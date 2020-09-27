x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Sunday, Sept. 27

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 6,946 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 32 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (9/14-9/27), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 43.79 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (8/31-9/13), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 52.07.
  • There have been 314,685 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 812 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,455.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,810.
  • There have been 28,179 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 26 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 129.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 128.36.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Sept. 27, there were 1,287 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 16 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Fulton    27529    575

Gwinnett    27358    404

Cobb    19551    426

DeKalb    18647    362

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    16364    157

Hall    9247    152

Chatham    8428    159

Richmond    7101    162

Clayton    7078    162

Bibb    6053    170

Cherokee    6021    92

Muscogee    6009    169

Henry    5208    100

Clarke    5024    44

Whitfield    4562    60

Forsyth    4007    45

Lowndes    3900    82

Columbia    3741    61

Douglas    3550    71

Glynn    3454    95

Floyd    3161    45

Dougherty    3147    187

Houston    3139    82

Bartow    2910    85

Bulloch    2880    28

Troup    2802    96

Paulding    2776    53

Carroll    2769    68

Coweta    2605    46

Newton    2581    88

Unknown    2237    6

Barrow    2174    48

Baldwin    2109    56

Coffee    2053    49

Jackson    1987    32

Colquitt    1878    33

Rockdale    1852    36

Fayette    1850    50

Gordon    1846    36

Walton    1813    54

Tift    1774    57

Laurens    1651    69

Habersham    1640    67

Chattahoochee    1633    1

Walker    1531    35

Thomas    1492    63

Ware    1492    59

Polk    1476    17

Effingham    1439    23

Spalding    1333    61

Toombs    1327    49

Camden    1290    9

Catoosa    1181    18

Decatur    1149    29

Bryan    1147    11

Wayne    1128    30

Liberty    1108    22

Stephens    1058    38

Emanuel    1047    30

Appling    1028    28

Sumter    930    62

Lumpkin    908    14

Tattnall    832    12

White    832    19

Murray    826    6

Gilmer    818    13

Dawson    814    7

Mitchell    806    45

Burke    802    10

Harris    793    22

Jefferson    793    28

Upson    789    62

Grady    774    22

Ben Hill    772    24

Chattooga    765    22

Union    757    20

Franklin    753    13

Oconee    739    26

Jeff Davis    716    20

Lee    698    25

Madison    691    8

Putnam    688    25

Monroe    686    51

Washington    671    8

Peach    670    24

Butts    654    42

Fannin    651    22

Elbert    645    3

Charlton    633    7

Pickens    618    10

Pierce    606    20

McDuffie    601    14

Bacon    597    14

Jones    553    8

Crisp    551    17

Cook    549    13

Meriwether    544    13

Worth    530    30

Stewart    521    14

Brooks    520    25

Hart    507    13

Greene    501    23

Early    493    33

Banks    482    8

Morgan    481    2

Haralson    473    8

Candler    458    19

Berrien    449    12

Atkinson    441    3

Bleckley    433    21

Evans    428    6

Dodge    426    12

Jenkins    421    29

Johnson    416    22

Screven    414    10

Hancock    391    42

Telfair    384    18

Clinch    377    6

Lamar    365    18

Seminole    356    9

Brantley    344    10

Rabun    340    9

Dooly    338    14

Wilkinson    336    18

Wheeler    332    11

Randolph    331    29

Towns    331    9

Oglethorpe    330    11

Terrell    329    32

Pike    326    10

Pulaski    312    22

Montgomery    304    5

Turner    304    22

Irwin    295    4

Lanier    295    5

McIntosh    290    7

Dade    282    5

Wilkes    266    5

Miller    260    1

Treutlen    258    8

Long    251    3

Wilcox    248    20

Calhoun    244    8

Echols    240    2

Macon    233    10

Jasper    221    4

Lincoln    213    7

Taylor    210    10

Heard    194    5

Twiggs    192    7

Marion    190    8

Crawford    167    5

Talbot    166    6

Warren    150    5

Clay    121    2

Schley    105    2

Baker    84    4

Webster    44    2

Glascock    38    2

Quitman    32    1

Taliaferro    22    0

Related Articles