Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Sept. 20, 2020

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 6,602 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 3 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (9/7-9/20), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 40.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (8/24-9/6), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 64.64.
- There have been 306,155 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,134 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,639.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,089.
- There have been 27,377 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 39 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 132.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 153.86.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Sept. 20, there were 1,420 current hospitalizations – an increase of 3 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:
Fulton 26992 564
Gwinnett 26618 391
Cobb 19041 421
DeKalb 18072 349
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 17059 149
Hall 8785 144
Chatham 8114 146
Clayton 7015 158
Richmond 6867 153
Bibb 5954 157
Muscogee 5864 163
Cherokee 5770 91
Henry 4977 98
Clarke 4874 41
Whitfield 4451 60
Lowndes 3814 76
Forsyth 3731 42
Columbia 3625 57
Douglas 3440 70
Glynn 3417 94
Dougherty 3124 182
Houston 3043 77
Floyd 2975 40
Bartow 2801 82
Bulloch 2782 25
Troup 2754 93
Paulding 2716 49
Carroll 2644 63
Newton 2529 80
Coweta 2505 41
Unknown 2386 5
Barrow 2086 46
Baldwin 2056 55
Coffee 1981 43
Colquitt 1907 33
Jackson 1883 30
Rockdale 1811 35
Gordon 1783 36
Fayette 1745 49
Walton 1739 52
Tift 1693 56
Chattahoochee 1624 1
Laurens 1586 62
Habersham 1557 66
Thomas 1474 58
Walker 1465 29
Ware 1463 53
Polk 1400 17
Effingham 1376 23
Spalding 1279 56
Toombs 1277 43
Camden 1234 7
Decatur 1108 27
Catoosa 1101 17
Wayne 1089 27
Liberty 1062 22
Bryan 1059 11
Appling 1007 26
Stephens 1000 33
Emanuel 993 29
Sumter 919 60
Lumpkin 874 14
Murray 795 5
Gilmer 794 11
Dawson 792 6
Tattnall 788 9
Mitchell 779 45
Harris 777 21
Jefferson 767 23
Burke 766 9
Grady 752 21
Upson 751 59
Ben Hill 738 20
Chattooga 723 12
White 723 17
Franklin 713 11
Oconee 708 26
Jeff Davis 703 19
Lee 693 25
Putnam 676 23
Union 666 17
Madison 664 8
Monroe 659 48
Peach 658 21
Washington 654 8
Butts 630 42
Charlton 613 6
Pickens 602 10
Fannin 597 12
Elbert 594 3
Bacon 592 10
Pierce 591 17
McDuffie 579 13
Cook 542 12
Meriwether 534 12
Jones 532 8
Crisp 531 17
Worth 522 29
Brooks 510 27
Greene 492 23
Hart 484 13
Morgan 470 2
Banks 469 7
Early 469 32
Stewart 462 13
Berrien 438 11
Haralson 438 8
Atkinson 435 3
Bleckley 426 19
Candler 416 17
Evans 414 6
Johnson 410 22
Dodge 401 11
Jenkins 396 29
Hancock 387 41
Screven 380 9
Telfair 379 17
Clinch 365 6
Lamar 351 17
Seminole 344 9
Brantley 342 10
Wilkinson 332 17
Randolph 331 28
Terrell 326 31
Dooly 325 14
Wheeler 322 11
Rabun 320 7
Oglethorpe 317 11
Pike 314 9
Pulaski 311 13
Towns 297 8
Lanier 294 5
Turner 293 22
Montgomery 292 5
Irwin 284 4
McIntosh 282 7
Dade 273 5
Wilkes 260 4
Wilcox 245 20
Treutlen 244 8
Miller 241 1
Echols 239 2
Calhoun 233 7
Long 230 3
Macon 227 10
Jasper 210 4
Lincoln 210 7
Taylor 204 9
Heard 189 5
Marion 187 8
Twiggs 184 7
Crawford 165 4
Talbot 158 5
Warren 135 5
Clay 120 2
Schley 104 2
Baker 78 3
Webster 43 2
Glascock 37 2
Quitman 32 1
Taliaferro 21 0