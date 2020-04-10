x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Sunday, Oct. 4

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 7,162 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 28 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (9/21-10/4), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 40 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (9/7-9/20), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 40.36.
  • There have been 322,925 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 847 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,197.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,640.
  • There have been 28,958 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 34 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 112.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 132.43.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Oct 4, there were 1,273 current hospitalizations – an increase of 16 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1061    30

Atkinson    448    3

Bacon    604    14

Baker    84    4

Baldwin    2145    58

Banks    503    8

Barrow    2274    48

Bartow    3007    88

Ben Hill    807    26

Berrien    461    12

Bibb    6136    177

Bleckley    447    21

Brantley    351    10

Brooks    526    26

Bryan    1175    11

Bulloch    2922    28

Burke    843    10

Butts    684    43

Calhoun    250    9

Camden    1329    13

Candler    475    20

Carroll    2874    70

Catoosa    1237    20

Charlton    641    9

Chatham    8652    168

Chattahoochee    1683    1

Chattooga    812    22

Cherokee    6239    93

Clarke    5198    45

Clay    121    3

Clayton    7178    162

Clinch    390    9

Cobb    20010    429

Coffee    2096    52

Colquitt    1915    35

Columbia    3853    62

Cook    555    14

Coweta    2669    50

Crawford    170    5

Crisp    585    18

Dade    290    5

Dawson    848    8

DeKalb    19128    371

Decatur    1206    29

Dodge    439    12

Dooly    346    14

Dougherty    3170    188

Douglas    3671    69

Early    513    33

Echols    242    2

Effingham    1506    26

Elbert    709    5

Emanuel    1102    32

Evans    432    6

Fannin    709    25

Fayette    1922    52

Floyd    3313    47

Forsyth    4211    47

Franklin    775    13

Fulton    28096    579

Gilmer    859    13

Glascock    40    2

Glynn    3520    96

Gordon    1912    40

Grady    807    23

Greene    516    24

Gwinnett    28074    414

Habersham    1733    71

Hall    9618    158

Hancock    399    43

Haralson    518    9

Harris    805    22

Hart    528    13

Heard    201    6

Henry    5416    104

Houston    3195    84

Irwin    323    5

Jackson    2066    34

Jasper    225    4

Jeff Davis    730    20

Jefferson    815    30

Jenkins    438    30

Johnson    420    22

Jones    573    10

Lamar    381    19

Lanier    297    6

Laurens    1719    75

Lee    710    26

Liberty    1143    23

Lincoln    214    7

Long    256    3

Lowndes    3987    84

Lumpkin    940    14

Macon    236    10

Madison    714    8

Marion    193    9

McDuffie    615    14

McIntosh    296    7

Meriwether    558    14

Miller    278    1

Mitchell    824    45

Monroe    706    52

Montgomery    323    5

Morgan    489    3

Murray    853    6

Muscogee    6100    171

Newton    2639    91

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    16147    163

Oconee    771    26

Oglethorpe    346    11

Paulding    2860    58

Peach    684    25

Pickens    632    10

Pierce    621    22

Pike    348    10

Polk    1516    18

Pulaski    318    22

Putnam    715    25

Quitman    34    1

Rabun    378    10

Randolph    331    29

Richmond    7270    167

Rockdale    1896    37

Schley    106    2

Screven    425    11

Seminole    373    9

Spalding    1364    62

Stephens    1123    38

Stewart    523    15

Sumter    941    63

Talbot    166    6

Taliaferro    23    0

Tattnall    850    11

Taylor    217    11

Telfair    396    20

Terrell    331    32

Thomas    1510    66

Tift    1823    57

Toombs    1360    51

Towns    351    10

Treutlen    264    11

Troup    2850    101

Turner    317    24

Twiggs    199    9

Union    803    21

Unknown    2272    6

Upson    807    63

Walker    1618    38

Walton    1867    57

Ware    1522    62

Warren    158    5

Washington    689    8

Wayne    1156    31

Webster    43    2

Wheeler    347    11

White    892    19

Whitfield    4722    61

Wilcox    249    23

Wilkes    268    5

Wilkinson    346    18

Worth    547    30

Related Articles