Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Tuesday, Sept. 22

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 6,677 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 2 since the previous day. Over the last 73 days (9/9-9/22), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 43.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (8/26-9/8), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 57.71.
- There have been 308,221 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 882 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,633.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,928.
- There have been 27,490 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 96 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 135.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 133.71.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Sept. 22, there were 1,406 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 15 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:
Fulton 27122 565
Gwinnett 26744 396
Cobb 19174 421
DeKalb 18192 351
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 17291 153
Hall 8864 145
Chatham 8199 147
Clayton 7069 159
Richmond 6921 158
Bibb 5974 158
Muscogee 5883 166
Cherokee 5811 91
Henry 5026 99
Clarke 4916 42
Whitfield 4469 60
Lowndes 3828 76
Forsyth 3772 44
Columbia 3645 58
Douglas 3457 71
Glynn 3416 94
Dougherty 3128 183
Houston 3069 78
Floyd 3010 41
Bartow 2821 82
Bulloch 2796 26
Troup 2763 94
Paulding 2728 50
Carroll 2661 63
Newton 2540 82
Coweta 2527 42
Unknown 2342 5
Barrow 2106 46
Baldwin 2061 56
Coffee 2004 43
Jackson 1903 31
Colquitt 1884 33
Rockdale 1818 35
Gordon 1802 36
Fayette 1754 49
Walton 1752 53
Tift 1713 56
Chattahoochee 1626 1
Laurens 1595 64
Habersham 1565 67
Walker 1481 30
Thomas 1472 59
Ware 1472 54
Polk 1417 17
Effingham 1384 23
Spalding 1295 56
Toombs 1280 43
Camden 1243 8
Decatur 1121 29
Catoosa 1118 17
Bryan 1101 11
Wayne 1094 27
Liberty 1078 22
Stephens 1019 34
Appling 1011 26
Emanuel 1000 30
Sumter 922 61
Lumpkin 886 14
Murray 798 5
Gilmer 796 11
Dawson 795 6
Tattnall 793 10
Mitchell 781 45
Harris 780 21
Jefferson 774 23
Burke 771 9
Grady 757 21
Upson 757 60
Ben Hill 744 21
White 736 17
Chattooga 729 12
Franklin 729 11
Oconee 722 26
Jeff Davis 707 19
Lee 696 25
Putnam 675 23
Union 675 18
Madison 674 8
Monroe 665 49
Peach 660 23
Washington 655 8
Butts 631 42
Charlton 618 6
Pickens 610 10
Fannin 602 13
Elbert 600 3
Pierce 594 17
Bacon 593 11
McDuffie 580 14
Cook 542 12
Crisp 536 17
Jones 535 8
Meriwether 535 13
Worth 523 29
Brooks 513 27
Greene 497 23
Hart 488 13
Early 475 32
Morgan 473 2
Banks 471 7
Stewart 462 13
Haralson 446 8
Berrien 440 12
Atkinson 436 3
Bleckley 427 19
Candler 422 17
Evans 415 6
Johnson 411 22
Dodge 407 12
Jenkins 398 29
Screven 392 10
Hancock 386 42
Telfair 381 18
Clinch 368 6
Lamar 353 17
Seminole 346 9
Brantley 343 10
Randolph 331 28
Wilkinson 331 18
Dooly 330 14
Terrell 327 31
Wheeler 324 11
Oglethorpe 322 11
Rabun 321 8
Pike 315 9
Pulaski 310 14
Towns 309 8
Lanier 295 5
Turner 294 22
Montgomery 293 5
Irwin 288 4
McIntosh 284 7
Dade 274 5
Wilkes 260 4
Miller 246 1
Treutlen 245 8
Wilcox 245 20
Echols 239 2
Calhoun 234 7
Long 231 3
Macon 227 10
Lincoln 213 7
Jasper 210 4
Taylor 206 10
Heard 189 5
Marion 189 8
Twiggs 185 7
Crawford 166 4
Talbot 160 5
Warren 138 5
Clay 120 2
Schley 104 2
Baker 79 4
Webster 43 2
Glascock 38 2
Quitman 32 1
Taliaferro 21 0