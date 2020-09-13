Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest on cases, deaths and hospitalizations for Sept. 13

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 6,333 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 46 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (8/31-9/13), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 52.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (8/17-8/30), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 64.43.
- There have been 294,314 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,409 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,810.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,282.
- There have been 26,369 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 42 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 128.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 177.50.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Sept. 12, there were 1,553 current hospitalizations - an increase of 8 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:
Fulton 26225 555
Gwinnett 25806 375
Cobb 18495 413
DeKalb 17536 339
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16599 142
Hall 8362 137
Chatham 7794 136
Clayton 6850 154
Richmond 6570 148
Bibb 5748 151
Muscogee 5732 159
Cherokee 5513 87
Henry 4734 93
Clarke 4503 36
Whitfield 4292 59
Lowndes 3711 73
Forsyth 3528 40
Columbia 3461 56
Douglas 3350 68
Glynn 3321 85
Dougherty 3067 181
Houston 2869 74
Troup 2697 93
Floyd 2695 39
Bartow 2677 77
Bulloch 2643 24
Paulding 2588 44
Carroll 2523 63
Unknown 2459 3
Newton 2439 76
Coweta 2402 38
Barrow 1971 43
Baldwin 1912 55
Coffee 1910 41
Colquitt 1870 32
Rockdale 1751 32
Jackson 1735 28
Gordon 1680 35
Walton 1677 51
Fayette 1675 45
Tift 1634 53
Chattahoochee 1584 2
Laurens 1491 56
Habersham 1444 63
Thomas 1430 58
Ware 1414 49
Polk 1337 17
Walker 1297 26
Effingham 1291 21
Spalding 1249 54
Toombs 1219 37
Camden 1150 7
Decatur 1064 24
Wayne 1056 27
Catoosa 1017 16
Liberty 1006 20
Bryan 987 9
Appling 960 26
Stephens 922 31
Emanuel 915 27
Sumter 903 60
Lumpkin 806 12
Gilmer 784 10
Harris 764 21
Murray 758 5
Dawson 754 6
Mitchell 752 45
Jefferson 745 21
Tattnall 744 9
Grady 729 19
Burke 727 9
Upson 716 59
Ben Hill 700 18
Jeff Davis 680 15
Chattooga 678 7
Lee 672 25
Oconee 664 24
White 659 17
Franklin 657 11
Putnam 657 23
Washington 637 7
Monroe 627 44
Madison 616 8
Peach 616 19
Butts 608 41
Union 599 17
Charlton 597 6
Pickens 571 8
Pierce 563 15
Bacon 560 10
Elbert 557 2
McDuffie 556 13
Fannin 535 9
Cook 531 12
Meriwether 518 11
Crisp 513 17
Worth 513 29
Jones 510 5
Brooks 497 26
Greene 482 21
Hart 465 11
Morgan 451 2
Early 446 32
Banks 433 6
Atkinson 432 3
Berrien 418 11
Bleckley 418 19
Stewart 410 13
Johnson 402 18
Evans 401 5
Haralson 401 8
Candler 398 16
Hancock 375 41
Jenkins 372 29
Telfair 372 16
Dodge 368 9
Screven 345 9
Lamar 343 17
Clinch 336 5
Randolph 327 27
Brantley 325 8
Seminole 325 8
Terrell 325 31
Wilkinson 311 17
Rabun 308 7
Wheeler 308 11
Dooly 305 14
Oglethorpe 297 11
Pike 297 8
Pulaski 295 11
Turner 287 22
Lanier 285 5
McIntosh 276 7
Irwin 268 4
Montgomery 261 5
Towns 254 7
Wilkes 249 3
Dade 239 4
Treutlen 239 6
Echols 238 2
Miller 233 1
Wilcox 233 20
Calhoun 229 7
Macon 223 10
Long 212 3
Lincoln 204 7
Jasper 202 4
Heard 181 5
Marion 178 7
Taylor 178 8
Twiggs 178 7
Crawford 163 5
Talbot 156 5
Warren 125 5
Clay 118 2
Schley 102 2
Baker 73 3
Webster 42 2
Glascock 37 2
Quitman 31 1
Taliaferro 19 0