Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Oct. 5, 2020

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 7,192 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 30 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (922-10/5), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 42 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (9/8-9/22), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 40.
  • There have been 323,714 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 789 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1169.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1681.
  • There have been 28,987 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 29 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 113.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 132.57.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of DATE, there were 1,280 current hospitalizations – an increase of 7 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1067    30

Atkinson    448    3

Bacon    605    14

Baker    84    4

Baldwin    2149    58

Banks    503    8

Barrow    2286    48

Bartow    3014    88

Ben Hill    807    26

Berrien    462    12

Bibb    6150    177

Bleckley    449    21

Brantley    352    10

Brooks    527    26

Bryan    1179    11

Bulloch    2929    28

Burke    843    10

Butts    687    43

Calhoun    250    9

Camden    1330    16

Candler    475    21

Carroll    2882    70

Catoosa    1238    20

Charlton    641    9

Chatham    8672    169

Chattahoochee    1683    1

Chattooga    813    22

Cherokee    6275    94

Clarke    5202    45

Clay    121    3

Clayton    7200    163

Clinch    390    9

Cobb    20054    431

Coffee    2100    53

Colquitt    1922    35

Columbia    3875    62

Cook    555    14

Coweta    2675    51

Crawford    171    5

Crisp    588    18

Dade    290    5

Dawson    848    8

DeKalb    19166    372

Decatur    1211    32

Dodge    440    12

Dooly    346    14

Dougherty    3183    188

Douglas    3682    69

Early    513    33

Echols    242    2

Effingham    1510    26

Elbert    709    5

Emanuel    1105    32

Evans    433    6

Fannin    713    25

Fayette    1925    52

Floyd    3319    47

Forsyth    4226    47

Franklin    778    14

Fulton    28198    579

Gilmer    874    13

Glascock    40    2

Glynn    3521    96

Gordon    1918    40

Grady    808    23

Greene    517    24

Gwinnett    28129    417

Habersham    1733    71

Hall    9639    158

Hancock    399    43

Haralson    518    9

Harris    805    22

Hart    528    13

Heard    201    6

Henry    5429    105

Houston    3199    84

Irwin    323    6

Jackson    2074    35

Jasper    227    4

Jeff Davis    730    20

Jefferson    816    30

Jenkins    440    30

Johnson    421    22

Jones    575    10

Lamar    381    19

Lanier    297    6

Laurens    1727    76

Lee    714    26

Liberty    1145    23

Lincoln    215    7

Long    256    3

Lowndes    3996    85

Lumpkin    939    14

Macon    236    10

Madison    718    8

Marion    193    9

McDuffie    618    14

McIntosh    296    7

Meriwether    560    14

Miller    278    1

Mitchell    825    45

Monroe    710    53

Montgomery    324    5

Morgan    490    3

Murray    853    6

Muscogee    6111    171

Newton    2645    92

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    16195    164

Oconee    772    26

Oglethorpe    348    11

Paulding    2864    58

Peach    684    25

Pickens    634    10

Pierce    622    22

Pike    350    10

Polk    1517    18

Pulaski    318    22

Putnam    720    25

Quitman    34    1

Rabun    378    10

Randolph    331    29

Richmond    7292    167

Rockdale    1897    37

Schley    106    2

Screven    424    11

Seminole    373    9

Spalding    1365    62

Stephens    1129    38

Stewart    523    15

Sumter    941    63

Talbot    166    6

Taliaferro    23    0

Tattnall    851    11

Taylor    216    11

Telfair    396    20

Terrell    331    32

Thomas    1514    66

Tift    1828    57

Toombs    1364    51

Towns    356    10

Treutlen    263    11

Troup    2855    101

Turner    317    24

Twiggs    199    9

Union    806    21

Unknown    2277    7

Upson    807    63

Walker    1620    38

Walton    1870    57

Ware    1523    62

Warren    158    5

Washington    692    8

Wayne    1159    31

Webster    43    2

Wheeler    348    12

White    894    20

Whitfield    4727    61

Wilcox    249    23

Wilkes    268    5

Wilkinson    347    18

Worth    549    30

