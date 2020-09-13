x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest on cases, deaths and hospitalizations for Sept. 13

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 6,333 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 46 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (8/31-9/13), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 52.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (8/17-8/30), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 64.43.
  • There have been 294,314 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,409 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,810.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,282.
  • There have been 26,369 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 42 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 128.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 177.50.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Sept. 12, there were 1,553 current hospitalizations - an increase of 8 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Fulton    26225    555

Gwinnett    25806    375

Cobb    18495    413

DeKalb    17536    339

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    16599    142

Hall    8362    137

Chatham    7794    136

Clayton    6850    154

Richmond    6570    148

Bibb    5748    151

Muscogee    5732    159

Cherokee    5513    87

Henry    4734    93

Clarke    4503    36

Whitfield    4292    59

Lowndes    3711    73

Forsyth    3528    40

Columbia    3461    56

Douglas    3350    68

Glynn    3321    85

Dougherty    3067    181

Houston    2869    74

Troup    2697    93

Floyd    2695    39

Bartow    2677    77

Bulloch    2643    24

Paulding    2588    44

Carroll    2523    63

Unknown    2459    3

Newton    2439    76

Coweta    2402    38

Barrow    1971    43

Baldwin    1912    55

Coffee    1910    41

Colquitt    1870    32

Rockdale    1751    32

Jackson    1735    28

Gordon    1680    35

Walton    1677    51

Fayette    1675    45

Tift    1634    53

Chattahoochee    1584    2

Laurens    1491    56

Habersham    1444    63

Thomas    1430    58

Ware    1414    49

Polk    1337    17

Walker    1297    26

Effingham    1291    21

Spalding    1249    54

Toombs    1219    37

Camden    1150    7

Decatur    1064    24

Wayne    1056    27

Catoosa    1017    16

Liberty    1006    20

Bryan    987    9

Appling    960    26

Stephens    922    31

Emanuel    915    27

Sumter    903    60

Lumpkin    806    12

Gilmer    784    10

Harris    764    21

Murray    758    5

Dawson    754    6

Mitchell    752    45

Jefferson    745    21

Tattnall    744    9

Grady    729    19

Burke    727    9

Upson    716    59

Ben Hill    700    18

Jeff Davis    680    15

Chattooga    678    7

Lee    672    25

Oconee    664    24

White    659    17

Franklin    657    11

Putnam    657    23

Washington    637    7

Monroe    627    44

Madison    616    8

Peach    616    19

Butts    608    41

Union    599    17

Charlton    597    6

Pickens    571    8

Pierce    563    15

Bacon    560    10

Elbert    557    2

McDuffie    556    13

Fannin    535    9

Cook    531    12

Meriwether    518    11

Crisp    513    17

Worth    513    29

Jones    510    5

Brooks    497    26

Greene    482    21

Hart    465    11

Morgan    451    2

Early    446    32

Banks    433    6

Atkinson    432    3

Berrien    418    11

Bleckley    418    19

Stewart    410    13

Johnson    402    18

Evans    401    5

Haralson    401    8

Candler    398    16

Hancock    375    41

Jenkins    372    29

Telfair    372    16

Dodge    368    9

Screven    345    9

Lamar    343    17

Clinch    336    5

Randolph    327    27

Brantley    325    8

Seminole    325    8

Terrell    325    31

Wilkinson    311    17

Rabun    308    7

Wheeler    308    11

Dooly    305    14

Oglethorpe    297    11

Pike    297    8

Pulaski    295    11

Turner    287    22

Lanier    285    5

McIntosh    276    7

Irwin    268    4

Montgomery    261    5

Towns    254    7

Wilkes    249    3

Dade    239    4

Treutlen    239    6

Echols    238    2

Miller    233    1

Wilcox    233    20

Calhoun    229    7

Macon    223    10

Long    212    3

Lincoln    204    7

Jasper    202    4

Heard    181    5

Marion    178    7

Taylor    178    8

Twiggs    178    7

Crawford    163    5

Talbot    156    5

Warren    125    5

Clay    118    2

Schley    102    2

Baker    73    3

Webster    42    2

Glascock    37    2

Quitman    31    1

Taliaferro    19    0

Related Articles