Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Tuesday, Sept. 22

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 6,677 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 2 since the previous day. Over the last 73 days (9/9-9/22), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 43.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (8/26-9/8), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 57.71.
  • There have been 308,221 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 882 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,633.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,928.
  • There have been 27,490 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 96 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 135.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 133.71.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Sept. 22, there were 1,406 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 15 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Fulton    27122    565

Gwinnett    26744    396

Cobb    19174    421

DeKalb    18192    351

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    17291    153

Hall    8864    145

Chatham    8199    147

Clayton    7069    159

Richmond    6921    158

Bibb    5974    158

Muscogee    5883    166

Cherokee    5811    91

Henry    5026    99

Clarke    4916    42

Whitfield    4469    60

Lowndes    3828    76

Forsyth    3772    44

Columbia    3645    58

Douglas    3457    71

Glynn    3416    94

Dougherty    3128    183

Houston    3069    78

Floyd    3010    41

Bartow    2821    82

Bulloch    2796    26

Troup    2763    94

Paulding    2728    50

Carroll    2661    63

Newton    2540    82

Coweta    2527    42

Unknown    2342    5

Barrow    2106    46

Baldwin    2061    56

Coffee    2004    43

Jackson    1903    31

Colquitt    1884    33

Rockdale    1818    35

Gordon    1802    36

Fayette    1754    49

Walton    1752    53

Tift    1713    56

Chattahoochee    1626    1

Laurens    1595    64

Habersham    1565    67

Walker    1481    30

Thomas    1472    59

Ware    1472    54

Polk    1417    17

Effingham    1384    23

Spalding    1295    56

Toombs    1280    43

Camden    1243    8

Decatur    1121    29

Catoosa    1118    17

Bryan    1101    11

Wayne    1094    27

Liberty    1078    22

Stephens    1019    34

Appling    1011    26

Emanuel    1000    30

Sumter    922    61

Lumpkin    886    14

Murray    798    5

Gilmer    796    11

Dawson    795    6

Tattnall    793    10

Mitchell    781    45

Harris    780    21

Jefferson    774    23

Burke    771    9

Grady    757    21

Upson    757    60

Ben Hill    744    21

White    736    17

Chattooga    729    12

Franklin    729    11

Oconee    722    26

Jeff Davis    707    19

Lee    696    25

Putnam    675    23

Union    675    18

Madison    674    8

Monroe    665    49

Peach    660    23

Washington    655    8

Butts    631    42

Charlton    618    6

Pickens    610    10

Fannin    602    13

Elbert    600    3

Pierce    594    17

Bacon    593    11

McDuffie    580    14

Cook    542    12

Crisp    536    17

Jones    535    8

Meriwether    535    13

Worth    523    29

Brooks    513    27

Greene    497    23

Hart    488    13

Early    475    32

Morgan    473    2

Banks    471    7

Stewart    462    13

Haralson    446    8

Berrien    440    12

Atkinson    436    3

Bleckley    427    19

Candler    422    17

Evans    415    6

Johnson    411    22

Dodge    407    12

Jenkins    398    29

Screven    392    10

Hancock    386    42

Telfair    381    18

Clinch    368    6

Lamar    353    17

Seminole    346    9

Brantley    343    10

Randolph    331    28

Wilkinson    331    18

Dooly    330    14

Terrell    327    31

Wheeler    324    11

Oglethorpe    322    11

Rabun    321    8

Pike    315    9

Pulaski    310    14

Towns    309    8

Lanier    295    5

Turner    294    22

Montgomery    293    5

Irwin    288    4

McIntosh    284    7

Dade    274    5

Wilkes    260    4

Miller    246    1

Treutlen    245    8

Wilcox    245    20

Echols    239    2

Calhoun    234    7

Long    231    3

Macon    227    10

Lincoln    213    7

Jasper    210    4

Taylor    206    10

Heard    189    5

Marion    189    8

Twiggs    185    7

Crawford    166    4

Talbot    160    5

Warren    138    5

Clay    120    2

Schley    104    2

Baker    79    4

Webster    43    2

Glascock    38    2

Quitman    32    1

Taliaferro    21    0

