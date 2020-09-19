Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Sept. 19, 2020

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 6,599 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 62 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (9/6-9/19), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 44.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (8/23-9/5), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 63.21.

in Georgia, an increase of 62 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (9/6-9/19), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 44.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (8/23-9/5), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 63.21. There have been 305,021 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,284 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,676.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,095.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,284 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,676.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,095. There have been 27,338 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 135 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 131.21 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 155.43.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 135 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 131.21 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 155.43. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Sept. 19, there were 1,417 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 2 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1001 26

Atkinson 435 3

Bacon 589 10

Baker 78 3

Baldwin 2048 55

Banks 467 7

Barrow 2079 46

Bartow 2790 82

Ben Hill 736 20

Berrien 438 11

Bibb 5941 157

Bleckley 425 19

Brantley 341 10

Brooks 510 27

Bryan 1055 11

Bulloch 2758 25

Burke 760 9

Butts 625 42

Calhoun 233 7

Camden 1227 7

Candler 412 17

Carroll 2624 63

Catoosa 1096 17

Charlton 610 6

Chatham 8074 146

Chattahoochee 1622 1

Chattooga 714 12

Cherokee 5738 91

Clarke 4855 41

Clay 120 2

Clayton 7010 158

Clinch 362 6

Cobb 19000 421

Coffee 1976 43

Colquitt 1905 33

Columbia 3617 57

Cook 540 12

Coweta 2499 41

Crawford 165 4

Crisp 529 17

Dade 271 5

Dawson 790 6

DeKalb 18006 349

Decatur 1100 27

Dodge 392 11

Dooly 322 14

Dougherty 3122 182

Douglas 3432 70

Early 465 32

Echols 239 2

Effingham 1365 23

Elbert 594 3

Emanuel 978 29

Evans 412 6

Fannin 594 12

Fayette 1734 49

Floyd 2963 40

Forsyth 3705 42

Franklin 709 11

Fulton 26910 564

Gilmer 792 11

Glascock 37 2

Glynn 3408 94

Gordon 1778 36

Grady 749 21

Greene 492 23

Gwinnett 26550 391

Habersham 1553 66

Hall 8757 143

Hancock 386 41

Haralson 433 8

Harris 774 21

Hart 483 13

Heard 189 5

Henry 4947 98

Houston 3027 77

Irwin 283 4

Jackson 1874 30

Jasper 209 4

Jeff Davis 702 19

Jefferson 767 23

Jenkins 396 29

Johnson 410 22

Jones 528 8

Lamar 350 17

Lanier 292 5

Laurens 1578 62

Lee 690 25

Liberty 1060 22

Lincoln 207 7

Long 230 3

Lowndes 3803 76

Lumpkin 872 14

Macon 227 10

Madison 659 8

Marion 185 8

McDuffie 579 13

McIntosh 282 7

Meriwether 532 12

Miller 241 1

Mitchell 775 45

Monroe 656 48

Montgomery 291 5

Morgan 468 2

Murray 793 5

Muscogee 5849 162

Newton 2519 80

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16962 149

Oconee 706 26

Oglethorpe 314 11

Paulding 2707 49

Peach 655 21

Pickens 600 10

Pierce 589 17

Pike 311 9

Polk 1396 17

Pulaski 310 13

Putnam 674 23

Quitman 31 1

Rabun 316 7

Randolph 331 28

Richmond 6834 152

Rockdale 1806 35

Schley 104 2

Screven 372 9

Seminole 343 9

Spalding 1278 56

Stephens 992 33

Stewart 462 13

Sumter 918 60

Talbot 158 5

Taliaferro 21 0

Tattnall 779 9

Taylor 204 9

Telfair 377 17

Terrell 326 31

Thomas 1471 58

Tift 1688 56

Toombs 1277 43

Towns 297 8

Treutlen 244 8

Troup 2752 93

Turner 292 22

Twiggs 183 7

Union 660 17

Unknown 2399 5

Upson 749 59

Walker 1426 29

Walton 1733 52

Ware 1461 53

Warren 131 5

Washington 650 8

Wayne 1087 27

Webster 43 2

Wheeler 322 11

White 721 17

Whitfield 4436 60

Wilcox 243 20

Wilkes 259 4

Wilkinson 332 17