Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest on cases, deaths and hospitalizations for Sept. 12, 2020

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 6,287 deaths in Georgia, an increase of NUMBER since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (8/30-9/12), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 50.79 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (8/16-8/29), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 64.79.

in Georgia, an increase of NUMBER since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (8/30-9/12), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 50.79 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (8/16-8/29), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 64.79. There have been 292,905 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,124 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,796.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,328.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,124 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,796.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,328. There have been 26,327 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 164 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 128.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 178.93.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 164 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 128.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 178.93. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Sept. 12, there were 1,545 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 9 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 956 26

Atkinson 431 3

Bacon 559 10

Baker 73 3

Baldwin 1905 55

Banks 432 6

Barrow 1965 43

Bartow 2666 76

Ben Hill 696 18

Berrien 418 10

Bibb 5693 148

Bleckley 415 19

Brantley 324 8

Brooks 492 26

Bryan 979 9

Bulloch 2602 24

Burke 725 9

Butts 608 41

Calhoun 231 7

Camden 1142 7

Candler 397 16

Carroll 2509 63

Catoosa 1002 16

Charlton 592 6

Chatham 7728 136

Chattahoochee 1584 2

Chattooga 672 7

Cherokee 5473 87

Clarke 4430 36

Clay 116 2

Clayton 6819 153

Clinch 329 5

Cobb 18433 410

Coffee 1907 41

Colquitt 1868 32

Columbia 3443 55

Cook 531 12

Coweta 2396 37

Crawford 162 4

Crisp 510 17

Dade 238 4

Dawson 752 6

DeKalb 17477 335

Decatur 1060 23

Dodge 368 9

Dooly 304 14

Dougherty 3064 181

Douglas 3343 68

Early 445 32

Echols 238 2

Effingham 1257 21

Elbert 553 2

Emanuel 903 27

Evans 400 5

Fannin 529 9

Fayette 1667 45

Floyd 2675 39

Forsyth 3515 40

Franklin 655 11

Fulton 26108 554

Gilmer 780 10

Glascock 37 2

Glynn 3308 85

Gordon 1668 35

Grady 716 19

Greene 482 21

Gwinnett 25726 372

Habersham 1442 63

Hall 8341 136

Hancock 374 41

Haralson 394 8

Harris 760 21

Hart 463 11

Heard 181 5

Henry 4710 91

Houston 2851 74

Irwin 255 4

Jackson 1730 27

Jasper 202 4

Jeff Davis 677 15

Jefferson 743 21

Jenkins 369 28

Johnson 401 18

Jones 501 4

Lamar 342 17

Lanier 284 5

Laurens 1478 54

Lee 667 25

Liberty 997 19

Lincoln 203 7

Long 209 3

Lowndes 3691 72

Lumpkin 803 12

Macon 220 10

Madison 613 8

Marion 178 7

McDuffie 552 13

McIntosh 273 7

Meriwether 516 11

Miller 232 1

Mitchell 747 45

Monroe 624 44

Montgomery 258 5

Morgan 448 2

Murray 751 5

Muscogee 5716 157

Newton 2435 74

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16586 143

Oconee 656 22

Oglethorpe 297 11

Paulding 2576 44

Peach 611 19

Pickens 568 8

Pierce 559 15

Pike 297 8

Polk 1334 17

Pulaski 294 11

Putnam 656 22

Quitman 31 1

Rabun 307 7

Randolph 327 27

Richmond 6506 147

Rockdale 1745 32

Schley 102 2

Screven 336 9

Seminole 324 8

Spalding 1248 54

Stephens 922 31

Stewart 409 12

Sumter 900 60

Talbot 156 5

Taliaferro 19 0

Tattnall 740 9

Taylor 176 8

Telfair 368 16

Terrell 324 31

Thomas 1428 58

Tift 1628 52

Toombs 1213 35

Towns 254 7

Treutlen 237 6

Troup 2692 92

Turner 287 21

Twiggs 176 7

Union 599 17

Unknown 2467 3

Upson 706 59

Walker 1274 26

Walton 1667 51

Ware 1409 49

Warren 124 5

Washington 637 7

Wayne 1053 27

Webster 42 2

Wheeler 305 11

White 653 17

Whitfield 4261 57

Wilcox 234 20

Wilkes 247 3

Wilkinson 310 17