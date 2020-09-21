Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Monday, Sept. 21

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 6,604 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 2 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (9/8-9/21), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 40 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (8/25-9/7), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 63.43.
- There have been 307,339 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,184 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,680.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,968.
- There have been 27,394 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 17 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 132.57 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 150.93.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Sept. 21, there were 1,421 current hospitalizations – an increase of 1 hospitalization from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:
Fulton 27080 564
Gwinnett 26678 391
Cobb 19092 421
DeKalb 18110 349
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 17364 149
Hall 8827 144
Chatham 8142 146
Clayton 7043 158
Richmond 6900 153
Bibb 5963 157
Muscogee 5874 163
Cherokee 5786 91
Henry 4994 98
Clarke 4890 41
Whitfield 4457 60
Lowndes 3818 76
Forsyth 3751 42
Columbia 3637 57
Douglas 3447 70
Glynn 3419 94
Dougherty 3126 182
Houston 3058 77
Floyd 2984 40
Bartow 2808 82
Bulloch 2788 25
Troup 2758 93
Paulding 2717 49
Carroll 2649 63
Newton 2535 80
Coweta 2513 41
Unknown 2386 5
Barrow 2103 46
Baldwin 2058 55
Coffee 1982 43
Colquitt 1911 33
Jackson 1894 30
Rockdale 1817 35
Gordon 1791 36
Fayette 1752 49
Walton 1742 53
Tift 1697 56
Chattahoochee 1626 1
Laurens 1587 62
Habersham 1563 66
Thomas 1476 58
Walker 1470 30
Ware 1465 53
Polk 1409 17
Effingham 1380 23
Spalding 1289 56
Toombs 1279 43
Camden 1239 7
Decatur 1115 27
Catoosa 1108 17
Wayne 1092 27
Bryan 1067 11
Liberty 1064 22
Stephens 1017 33
Appling 1010 26
Emanuel 998 29
Sumter 919 60
Lumpkin 881 14
Murray 796 5
Dawson 795 6
Gilmer 794 11
Tattnall 792 9
Mitchell 782 45
Harris 777 21
Jefferson 775 23
Burke 767 9
Grady 760 21
Upson 755 59
Ben Hill 740 20
White 727 17
Franklin 726 11
Chattooga 725 12
Oconee 716 26
Jeff Davis 704 19
Lee 698 25
Putnam 676 23
Union 675 17
Madison 667 8
Monroe 660 48
Peach 659 21
Washington 654 8
Butts 630 42
Charlton 614 6
Pickens 603 10
Fannin 598 12
Elbert 596 3
Bacon 592 10
Pierce 591 17
McDuffie 580 13
Cook 542 12
Meriwether 536 12
Crisp 532 17
Jones 532 8
Worth 523 29
Brooks 512 27
Greene 492 23
Hart 486 13
Early 474 32
Morgan 472 2
Banks 470 7
Stewart 462 13
Haralson 444 8
Berrien 439 11
Atkinson 435 3
Bleckley 427 19
Candler 422 17
Evans 415 6
Johnson 411 22
Dodge 401 11
Jenkins 398 29
Screven 389 9
Hancock 388 41
Telfair 379 17
Clinch 368 6
Lamar 351 17
Seminole 347 9
Brantley 343 10
Wilkinson 332 17
Randolph 331 28
Dooly 326 14
Terrell 326 31
Wheeler 322 11
Rabun 321 7
Oglethorpe 319 11
Pike 315 9
Pulaski 310 13
Towns 304 8
Lanier 294 5
Turner 293 22
Montgomery 292 5
Irwin 285 4
McIntosh 282 7
Dade 274 5
Wilkes 260 4
Wilcox 245 20
Treutlen 244 8
Miller 243 1
Echols 239 2
Calhoun 233 7
Long 231 3
Macon 227 10
Lincoln 212 7
Jasper 210 4
Taylor 205 9
Heard 189 5
Marion 187 8
Twiggs 184 7
Crawford 165 4
Talbot 159 5
Warren 136 5
Clay 120 2
Schley 104 2
Baker 78 3
Webster 43 2
Glascock 37 2
Quitman 32 1
Taliaferro 21 0