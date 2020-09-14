Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest on cases, deaths and hospitalizations for Sept. 14

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 6,353 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 20 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (9/1-9/14), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 51.50 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (8/18-8/31), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 64.64.
- There have been 295,337 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,023 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,776.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,258.
- There have been 26,394 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 25 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 127.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 176.50.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Sept. 14, there were 1,536 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 17 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:
Fulton 26289 555
Gwinnett 25863 379
Cobb 18550 413
DeKalb 17610 339
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16638 142
Hall 8379 138
Chatham 7836 136
Clayton 6877 154
Richmond 6614 148
Bibb 5777 152
Muscogee 5747 159
Cherokee 5545 87
Henry 4751 93
Clarke 4540 36
Whitfield 4302 59
Lowndes 3717 74
Forsyth 3545 40
Columbia 3498 56
Douglas 3358 69
Glynn 3331 85
Dougherty 3074 182
Houston 2900 74
Floyd 2707 39
Troup 2701 93
Bartow 2685 77
Bulloch 2659 24
Paulding 2594 46
Carroll 2530 63
Newton 2451 76
Unknown 2414 3
Coweta 2412 40
Barrow 1979 43
Baldwin 1923 55
Coffee 1913 41
Colquitt 1878 32
Rockdale 1760 32
Jackson 1748 28
Gordon 1686 35
Fayette 1681 45
Walton 1681 51
Tift 1638 54
Chattahoochee 1584 2
Laurens 1502 56
Habersham 1444 63
Thomas 1433 58
Ware 1417 49
Polk 1339 17
Walker 1313 26
Effingham 1309 21
Spalding 1251 54
Toombs 1222 39
Camden 1163 7
Decatur 1066 24
Wayne 1058 27
Catoosa 1024 16
Liberty 1009 20
Bryan 993 9
Appling 964 26
Stephens 927 31
Emanuel 921 27
Sumter 904 60
Lumpkin 809 12
Gilmer 784 10
Harris 764 21
Murray 758 5
Mitchell 756 45
Dawson 755 6
Jefferson 749 21
Tattnall 748 9
Grady 730 19
Burke 728 9
Upson 717 59
Ben Hill 702 18
Chattooga 680 7
Jeff Davis 680 15
Lee 673 25
Oconee 666 24
Franklin 659 11
Putnam 659 23
White 659 17
Washington 638 7
Monroe 628 45
Peach 623 19
Madison 619 8
Butts 609 41
Union 603 17
Charlton 597 6
Pickens 571 8
Pierce 565 15
Bacon 561 10
Elbert 559 2
McDuffie 559 13
Fannin 548 9
Cook 533 12
Meriwether 519 11
Crisp 515 17
Worth 513 29
Jones 509 5
Brooks 499 26
Greene 483 21
Hart 465 11
Morgan 452 2
Early 447 32
Banks 437 6
Atkinson 432 3
Berrien 419 11
Bleckley 418 19
Stewart 411 13
Johnson 403 18
Haralson 402 8
Evans 401 5
Candler 400 16
Hancock 379 41
Jenkins 375 29
Telfair 372 16
Dodge 369 9
Screven 352 9
Lamar 343 17
Clinch 337 5
Randolph 327 27
Brantley 325 8
Seminole 325 8
Terrell 325 31
Wilkinson 312 17
Wheeler 309 12
Dooly 308 14
Rabun 308 7
Pulaski 301 12
Oglethorpe 298 11
Pike 297 8
Turner 287 22
Lanier 286 5
McIntosh 276 7
Irwin 268 4
Montgomery 265 5
Towns 255 7
Wilkes 253 4
Treutlen 240 6
Dade 239 4
Echols 238 2
Miller 234 1
Wilcox 233 20
Calhoun 227 7
Macon 225 10
Long 212 3
Lincoln 205 7
Jasper 203 4
Heard 183 5
Marion 180 7
Taylor 180 8
Twiggs 178 7
Crawford 163 5
Talbot 157 5
Warren 126 5
Clay 118 2
Schley 103 2
Baker 73 3
Webster 43 2
Glascock 37 2
Quitman 31 1
Taliaferro 19 0