Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Sept. 25, 2020

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 6,874 in Georgia, an increase of 52 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (9/12-9/25), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 44.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (8/29-9/11), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 55.36.
- There have been 312,514 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,468 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1552.36 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,815.
- There have been 28,035 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 132 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 133.71 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 130.57.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Sept. 25, there were 1,360 current COVID hospitalizations – a decrease of 11 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1021 26
Atkinson 441 3
Bacon 595 14
Baker 83 4
Baldwin 2087 56
Banks 478 7
Barrow 2158 46
Bartow 2888 84
Ben Hill 760 23
Berrien 446 12
Bibb 6024 168
Bleckley 431 20
Brantley 343 10
Brooks 515 25
Bryan 1141 11
Bulloch 2859 27
Burke 795 10
Butts 642 42
Calhoun 239 8
Camden 1277 8
Candler 446 18
Carroll 2734 66
Catoosa 1171 18
Charlton 625 7
Chatham 8377 154
Chattahoochee 1632 1
Chattooga 757 18
Cherokee 5959 92
Clarke 4997 43
Clay 120 2
Clayton 7061 161
Clinch 376 6
Cobb 19430 425
Coffee 2036 48
Colquitt 1877 33
Columbia 3704 59
Cook 548 13
Coweta 2578 44
Crawford 166 5
Crisp 545 17
Dade 282 5
Dawson 810 7
DeKalb 18521 358
Decatur 1133 29
Dodge 417 12
Dooly 338 14
Dougherty 3137 187
Douglas 3520 71
Early 486 32
Echols 240 2
Effingham 1423 23
Elbert 644 3
Emanuel 1031 30
Evans 421 6
Fannin 641 21
Fayette 1808 49
Floyd 3129 45
Forsyth 3926 45
Franklin 747 12
Fulton 27389 571
Gilmer 810 12
Glascock 38 2
Glynn 3446 94
Gordon 1841 36
Grady 768 22
Greene 499 23
Gwinnett 27187 401
Habersham 1633 67
Hall 9147 151
Hancock 387 42
Haralson 460 8
Harris 786 21
Hart 505 13
Heard 192 5
Henry 5156 100
Houston 3109 80
Irwin 294 4
Jackson 1961 31
Jasper 216 4
Jeff Davis 713 20
Jefferson 787 26
Jenkins 412 29
Johnson 414 22
Jones 545 8
Lamar 362 18
Lanier 295 5
Laurens 1632 67
Lee 697 25
Liberty 1103 22
Lincoln 213 7
Long 246 3
Lowndes 3872 81
Lumpkin 905 14
Macon 229 10
Madison 687 8
Marion 190 8
McDuffie 595 14
McIntosh 287 7
Meriwether 544 13
Miller 254 1
Mitchell 793 45
Monroe 676 50
Montgomery 304 5
Morgan 478 2
Murray 818 6
Muscogee 5973 168
Newton 2575 86
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16425 157
Oconee 736 26
Oglethorpe 329 11
Paulding 2760 53
Peach 665 24
Pickens 615 10
Pierce 602 20
Pike 323 10
Polk 1468 17
Pulaski 312 22
Putnam 683 24
Quitman 32 1
Rabun 335 9
Randolph 331 29
Richmond 7027 161
Rockdale 1842 36
Schley 105 2
Screven 406 10
Seminole 354 9
Spalding 1327 61
Stephens 1050 38
Stewart 520 14
Sumter 928 62
Talbot 166 5
Taliaferro 22 0
Tattnall 826 11
Taylor 208 10
Telfair 383 18
Terrell 328 31
Thomas 1486 63
Tift 1754 56
Toombs 1312 48
Towns 322 9
Treutlen 256 8
Troup 2796 96
Turner 296 22
Twiggs 187 7
Union 737 20
Unknown 2223 7
Upson 783 62
Walker 1521 33
Walton 1781 53
Ware 1480 59
Warren 142 5
Washington 666 8
Wayne 1118 29
Webster 44 2
Wheeler 329 11
White 828 19
Whitfield 4530 61
Wilcox 248 20
Wilkes 264 5
Wilkinson 336 18
Worth 528 30