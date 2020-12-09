x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest on cases, deaths and hospitalizations for Sept. 12, 2020

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 6,287 deaths in Georgia, an increase of NUMBER since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (8/30-9/12), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 50.79 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (8/16-8/29), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 64.79.
  • There have been 292,905 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,124 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,796.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,328.
  • There have been 26,327 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 164 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 128.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 178.93.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Sept. 12, there were 1,545 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 9 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    956    26

Atkinson    431    3

Bacon    559    10

Baker    73    3

Baldwin    1905    55

Banks    432    6

Barrow    1965    43

Bartow    2666    76

Ben Hill    696    18

Berrien    418    10

Bibb    5693    148

Bleckley    415    19

Brantley    324    8

Brooks    492    26

Bryan    979    9

Bulloch    2602    24

Burke    725    9

Butts    608    41

Calhoun    231    7

Camden    1142    7

Candler    397    16

Carroll    2509    63

Catoosa    1002    16

Charlton    592    6

Chatham    7728    136

Chattahoochee    1584    2

Chattooga    672    7

Cherokee    5473    87

Clarke    4430    36

Clay    116    2

Clayton    6819    153

Clinch    329    5

Cobb    18433    410

Coffee    1907    41

Colquitt    1868    32

Columbia    3443    55

Cook    531    12

Coweta    2396    37

Crawford    162    4

Crisp    510    17

Dade    238    4

Dawson    752    6

DeKalb    17477    335

Decatur    1060    23

Dodge    368    9

Dooly    304    14

Dougherty    3064    181

Douglas    3343    68

Early    445    32

Echols    238    2

Effingham    1257    21

Elbert    553    2

Emanuel    903    27

Evans    400    5

Fannin    529    9

Fayette    1667    45

Floyd    2675    39

Forsyth    3515    40

Franklin    655    11

Fulton    26108    554

Gilmer    780    10

Glascock    37    2

Glynn    3308    85

Gordon    1668    35

Grady    716    19

Greene    482    21

Gwinnett    25726    372

Habersham    1442    63

Hall    8341    136

Hancock    374    41

Haralson    394    8

Harris    760    21

Hart    463    11

Heard    181    5

Henry    4710    91

Houston    2851    74

Irwin    255    4

Jackson    1730    27

Jasper    202    4

Jeff Davis    677    15

Jefferson    743    21

Jenkins    369    28

Johnson    401    18

Jones    501    4

Lamar    342    17

Lanier    284    5

Laurens    1478    54

Lee    667    25

Liberty    997    19

Lincoln    203    7

Long    209    3

Lowndes    3691    72

Lumpkin    803    12

Macon    220    10

Madison    613    8

Marion    178    7

McDuffie    552    13

McIntosh    273    7

Meriwether    516    11

Miller    232    1

Mitchell    747    45

Monroe    624    44

Montgomery    258    5

Morgan    448    2

Murray    751    5

Muscogee    5716    157

Newton    2435    74

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    16586    143

Oconee    656    22

Oglethorpe    297    11

Paulding    2576    44

Peach    611    19

Pickens    568    8

Pierce    559    15

Pike    297    8

Polk    1334    17

Pulaski    294    11

Putnam    656    22

Quitman    31    1

Rabun    307    7

Randolph    327    27

Richmond    6506    147

Rockdale    1745    32

Schley    102    2

Screven    336    9

Seminole    324    8

Spalding    1248    54

Stephens    922    31

Stewart    409    12

Sumter    900    60

Talbot    156    5

Taliaferro    19    0

Tattnall    740    9

Taylor    176    8

Telfair    368    16

Terrell    324    31

Thomas    1428    58

Tift    1628    52

Toombs    1213    35

Towns    254    7

Treutlen    237    6

Troup    2692    92

Turner    287    21

Twiggs    176    7

Union    599    17

Unknown    2467    3

Upson    706    59

Walker    1274    26

Walton    1667    51

Ware    1409    49

Warren    124    5

Washington    637    7

Wayne    1053    27

Webster    42    2

Wheeler    305    11

White    653    17

Whitfield    4261    57

Wilcox    234    20

Wilkes    247    3

Wilkinson    310    17

Worth    516    29

