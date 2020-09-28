Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Monday, Sept. 28

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 6,961 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 15 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (9/15-9/28), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 43.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (9/1-9/14), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 51.50.

There have been 315,281 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 596 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,424.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,776.

There have been 28,197 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 18 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 128.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 127.86.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Sept. 27, there were 1,319 current hospitalizations – an increase of 32 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Fulton 27605 575

Gwinnett 27424 405

Cobb 19576 426

DeKalb 18699 364

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16318 158

Hall 9248 152

Chatham 8446 159

Richmond 7123 162

Clayton 7094 162

Bibb 6068 170

Cherokee 6033 92

Muscogee 6019 169

Henry 5218 100

Clarke 5035 44

Whitfield 4582 60

Forsyth 4022 45

Lowndes 3903 82

Columbia 3755 61

Douglas 3558 71

Glynn 3455 95

Floyd 3169 45

Houston 3155 82

Dougherty 3149 187

Bartow 2913 85

Bulloch 2882 28

Troup 2805 99

Carroll 2788 68

Paulding 2780 53

Coweta 2614 46

Newton 2588 89

Unknown 2223 6

Barrow 2184 48

Baldwin 2113 56

Coffee 2056 49

Jackson 1991 32

Colquitt 1882 33

Rockdale 1856 36

Fayette 1855 50

Gordon 1846 36

Walton 1821 55

Tift 1775 57

Laurens 1652 69

Habersham 1639 67

Chattahoochee 1634 1

Walker 1535 36

Ware 1497 59

Thomas 1494 63

Polk 1481 17

Effingham 1439 23

Spalding 1336 61

Toombs 1330 49

Camden 1290 9

Catoosa 1187 18

Decatur 1155 29

Bryan 1147 11

Wayne 1130 30

Liberty 1110 22

Stephens 1055 38

Emanuel 1050 31

Appling 1030 28

Sumter 933 62

Lumpkin 908 14

Tattnall 834 12

Murray 833 6

White 833 19

Gilmer 819 13

Dawson 814 7

Mitchell 808 45

Burke 805 10

Jefferson 795 28

Harris 793 22

Upson 791 62

Ben Hill 776 24

Grady 774 22

Chattooga 766 22

Union 756 20

Franklin 753 13

Oconee 745 26

Jeff Davis 716 20

Lee 698 25

Madison 693 8

Monroe 690 51

Putnam 688 25

Peach 672 24

Washington 672 8

Butts 657 42

Fannin 652 22

Elbert 645 3

Charlton 633 7

Pickens 618 10

Pierce 607 20

McDuffie 604 14

Bacon 598 14

Crisp 557 17

Jones 557 8

Cook 549 13

Meriwether 544 13

Worth 532 30

Brooks 523 26

Stewart 522 14

Hart 510 13

Greene 503 24

Early 493 33

Banks 484 8

Morgan 481 2

Haralson 478 8

Candler 459 19

Berrien 449 12

Atkinson 441 3

Bleckley 433 21

Evans 428 6

Dodge 426 12

Jenkins 422 30

Johnson 416 22

Screven 414 10

Hancock 392 42

Telfair 386 19

Clinch 378 6

Lamar 367 18

Seminole 356 9

Brantley 344 10

Rabun 340 9

Dooly 338 14

Wilkinson 337 18

Wheeler 334 11

Randolph 331 29

Towns 331 9

Oglethorpe 330 11

Pike 329 10

Terrell 329 32

Pulaski 312 22

Montgomery 306 5

Turner 304 22

Irwin 295 4

Lanier 295 5

McIntosh 291 7

Dade 282 5

Wilkes 266 5

Miller 261 1

Treutlen 258 8

Long 251 3

Wilcox 248 20

Calhoun 244 8

Echols 240 2

Macon 234 10

Jasper 221 4

Lincoln 213 7

Taylor 212 10

Heard 194 5

Twiggs 194 7

Marion 190 8

Crawford 167 5

Talbot 166 6

Warren 151 5

Clay 121 2

Schley 105 2

Baker 84 4

Webster 44 2

Glascock 39 2

Quitman 32 1