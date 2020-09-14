x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest on cases, deaths and hospitalizations for Sept. 14

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 6,353 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 20 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (9/1-9/14), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 51.50 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (8/18-8/31), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 64.64.
Credit: WXIA
  • There have been 295,337 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,023 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,776.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,258.
Credit: WXIA
  • There have been 26,394 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 25 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 127.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 176.50.
Credit: WXIA
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Sept. 14, there were 1,536 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 17 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Fulton    26289    555

Gwinnett    25863    379

Cobb    18550    413

DeKalb    17610    339

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    16638    142

Hall    8379    138

Chatham    7836    136

Clayton    6877    154

Richmond    6614    148

Bibb    5777    152

Muscogee    5747    159

Cherokee    5545    87

Henry    4751    93

Clarke    4540    36

Whitfield    4302    59

Lowndes    3717    74

Forsyth    3545    40

Columbia    3498    56

Douglas    3358    69

Glynn    3331    85

Dougherty    3074    182

Houston    2900    74

Floyd    2707    39

Troup    2701    93

Bartow    2685    77

Bulloch    2659    24

Paulding    2594    46

Carroll    2530    63

Newton    2451    76

Unknown    2414    3

Coweta    2412    40

Barrow    1979    43

Baldwin    1923    55

Coffee    1913    41

Colquitt    1878    32

Rockdale    1760    32

Jackson    1748    28

Gordon    1686    35

Fayette    1681    45

Walton    1681    51

Tift    1638    54

Chattahoochee    1584    2

Laurens    1502    56

Habersham    1444    63

Thomas    1433    58

Ware    1417    49

Polk    1339    17

Walker    1313    26

Effingham    1309    21

Spalding    1251    54

Toombs    1222    39

Camden    1163    7

Decatur    1066    24

Wayne    1058    27

Catoosa    1024    16

Liberty    1009    20

Bryan    993    9

Appling    964    26

Stephens    927    31

Emanuel    921    27

Sumter    904    60

Lumpkin    809    12

Gilmer    784    10

Harris    764    21

Murray    758    5

Mitchell    756    45

Dawson    755    6

Jefferson    749    21

Tattnall    748    9

Grady    730    19

Burke    728    9

Upson    717    59

Ben Hill    702    18

Chattooga    680    7

Jeff Davis    680    15

Lee    673    25

Oconee    666    24

Franklin    659    11

Putnam    659    23

White    659    17

Washington    638    7

Monroe    628    45

Peach    623    19

Madison    619    8

Butts    609    41

Union    603    17

Charlton    597    6

Pickens    571    8

Pierce    565    15

Bacon    561    10

Elbert    559    2

McDuffie    559    13

Fannin    548    9

Cook    533    12

Meriwether    519    11

Crisp    515    17

Worth    513    29

Jones    509    5

Brooks    499    26

Greene    483    21

Hart    465    11

Morgan    452    2

Early    447    32

Banks    437    6

Atkinson    432    3

Berrien    419    11

Bleckley    418    19

Stewart    411    13

Johnson    403    18

Haralson    402    8

Evans    401    5

Candler    400    16

Hancock    379    41

Jenkins    375    29

Telfair    372    16

Dodge    369    9

Screven    352    9

Lamar    343    17

Clinch    337    5

Randolph    327    27

Brantley    325    8

Seminole    325    8

Terrell    325    31

Wilkinson    312    17

Wheeler    309    12

Dooly    308    14

Rabun    308    7

Pulaski    301    12

Oglethorpe    298    11

Pike    297    8

Turner    287    22

Lanier    286    5

McIntosh    276    7

Irwin    268    4

Montgomery    265    5

Towns    255    7

Wilkes    253    4

Treutlen    240    6

Dade    239    4

Echols    238    2

Miller    234    1

Wilcox    233    20

Calhoun    227    7

Macon    225    10

Long    212    3

Lincoln    205    7

Jasper    203    4

Heard    183    5

Marion    180    7

Taylor    180    8

Twiggs    178    7

Crawford    163    5

Talbot    157    5

Warren    126    5

Clay    118    2

Schley    103    2

Baker    73    3

Webster    43    2

Glascock    37    2

Quitman    31    1

Taliaferro    19    0

