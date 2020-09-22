Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Tuesday, Sept. 22

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 6,677 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 2 since the previous day. Over the last 73 days (9/9-9/22), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 43.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (8/26-9/8), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 57.71.

in Georgia, an increase of 2 since the previous day. Over the last 73 days (9/9-9/22), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 43.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (8/26-9/8), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 57.71. There have been 308,221 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 882 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,633.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,928.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 882 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,633.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,928. There have been 27,490 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 96 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 135.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 133.71.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 96 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 135.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 133.71. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Sept. 22, there were 1,406 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 15 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Fulton 27122 565

Gwinnett 26744 396

Cobb 19174 421

DeKalb 18192 351

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 17291 153

Hall 8864 145

Chatham 8199 147

Clayton 7069 159

Richmond 6921 158

Bibb 5974 158

Muscogee 5883 166

Cherokee 5811 91

Henry 5026 99

Clarke 4916 42

Whitfield 4469 60

Lowndes 3828 76

Forsyth 3772 44

Columbia 3645 58

Douglas 3457 71

Glynn 3416 94

Dougherty 3128 183

Houston 3069 78

Floyd 3010 41

Bartow 2821 82

Bulloch 2796 26

Troup 2763 94

Paulding 2728 50

Carroll 2661 63

Newton 2540 82

Coweta 2527 42

Unknown 2342 5

Barrow 2106 46

Baldwin 2061 56

Coffee 2004 43

Jackson 1903 31

Colquitt 1884 33

Rockdale 1818 35

Gordon 1802 36

Fayette 1754 49

Walton 1752 53

Tift 1713 56

Chattahoochee 1626 1

Laurens 1595 64

Habersham 1565 67

Walker 1481 30

Thomas 1472 59

Ware 1472 54

Polk 1417 17

Effingham 1384 23

Spalding 1295 56

Toombs 1280 43

Camden 1243 8

Decatur 1121 29

Catoosa 1118 17

Bryan 1101 11

Wayne 1094 27

Liberty 1078 22

Stephens 1019 34

Appling 1011 26

Emanuel 1000 30

Sumter 922 61

Lumpkin 886 14

Murray 798 5

Gilmer 796 11

Dawson 795 6

Tattnall 793 10

Mitchell 781 45

Harris 780 21

Jefferson 774 23

Burke 771 9

Grady 757 21

Upson 757 60

Ben Hill 744 21

White 736 17

Chattooga 729 12

Franklin 729 11

Oconee 722 26

Jeff Davis 707 19

Lee 696 25

Putnam 675 23

Union 675 18

Madison 674 8

Monroe 665 49

Peach 660 23

Washington 655 8

Butts 631 42

Charlton 618 6

Pickens 610 10

Fannin 602 13

Elbert 600 3

Pierce 594 17

Bacon 593 11

McDuffie 580 14

Cook 542 12

Crisp 536 17

Jones 535 8

Meriwether 535 13

Worth 523 29

Brooks 513 27

Greene 497 23

Hart 488 13

Early 475 32

Morgan 473 2

Banks 471 7

Stewart 462 13

Haralson 446 8

Berrien 440 12

Atkinson 436 3

Bleckley 427 19

Candler 422 17

Evans 415 6

Johnson 411 22

Dodge 407 12

Jenkins 398 29

Screven 392 10

Hancock 386 42

Telfair 381 18

Clinch 368 6

Lamar 353 17

Seminole 346 9

Brantley 343 10

Randolph 331 28

Wilkinson 331 18

Dooly 330 14

Terrell 327 31

Wheeler 324 11

Oglethorpe 322 11

Rabun 321 8

Pike 315 9

Pulaski 310 14

Towns 309 8

Lanier 295 5

Turner 294 22

Montgomery 293 5

Irwin 288 4

McIntosh 284 7

Dade 274 5

Wilkes 260 4

Miller 246 1

Treutlen 245 8

Wilcox 245 20

Echols 239 2

Calhoun 234 7

Long 231 3

Macon 227 10

Lincoln 213 7

Jasper 210 4

Taylor 206 10

Heard 189 5

Marion 189 8

Twiggs 185 7

Crawford 166 4

Talbot 160 5

Warren 138 5

Clay 120 2

Schley 104 2

Baker 79 4

Webster 43 2

Glascock 38 2

Quitman 32 1