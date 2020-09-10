x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Oct. 9, 2020

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 7,348 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 54 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (9/26-10/9), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (9/12-9/25), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 44.86.
  • There have been 329,032 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,625 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1179.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,552.
  • There have been 29,510 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 124 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 105.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 133.71.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Oct. 9, there were 1,247 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 37 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1093    34

Atkinson    456    4

Bacon    612    14

Baker    85    6

Baldwin    2189    61

Banks    519    8

Barrow    2358    47

Bartow    3107    90

Ben Hill    824    27

Berrien    468    12

Bibb    6247    186

Bleckley    454    21

Brantley    363    11

Brooks    530    26

Bryan    1207    13

Bulloch    2947    31

Burke    849    11

Butts    713    43

Calhoun    252    10

Camden    1344    16

Candler    485    22

Carroll    2954    71

Catoosa    1280    19

Charlton    642    9

Chatham    8809    173

Chattahoochee    1697    1

Chattooga    831    24

Cherokee    6393    96

Clarke    5307    45

Clay    121    3

Clayton    7347    167

Clinch    399    11

Cobb    20367    437

Coffee    2141    55

Colquitt    1966    37

Columbia    3947    61

Cook    561    14

Coweta    2718    55

Crawford    177    6

Crisp    601    19

Dade    301    5

Dawson    855    9

DeKalb    19571    378

Decatur    1230    33

Dodge    449    12

Dooly    350    14

Dougherty    3204    188

Douglas    3779    70

Early    516    33

Echols    243    2

Effingham    1550    28

Elbert    712    6

Emanuel    1125    34

Evans    439    6

Fannin    739    27

Fayette    1954    51

Floyd    3393    48

Forsyth    4334    47

Franklin    801    15

Fulton    28834    588

Gilmer    905    13

Glascock    40    2

Glynn    3545    98

Gordon    1965    40

Grady    823    23

Greene    536    25

Gwinnett    28593    422

Habersham    1766    71

Hall    9848    161

Hancock    402    43

Haralson    541    9

Harris    807    22

Hart    540    13

Heard    202    6

Henry    5587    106

Houston    3270    85

Irwin    334    6

Jackson    2125    35

Jasper    230    3

Jeff Davis    744    22

Jefferson    823    30

Jenkins    451    30

Johnson    426    22

Jones    592    13

Lamar    388    19

Lanier    301    7

Laurens    1808    80

Lee    724    26

Liberty    1161    24

Lincoln    217    7

Long    260    4

Lowndes    4093    85

Lumpkin    958    14

Macon    238    10

Madison    731    9

Marion    194    9

McDuffie    632    14

McIntosh    298    7

Meriwether    560    14

Miller    289    2

Mitchell    832    45

Monroe    724    54

Montgomery    336    5

Morgan    499    3

Murray    882    6

Muscogee    6166    173

Newton    2669    91

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    15706    170

Oconee    792    27

Oglethorpe    371    11

Paulding    2907    58

Peach    693    24

Pickens    646    9

Pierce    628    22

Pike    362    12

Polk    1539    21

Pulaski    319    22

Putnam    742    25

Quitman    37    1

Rabun    387    11

Randolph    335    29

Richmond    7424    172

Rockdale    1924    40

Schley    107    2

Screven    429    11

Seminole    369    9

Spalding    1399    62

Stephens    1178    39

Stewart    523    16

Sumter    946    64

Talbot    166    6

Taliaferro    24    0

Tattnall    866    11

Taylor    217    12

Telfair    402    21

Terrell    333    32

Thomas    1538    66

Tift    1853    59

Toombs    1400    53

Towns    377    10

Treutlen    273    11

Troup    2891    103

Turner    323    24

Twiggs    204    9

Union    841    22

Unknown    2159    4

Upson    817    65

Walker    1665    39

Walton    1937    62

Ware    1537    62

Warren    160    5

Washington    705    9

Wayne    1173    29

Webster    44    2

Wheeler    352    13

White    948    22

Whitfield    4833    62

Wilcox    249    25

Wilkes    271    6

Wilkinson    352    18

Worth    565    31

