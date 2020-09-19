x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Sept. 19, 2020

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 6,599 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 62 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (9/6-9/19), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 44.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (8/23-9/5), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 63.21.
  • There have been 305,021 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,284 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,676.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,095.
  • There have been 27,338 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 135 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 131.21 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 155.43.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Sept. 19, there were 1,417 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 2 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1001    26

Atkinson    435    3

Bacon    589    10

Baker    78    3

Baldwin    2048    55

Banks    467    7

Barrow    2079    46

Bartow    2790    82

Ben Hill    736    20

Berrien    438    11

Bibb    5941    157

Bleckley    425    19

Brantley    341    10

Brooks    510    27

Bryan    1055    11

Bulloch    2758    25

Burke    760    9

Butts    625    42

Calhoun    233    7

Camden    1227    7

Candler    412    17

Carroll    2624    63

Catoosa    1096    17

Charlton    610    6

Chatham    8074    146

Chattahoochee    1622    1

Chattooga    714    12

Cherokee    5738    91

Clarke    4855    41

Clay    120    2

Clayton    7010    158

Clinch    362    6

Cobb    19000    421

Coffee    1976    43

Colquitt    1905    33

Columbia    3617    57

Cook    540    12

Coweta    2499    41

Crawford    165    4

Crisp    529    17

Dade    271    5

Dawson    790    6

DeKalb    18006    349

Decatur    1100    27

Dodge    392    11

Dooly    322    14

Dougherty    3122    182

Douglas    3432    70

Early    465    32

Echols    239    2

Effingham    1365    23

Elbert    594    3

Emanuel    978    29

Evans    412    6

Fannin    594    12

Fayette    1734    49

Floyd    2963    40

Forsyth    3705    42

Franklin    709    11

Fulton    26910    564

Gilmer    792    11

Glascock    37    2

Glynn    3408    94

Gordon    1778    36

Grady    749    21

Greene    492    23

Gwinnett    26550    391

Habersham    1553    66

Hall    8757    143

Hancock    386    41

Haralson    433    8

Harris    774    21

Hart    483    13

Heard    189    5

Henry    4947    98

Houston    3027    77

Irwin    283    4

Jackson    1874    30

Jasper    209    4

Jeff Davis    702    19

Jefferson    767    23

Jenkins    396    29

Johnson    410    22

Jones    528    8

Lamar    350    17

Lanier    292    5

Laurens    1578    62

Lee    690    25

Liberty    1060    22

Lincoln    207    7

Long    230    3

Lowndes    3803    76

Lumpkin    872    14

Macon    227    10

Madison    659    8

Marion    185    8

McDuffie    579    13

McIntosh    282    7

Meriwether    532    12

Miller    241    1

Mitchell    775    45

Monroe    656    48

Montgomery    291    5

Morgan    468    2

Murray    793    5

Muscogee    5849    162

Newton    2519    80

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    16962    149

Oconee    706    26

Oglethorpe    314    11

Paulding    2707    49

Peach    655    21

Pickens    600    10

Pierce    589    17

Pike    311    9

Polk    1396    17

Pulaski    310    13

Putnam    674    23

Quitman    31    1

Rabun    316    7

Randolph    331    28

Richmond    6834    152

Rockdale    1806    35

Schley    104    2

Screven    372    9

Seminole    343    9

Spalding    1278    56

Stephens    992    33

Stewart    462    13

Sumter    918    60

Talbot    158    5

Taliaferro    21    0

Tattnall    779    9

Taylor    204    9

Telfair    377    17

Terrell    326    31

Thomas    1471    58

Tift    1688    56

Toombs    1277    43

Towns    297    8

Treutlen    244    8

Troup    2752    93

Turner    292    22

Twiggs    183    7

Union    660    17

Unknown    2399    5

Upson    749    59

Walker    1426    29

Walton    1733    52

Ware    1461    53

Warren    131    5

Washington    650    8

Wayne    1087    27

Webster    43    2

Wheeler    322    11

White    721    17

Whitfield    4436    60

Wilcox    243    20

Wilkes    259    4

Wilkinson    332    17

Worth    520    29

