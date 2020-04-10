Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Sunday, Oct. 4

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 7,162 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 28 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (9/21-10/4), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 40 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (9/7-9/20), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 40.36.
- There have been 322,925 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 847 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,197.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,640.
- There have been 28,958 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 34 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 112.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 132.43.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Oct 4, there were 1,273 current hospitalizations – an increase of 16 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1061 30
Atkinson 448 3
Bacon 604 14
Baker 84 4
Baldwin 2145 58
Banks 503 8
Barrow 2274 48
Bartow 3007 88
Ben Hill 807 26
Berrien 461 12
Bibb 6136 177
Bleckley 447 21
Brantley 351 10
Brooks 526 26
Bryan 1175 11
Bulloch 2922 28
Burke 843 10
Butts 684 43
Calhoun 250 9
Camden 1329 13
Candler 475 20
Carroll 2874 70
Catoosa 1237 20
Charlton 641 9
Chatham 8652 168
Chattahoochee 1683 1
Chattooga 812 22
Cherokee 6239 93
Clarke 5198 45
Clay 121 3
Clayton 7178 162
Clinch 390 9
Cobb 20010 429
Coffee 2096 52
Colquitt 1915 35
Columbia 3853 62
Cook 555 14
Coweta 2669 50
Crawford 170 5
Crisp 585 18
Dade 290 5
Dawson 848 8
DeKalb 19128 371
Decatur 1206 29
Dodge 439 12
Dooly 346 14
Dougherty 3170 188
Douglas 3671 69
Early 513 33
Echols 242 2
Effingham 1506 26
Elbert 709 5
Emanuel 1102 32
Evans 432 6
Fannin 709 25
Fayette 1922 52
Floyd 3313 47
Forsyth 4211 47
Franklin 775 13
Fulton 28096 579
Gilmer 859 13
Glascock 40 2
Glynn 3520 96
Gordon 1912 40
Grady 807 23
Greene 516 24
Gwinnett 28074 414
Habersham 1733 71
Hall 9618 158
Hancock 399 43
Haralson 518 9
Harris 805 22
Hart 528 13
Heard 201 6
Henry 5416 104
Houston 3195 84
Irwin 323 5
Jackson 2066 34
Jasper 225 4
Jeff Davis 730 20
Jefferson 815 30
Jenkins 438 30
Johnson 420 22
Jones 573 10
Lamar 381 19
Lanier 297 6
Laurens 1719 75
Lee 710 26
Liberty 1143 23
Lincoln 214 7
Long 256 3
Lowndes 3987 84
Lumpkin 940 14
Macon 236 10
Madison 714 8
Marion 193 9
McDuffie 615 14
McIntosh 296 7
Meriwether 558 14
Miller 278 1
Mitchell 824 45
Monroe 706 52
Montgomery 323 5
Morgan 489 3
Murray 853 6
Muscogee 6100 171
Newton 2639 91
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16147 163
Oconee 771 26
Oglethorpe 346 11
Paulding 2860 58
Peach 684 25
Pickens 632 10
Pierce 621 22
Pike 348 10
Polk 1516 18
Pulaski 318 22
Putnam 715 25
Quitman 34 1
Rabun 378 10
Randolph 331 29
Richmond 7270 167
Rockdale 1896 37
Schley 106 2
Screven 425 11
Seminole 373 9
Spalding 1364 62
Stephens 1123 38
Stewart 523 15
Sumter 941 63
Talbot 166 6
Taliaferro 23 0
Tattnall 850 11
Taylor 217 11
Telfair 396 20
Terrell 331 32
Thomas 1510 66
Tift 1823 57
Toombs 1360 51
Towns 351 10
Treutlen 264 11
Troup 2850 101
Turner 317 24
Twiggs 199 9
Union 803 21
Unknown 2272 6
Upson 807 63
Walker 1618 38
Walton 1867 57
Ware 1522 62
Warren 158 5
Washington 689 8
Wayne 1156 31
Webster 43 2
Wheeler 347 11
White 892 19
Whitfield 4722 61
Wilcox 249 23
Wilkes 268 5
Wilkinson 346 18
Worth 547 30