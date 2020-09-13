Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest on cases, deaths and hospitalizations for Sept. 13

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 6,333 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 46 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (8/31-9/13), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 52.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (8/17-8/30), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 64.43.

There have been 294,314 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,409 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,810.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,282.

There have been 26,369 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 42 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 128.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 177.50.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Sept. 12, there were 1,553 current hospitalizations - an increase of 8 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Fulton 26225 555

Gwinnett 25806 375

Cobb 18495 413

DeKalb 17536 339

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16599 142

Hall 8362 137

Chatham 7794 136

Clayton 6850 154

Richmond 6570 148

Bibb 5748 151

Muscogee 5732 159

Cherokee 5513 87

Henry 4734 93

Clarke 4503 36

Whitfield 4292 59

Lowndes 3711 73

Forsyth 3528 40

Columbia 3461 56

Douglas 3350 68

Glynn 3321 85

Dougherty 3067 181

Houston 2869 74

Troup 2697 93

Floyd 2695 39

Bartow 2677 77

Bulloch 2643 24

Paulding 2588 44

Carroll 2523 63

Unknown 2459 3

Newton 2439 76

Coweta 2402 38

Barrow 1971 43

Baldwin 1912 55

Coffee 1910 41

Colquitt 1870 32

Rockdale 1751 32

Jackson 1735 28

Gordon 1680 35

Walton 1677 51

Fayette 1675 45

Tift 1634 53

Chattahoochee 1584 2

Laurens 1491 56

Habersham 1444 63

Thomas 1430 58

Ware 1414 49

Polk 1337 17

Walker 1297 26

Effingham 1291 21

Spalding 1249 54

Toombs 1219 37

Camden 1150 7

Decatur 1064 24

Wayne 1056 27

Catoosa 1017 16

Liberty 1006 20

Bryan 987 9

Appling 960 26

Stephens 922 31

Emanuel 915 27

Sumter 903 60

Lumpkin 806 12

Gilmer 784 10

Harris 764 21

Murray 758 5

Dawson 754 6

Mitchell 752 45

Jefferson 745 21

Tattnall 744 9

Grady 729 19

Burke 727 9

Upson 716 59

Ben Hill 700 18

Jeff Davis 680 15

Chattooga 678 7

Lee 672 25

Oconee 664 24

White 659 17

Franklin 657 11

Putnam 657 23

Washington 637 7

Monroe 627 44

Madison 616 8

Peach 616 19

Butts 608 41

Union 599 17

Charlton 597 6

Pickens 571 8

Pierce 563 15

Bacon 560 10

Elbert 557 2

McDuffie 556 13

Fannin 535 9

Cook 531 12

Meriwether 518 11

Crisp 513 17

Worth 513 29

Jones 510 5

Brooks 497 26

Greene 482 21

Hart 465 11

Morgan 451 2

Early 446 32

Banks 433 6

Atkinson 432 3

Berrien 418 11

Bleckley 418 19

Stewart 410 13

Johnson 402 18

Evans 401 5

Haralson 401 8

Candler 398 16

Hancock 375 41

Jenkins 372 29

Telfair 372 16

Dodge 368 9

Screven 345 9

Lamar 343 17

Clinch 336 5

Randolph 327 27

Brantley 325 8

Seminole 325 8

Terrell 325 31

Wilkinson 311 17

Rabun 308 7

Wheeler 308 11

Dooly 305 14

Oglethorpe 297 11

Pike 297 8

Pulaski 295 11

Turner 287 22

Lanier 285 5

McIntosh 276 7

Irwin 268 4

Montgomery 261 5

Towns 254 7

Wilkes 249 3

Dade 239 4

Treutlen 239 6

Echols 238 2

Miller 233 1

Wilcox 233 20

Calhoun 229 7

Macon 223 10

Long 212 3

Lincoln 204 7

Jasper 202 4

Heard 181 5

Marion 178 7

Taylor 178 8

Twiggs 178 7

Crawford 163 5

Talbot 156 5

Warren 125 5

Clay 118 2

Schley 102 2

Baker 73 3

Webster 42 2

Glascock 37 2

Quitman 31 1