 2

Glynn 3520 96

Gordon 1912 40

Grady 807 23

Greene 516 24

Gwinnett 28074 414

Habersham 1733 71

Hall 9618 158

Hancock 399 43

Haralson 518 9

Harris 805 22

Hart 528 13

Heard 201 6

Henry 5416 104

Houston 3195 84

Irwin 323 5

Jackson 2066 34

Jasper 225 4

Jeff Davis 730 20

Jefferson 815 30

Jenkins 438 30

Johnson 420 22

Jones 573 10

Lamar 381 19

Lanier 297 6

Laurens 1719 75

Lee 710 26

Liberty 1143 23

Lincoln 214 7

Long 256 3

Lowndes 3987 84

Lumpkin 940 14

Macon 236 10

Madison 714 8

Marion 193 9

McDuffie 615 14

McIntosh 296 7

Meriwether 558 14

Miller 278 1

Mitchell 824 45

Monroe 706 52

Montgomery 323 5

Morgan 489 3

Murray 853 6

Muscogee 6100 171

Newton 2639 91

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16147 163

Oconee 771 26

Oglethorpe 346 11

Paulding 2860 58

Peach 684 25

Pickens 632 10

Pierce 621 22

Pike 348 10

Polk 1516 18

Pulaski 318 22

Putnam 715 25

Quitman 34 1

Rabun 378 10

Randolph 331 29

Richmond 7270 167

Rockdale 1896 37

Schley 106 2

Screven 425 11

Seminole 373 9

Spalding 1364 62

Stephens 1123 38

Stewart 523 15

Sumter 941 63

Talbot 166 6

Taliaferro 23 0

Tattnall 850 11

Taylor 217 11

Telfair 396 20

Terrell 331 32

Thomas 1510 66

Tift 1823 57

Toombs 1360 51

Towns 351 10

Treutlen 264 11

Troup 2850 101

Turner 317 24

Twiggs 199 9

Union 803 21

Unknown 2272 6

Upson 807 63

Walker 1618 38

Walton 1867 57

Ware 1522 62

Warren 158 5

Washington 689 8

Wayne 1156 31

Webster 43 2

Wheeler 347 11

White 892 19

Whitfield 4722 61

Wilcox 249 23

Wilkes 268 5

Wilkinson 346 18