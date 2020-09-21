Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Monday, Sept. 21

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 6,604 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 2 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (9/8-9/21), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 40 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (8/25-9/7), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 63.43.

in Georgia, an increase of 2 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (9/8-9/21), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 40 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (8/25-9/7), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 63.43. There have been 307,339 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,184 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,680.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,968.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,184 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,680.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,968. There have been 27,394 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 17 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 132.57 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 150.93.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 17 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 132.57 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 150.93. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Sept. 21, there were 1,421 current hospitalizations – an increase of 1 hospitalization from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Fulton 27080 564

Gwinnett 26678 391

Cobb 19092 421

DeKalb 18110 349

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 17364 149

Hall 8827 144

Chatham 8142 146

Clayton 7043 158

Richmond 6900 153

Bibb 5963 157

Muscogee 5874 163

Cherokee 5786 91

Henry 4994 98

Clarke 4890 41

Whitfield 4457 60

Lowndes 3818 76

Forsyth 3751 42

Columbia 3637 57

Douglas 3447 70

Glynn 3419 94

Dougherty 3126 182

Houston 3058 77

Floyd 2984 40

Bartow 2808 82

Bulloch 2788 25

Troup 2758 93

Paulding 2717 49

Carroll 2649 63

Newton 2535 80

Coweta 2513 41

Unknown 2386 5

Barrow 2103 46

Baldwin 2058 55

Coffee 1982 43

Colquitt 1911 33

Jackson 1894 30

Rockdale 1817 35

Gordon 1791 36

Fayette 1752 49

Walton 1742 53

Tift 1697 56

Chattahoochee 1626 1

Laurens 1587 62

Habersham 1563 66

Thomas 1476 58

Walker 1470 30

Ware 1465 53

Polk 1409 17

Effingham 1380 23

Spalding 1289 56

Toombs 1279 43

Camden 1239 7

Decatur 1115 27

Catoosa 1108 17

Wayne 1092 27

Bryan 1067 11

Liberty 1064 22

Stephens 1017 33

Appling 1010 26

Emanuel 998 29

Sumter 919 60

Lumpkin 881 14

Murray 796 5

Dawson 795 6

Gilmer 794 11

Tattnall 792 9

Mitchell 782 45

Harris 777 21

Jefferson 775 23

Burke 767 9

Grady 760 21

Upson 755 59

Ben Hill 740 20

White 727 17

Franklin 726 11

Chattooga 725 12

Oconee 716 26

Jeff Davis 704 19

Lee 698 25

Putnam 676 23

Union 675 17

Madison 667 8

Monroe 660 48

Peach 659 21

Washington 654 8

Butts 630 42

Charlton 614 6

Pickens 603 10

Fannin 598 12

Elbert 596 3

Bacon 592 10

Pierce 591 17

McDuffie 580 13

Cook 542 12

Meriwether 536 12

Crisp 532 17

Jones 532 8

Worth 523 29

Brooks 512 27

Greene 492 23

Hart 486 13

Early 474 32

Morgan 472 2

Banks 470 7

Stewart 462 13

Haralson 444 8

Berrien 439 11

Atkinson 435 3

Bleckley 427 19

Candler 422 17

Evans 415 6

Johnson 411 22

Dodge 401 11

Jenkins 398 29

Screven 389 9

Hancock 388 41

Telfair 379 17

Clinch 368 6

Lamar 351 17

Seminole 347 9

Brantley 343 10

Wilkinson 332 17

Randolph 331 28

Dooly 326 14

Terrell 326 31

Wheeler 322 11

Rabun 321 7

Oglethorpe 319 11

Pike 315 9

Pulaski 310 13

Towns 304 8

Lanier 294 5

Turner 293 22

Montgomery 292 5

Irwin 285 4

McIntosh 282 7

Dade 274 5

Wilkes 260 4

Wilcox 245 20

Treutlen 244 8

Miller 243 1

Echols 239 2

Calhoun 233 7

Long 231 3

Macon 227 10

Lincoln 212 7

Jasper 210 4

Taylor 205 9

Heard 189 5

Marion 187 8

Twiggs 184 7

Crawford 165 4

Talbot 159 5

Warren 136 5

Clay 120 2

Schley 104 2

Baker 78 3

Webster 43 2

Glascock 37 2

Quitman 32 1