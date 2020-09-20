x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Sept. 20, 2020

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 6,602 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 3 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (9/7-9/20), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 40.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (8/24-9/6), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 64.64.
  • There have been 306,155 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,134 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,639.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,089.
  • There have been 27,377 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 39 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 132.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 153.86.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Sept. 20, there were 1,420 current hospitalizations – an increase of 3 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Fulton    26992    564

Gwinnett    26618    391

Cobb    19041    421

DeKalb    18072    349

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    17059    149

Hall    8785    144

Chatham    8114    146

Clayton    7015    158

Richmond    6867    153

Bibb    5954    157

Muscogee    5864    163

Cherokee    5770    91

Henry    4977    98

Clarke    4874    41

Whitfield    4451    60

Lowndes    3814    76

Forsyth    3731    42

Columbia    3625    57

Douglas    3440    70

Glynn    3417    94

Dougherty    3124    182

Houston    3043    77

Floyd    2975    40

Bartow    2801    82

Bulloch    2782    25

Troup    2754    93

Paulding    2716    49

Carroll    2644    63

Newton    2529    80

Coweta    2505    41

Unknown    2386    5

Barrow    2086    46

Baldwin    2056    55

Coffee    1981    43

Colquitt    1907    33

Jackson    1883    30

Rockdale    1811    35

Gordon    1783    36

Fayette    1745    49

Walton    1739    52

Tift    1693    56

Chattahoochee    1624    1

Laurens    1586    62

Habersham    1557    66

Thomas    1474    58

Walker    1465    29

Ware    1463    53

Polk    1400    17

Effingham    1376    23

Spalding    1279    56

Toombs    1277    43

Camden    1234    7

Decatur    1108    27

Catoosa    1101    17

Wayne    1089    27

Liberty    1062    22

Bryan    1059    11

Appling    1007    26

Stephens    1000    33

Emanuel    993    29

Sumter    919    60

Lumpkin    874    14

Murray    795    5

Gilmer    794    11

Dawson    792    6

Tattnall    788    9

Mitchell    779    45

Harris    777    21

Jefferson    767    23

Burke    766    9

Grady    752    21

Upson    751    59

Ben Hill    738    20

Chattooga    723    12

White    723    17

Franklin    713    11

Oconee    708    26

Jeff Davis    703    19

Lee    693    25

Putnam    676    23

Union    666    17

Madison    664    8

Monroe    659    48

Peach    658    21

Washington    654    8

Butts    630    42

Charlton    613    6

Pickens    602    10

Fannin    597    12

Elbert    594    3

Bacon    592    10

Pierce    591    17

McDuffie    579    13

Cook    542    12

Meriwether    534    12

Jones    532    8

Crisp    531    17

Worth    522    29

Brooks    510    27

Greene    492    23

Hart    484    13

Morgan    470    2

Banks    469    7

Early    469    32

Stewart    462    13

Berrien    438    11

Haralson    438    8

Atkinson    435    3

Bleckley    426    19

Candler    416    17

Evans    414    6

Johnson    410    22

Dodge    401    11

Jenkins    396    29

Hancock    387    41

Screven    380    9

Telfair    379    17

Clinch    365    6

Lamar    351    17

Seminole    344    9

Brantley    342    10

Wilkinson    332    17

Randolph    331    28

Terrell    326    31

Dooly    325    14

Wheeler    322    11

Rabun    320    7

Oglethorpe    317    11

Pike    314    9

Pulaski    311    13

Towns    297    8

Lanier    294    5

Turner    293    22

Montgomery    292    5

Irwin    284    4

McIntosh    282    7

Dade    273    5

Wilkes    260    4

Wilcox    245    20

Treutlen    244    8

Miller    241    1

Echols    239    2

Calhoun    233    7

Long    230    3

Macon    227    10

Jasper    210    4

Lincoln    210    7

Taylor    204    9

Heard    189    5

Marion    187    8

Twiggs    184    7

Crawford    165    4

Talbot    158    5

Warren    135    5

Clay    120    2

Schley    104    2

Baker    78    3

Webster    43    2

Glascock    37    2

Quitman    32    1

Taliaferro    21    0

