Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest on cases, deaths and hospitalizations for Sept. 14

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 6,353 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 20 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (9/1-9/14), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 51.50 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (8/18-8/31), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 64.64.

There have been 295,337 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,023 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,776.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,258.

There have been 26,394 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 25 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 127.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 176.50.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Sept. 14, there were 1,536 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 17 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Fulton 26289 555

Gwinnett 25863 379

Cobb 18550 413

DeKalb 17610 339

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16638 142

Hall 8379 138

Chatham 7836 136

Clayton 6877 154

Richmond 6614 148

Bibb 5777 152

Muscogee 5747 159

Cherokee 5545 87

Henry 4751 93

Clarke 4540 36

Whitfield 4302 59

Lowndes 3717 74

Forsyth 3545 40

Columbia 3498 56

Douglas 3358 69

Glynn 3331 85

Dougherty 3074 182

Houston 2900 74

Floyd 2707 39

Troup 2701 93

Bartow 2685 77

Bulloch 2659 24

Paulding 2594 46

Carroll 2530 63

Newton 2451 76

Unknown 2414 3

Coweta 2412 40

Barrow 1979 43

Baldwin 1923 55

Coffee 1913 41

Colquitt 1878 32

Rockdale 1760 32

Jackson 1748 28

Gordon 1686 35

Fayette 1681 45

Walton 1681 51

Tift 1638 54

Chattahoochee 1584 2

Laurens 1502 56

Habersham 1444 63

Thomas 1433 58

Ware 1417 49

Polk 1339 17

Walker 1313 26

Effingham 1309 21

Spalding 1251 54

Toombs 1222 39

Camden 1163 7

Decatur 1066 24

Wayne 1058 27

Catoosa 1024 16

Liberty 1009 20

Bryan 993 9

Appling 964 26

Stephens 927 31

Emanuel 921 27

Sumter 904 60

Lumpkin 809 12

Gilmer 784 10

Harris 764 21

Murray 758 5

Mitchell 756 45

Dawson 755 6

Jefferson 749 21

Tattnall 748 9

Grady 730 19

Burke 728 9

Upson 717 59

Ben Hill 702 18

Chattooga 680 7

Jeff Davis 680 15

Lee 673 25

Oconee 666 24

Franklin 659 11

Putnam 659 23

White 659 17

Washington 638 7

Monroe 628 45

Peach 623 19

Madison 619 8

Butts 609 41

Union 603 17

Charlton 597 6

Pickens 571 8

Pierce 565 15

Bacon 561 10

Elbert 559 2

McDuffie 559 13

Fannin 548 9

Cook 533 12

Meriwether 519 11

Crisp 515 17

Worth 513 29

Jones 509 5

Brooks 499 26

Greene 483 21

Hart 465 11

Morgan 452 2

Early 447 32

Banks 437 6

Atkinson 432 3

Berrien 419 11

Bleckley 418 19

Stewart 411 13

Johnson 403 18

Haralson 402 8

Evans 401 5

Candler 400 16

Hancock 379 41

Jenkins 375 29

Telfair 372 16

Dodge 369 9

Screven 352 9

Lamar 343 17

Clinch 337 5

Randolph 327 27

Brantley 325 8

Seminole 325 8

Terrell 325 31

Wilkinson 312 17

Wheeler 309 12

Dooly 308 14

Rabun 308 7

Pulaski 301 12

Oglethorpe 298 11

Pike 297 8

Turner 287 22

Lanier 286 5

McIntosh 276 7

Irwin 268 4

Montgomery 265 5

Towns 255 7

Wilkes 253 4

Treutlen 240 6

Dade 239 4

Echols 238 2

Miller 234 1

Wilcox 233 20

Calhoun 227 7

Macon 225 10

Long 212 3

Lincoln 205 7

Jasper 203 4

Heard 183 5

Marion 180 7

Taylor 180 8

Twiggs 178 7

Crawford 163 5

Talbot 157 5

Warren 126 5

Clay 118 2

Schley 103 2

Baker 73 3

Webster 43 2

Glascock 37 2

Quitman 31 1