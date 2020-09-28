Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Monday, Sept. 28

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 6,961 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 15 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (9/15-9/28), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 43.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (9/1-9/14), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 51.50.
- There have been 315,281 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 596 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,424.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,776.
- There have been 28,197 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 18 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 128.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 127.86.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Sept. 27, there were 1,319 current hospitalizations – an increase of 32 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:
Fulton 27605 575
Gwinnett 27424 405
Cobb 19576 426
DeKalb 18699 364
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16318 158
Hall 9248 152
Chatham 8446 159
Richmond 7123 162
Clayton 7094 162
Bibb 6068 170
Cherokee 6033 92
Muscogee 6019 169
Henry 5218 100
Clarke 5035 44
Whitfield 4582 60
Forsyth 4022 45
Lowndes 3903 82
Columbia 3755 61
Douglas 3558 71
Glynn 3455 95
Floyd 3169 45
Houston 3155 82
Dougherty 3149 187
Bartow 2913 85
Bulloch 2882 28
Troup 2805 99
Carroll 2788 68
Paulding 2780 53
Coweta 2614 46
Newton 2588 89
Unknown 2223 6
Barrow 2184 48
Baldwin 2113 56
Coffee 2056 49
Jackson 1991 32
Colquitt 1882 33
Rockdale 1856 36
Fayette 1855 50
Gordon 1846 36
Walton 1821 55
Tift 1775 57
Laurens 1652 69
Habersham 1639 67
Chattahoochee 1634 1
Walker 1535 36
Ware 1497 59
Thomas 1494 63
Polk 1481 17
Effingham 1439 23
Spalding 1336 61
Toombs 1330 49
Camden 1290 9
Catoosa 1187 18
Decatur 1155 29
Bryan 1147 11
Wayne 1130 30
Liberty 1110 22
Stephens 1055 38
Emanuel 1050 31
Appling 1030 28
Sumter 933 62
Lumpkin 908 14
Tattnall 834 12
Murray 833 6
White 833 19
Gilmer 819 13
Dawson 814 7
Mitchell 808 45
Burke 805 10
Jefferson 795 28
Harris 793 22
Upson 791 62
Ben Hill 776 24
Grady 774 22
Chattooga 766 22
Union 756 20
Franklin 753 13
Oconee 745 26
Jeff Davis 716 20
Lee 698 25
Madison 693 8
Monroe 690 51
Putnam 688 25
Peach 672 24
Washington 672 8
Butts 657 42
Fannin 652 22
Elbert 645 3
Charlton 633 7
Pickens 618 10
Pierce 607 20
McDuffie 604 14
Bacon 598 14
Crisp 557 17
Jones 557 8
Cook 549 13
Meriwether 544 13
Worth 532 30
Brooks 523 26
Stewart 522 14
Hart 510 13
Greene 503 24
Early 493 33
Banks 484 8
Morgan 481 2
Haralson 478 8
Candler 459 19
Berrien 449 12
Atkinson 441 3
Bleckley 433 21
Evans 428 6
Dodge 426 12
Jenkins 422 30
Johnson 416 22
Screven 414 10
Hancock 392 42
Telfair 386 19
Clinch 378 6
Lamar 367 18
Seminole 356 9
Brantley 344 10
Rabun 340 9
Dooly 338 14
Wilkinson 337 18
Wheeler 334 11
Randolph 331 29
Towns 331 9
Oglethorpe 330 11
Pike 329 10
Terrell 329 32
Pulaski 312 22
Montgomery 306 5
Turner 304 22
Irwin 295 4
Lanier 295 5
McIntosh 291 7
Dade 282 5
Wilkes 266 5
Miller 261 1
Treutlen 258 8
Long 251 3
Wilcox 248 20
Calhoun 244 8
Echols 240 2
Macon 234 10
Jasper 221 4
Lincoln 213 7
Taylor 212 10
Heard 194 5
Twiggs 194 7
Marion 190 8
Crawford 167 5
Talbot 166 6
Warren 151 5
Clay 121 2
Schley 105 2
Baker 84 4
Webster 44 2
Glascock 39 2
Quitman 32 1
Taliaferro 22 0