Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest on cases, deaths and hospitalizations for Sept. 12, 2020

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 6,287 deaths in Georgia, an increase of NUMBER since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (8/30-9/12), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 50.79 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (8/16-8/29), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 64.79.
- There have been 292,905 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,124 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,796.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,328.
- There have been 26,327 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 164 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 128.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 178.93.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Sept. 12, there were 1,545 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 9 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 956 26
Atkinson 431 3
Bacon 559 10
Baker 73 3
Baldwin 1905 55
Banks 432 6
Barrow 1965 43
Bartow 2666 76
Ben Hill 696 18
Berrien 418 10
Bibb 5693 148
Bleckley 415 19
Brantley 324 8
Brooks 492 26
Bryan 979 9
Bulloch 2602 24
Burke 725 9
Butts 608 41
Calhoun 231 7
Camden 1142 7
Candler 397 16
Carroll 2509 63
Catoosa 1002 16
Charlton 592 6
Chatham 7728 136
Chattahoochee 1584 2
Chattooga 672 7
Cherokee 5473 87
Clarke 4430 36
Clay 116 2
Clayton 6819 153
Clinch 329 5
Cobb 18433 410
Coffee 1907 41
Colquitt 1868 32
Columbia 3443 55
Cook 531 12
Coweta 2396 37
Crawford 162 4
Crisp 510 17
Dade 238 4
Dawson 752 6
DeKalb 17477 335
Decatur 1060 23
Dodge 368 9
Dooly 304 14
Dougherty 3064 181
Douglas 3343 68
Early 445 32
Echols 238 2
Effingham 1257 21
Elbert 553 2
Emanuel 903 27
Evans 400 5
Fannin 529 9
Fayette 1667 45
Floyd 2675 39
Forsyth 3515 40
Franklin 655 11
Fulton 26108 554
Gilmer 780 10
Glascock 37 2
Glynn 3308 85
Gordon 1668 35
Grady 716 19
Greene 482 21
Gwinnett 25726 372
Habersham 1442 63
Hall 8341 136
Hancock 374 41
Haralson 394 8
Harris 760 21
Hart 463 11
Heard 181 5
Henry 4710 91
Houston 2851 74
Irwin 255 4
Jackson 1730 27
Jasper 202 4
Jeff Davis 677 15
Jefferson 743 21
Jenkins 369 28
Johnson 401 18
Jones 501 4
Lamar 342 17
Lanier 284 5
Laurens 1478 54
Lee 667 25
Liberty 997 19
Lincoln 203 7
Long 209 3
Lowndes 3691 72
Lumpkin 803 12
Macon 220 10
Madison 613 8
Marion 178 7
McDuffie 552 13
McIntosh 273 7
Meriwether 516 11
Miller 232 1
Mitchell 747 45
Monroe 624 44
Montgomery 258 5
Morgan 448 2
Murray 751 5
Muscogee 5716 157
Newton 2435 74
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16586 143
Oconee 656 22
Oglethorpe 297 11
Paulding 2576 44
Peach 611 19
Pickens 568 8
Pierce 559 15
Pike 297 8
Polk 1334 17
Pulaski 294 11
Putnam 656 22
Quitman 31 1
Rabun 307 7
Randolph 327 27
Richmond 6506 147
Rockdale 1745 32
Schley 102 2
Screven 336 9
Seminole 324 8
Spalding 1248 54
Stephens 922 31
Stewart 409 12
Sumter 900 60
Talbot 156 5
Taliaferro 19 0
Tattnall 740 9
Taylor 176 8
Telfair 368 16
Terrell 324 31
Thomas 1428 58
Tift 1628 52
Toombs 1213 35
Towns 254 7
Treutlen 237 6
Troup 2692 92
Turner 287 21
Twiggs 176 7
Union 599 17
Unknown 2467 3
Upson 706 59
Walker 1274 26
Walton 1667 51
Ware 1409 49
Warren 124 5
Washington 637 7
Wayne 1053 27
Webster 42 2
Wheeler 305 11
White 653 17
Whitfield 4261 57
Wilcox 234 20
Wilkes 247 3
Wilkinson 310 17
Worth 516 29