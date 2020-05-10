Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Oct. 5, 2020

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 7,192 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 30 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (922-10/5), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 42 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (9/8-9/22), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 40.
- There have been 323,714 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 789 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1169.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1681.
- There have been 28,987 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 29 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 113.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 132.57.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of DATE, there were 1,280 current hospitalizations – an increase of 7 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1067 30
Atkinson 448 3
Bacon 605 14
Baker 84 4
Baldwin 2149 58
Banks 503 8
Barrow 2286 48
Bartow 3014 88
Ben Hill 807 26
Berrien 462 12
Bibb 6150 177
Bleckley 449 21
Brantley 352 10
Brooks 527 26
Bryan 1179 11
Bulloch 2929 28
Burke 843 10
Butts 687 43
Calhoun 250 9
Camden 1330 16
Candler 475 21
Carroll 2882 70
Catoosa 1238 20
Charlton 641 9
Chatham 8672 169
Chattahoochee 1683 1
Chattooga 813 22
Cherokee 6275 94
Clarke 5202 45
Clay 121 3
Clayton 7200 163
Clinch 390 9
Cobb 20054 431
Coffee 2100 53
Colquitt 1922 35
Columbia 3875 62
Cook 555 14
Coweta 2675 51
Crawford 171 5
Crisp 588 18
Dade 290 5
Dawson 848 8
DeKalb 19166 372
Decatur 1211 32
Dodge 440 12
Dooly 346 14
Dougherty 3183 188
Douglas 3682 69
Early 513 33
Echols 242 2
Effingham 1510 26
Elbert 709 5
Emanuel 1105 32
Evans 433 6
Fannin 713 25
Fayette 1925 52
Floyd 3319 47
Forsyth 4226 47
Franklin 778 14
Fulton 28198 579
Gilmer 874 13
Glascock 40 2
Glynn 3521 96
Gordon 1918 40
Grady 808 23
Greene 517 24
Gwinnett 28129 417
Habersham 1733 71
Hall 9639 158
Hancock 399 43
Haralson 518 9
Harris 805 22
Hart 528 13
Heard 201 6
Henry 5429 105
Houston 3199 84
Irwin 323 6
Jackson 2074 35
Jasper 227 4
Jeff Davis 730 20
Jefferson 816 30
Jenkins 440 30
Johnson 421 22
Jones 575 10
Lamar 381 19
Lanier 297 6
Laurens 1727 76
Lee 714 26
Liberty 1145 23
Lincoln 215 7
Long 256 3
Lowndes 3996 85
Lumpkin 939 14
Macon 236 10
Madison 718 8
Marion 193 9
McDuffie 618 14
McIntosh 296 7
Meriwether 560 14
Miller 278 1
Mitchell 825 45
Monroe 710 53
Montgomery 324 5
Morgan 490 3
Murray 853 6
Muscogee 6111 171
Newton 2645 92
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16195 164
Oconee 772 26
Oglethorpe 348 11
Paulding 2864 58
Peach 684 25
Pickens 634 10
Pierce 622 22
Pike 350 10
Polk 1517 18
Pulaski 318 22
Putnam 720 25
Quitman 34 1
Rabun 378 10
Randolph 331 29
Richmond 7292 167
Rockdale 1897 37
Schley 106 2
Screven 424 11
Seminole 373 9
Spalding 1365 62
Stephens 1129 38
Stewart 523 15
Sumter 941 63
Talbot 166 6
Taliaferro 23 0
Tattnall 851 11
Taylor 216 11
Telfair 396 20
Terrell 331 32
Thomas 1514 66
Tift 1828 57
Toombs 1364 51
Towns 356 10
Treutlen 263 11
Troup 2855 101
Turner 317 24
Twiggs 199 9
Union 806 21
Unknown 2277 7
Upson 807 63
Walker 1620 38
Walton 1870 57
Ware 1523 62
Warren 158 5
Washington 692 8
Wayne 1159 31
Webster 43 2
Wheeler 348 12
White 894 20
Whitfield 4727 61
Wilcox 249 23
Wilkes 268 5
Wilkinson 347 18
Worth 549 30