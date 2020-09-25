Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Sept. 25, 2020

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 6,874 in Georgia, an increase of 52 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (9/12-9/25), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 44.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (8/29-9/11), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 55.36.

in Georgia, an increase of 52 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (9/12-9/25), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 44.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (8/29-9/11), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 55.36. There have been 312,514 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,468 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1552.36 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,815.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,468 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1552.36 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,815. There have been 28,035 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 132 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 133.71 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 130.57.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 132 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 133.71 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 130.57. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Sept. 25, there were 1,360 current COVID hospitalizations – a decrease of 11 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1021 26

Atkinson 441 3

Bacon 595 14

Baker 83 4

Baldwin 2087 56

Banks 478 7

Barrow 2158 46

Bartow 2888 84

Ben Hill 760 23

Berrien 446 12

Bibb 6024 168

Bleckley 431 20

Brantley 343 10

Brooks 515 25

Bryan 1141 11

Bulloch 2859 27

Burke 795 10

Butts 642 42

Calhoun 239 8

Camden 1277 8

Candler 446 18

Carroll 2734 66

Catoosa 1171 18

Charlton 625 7

Chatham 8377 154

Chattahoochee 1632 1

Chattooga 757 18

Cherokee 5959 92

Clarke 4997 43

Clay 120 2

Clayton 7061 161

Clinch 376 6

Cobb 19430 425

Coffee 2036 48

Colquitt 1877 33

Columbia 3704 59

Cook 548 13

Coweta 2578 44

Crawford 166 5

Crisp 545 17

Dade 282 5

Dawson 810 7

DeKalb 18521 358

Decatur 1133 29

Dodge 417 12

Dooly 338 14

Dougherty 3137 187

Douglas 3520 71

Early 486 32

Echols 240 2

Effingham 1423 23

Elbert 644 3

Emanuel 1031 30

Evans 421 6

Fannin 641 21

Fayette 1808 49

Floyd 3129 45

Forsyth 3926 45

Franklin 747 12

Fulton 27389 571

Gilmer 810 12

Glascock 38 2

Glynn 3446 94

Gordon 1841 36

Grady 768 22

Greene 499 23

Gwinnett 27187 401

Habersham 1633 67

Hall 9147 151

Hancock 387 42

Haralson 460 8

Harris 786 21

Hart 505 13

Heard 192 5

Henry 5156 100

Houston 3109 80

Irwin 294 4

Jackson 1961 31

Jasper 216 4

Jeff Davis 713 20

Jefferson 787 26

Jenkins 412 29

Johnson 414 22

Jones 545 8

Lamar 362 18

Lanier 295 5

Laurens 1632 67

Lee 697 25

Liberty 1103 22

Lincoln 213 7

Long 246 3

Lowndes 3872 81

Lumpkin 905 14

Macon 229 10

Madison 687 8

Marion 190 8

McDuffie 595 14

McIntosh 287 7

Meriwether 544 13

Miller 254 1

Mitchell 793 45

Monroe 676 50

Montgomery 304 5

Morgan 478 2

Murray 818 6

Muscogee 5973 168

Newton 2575 86

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16425 157

Oconee 736 26

Oglethorpe 329 11

Paulding 2760 53

Peach 665 24

Pickens 615 10

Pierce 602 20

Pike 323 10

Polk 1468 17

Pulaski 312 22

Putnam 683 24

Quitman 32 1

Rabun 335 9

Randolph 331 29

Richmond 7027 161

Rockdale 1842 36

Schley 105 2

Screven 406 10

Seminole 354 9

Spalding 1327 61

Stephens 1050 38

Stewart 520 14

Sumter 928 62

Talbot 166 5

Taliaferro 22 0

Tattnall 826 11

Taylor 208 10

Telfair 383 18

Terrell 328 31

Thomas 1486 63

Tift 1754 56

Toombs 1312 48

Towns 322 9

Treutlen 256 8

Troup 2796 96

Turner 296 22

Twiggs 187 7

Union 737 20

Unknown 2223 7

Upson 783 62

Walker 1521 33

Walton 1781 53

Ware 1480 59

Warren 142 5

Washington 666 8

Wayne 1118 29

Webster 44 2

Wheeler 329 11

White 828 19

Whitfield 4530 61

Wilcox 248 20

Wilkes 264 5

Wilkinson 336 18