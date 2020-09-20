Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Sept. 20, 2020

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 6,602 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 3 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (9/7-9/20), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 40.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (8/24-9/6), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 64.64.

in Georgia, an increase of 3 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (9/7-9/20), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 40.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (8/24-9/6), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 64.64. There have been 306,155 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,134 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,639.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,089.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,134 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,639.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,089. There have been 27,377 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 39 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 132.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 153.86.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 39 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 132.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 153.86. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Sept. 20, there were 1,420 current hospitalizations – an increase of 3 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Fulton 26992 564

Gwinnett 26618 391

Cobb 19041 421

DeKalb 18072 349

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 17059 149

Hall 8785 144

Chatham 8114 146

Clayton 7015 158

Richmond 6867 153

Bibb 5954 157

Muscogee 5864 163

Cherokee 5770 91

Henry 4977 98

Clarke 4874 41

Whitfield 4451 60

Lowndes 3814 76

Forsyth 3731 42

Columbia 3625 57

Douglas 3440 70

Glynn 3417 94

Dougherty 3124 182

Houston 3043 77

Floyd 2975 40

Bartow 2801 82

Bulloch 2782 25

Troup 2754 93

Paulding 2716 49

Carroll 2644 63

Newton 2529 80

Coweta 2505 41

Unknown 2386 5

Barrow 2086 46

Baldwin 2056 55

Coffee 1981 43

Colquitt 1907 33

Jackson 1883 30

Rockdale 1811 35

Gordon 1783 36

Fayette 1745 49

Walton 1739 52

Tift 1693 56

Chattahoochee 1624 1

Laurens 1586 62

Habersham 1557 66

Thomas 1474 58

Walker 1465 29

Ware 1463 53

Polk 1400 17

Effingham 1376 23

Spalding 1279 56

Toombs 1277 43

Camden 1234 7

Decatur 1108 27

Catoosa 1101 17

Wayne 1089 27

Liberty 1062 22

Bryan 1059 11

Appling 1007 26

Stephens 1000 33

Emanuel 993 29

Sumter 919 60

Lumpkin 874 14

Murray 795 5

Gilmer 794 11

Dawson 792 6

Tattnall 788 9

Mitchell 779 45

Harris 777 21

Jefferson 767 23

Burke 766 9

Grady 752 21

Upson 751 59

Ben Hill 738 20

Chattooga 723 12

White 723 17

Franklin 713 11

Oconee 708 26

Jeff Davis 703 19

Lee 693 25

Putnam 676 23

Union 666 17

Madison 664 8

Monroe 659 48

Peach 658 21

Washington 654 8

Butts 630 42

Charlton 613 6

Pickens 602 10

Fannin 597 12

Elbert 594 3

Bacon 592 10

Pierce 591 17

McDuffie 579 13

Cook 542 12

Meriwether 534 12

Jones 532 8

Crisp 531 17

Worth 522 29

Brooks 510 27

Greene 492 23

Hart 484 13

Morgan 470 2

Banks 469 7

Early 469 32

Stewart 462 13

Berrien 438 11

Haralson 438 8

Atkinson 435 3

Bleckley 426 19

Candler 416 17

Evans 414 6

Johnson 410 22

Dodge 401 11

Jenkins 396 29

Hancock 387 41

Screven 380 9

Telfair 379 17

Clinch 365 6

Lamar 351 17

Seminole 344 9

Brantley 342 10

Wilkinson 332 17

Randolph 331 28

Terrell 326 31

Dooly 325 14

Wheeler 322 11

Rabun 320 7

Oglethorpe 317 11

Pike 314 9

Pulaski 311 13

Towns 297 8

Lanier 294 5

Turner 293 22

Montgomery 292 5

Irwin 284 4

McIntosh 282 7

Dade 273 5

Wilkes 260 4

Wilcox 245 20

Treutlen 244 8

Miller 241 1

Echols 239 2

Calhoun 233 7

Long 230 3

Macon 227 10

Jasper 210 4

Lincoln 210 7

Taylor 204 9

Heard 189 5

Marion 187 8

Twiggs 184 7

Crawford 165 4

Talbot 158 5

Warren 135 5

Clay 120 2

Schley 104 2

Baker 78 3

Webster 43 2

Glascock 37 2

Quitman 32 1