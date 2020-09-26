x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Sept. 26, 2020

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 6,914 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 40 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (9/13-9/26), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 44.79 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (8/30-9/12), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 50.79.
  • There have been 313,873 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,359 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,497.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,796.
  • There have been 28,153 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 118 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 130.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 128.14.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Sept. 26, there were 1,303 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 57 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

 

Appling    1022    28

Atkinson    441    3

Bacon    597    14

Baker    84    4

Baldwin    2104    56

Banks    481    7

Barrow    2168    48

Bartow    2905    85

Ben Hill    768    23

Berrien    449    12

Bibb    6039    168

Bleckley    432    20

Brantley    343    10

Brooks    519    25

Bryan    1145    11

Bulloch    2875    28

Burke    800    10

Butts    649    42

Calhoun    243    8

Camden    1289    8

Candler    455    19

Carroll    2755    67

Catoosa    1179    18

Charlton    626    7

Chatham    8407    157

Chattahoochee    1633    1

Chattooga    762    21

Cherokee    5994    92

Clarke    5020    44

Clay    121    2

Clayton    7094    162

Clinch    377    6

Cobb    19513    426

Coffee    2043    49

Colquitt    1875    33

Columbia    3724    59

Cook    549    13

Coweta    2601    45

Crawford    167    5

Crisp    550    17

Dade    282    5

Dawson    812    7

DeKalb    18600    360

Decatur    1146    29

Dodge    422    12

Dooly    338    14

Dougherty    3141    187

Douglas    3543    71

Early    492    32

Echols    240    2

Effingham    1431    23

Elbert    645    3

Emanuel    1038    30

Evans    423    6

Fannin    648    22

Fayette    1840    50

Floyd    3152    45

Forsyth    3979    45

Franklin    752    13

Fulton    27480    572

Gilmer    811    13

Glascock    38    2

Glynn    3452    95

Gordon    1845    36

Grady    771    22

Greene    501    23

Gwinnett    27296    402

Habersham    1640    67

Hall    9225    152

Hancock    391    42

Haralson    469    8

Harris    790    21

Hart    507    13

Heard    194    5

Henry    5181    100

Houston    3126    80

Irwin    293    4

Jackson    1981    32

Jasper    220    4

Jeff Davis    716    20

Jefferson    790    28

Jenkins    415    29

Johnson    415    22

Jones    548    8

Lamar    364    18

Lanier    295    5

Laurens    1644    69

Lee    699    25

Liberty    1105    22

Lincoln    213    7

Long    251    3

Lowndes    3890    82

Lumpkin    907    14

Macon    233    10

Madison    689    8

Marion    190    8

McDuffie    600    14

McIntosh    288    7

Meriwether    544    13

Miller    256    1

Mitchell    799    45

Monroe    684    50

Montgomery    305    5

Morgan    481    2

Murray    822    6

Muscogee    5991    169

Newton    2579    87

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    16320    156

Oconee    740    26

Oglethorpe    330    11

Paulding    2770    53

Peach    666    24

Pickens    618    10

Pierce    603    20

Pike    324    10

Polk    1474    17

Pulaski    312    22

Putnam    684    25

Quitman    32    1

Rabun    338    9

Randolph    331    29

Richmond    7062    162

Rockdale    1846    36

Schley    105    2

Screven    412    10

Seminole    355    9

Spalding    1332    61

Stephens    1057    38

Stewart    521    14

Sumter    929    62

Talbot    166    6

Taliaferro    22    0

Tattnall    832    11

Taylor    208    10

Telfair    383    18

Terrell    329    31

Thomas    1488    63

Tift    1771    57

Toombs    1326    49

Towns    329    9

Treutlen    257    8

Troup    2800    96

Turner    301    22

Twiggs    187    7

Union    757    20

Unknown    2235    6

Upson    786    62

Walker    1527    34

Walton    1802    53

Ware    1485    59

Warren    145    5

Washington    670    8

Wayne    1123    29

Webster    44    2

Wheeler    331    11

White    831    19

Whitfield    4551    60

Wilcox    248    20

Wilkes    266    5

Wilkinson    335    18

Worth    531    30

