Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest updates for Wednesday, Sept. 2

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 5,795 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 62 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (8/20-9/2), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 67.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (8/6-8/19), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 61.79.

There have been 274,613 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,916 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,187.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,019.

There have been 25,025 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 178 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 168.64 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 205.43.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on Sept. 2, there were 1,859 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 57 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Fulton 25150 527

Gwinnett 24608 343

Cobb 17210 395

DeKalb 16716 309

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16131 130

Hall 7869 128

Chatham 7161 125

Clayton 6561 142

Richmond 6102 133

Muscogee 5526 141

Bibb 5431 130

Cherokee 4962 79

Henry 4467 81

Whitfield 4030 55

Lowndes 3521 67

Columbia 3210 45

Forsyth 3200 33

Douglas 3192 67

Clarke 3149 30

Glynn 3077 73

Dougherty 3005 179

Houston 2670 70

Troup 2614 86

Unknown 2508 4

Bartow 2479 72

Carroll 2346 62

Floyd 2343 33

Newton 2342 62

Paulding 2336 34

Coweta 2284 26

Bulloch 2137 22

Barrow 1809 39

Coffee 1807 38

Colquitt 1784 26

Baldwin 1715 52

Rockdale 1678 33

Fayette 1595 39

Jackson 1563 26

Gordon 1549 31

Tift 1530 51

Walton 1527 48

Thomas 1422 52

Habersham 1371 63

Laurens 1350 48

Ware 1349 45

Chattahoochee 1277 2

Polk 1236 15

Spalding 1190 53

Toombs 1090 24

Effingham 1083 17

Walker 1069 22

Camden 1032 7

Decatur 999 22

Wayne 973 25

Liberty 933 18

Appling 899 23

Catoosa 885 17

Bryan 871 9

Stephens 862 27

Sumter 862 60

Emanuel 775 22

Gilmer 755 8

Lumpkin 737 12

Harris 733 21

Mitchell 717 45

Murray 717 3

Dawson 694 7

Tattnall 691 7

Jefferson 675 19

Grady 671 12

Lee 668 24

Upson 667 57

Burke 660 8

Jeff Davis 651 12

Ben Hill 638 16

Putnam 619 20

Washington 616 5

Chattooga 593 6

Monroe 593 43

Charlton 574 6

Peach 572 17

Butts 569 40

Franklin 569 11

Oconee 568 20

Madison 548 8

White 538 13

Pickens 527 7

Bacon 526 9

McDuffie 524 13

Pierce 523 13

Cook 513 11

Worth 509 29

Union 497 11

Meriwether 492 9

Elbert 479 1

Brooks 478 22

Crisp 476 15

Fannin 473 8

Jones 459 4

Greene 446 19

Hart 423 11

Morgan 420 2

Early 419 32

Atkinson 410 3

Banks 389 6

Berrien 388 7

Evans 373 5

Stewart 367 11

Hancock 360 39

Bleckley 359 17

Candler 356 15

Telfair 349 13

Johnson 347 13

Dodge 334 7

Haralson 333 8

Jenkins 333 25

Lamar 325 16

Terrell 320 31

Randolph 317 27

Brantley 310 8

Clinch 300 4

Screven 298 9

Seminole 292 8

Wilkinson 289 17

Dooly 287 14

Rabun 287 6

Oglethorpe 283 11

Pike 283 8

Turner 279 21

Lanier 271 5

McIntosh 251 5

Echols 237 2

Irwin 228 4

Calhoun 227 7

Wilkes 226 3

Wilcox 225 20

Pulaski 224 7

Montgomery 223 3

Towns 218 6

Miller 217 1

Treutlen 214 5

Dade 208 4

Macon 207 10

Lincoln 199 7

Jasper 190 4

Long 186 3

Heard 173 5

Marion 172 6

Twiggs 165 7

Taylor 163 7

Talbot 155 5

Crawford 152 3

Wheeler 152 7

Warren 121 5

Clay 113 2

Schley 96 2

Baker 71 3

Webster 38 2

Glascock 34 2

Quitman 31 1