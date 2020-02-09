Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest updates for Wednesday, Sept. 2

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 5,795 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 62 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (8/20-9/2), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 67.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (8/6-8/19), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 61.79.
- There have been 274,613 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,916 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,187.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,019.
- There have been 25,025 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 178 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 168.64 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 205.43.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on Sept. 2, there were 1,859 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 57 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:
Fulton 25150 527
Gwinnett 24608 343
Cobb 17210 395
DeKalb 16716 309
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16131 130
Hall 7869 128
Chatham 7161 125
Clayton 6561 142
Richmond 6102 133
Muscogee 5526 141
Bibb 5431 130
Cherokee 4962 79
Henry 4467 81
Whitfield 4030 55
Lowndes 3521 67
Columbia 3210 45
Forsyth 3200 33
Douglas 3192 67
Clarke 3149 30
Glynn 3077 73
Dougherty 3005 179
Houston 2670 70
Troup 2614 86
Unknown 2508 4
Bartow 2479 72
Carroll 2346 62
Floyd 2343 33
Newton 2342 62
Paulding 2336 34
Coweta 2284 26
Bulloch 2137 22
Barrow 1809 39
Coffee 1807 38
Colquitt 1784 26
Baldwin 1715 52
Rockdale 1678 33
Fayette 1595 39
Jackson 1563 26
Gordon 1549 31
Tift 1530 51
Walton 1527 48
Thomas 1422 52
Habersham 1371 63
Laurens 1350 48
Ware 1349 45
Chattahoochee 1277 2
Polk 1236 15
Spalding 1190 53
Toombs 1090 24
Effingham 1083 17
Walker 1069 22
Camden 1032 7
Decatur 999 22
Wayne 973 25
Liberty 933 18
Appling 899 23
Catoosa 885 17
Bryan 871 9
Stephens 862 27
Sumter 862 60
Emanuel 775 22
Gilmer 755 8
Lumpkin 737 12
Harris 733 21
Mitchell 717 45
Murray 717 3
Dawson 694 7
Tattnall 691 7
Jefferson 675 19
Grady 671 12
Lee 668 24
Upson 667 57
Burke 660 8
Jeff Davis 651 12
Ben Hill 638 16
Putnam 619 20
Washington 616 5
Chattooga 593 6
Monroe 593 43
Charlton 574 6
Peach 572 17
Butts 569 40
Franklin 569 11
Oconee 568 20
Madison 548 8
White 538 13
Pickens 527 7
Bacon 526 9
McDuffie 524 13
Pierce 523 13
Cook 513 11
Worth 509 29
Union 497 11
Meriwether 492 9
Elbert 479 1
Brooks 478 22
Crisp 476 15
Fannin 473 8
Jones 459 4
Greene 446 19
Hart 423 11
Morgan 420 2
Early 419 32
Atkinson 410 3
Banks 389 6
Berrien 388 7
Evans 373 5
Stewart 367 11
Hancock 360 39
Bleckley 359 17
Candler 356 15
Telfair 349 13
Johnson 347 13
Dodge 334 7
Haralson 333 8
Jenkins 333 25
Lamar 325 16
Terrell 320 31
Randolph 317 27
Brantley 310 8
Clinch 300 4
Screven 298 9
Seminole 292 8
Wilkinson 289 17
Dooly 287 14
Rabun 287 6
Oglethorpe 283 11
Pike 283 8
Turner 279 21
Lanier 271 5
McIntosh 251 5
Echols 237 2
Irwin 228 4
Calhoun 227 7
Wilkes 226 3
Wilcox 225 20
Pulaski 224 7
Montgomery 223 3
Towns 218 6
Miller 217 1
Treutlen 214 5
Dade 208 4
Macon 207 10
Lincoln 199 7
Jasper 190 4
Long 186 3
Heard 173 5
Marion 172 6
Twiggs 165 7
Taylor 163 7
Talbot 155 5
Crawford 152 3
Wheeler 152 7
Warren 121 5
Clay 113 2
Schley 96 2
Baker 71 3
Webster 38 2
Glascock 34 2
Quitman 31 1
Taliaferro 19 0