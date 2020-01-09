Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest updates for Tuesday, Sept. 1

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 5,733 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 101 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (8/19-9/1), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 67.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (8/5-8/18), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 62.36.

There have been 272,697 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,226 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,215.75 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,124.

There have been 24,847 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 243 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 172.71 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 214.50.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on Sept. 1, there were 1,916 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 13 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Fulton 25063 525

Gwinnett 24477 341

Cobb 17097 395

DeKalb 16650 304

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16153 129

Hall 7801 128

Chatham 7129 124

Clayton 6529 142

Richmond 6062 131

Muscogee 5484 135

Bibb 5430 127

Cherokee 4895 79

Henry 4442 80

Whitfield 4002 53

Lowndes 3496 66

Columbia 3179 45

Douglas 3179 67

Forsyth 3154 33

Clarke 3070 30

Glynn 3053 71

Dougherty 2993 180

Houston 2647 69

Troup 2602 85

Unknown 2480 4

Bartow 2450 72

Carroll 2336 62

Newton 2325 62

Floyd 2313 32

Paulding 2300 34

Coweta 2266 26

Bulloch 2049 21

Coffee 1797 37

Barrow 1772 38

Colquitt 1770 26

Baldwin 1705 52

Rockdale 1665 33

Fayette 1585 38

Gordon 1534 30

Jackson 1523 26

Tift 1511 49

Walton 1506 48

Thomas 1413 49

Habersham 1363 62

Laurens 1353 48

Ware 1347 45

Polk 1220 15

Chattahoochee 1192 2

Spalding 1182 51

Effingham 1080 17

Toombs 1080 19

Walker 1046 22

Camden 1023 7

Decatur 992 21

Wayne 967 25

Liberty 932 18

Appling 892 23

Catoosa 877 17

Bryan 866 9

Sumter 861 60

Stephens 853 27

Emanuel 771 22

Gilmer 751 8

Harris 728 21

Lumpkin 719 12

Murray 716 3

Mitchell 714 45

Tattnall 685 7

Dawson 680 7

Jefferson 671 18

Grady 669 12

Lee 666 24

Upson 664 57

Burke 658 8

Jeff Davis 645 11

Ben Hill 632 14

Washington 617 4

Putnam 616 20

Monroe 597 42

Chattooga 584 6

Charlton 572 6

Peach 572 17

Butts 569 40

Franklin 563 11

Oconee 560 20

Madison 540 8

White 529 13

Pickens 525 6

Bacon 523 9

McDuffie 521 13

Pierce 520 13

Cook 510 11

Worth 504 29

Meriwether 488 9

Union 488 11

Elbert 480 1

Brooks 478 22

Crisp 474 15

Fannin 465 8

Jones 459 5

Greene 445 17

Hart 420 11

Morgan 419 2

Early 418 32

Atkinson 408 3

Banks 385 6

Berrien 382 6

Evans 373 5

Hancock 360 39

Candler 356 14

Stewart 356 11

Bleckley 352 17

Telfair 349 13

Johnson 342 13

Haralson 333 8

Dodge 331 7

Lamar 325 16

Jenkins 322 25

Terrell 320 31

Randolph 314 27

Brantley 310 8

Screven 295 9

Seminole 295 8

Clinch 294 4

Wilkinson 291 17

Dooly 285 14

Rabun 283 6

Oglethorpe 281 11

Pike 280 8

Turner 279 21

Lanier 265 5

McIntosh 248 5

Echols 237 2

Calhoun 225 7

Wilkes 225 3

Wilcox 224 20

Pulaski 223 7

Irwin 222 4

Montgomery 217 3

Miller 216 0

Treutlen 215 5

Towns 213 6

Macon 206 10

Dade 200 3

Lincoln 196 7

Jasper 195 4

Long 184 3

Heard 172 5

Marion 171 6

Twiggs 166 7

Taylor 160 7

Talbot 155 5

Crawford 153 3

Wheeler 149 6

Warren 120 5

Clay 113 2

Schley 95 2

Baker 71 3

Webster 38 2

Glascock 34 2

Quitman 31 1