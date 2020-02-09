x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest updates for Wednesday, Sept. 2

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 5,795 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 62 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (8/20-9/2), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 67.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (8/6-8/19), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 61.79.
  • There have been 274,613 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,916 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,187.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,019.
  • There have been 25,025 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 178 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 168.64 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 205.43.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on Sept. 2, there were 1,859 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 57 hospitalizations from the previous day.

 COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Fulton    25150    527

Gwinnett    24608    343

Cobb    17210    395

DeKalb    16716    309

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    16131    130

Hall    7869    128

Chatham    7161    125

Clayton    6561    142

Richmond    6102    133

Muscogee    5526    141

Bibb    5431    130

Cherokee    4962    79

Henry    4467    81

Whitfield    4030    55

Lowndes    3521    67

Columbia    3210    45

Forsyth    3200    33

Douglas    3192    67

Clarke    3149    30

Glynn    3077    73

Dougherty    3005    179

Houston    2670    70

Troup    2614    86

Unknown    2508    4

Bartow    2479    72

Carroll    2346    62

Floyd    2343    33

Newton    2342    62

Paulding    2336    34

Coweta    2284    26

Bulloch    2137    22

Barrow    1809    39

Coffee    1807    38

Colquitt    1784    26

Baldwin    1715    52

Rockdale    1678    33

Fayette    1595    39

Jackson    1563    26

Gordon    1549    31

Tift    1530    51

Walton    1527    48

Thomas    1422    52

Habersham    1371    63

Laurens    1350    48

Ware    1349    45

Chattahoochee    1277    2

Polk    1236    15

Spalding    1190    53

Toombs    1090    24

Effingham    1083    17

Walker    1069    22

Camden    1032    7

Decatur    999    22

Wayne    973    25

Liberty    933    18

Appling    899    23

Catoosa    885    17

Bryan    871    9

Stephens    862    27

Sumter    862    60

Emanuel    775    22

Gilmer    755    8

Lumpkin    737    12

Harris    733    21

Mitchell    717    45

Murray    717    3

Dawson    694    7

Tattnall    691    7

Jefferson    675    19

Grady    671    12

Lee    668    24

Upson    667    57

Burke    660    8

Jeff Davis    651    12

Ben Hill    638    16

Putnam    619    20

Washington    616    5

Chattooga    593    6

Monroe    593    43

Charlton    574    6

Peach    572    17

Butts    569    40

Franklin    569    11

Oconee    568    20

Madison    548    8

White    538    13

Pickens    527    7

Bacon    526    9

McDuffie    524    13

Pierce    523    13

Cook    513    11

Worth    509    29

Union    497    11

Meriwether    492    9

Elbert    479    1

Brooks    478    22

Crisp    476    15

Fannin    473    8

Jones    459    4

Greene    446    19

Hart    423    11

Morgan    420    2

Early    419    32

Atkinson    410    3

Banks    389    6

Berrien    388    7

Evans    373    5

Stewart    367    11

Hancock    360    39

Bleckley    359    17

Candler    356    15

Telfair    349    13

Johnson    347    13

Dodge    334    7

Haralson    333    8

Jenkins    333    25

Lamar    325    16

Terrell    320    31

Randolph    317    27

Brantley    310    8

Clinch    300    4

Screven    298    9

Seminole    292    8

Wilkinson    289    17

Dooly    287    14

Rabun    287    6

Oglethorpe    283    11

Pike    283    8

Turner    279    21

Lanier    271    5

McIntosh    251    5

Echols    237    2

Irwin    228    4

Calhoun    227    7

Wilkes    226    3

Wilcox    225    20

Pulaski    224    7

Montgomery    223    3

Towns    218    6

Miller    217    1

Treutlen    214    5

Dade    208    4

Macon    207    10

Lincoln    199    7

Jasper    190    4

Long    186    3

Heard    173    5

Marion    172    6

Twiggs    165    7

Taylor    163    7

Talbot    155    5

Crawford    152    3

Wheeler    152    7

Warren    121    5

Clay    113    2

Schley    96    2

Baker    71    3

Webster    38    2

Glascock    34    2

Quitman    31    1

Taliaferro    19    0

Related Articles