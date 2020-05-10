Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Oct. 5, 2020

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 7,192 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 30 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (922-10/5), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 42 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (9/8-9/22), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 40.

There have been 323,714 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 789 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1169.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1681.

There have been 28,987 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 29 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 113.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 132.57.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of DATE, there were 1,280 current hospitalizations – an increase of 7 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1067 30

Atkinson 448 3

Bacon 605 14

Baker 84 4

Baldwin 2149 58

Banks 503 8

Barrow 2286 48

Bartow 3014 88

Ben Hill 807 26

Berrien 462 12

Bibb 6150 177

Bleckley 449 21

Brantley 352 10

Brooks 527 26

Bryan 1179 11

Bulloch 2929 28

Burke 843 10

Butts 687 43

Calhoun 250 9

Camden 1330 16

Candler 475 21

Carroll 2882 70

Catoosa 1238 20

Charlton 641 9

Chatham 8672 169

Chattahoochee 1683 1

Chattooga 813 22

Cherokee 6275 94

Clarke 5202 45

Clay 121 3

Clayton 7200 163

Clinch 390 9

Cobb 20054 431

Coffee 2100 53

Colquitt 1922 35

Columbia 3875 62

Cook 555 14

Coweta 2675 51

Crawford 171 5

Crisp 588 18

Dade 290 5

Dawson 848 8

DeKalb 19166 372

Decatur 1211 32

Dodge 440 12

Dooly 346 14

Dougherty 3183 188

Douglas 3682 69

Early 513 33

Echols 242 2

Effingham 1510 26

Elbert 709 5

Emanuel 1105 32

Evans 433 6

Fannin 713 25

Fayette 1925 52

Floyd 3319 47

Forsyth 4226 47

Franklin 778 14

Fulton 28198 579

Gilmer 874 13

Glascock 40 2

Glynn 3521 96

Gordon 1918 40

Grady 808 23

Greene 517 24

Gwinnett 28129 417

Habersham 1733 71

Hall 9639 158

Hancock 399 43

Haralson 518 9

Harris 805 22

Hart 528 13

Heard 201 6

Henry 5429 105

Houston 3199 84

Irwin 323 6

Jackson 2074 35

Jasper 227 4

Jeff Davis 730 20

Jefferson 816 30

Jenkins 440 30

Johnson 421 22

Jones 575 10

Lamar 381 19

Lanier 297 6

Laurens 1727 76

Lee 714 26

Liberty 1145 23

Lincoln 215 7

Long 256 3

Lowndes 3996 85

Lumpkin 939 14

Macon 236 10

Madison 718 8

Marion 193 9

McDuffie 618 14

McIntosh 296 7

Meriwether 560 14

Miller 278 1

Mitchell 825 45

Monroe 710 53

Montgomery 324 5

Morgan 490 3

Murray 853 6

Muscogee 6111 171

Newton 2645 92

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16195 164

Oconee 772 26

Oglethorpe 348 11

Paulding 2864 58

Peach 684 25

Pickens 634 10

Pierce 622 22

Pike 350 10

Polk 1517 18

Pulaski 318 22

Putnam 720 25

Quitman 34 1

Rabun 378 10

Randolph 331 29

Richmond 7292 167

Rockdale 1897 37

Schley 106 2

Screven 424 11

Seminole 373 9

Spalding 1365 62

Stephens 1129 38

Stewart 523 15

Sumter 941 63

Talbot 166 6

Taliaferro 23 0

Tattnall 851 11

Taylor 216 11

Telfair 396 20

Terrell 331 32

Thomas 1514 66

Tift 1828 57

Toombs 1364 51

Towns 356 10

Treutlen 263 11

Troup 2855 101

Turner 317 24

Twiggs 199 9

Union 806 21

Unknown 2277 7

Upson 807 63

Walker 1620 38

Walton 1870 57

Ware 1523 62

Warren 158 5

Washington 692 8

Wayne 1159 31

Webster 43 2

Wheeler 348 12

White 894 20

Whitfield 4727 61

Wilcox 249 23

Wilkes 268 5

Wilkinson 347 18