Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Sunday, Sept. 27

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 6,946 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 32 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (9/14-9/27), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 43.79 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (8/31-9/13), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 52.07.
- There have been 314,685 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 812 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,455.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,810.
- There have been 28,179 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 26 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 129.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 128.36.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Sept. 27, there were 1,287 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 16 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:
Fulton 27529 575
Gwinnett 27358 404
Cobb 19551 426
DeKalb 18647 362
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16364 157
Hall 9247 152
Chatham 8428 159
Richmond 7101 162
Clayton 7078 162
Bibb 6053 170
Cherokee 6021 92
Muscogee 6009 169
Henry 5208 100
Clarke 5024 44
Whitfield 4562 60
Forsyth 4007 45
Lowndes 3900 82
Columbia 3741 61
Douglas 3550 71
Glynn 3454 95
Floyd 3161 45
Dougherty 3147 187
Houston 3139 82
Bartow 2910 85
Bulloch 2880 28
Troup 2802 96
Paulding 2776 53
Carroll 2769 68
Coweta 2605 46
Newton 2581 88
Unknown 2237 6
Barrow 2174 48
Baldwin 2109 56
Coffee 2053 49
Jackson 1987 32
Colquitt 1878 33
Rockdale 1852 36
Fayette 1850 50
Gordon 1846 36
Walton 1813 54
Tift 1774 57
Laurens 1651 69
Habersham 1640 67
Chattahoochee 1633 1
Walker 1531 35
Thomas 1492 63
Ware 1492 59
Polk 1476 17
Effingham 1439 23
Spalding 1333 61
Toombs 1327 49
Camden 1290 9
Catoosa 1181 18
Decatur 1149 29
Bryan 1147 11
Wayne 1128 30
Liberty 1108 22
Stephens 1058 38
Emanuel 1047 30
Appling 1028 28
Sumter 930 62
Lumpkin 908 14
Tattnall 832 12
White 832 19
Murray 826 6
Gilmer 818 13
Dawson 814 7
Mitchell 806 45
Burke 802 10
Harris 793 22
Jefferson 793 28
Upson 789 62
Grady 774 22
Ben Hill 772 24
Chattooga 765 22
Union 757 20
Franklin 753 13
Oconee 739 26
Jeff Davis 716 20
Lee 698 25
Madison 691 8
Putnam 688 25
Monroe 686 51
Washington 671 8
Peach 670 24
Butts 654 42
Fannin 651 22
Elbert 645 3
Charlton 633 7
Pickens 618 10
Pierce 606 20
McDuffie 601 14
Bacon 597 14
Jones 553 8
Crisp 551 17
Cook 549 13
Meriwether 544 13
Worth 530 30
Stewart 521 14
Brooks 520 25
Hart 507 13
Greene 501 23
Early 493 33
Banks 482 8
Morgan 481 2
Haralson 473 8
Candler 458 19
Berrien 449 12
Atkinson 441 3
Bleckley 433 21
Evans 428 6
Dodge 426 12
Jenkins 421 29
Johnson 416 22
Screven 414 10
Hancock 391 42
Telfair 384 18
Clinch 377 6
Lamar 365 18
Seminole 356 9
Brantley 344 10
Rabun 340 9
Dooly 338 14
Wilkinson 336 18
Wheeler 332 11
Randolph 331 29
Towns 331 9
Oglethorpe 330 11
Terrell 329 32
Pike 326 10
Pulaski 312 22
Montgomery 304 5
Turner 304 22
Irwin 295 4
Lanier 295 5
McIntosh 290 7
Dade 282 5
Wilkes 266 5
Miller 260 1
Treutlen 258 8
Long 251 3
Wilcox 248 20
Calhoun 244 8
Echols 240 2
Macon 233 10
Jasper 221 4
Lincoln 213 7
Taylor 210 10
Heard 194 5
Twiggs 192 7
Marion 190 8
Crawford 167 5
Talbot 166 6
Warren 150 5
Clay 121 2
Schley 105 2
Baker 84 4
Webster 44 2
Glascock 38 2
Quitman 32 1
Taliaferro 22 0