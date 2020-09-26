Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Sept. 26, 2020

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 6,914 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 40 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (9/13-9/26), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 44.79 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (8/30-9/12), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 50.79.

There have been 313,873 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,359 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,497.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,796.

There have been 28,153 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 118 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 130.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 128.14.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Sept. 26, there were 1,303 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 57 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1022 28

Atkinson 441 3

Bacon 597 14

Baker 84 4

Baldwin 2104 56

Banks 481 7

Barrow 2168 48

Bartow 2905 85

Ben Hill 768 23

Berrien 449 12

Bibb 6039 168

Bleckley 432 20

Brantley 343 10

Brooks 519 25

Bryan 1145 11

Bulloch 2875 28

Burke 800 10

Butts 649 42

Calhoun 243 8

Camden 1289 8

Candler 455 19

Carroll 2755 67

Catoosa 1179 18

Charlton 626 7

Chatham 8407 157

Chattahoochee 1633 1

Chattooga 762 21

Cherokee 5994 92

Clarke 5020 44

Clay 121 2

Clayton 7094 162

Clinch 377 6

Cobb 19513 426

Coffee 2043 49

Colquitt 1875 33

Columbia 3724 59

Cook 549 13

Coweta 2601 45

Crawford 167 5

Crisp 550 17

Dade 282 5

Dawson 812 7

DeKalb 18600 360

Decatur 1146 29

Dodge 422 12

Dooly 338 14

Dougherty 3141 187

Douglas 3543 71

Early 492 32

Echols 240 2

Effingham 1431 23

Elbert 645 3

Emanuel 1038 30

Evans 423 6

Fannin 648 22

Fayette 1840 50

Floyd 3152 45

Forsyth 3979 45

Franklin 752 13

Fulton 27480 572

Gilmer 811 13

Glascock 38 2

Glynn 3452 95

Gordon 1845 36

Grady 771 22

Greene 501 23

Gwinnett 27296 402

Habersham 1640 67

Hall 9225 152

Hancock 391 42

Haralson 469 8

Harris 790 21

Hart 507 13

Heard 194 5

Henry 5181 100

Houston 3126 80

Irwin 293 4

Jackson 1981 32

Jasper 220 4

Jeff Davis 716 20

Jefferson 790 28

Jenkins 415 29

Johnson 415 22

Jones 548 8

Lamar 364 18

Lanier 295 5

Laurens 1644 69

Lee 699 25

Liberty 1105 22

Lincoln 213 7

Long 251 3

Lowndes 3890 82

Lumpkin 907 14

Macon 233 10

Madison 689 8

Marion 190 8

McDuffie 600 14

McIntosh 288 7

Meriwether 544 13

Miller 256 1

Mitchell 799 45

Monroe 684 50

Montgomery 305 5

Morgan 481 2

Murray 822 6

Muscogee 5991 169

Newton 2579 87

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16320 156

Oconee 740 26

Oglethorpe 330 11

Paulding 2770 53

Peach 666 24

Pickens 618 10

Pierce 603 20

Pike 324 10

Polk 1474 17

Pulaski 312 22

Putnam 684 25

Quitman 32 1

Rabun 338 9

Randolph 331 29

Richmond 7062 162

Rockdale 1846 36

Schley 105 2

Screven 412 10

Seminole 355 9

Spalding 1332 61

Stephens 1057 38

Stewart 521 14

Sumter 929 62

Talbot 166 6

Taliaferro 22 0

Tattnall 832 11

Taylor 208 10

Telfair 383 18

Terrell 329 31

Thomas 1488 63

Tift 1771 57

Toombs 1326 49

Towns 329 9

Treutlen 257 8

Troup 2800 96

Turner 301 22

Twiggs 187 7

Union 757 20

Unknown 2235 6

Upson 786 62

Walker 1527 34

Walton 1802 53

Ware 1485 59

Warren 145 5

Washington 670 8

Wayne 1123 29

Webster 44 2

Wheeler 331 11

White 831 19

Whitfield 4551 60

Wilcox 248 20

Wilkes 266 5

Wilkinson 335 18