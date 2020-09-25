x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Sept. 25, 2020

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 6,874 in Georgia, an increase of 52 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (9/12-9/25), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 44.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (8/29-9/11), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 55.36.
  • There have been 312,514 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,468 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1552.36 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,815.
  • There have been 28,035 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 132 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 133.71 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 130.57.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Sept. 25, there were 1,360 current COVID hospitalizations – a decrease of 11 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1021    26

Atkinson    441    3

Bacon    595    14

Baker    83    4

Baldwin    2087    56

Banks    478    7

Barrow    2158    46

Bartow    2888    84

Ben Hill    760    23

Berrien    446    12

Bibb    6024    168

Bleckley    431    20

Brantley    343    10

Brooks    515    25

Bryan    1141    11

Bulloch    2859    27

Burke    795    10

Butts    642    42

Calhoun    239    8

Camden    1277    8

Candler    446    18

Carroll    2734    66

Catoosa    1171    18

Charlton    625    7

Chatham    8377    154

Chattahoochee    1632    1

Chattooga    757    18

Cherokee    5959    92

Clarke    4997    43

Clay    120    2

Clayton    7061    161

Clinch    376    6

Cobb    19430    425

Coffee    2036    48

Colquitt    1877    33

Columbia    3704    59

Cook    548    13

Coweta    2578    44

Crawford    166    5

Crisp    545    17

Dade    282    5

Dawson    810    7

DeKalb    18521    358

Decatur    1133    29

Dodge    417    12

Dooly    338    14

Dougherty    3137    187

Douglas    3520    71

Early    486    32

Echols    240    2

Effingham    1423    23

Elbert    644    3

Emanuel    1031    30

Evans    421    6

Fannin    641    21

Fayette    1808    49

Floyd    3129    45

Forsyth    3926    45

Franklin    747    12

Fulton    27389    571

Gilmer    810    12

Glascock    38    2

Glynn    3446    94

Gordon    1841    36

Grady    768    22

Greene    499    23

Gwinnett    27187    401

Habersham    1633    67

Hall    9147    151

Hancock    387    42

Haralson    460    8

Harris    786    21

Hart    505    13

Heard    192    5

Henry    5156    100

Houston    3109    80

Irwin    294    4

Jackson    1961    31

Jasper    216    4

Jeff Davis    713    20

Jefferson    787    26

Jenkins    412    29

Johnson    414    22

Jones    545    8

Lamar    362    18

Lanier    295    5

Laurens    1632    67

Lee    697    25

Liberty    1103    22

Lincoln    213    7

Long    246    3

Lowndes    3872    81

Lumpkin    905    14

Macon    229    10

Madison    687    8

Marion    190    8

McDuffie    595    14

McIntosh    287    7

Meriwether    544    13

Miller    254    1

Mitchell    793    45

Monroe    676    50

Montgomery    304    5

Morgan    478    2

Murray    818    6

Muscogee    5973    168

Newton    2575    86

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    16425    157

Oconee    736    26

Oglethorpe    329    11

Paulding    2760    53

Peach    665    24

Pickens    615    10

Pierce    602    20

Pike    323    10

Polk    1468    17

Pulaski    312    22

Putnam    683    24

Quitman    32    1

Rabun    335    9

Randolph    331    29

Richmond    7027    161

Rockdale    1842    36

Schley    105    2

Screven    406    10

Seminole    354    9

Spalding    1327    61

Stephens    1050    38

Stewart    520    14

Sumter    928    62

Talbot    166    5

Taliaferro    22    0

Tattnall    826    11

Taylor    208    10

Telfair    383    18

Terrell    328    31

Thomas    1486    63

Tift    1754    56

Toombs    1312    48

Towns    322    9

Treutlen    256    8

Troup    2796    96

Turner    296    22

Twiggs    187    7

Union    737    20

Unknown    2223    7

Upson    783    62

Walker    1521    33

Walton    1781    53

Ware    1480    59

Warren    142    5

Washington    666    8

Wayne    1118    29

Webster    44    2

Wheeler    329    11

White    828    19

Whitfield    4530    61

Wilcox    248    20

Wilkes    264    5

Wilkinson    336    18

Worth    528    30

