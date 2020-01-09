Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest updates for Tuesday, Sept. 1

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 5,733 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 101 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (8/19-9/1), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 67.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (8/5-8/18), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 62.36.
- There have been 272,697 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,226 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,215.75 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,124.
- There have been 24,847 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 243 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 172.71 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 214.50.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on Sept. 1, there were 1,916 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 13 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:
Fulton 25063 525
Gwinnett 24477 341
Cobb 17097 395
DeKalb 16650 304
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16153 129
Hall 7801 128
Chatham 7129 124
Clayton 6529 142
Richmond 6062 131
Muscogee 5484 135
Bibb 5430 127
Cherokee 4895 79
Henry 4442 80
Whitfield 4002 53
Lowndes 3496 66
Columbia 3179 45
Douglas 3179 67
Forsyth 3154 33
Clarke 3070 30
Glynn 3053 71
Dougherty 2993 180
Houston 2647 69
Troup 2602 85
Unknown 2480 4
Bartow 2450 72
Carroll 2336 62
Newton 2325 62
Floyd 2313 32
Paulding 2300 34
Coweta 2266 26
Bulloch 2049 21
Coffee 1797 37
Barrow 1772 38
Colquitt 1770 26
Baldwin 1705 52
Rockdale 1665 33
Fayette 1585 38
Gordon 1534 30
Jackson 1523 26
Tift 1511 49
Walton 1506 48
Thomas 1413 49
Habersham 1363 62
Laurens 1353 48
Ware 1347 45
Polk 1220 15
Chattahoochee 1192 2
Spalding 1182 51
Effingham 1080 17
Toombs 1080 19
Walker 1046 22
Camden 1023 7
Decatur 992 21
Wayne 967 25
Liberty 932 18
Appling 892 23
Catoosa 877 17
Bryan 866 9
Sumter 861 60
Stephens 853 27
Emanuel 771 22
Gilmer 751 8
Harris 728 21
Lumpkin 719 12
Murray 716 3
Mitchell 714 45
Tattnall 685 7
Dawson 680 7
Jefferson 671 18
Grady 669 12
Lee 666 24
Upson 664 57
Burke 658 8
Jeff Davis 645 11
Ben Hill 632 14
Washington 617 4
Putnam 616 20
Monroe 597 42
Chattooga 584 6
Charlton 572 6
Peach 572 17
Butts 569 40
Franklin 563 11
Oconee 560 20
Madison 540 8
White 529 13
Pickens 525 6
Bacon 523 9
McDuffie 521 13
Pierce 520 13
Cook 510 11
Worth 504 29
Meriwether 488 9
Union 488 11
Elbert 480 1
Brooks 478 22
Crisp 474 15
Fannin 465 8
Jones 459 5
Greene 445 17
Hart 420 11
Morgan 419 2
Early 418 32
Atkinson 408 3
Banks 385 6
Berrien 382 6
Evans 373 5
Hancock 360 39
Candler 356 14
Stewart 356 11
Bleckley 352 17
Telfair 349 13
Johnson 342 13
Haralson 333 8
Dodge 331 7
Lamar 325 16
Jenkins 322 25
Terrell 320 31
Randolph 314 27
Brantley 310 8
Screven 295 9
Seminole 295 8
Clinch 294 4
Wilkinson 291 17
Dooly 285 14
Rabun 283 6
Oglethorpe 281 11
Pike 280 8
Turner 279 21
Lanier 265 5
McIntosh 248 5
Echols 237 2
Calhoun 225 7
Wilkes 225 3
Wilcox 224 20
Pulaski 223 7
Irwin 222 4
Montgomery 217 3
Miller 216 0
Treutlen 215 5
Towns 213 6
Macon 206 10
Dade 200 3
Lincoln 196 7
Jasper 195 4
Long 184 3
Heard 172 5
Marion 171 6
Twiggs 166 7
Taylor 160 7
Talbot 155 5
Crawford 153 3
Wheeler 149 6
Warren 120 5
Clay 113 2
Schley 95 2
Baker 71 3
Webster 38 2
Glascock 34 2
Quitman 31 1
Taliaferro 19 0