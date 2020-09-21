x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Monday, Sept. 21

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 6,604 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 2 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (9/8-9/21), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 40 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (8/25-9/7), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 63.43.
  • There have been 307,339 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,184 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,680.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,968.
  • There have been 27,394 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 17 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 132.57 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 150.93.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Sept. 21, there were 1,421 current hospitalizations – an increase of 1 hospitalization from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Fulton    27080    564

Gwinnett    26678    391

Cobb    19092    421

DeKalb    18110    349

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    17364    149

Hall    8827    144

Chatham    8142    146

Clayton    7043    158

Richmond    6900    153

Bibb    5963    157

Muscogee    5874    163

Cherokee    5786    91

Henry    4994    98

Clarke    4890    41

Whitfield    4457    60

Lowndes    3818    76

Forsyth    3751    42

Columbia    3637    57

Douglas    3447    70

Glynn    3419    94

Dougherty    3126    182

Houston    3058    77

Floyd    2984    40

Bartow    2808    82

Bulloch    2788    25

Troup    2758    93

Paulding    2717    49

Carroll    2649    63

Newton    2535    80

Coweta    2513    41

Unknown    2386    5

Barrow    2103    46

Baldwin    2058    55

Coffee    1982    43

Colquitt    1911    33

Jackson    1894    30

Rockdale    1817    35

Gordon    1791    36

Fayette    1752    49

Walton    1742    53

Tift    1697    56

Chattahoochee    1626    1

Laurens    1587    62

Habersham    1563    66

Thomas    1476    58

Walker    1470    30

Ware    1465    53

Polk    1409    17

Effingham    1380    23

Spalding    1289    56

Toombs    1279    43

Camden    1239    7

Decatur    1115    27

Catoosa    1108    17

Wayne    1092    27

Bryan    1067    11

Liberty    1064    22

Stephens    1017    33

Appling    1010    26

Emanuel    998    29

Sumter    919    60

Lumpkin    881    14

Murray    796    5

Dawson    795    6

Gilmer    794    11

Tattnall    792    9

Mitchell    782    45

Harris    777    21

Jefferson    775    23

Burke    767    9

Grady    760    21

Upson    755    59

Ben Hill    740    20

White    727    17

Franklin    726    11

Chattooga    725    12

Oconee    716    26

Jeff Davis    704    19

Lee    698    25

Putnam    676    23

Union    675    17

Madison    667    8

Monroe    660    48

Peach    659    21

Washington    654    8

Butts    630    42

Charlton    614    6

Pickens    603    10

Fannin    598    12

Elbert    596    3

Bacon    592    10

Pierce    591    17

McDuffie    580    13

Cook    542    12

Meriwether    536    12

Crisp    532    17

Jones    532    8

Worth    523    29

Brooks    512    27

Greene    492    23

Hart    486    13

Early    474    32

Morgan    472    2

Banks    470    7

Stewart    462    13

Haralson    444    8

Berrien    439    11

Atkinson    435    3

Bleckley    427    19

Candler    422    17

Evans    415    6

Johnson    411    22

Dodge    401    11

Jenkins    398    29

Screven    389    9

Hancock    388    41

Telfair    379    17

Clinch    368    6

Lamar    351    17

Seminole    347    9

Brantley    343    10

Wilkinson    332    17

Randolph    331    28

Dooly    326    14

Terrell    326    31

Wheeler    322    11

Rabun    321    7

Oglethorpe    319    11

Pike    315    9

Pulaski    310    13

Towns    304    8

Lanier    294    5

Turner    293    22

Montgomery    292    5

Irwin    285    4

McIntosh    282    7

Dade    274    5

Wilkes    260    4

Wilcox    245    20

Treutlen    244    8

Miller    243    1

Echols    239    2

Calhoun    233    7

Long    231    3

Macon    227    10

Lincoln    212    7

Jasper    210    4

Taylor    205    9

Heard    189    5

Marion    187    8

Twiggs    184    7

Crawford    165    4

Talbot    159    5

Warren    136    5

Clay    120    2

Schley    104    2

Baker    78    3

Webster    43    2

Glascock    37    2

Quitman    32    1

Taliaferro    21    0

