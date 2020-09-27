Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Sunday, Sept. 27

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 6,946 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 32 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (9/14-9/27), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 43.79 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (8/31-9/13), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 52.07.

in Georgia, an increase of 32 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (9/14-9/27), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 43.79 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (8/31-9/13), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 52.07. There have been 314,685 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 812 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,455.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,810.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 812 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,455.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,810. There have been 28,179 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 26 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 129.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 128.36.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 26 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 129.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 128.36. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Sept. 27, there were 1,287 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 16 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Fulton 27529 575

Gwinnett 27358 404

Cobb 19551 426

DeKalb 18647 362

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16364 157

Hall 9247 152

Chatham 8428 159

Richmond 7101 162

Clayton 7078 162

Bibb 6053 170

Cherokee 6021 92

Muscogee 6009 169

Henry 5208 100

Clarke 5024 44

Whitfield 4562 60

Forsyth 4007 45

Lowndes 3900 82

Columbia 3741 61

Douglas 3550 71

Glynn 3454 95

Floyd 3161 45

Dougherty 3147 187

Houston 3139 82

Bartow 2910 85

Bulloch 2880 28

Troup 2802 96

Paulding 2776 53

Carroll 2769 68

Coweta 2605 46

Newton 2581 88

Unknown 2237 6

Barrow 2174 48

Baldwin 2109 56

Coffee 2053 49

Jackson 1987 32

Colquitt 1878 33

Rockdale 1852 36

Fayette 1850 50

Gordon 1846 36

Walton 1813 54

Tift 1774 57

Laurens 1651 69

Habersham 1640 67

Chattahoochee 1633 1

Walker 1531 35

Thomas 1492 63

Ware 1492 59

Polk 1476 17

Effingham 1439 23

Spalding 1333 61

Toombs 1327 49

Camden 1290 9

Catoosa 1181 18

Decatur 1149 29

Bryan 1147 11

Wayne 1128 30

Liberty 1108 22

Stephens 1058 38

Emanuel 1047 30

Appling 1028 28

Sumter 930 62

Lumpkin 908 14

Tattnall 832 12

White 832 19

Murray 826 6

Gilmer 818 13

Dawson 814 7

Mitchell 806 45

Burke 802 10

Harris 793 22

Jefferson 793 28

Upson 789 62

Grady 774 22

Ben Hill 772 24

Chattooga 765 22

Union 757 20

Franklin 753 13

Oconee 739 26

Jeff Davis 716 20

Lee 698 25

Madison 691 8

Putnam 688 25

Monroe 686 51

Washington 671 8

Peach 670 24

Butts 654 42

Fannin 651 22

Elbert 645 3

Charlton 633 7

Pickens 618 10

Pierce 606 20

McDuffie 601 14

Bacon 597 14

Jones 553 8

Crisp 551 17

Cook 549 13

Meriwether 544 13

Worth 530 30

Stewart 521 14

Brooks 520 25

Hart 507 13

Greene 501 23

Early 493 33

Banks 482 8

Morgan 481 2

Haralson 473 8

Candler 458 19

Berrien 449 12

Atkinson 441 3

Bleckley 433 21

Evans 428 6

Dodge 426 12

Jenkins 421 29

Johnson 416 22

Screven 414 10

Hancock 391 42

Telfair 384 18

Clinch 377 6

Lamar 365 18

Seminole 356 9

Brantley 344 10

Rabun 340 9

Dooly 338 14

Wilkinson 336 18

Wheeler 332 11

Randolph 331 29

Towns 331 9

Oglethorpe 330 11

Terrell 329 32

Pike 326 10

Pulaski 312 22

Montgomery 304 5

Turner 304 22

Irwin 295 4

Lanier 295 5

McIntosh 290 7

Dade 282 5

Wilkes 266 5

Miller 260 1

Treutlen 258 8

Long 251 3

Wilcox 248 20

Calhoun 244 8

Echols 240 2

Macon 233 10

Jasper 221 4

Lincoln 213 7

Taylor 210 10

Heard 194 5

Twiggs 192 7

Marion 190 8

Crawford 167 5

Talbot 166 6

Warren 150 5

Clay 121 2

Schley 105 2

Baker 84 4

Webster 44 2

Glascock 38 2

Quitman 32 1