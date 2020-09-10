Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Oct. 9, 2020

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 7,348 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 54 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (9/26-10/9), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (9/12-9/25), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 44.86.
- There have been 329,032 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,625 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1179.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,552.
- There have been 29,510 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 124 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 105.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 133.71.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Oct. 9, there were 1,247 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 37 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1093 34
Atkinson 456 4
Bacon 612 14
Baker 85 6
Baldwin 2189 61
Banks 519 8
Barrow 2358 47
Bartow 3107 90
Ben Hill 824 27
Berrien 468 12
Bibb 6247 186
Bleckley 454 21
Brantley 363 11
Brooks 530 26
Bryan 1207 13
Bulloch 2947 31
Burke 849 11
Butts 713 43
Calhoun 252 10
Camden 1344 16
Candler 485 22
Carroll 2954 71
Catoosa 1280 19
Charlton 642 9
Chatham 8809 173
Chattahoochee 1697 1
Chattooga 831 24
Cherokee 6393 96
Clarke 5307 45
Clay 121 3
Clayton 7347 167
Clinch 399 11
Cobb 20367 437
Coffee 2141 55
Colquitt 1966 37
Columbia 3947 61
Cook 561 14
Coweta 2718 55
Crawford 177 6
Crisp 601 19
Dade 301 5
Dawson 855 9
DeKalb 19571 378
Decatur 1230 33
Dodge 449 12
Dooly 350 14
Dougherty 3204 188
Douglas 3779 70
Early 516 33
Echols 243 2
Effingham 1550 28
Elbert 712 6
Emanuel 1125 34
Evans 439 6
Fannin 739 27
Fayette 1954 51
Floyd 3393 48
Forsyth 4334 47
Franklin 801 15
Fulton 28834 588
Gilmer 905 13
Glascock 40 2
Glynn 3545 98
Gordon 1965 40
Grady 823 23
Greene 536 25
Gwinnett 28593 422
Habersham 1766 71
Hall 9848 161
Hancock 402 43
Haralson 541 9
Harris 807 22
Hart 540 13
Heard 202 6
Henry 5587 106
Houston 3270 85
Irwin 334 6
Jackson 2125 35
Jasper 230 3
Jeff Davis 744 22
Jefferson 823 30
Jenkins 451 30
Johnson 426 22
Jones 592 13
Lamar 388 19
Lanier 301 7
Laurens 1808 80
Lee 724 26
Liberty 1161 24
Lincoln 217 7
Long 260 4
Lowndes 4093 85
Lumpkin 958 14
Macon 238 10
Madison 731 9
Marion 194 9
McDuffie 632 14
McIntosh 298 7
Meriwether 560 14
Miller 289 2
Mitchell 832 45
Monroe 724 54
Montgomery 336 5
Morgan 499 3
Murray 882 6
Muscogee 6166 173
Newton 2669 91
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 15706 170
Oconee 792 27
Oglethorpe 371 11
Paulding 2907 58
Peach 693 24
Pickens 646 9
Pierce 628 22
Pike 362 12
Polk 1539 21
Pulaski 319 22
Putnam 742 25
Quitman 37 1
Rabun 387 11
Randolph 335 29
Richmond 7424 172
Rockdale 1924 40
Schley 107 2
Screven 429 11
Seminole 369 9
Spalding 1399 62
Stephens 1178 39
Stewart 523 16
Sumter 946 64
Talbot 166 6
Taliaferro 24 0
Tattnall 866 11
Taylor 217 12
Telfair 402 21
Terrell 333 32
Thomas 1538 66
Tift 1853 59
Toombs 1400 53
Towns 377 10
Treutlen 273 11
Troup 2891 103
Turner 323 24
Twiggs 204 9
Union 841 22
Unknown 2159 4
Upson 817 65
Walker 1665 39
Walton 1937 62
Ware 1537 62
Warren 160 5
Washington 705 9
Wayne 1173 29
Webster 44 2
Wheeler 352 13
White 948 22
Whitfield 4833 62
Wilcox 249 25
Wilkes 271 6
Wilkinson 352 18
Worth 565 31