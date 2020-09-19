Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Sept. 19, 2020

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 6,599 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 62 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (9/6-9/19), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 44.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (8/23-9/5), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 63.21.
- There have been 305,021 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,284 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,676.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,095.
- There have been 27,338 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 135 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 131.21 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 155.43.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Sept. 19, there were 1,417 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 2 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1001 26
Atkinson 435 3
Bacon 589 10
Baker 78 3
Baldwin 2048 55
Banks 467 7
Barrow 2079 46
Bartow 2790 82
Ben Hill 736 20
Berrien 438 11
Bibb 5941 157
Bleckley 425 19
Brantley 341 10
Brooks 510 27
Bryan 1055 11
Bulloch 2758 25
Burke 760 9
Butts 625 42
Calhoun 233 7
Camden 1227 7
Candler 412 17
Carroll 2624 63
Catoosa 1096 17
Charlton 610 6
Chatham 8074 146
Chattahoochee 1622 1
Chattooga 714 12
Cherokee 5738 91
Clarke 4855 41
Clay 120 2
Clayton 7010 158
Clinch 362 6
Cobb 19000 421
Coffee 1976 43
Colquitt 1905 33
Columbia 3617 57
Cook 540 12
Coweta 2499 41
Crawford 165 4
Crisp 529 17
Dade 271 5
Dawson 790 6
DeKalb 18006 349
Decatur 1100 27
Dodge 392 11
Dooly 322 14
Dougherty 3122 182
Douglas 3432 70
Early 465 32
Echols 239 2
Effingham 1365 23
Elbert 594 3
Emanuel 978 29
Evans 412 6
Fannin 594 12
Fayette 1734 49
Floyd 2963 40
Forsyth 3705 42
Franklin 709 11
Fulton 26910 564
Gilmer 792 11
Glascock 37 2
Glynn 3408 94
Gordon 1778 36
Grady 749 21
Greene 492 23
Gwinnett 26550 391
Habersham 1553 66
Hall 8757 143
Hancock 386 41
Haralson 433 8
Harris 774 21
Hart 483 13
Heard 189 5
Henry 4947 98
Houston 3027 77
Irwin 283 4
Jackson 1874 30
Jasper 209 4
Jeff Davis 702 19
Jefferson 767 23
Jenkins 396 29
Johnson 410 22
Jones 528 8
Lamar 350 17
Lanier 292 5
Laurens 1578 62
Lee 690 25
Liberty 1060 22
Lincoln 207 7
Long 230 3
Lowndes 3803 76
Lumpkin 872 14
Macon 227 10
Madison 659 8
Marion 185 8
McDuffie 579 13
McIntosh 282 7
Meriwether 532 12
Miller 241 1
Mitchell 775 45
Monroe 656 48
Montgomery 291 5
Morgan 468 2
Murray 793 5
Muscogee 5849 162
Newton 2519 80
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16962 149
Oconee 706 26
Oglethorpe 314 11
Paulding 2707 49
Peach 655 21
Pickens 600 10
Pierce 589 17
Pike 311 9
Polk 1396 17
Pulaski 310 13
Putnam 674 23
Quitman 31 1
Rabun 316 7
Randolph 331 28
Richmond 6834 152
Rockdale 1806 35
Schley 104 2
Screven 372 9
Seminole 343 9
Spalding 1278 56
Stephens 992 33
Stewart 462 13
Sumter 918 60
Talbot 158 5
Taliaferro 21 0
Tattnall 779 9
Taylor 204 9
Telfair 377 17
Terrell 326 31
Thomas 1471 58
Tift 1688 56
Toombs 1277 43
Towns 297 8
Treutlen 244 8
Troup 2752 93
Turner 292 22
Twiggs 183 7
Union 660 17
Unknown 2399 5
Upson 749 59
Walker 1426 29
Walton 1733 52
Ware 1461 53
Warren 131 5
Washington 650 8
Wayne 1087 27
Webster 43 2
Wheeler 322 11
White 721 17
Whitfield 4436 60
Wilcox 243 20
Wilkes 259 4
Wilkinson 332 17
Worth 520 29