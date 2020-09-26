Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Sept. 26, 2020

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 6,914 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 40 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (9/13-9/26), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 44.79 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (8/30-9/12), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 50.79.
- There have been 313,873 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,359 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,497.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,796.
- There have been 28,153 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 118 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 130.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 128.14.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Sept. 26, there were 1,303 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 57 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1022 28
Atkinson 441 3
Bacon 597 14
Baker 84 4
Baldwin 2104 56
Banks 481 7
Barrow 2168 48
Bartow 2905 85
Ben Hill 768 23
Berrien 449 12
Bibb 6039 168
Bleckley 432 20
Brantley 343 10
Brooks 519 25
Bryan 1145 11
Bulloch 2875 28
Burke 800 10
Butts 649 42
Calhoun 243 8
Camden 1289 8
Candler 455 19
Carroll 2755 67
Catoosa 1179 18
Charlton 626 7
Chatham 8407 157
Chattahoochee 1633 1
Chattooga 762 21
Cherokee 5994 92
Clarke 5020 44
Clay 121 2
Clayton 7094 162
Clinch 377 6
Cobb 19513 426
Coffee 2043 49
Colquitt 1875 33
Columbia 3724 59
Cook 549 13
Coweta 2601 45
Crawford 167 5
Crisp 550 17
Dade 282 5
Dawson 812 7
DeKalb 18600 360
Decatur 1146 29
Dodge 422 12
Dooly 338 14
Dougherty 3141 187
Douglas 3543 71
Early 492 32
Echols 240 2
Effingham 1431 23
Elbert 645 3
Emanuel 1038 30
Evans 423 6
Fannin 648 22
Fayette 1840 50
Floyd 3152 45
Forsyth 3979 45
Franklin 752 13
Fulton 27480 572
Gilmer 811 13
Glascock 38 2
Glynn 3452 95
Gordon 1845 36
Grady 771 22
Greene 501 23
Gwinnett 27296 402
Habersham 1640 67
Hall 9225 152
Hancock 391 42
Haralson 469 8
Harris 790 21
Hart 507 13
Heard 194 5
Henry 5181 100
Houston 3126 80
Irwin 293 4
Jackson 1981 32
Jasper 220 4
Jeff Davis 716 20
Jefferson 790 28
Jenkins 415 29
Johnson 415 22
Jones 548 8
Lamar 364 18
Lanier 295 5
Laurens 1644 69
Lee 699 25
Liberty 1105 22
Lincoln 213 7
Long 251 3
Lowndes 3890 82
Lumpkin 907 14
Macon 233 10
Madison 689 8
Marion 190 8
McDuffie 600 14
McIntosh 288 7
Meriwether 544 13
Miller 256 1
Mitchell 799 45
Monroe 684 50
Montgomery 305 5
Morgan 481 2
Murray 822 6
Muscogee 5991 169
Newton 2579 87
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16320 156
Oconee 740 26
Oglethorpe 330 11
Paulding 2770 53
Peach 666 24
Pickens 618 10
Pierce 603 20
Pike 324 10
Polk 1474 17
Pulaski 312 22
Putnam 684 25
Quitman 32 1
Rabun 338 9
Randolph 331 29
Richmond 7062 162
Rockdale 1846 36
Schley 105 2
Screven 412 10
Seminole 355 9
Spalding 1332 61
Stephens 1057 38
Stewart 521 14
Sumter 929 62
Talbot 166 6
Taliaferro 22 0
Tattnall 832 11
Taylor 208 10
Telfair 383 18
Terrell 329 31
Thomas 1488 63
Tift 1771 57
Toombs 1326 49
Towns 329 9
Treutlen 257 8
Troup 2800 96
Turner 301 22
Twiggs 187 7
Union 757 20
Unknown 2235 6
Upson 786 62
Walker 1527 34
Walton 1802 53
Ware 1485 59
Warren 145 5
Washington 670 8
Wayne 1123 29
Webster 44 2
Wheeler 331 11
White 831 19
Whitfield 4551 60
Wilcox 248 20
Wilkes 266 5
Wilkinson 335 18
Worth 531 30