Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Monday, Sept. 28

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 6,961 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 15 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (9/15-9/28), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 43.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (9/1-9/14), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 51.50.
  • There have been 315,281 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 596 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,424.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,776.
  • There have been 28,197 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 18 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 128.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 127.86.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Sept. 27, there were 1,319 current hospitalizations – an increase of 32 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Fulton    27605    575

Gwinnett    27424    405

Cobb    19576    426

DeKalb    18699    364

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    16318    158

Hall    9248    152

Chatham    8446    159

Richmond    7123    162

Clayton    7094    162

Bibb    6068    170

Cherokee    6033    92

Muscogee    6019    169

Henry    5218    100

Clarke    5035    44

Whitfield    4582    60

Forsyth    4022    45

Lowndes    3903    82

Columbia    3755    61

Douglas    3558    71

Glynn    3455    95

Floyd    3169    45

Houston    3155    82

Dougherty    3149    187

Bartow    2913    85

Bulloch    2882    28

Troup    2805    99

Carroll    2788    68

Paulding    2780    53

Coweta    2614    46

Newton    2588    89

Unknown    2223    6

Barrow    2184    48

Baldwin    2113    56

Coffee    2056    49

Jackson    1991    32

Colquitt    1882    33

Rockdale    1856    36

Fayette    1855    50

Gordon    1846    36

Walton    1821    55

Tift    1775    57

Laurens    1652    69

Habersham    1639    67

Chattahoochee    1634    1

Walker    1535    36

Ware    1497    59

Thomas    1494    63

Polk    1481    17

Effingham    1439    23

Spalding    1336    61

Toombs    1330    49

Camden    1290    9

Catoosa    1187    18

Decatur    1155    29

Bryan    1147    11

Wayne    1130    30

Liberty    1110    22

Stephens    1055    38

Emanuel    1050    31

Appling    1030    28

Sumter    933    62

Lumpkin    908    14

Tattnall    834    12

Murray    833    6

White    833    19

Gilmer    819    13

Dawson    814    7

Mitchell    808    45

Burke    805    10

Jefferson    795    28

Harris    793    22

Upson    791    62

Ben Hill    776    24

Grady    774    22

Chattooga    766    22

Union    756    20

Franklin    753    13

Oconee    745    26

Jeff Davis    716    20

Lee    698    25

Madison    693    8

Monroe    690    51

Putnam    688    25

Peach    672    24

Washington    672    8

Butts    657    42

Fannin    652    22

Elbert    645    3

Charlton    633    7

Pickens    618    10

Pierce    607    20

McDuffie    604    14

Bacon    598    14

Crisp    557    17

Jones    557    8

Cook    549    13

Meriwether    544    13

Worth    532    30

Brooks    523    26

Stewart    522    14

Hart    510    13

Greene    503    24

Early    493    33

Banks    484    8

Morgan    481    2

Haralson    478    8

Candler    459    19

Berrien    449    12

Atkinson    441    3

Bleckley    433    21

Evans    428    6

Dodge    426    12

Jenkins    422    30

Johnson    416    22

Screven    414    10

Hancock    392    42

Telfair    386    19

Clinch    378    6

Lamar    367    18

Seminole    356    9

Brantley    344    10

Rabun    340    9

Dooly    338    14

Wilkinson    337    18

Wheeler    334    11

Randolph    331    29

Towns    331    9

Oglethorpe    330    11

Pike    329    10

Terrell    329    32

Pulaski    312    22

Montgomery    306    5

Turner    304    22

Irwin    295    4

Lanier    295    5

McIntosh    291    7

Dade    282    5

Wilkes    266    5

Miller    261    1

Treutlen    258    8

Long    251    3

Wilcox    248    20

Calhoun    244    8

Echols    240    2

Macon    234    10

Jasper    221    4

Lincoln    213    7

Taylor    212    10

Heard    194    5

Twiggs    194    7

Marion    190    8

Crawford    167    5

Talbot    166    6

Warren    151    5

Clay    121    2

Schley    105    2

Baker    84    4

Webster    44    2

Glascock    39    2

Quitman    32    1

Taliaferro    22    0

