Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest updates for Tuesday, Sept. 1

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 5,733 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 101 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (8/19-9/1), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 67.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (8/5-8/18), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 62.36.
  • There have been 272,697 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,226 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,215.75 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,124.
  • There have been 24,847 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 243 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 172.71 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 214.50.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on Sept. 1, there were 1,916 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 13 hospitalizations from the previous day.

 COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Fulton    25063    525

Gwinnett    24477    341

Cobb    17097    395

DeKalb    16650    304

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    16153    129

Hall    7801    128

Chatham    7129    124

Clayton    6529    142

Richmond    6062    131

Muscogee    5484    135

Bibb    5430    127

Cherokee    4895    79

Henry    4442    80

Whitfield    4002    53

Lowndes    3496    66

Columbia    3179    45

Douglas    3179    67

Forsyth    3154    33

Clarke    3070    30

Glynn    3053    71

Dougherty    2993    180

Houston    2647    69

Troup    2602    85

Unknown    2480    4

Bartow    2450    72

Carroll    2336    62

Newton    2325    62

Floyd    2313    32

Paulding    2300    34

Coweta    2266    26

Bulloch    2049    21

Coffee    1797    37

Barrow    1772    38

Colquitt    1770    26

Baldwin    1705    52

Rockdale    1665    33

Fayette    1585    38

Gordon    1534    30

Jackson    1523    26

Tift    1511    49

Walton    1506    48

Thomas    1413    49

Habersham    1363    62

Laurens    1353    48

Ware    1347    45

Polk    1220    15

Chattahoochee    1192    2

Spalding    1182    51

Effingham    1080    17

Toombs    1080    19

Walker    1046    22

Camden    1023    7

Decatur    992    21

Wayne    967    25

Liberty    932    18

Appling    892    23

Catoosa    877    17

Bryan    866    9

Sumter    861    60

Stephens    853    27

Emanuel    771    22

Gilmer    751    8

Harris    728    21

Lumpkin    719    12

Murray    716    3

Mitchell    714    45

Tattnall    685    7

Dawson    680    7

Jefferson    671    18

Grady    669    12

Lee    666    24

Upson    664    57

Burke    658    8

Jeff Davis    645    11

Ben Hill    632    14

Washington    617    4

Putnam    616    20

Monroe    597    42

Chattooga    584    6

Charlton    572    6

Peach    572    17

Butts    569    40

Franklin    563    11

Oconee    560    20

Madison    540    8

White    529    13

Pickens    525    6

Bacon    523    9

McDuffie    521    13

Pierce    520    13

Cook    510    11

Worth    504    29

Meriwether    488    9

Union    488    11

Elbert    480    1

Brooks    478    22

Crisp    474    15

Fannin    465    8

Jones    459    5

Greene    445    17

Hart    420    11

Morgan    419    2

Early    418    32

Atkinson    408    3

Banks    385    6

Berrien    382    6

Evans    373    5

Hancock    360    39

Candler    356    14

Stewart    356    11

Bleckley    352    17

Telfair    349    13

Johnson    342    13

Haralson    333    8

Dodge    331    7

Lamar    325    16

Jenkins    322    25

Terrell    320    31

Randolph    314    27

Brantley    310    8

Screven    295    9

Seminole    295    8

Clinch    294    4

Wilkinson    291    17

Dooly    285    14

Rabun    283    6

Oglethorpe    281    11

Pike    280    8

Turner    279    21

Lanier    265    5

McIntosh    248    5

Echols    237    2

Calhoun    225    7

Wilkes    225    3

Wilcox    224    20

Pulaski    223    7

Irwin    222    4

Montgomery    217    3

Miller    216    0

Treutlen    215    5

Towns    213    6

Macon    206    10

Dade    200    3

Lincoln    196    7

Jasper    195    4

Long    184    3

Heard    172    5

Marion    171    6

Twiggs    166    7

Taylor    160    7

Talbot    155    5

Crawford    153    3

Wheeler    149    6

Warren    120    5

Clay    113    2

Schley    95    2

Baker    71    3

Webster    38    2

Glascock    34    2

Quitman    31    1

Taliaferro    19    0

   

