Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Oct. 9, 2020

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 7,348 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 54 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (9/26-10/9), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (9/12-9/25), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 44.86.

in Georgia, an increase of 54 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (9/26-10/9), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (9/12-9/25), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 44.86. There have been 329,032 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,625 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1179.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,552.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,625 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1179.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,552. There have been 29,510 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 124 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 105.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 133.71.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 124 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 105.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 133.71. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Oct. 9, there were 1,247 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 37 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1093 34

Atkinson 456 4

Bacon 612 14

Baker 85 6

Baldwin 2189 61

Banks 519 8

Barrow 2358 47

Bartow 3107 90

Ben Hill 824 27

Berrien 468 12

Bibb 6247 186

Bleckley 454 21

Brantley 363 11

Brooks 530 26

Bryan 1207 13

Bulloch 2947 31

Burke 849 11

Butts 713 43

Calhoun 252 10

Camden 1344 16

Candler 485 22

Carroll 2954 71

Catoosa 1280 19

Charlton 642 9

Chatham 8809 173

Chattahoochee 1697 1

Chattooga 831 24

Cherokee 6393 96

Clarke 5307 45

Clay 121 3

Clayton 7347 167

Clinch 399 11

Cobb 20367 437

Coffee 2141 55

Colquitt 1966 37

Columbia 3947 61

Cook 561 14

Coweta 2718 55

Crawford 177 6

Crisp 601 19

Dade 301 5

Dawson 855 9

DeKalb 19571 378

Decatur 1230 33

Dodge 449 12

Dooly 350 14

Dougherty 3204 188

Douglas 3779 70

Early 516 33

Echols 243 2

Effingham 1550 28

Elbert 712 6

Emanuel 1125 34

Evans 439 6

Fannin 739 27

Fayette 1954 51

Floyd 3393 48

Forsyth 4334 47

Franklin 801 15

Fulton 28834 588

Gilmer 905 13

Glascock 40 2

Glynn 3545 98

Gordon 1965 40

Grady 823 23

Greene 536 25

Gwinnett 28593 422

Habersham 1766 71

Hall 9848 161

Hancock 402 43

Haralson 541 9

Harris 807 22

Hart 540 13

Heard 202 6

Henry 5587 106

Houston 3270 85

Irwin 334 6

Jackson 2125 35

Jasper 230 3

Jeff Davis 744 22

Jefferson 823 30

Jenkins 451 30

Johnson 426 22

Jones 592 13

Lamar 388 19

Lanier 301 7

Laurens 1808 80

Lee 724 26

Liberty 1161 24

Lincoln 217 7

Long 260 4

Lowndes 4093 85

Lumpkin 958 14

Macon 238 10

Madison 731 9

Marion 194 9

McDuffie 632 14

McIntosh 298 7

Meriwether 560 14

Miller 289 2

Mitchell 832 45

Monroe 724 54

Montgomery 336 5

Morgan 499 3

Murray 882 6

Muscogee 6166 173

Newton 2669 91

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 15706 170

Oconee 792 27

Oglethorpe 371 11

Paulding 2907 58

Peach 693 24

Pickens 646 9

Pierce 628 22

Pike 362 12

Polk 1539 21

Pulaski 319 22

Putnam 742 25

Quitman 37 1

Rabun 387 11

Randolph 335 29

Richmond 7424 172

Rockdale 1924 40

Schley 107 2

Screven 429 11

Seminole 369 9

Spalding 1399 62

Stephens 1178 39

Stewart 523 16

Sumter 946 64

Talbot 166 6

Taliaferro 24 0

Tattnall 866 11

Taylor 217 12

Telfair 402 21

Terrell 333 32

Thomas 1538 66

Tift 1853 59

Toombs 1400 53

Towns 377 10

Treutlen 273 11

Troup 2891 103

Turner 323 24

Twiggs 204 9

Union 841 22

Unknown 2159 4

Upson 817 65

Walker 1665 39

Walton 1937 62

Ware 1537 62

Warren 160 5

Washington 705 9

Wayne 1173 29

Webster 44 2

Wheeler 352 13

White 948 22

Whitfield 4833 62

Wilcox 249 25

Wilkes 271 6

Wilkinson 352 18