Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Sept. 5, 2020

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 5,977 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 46 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (8/23-9/5), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 63.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (8/9-8/22), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 64.71.
  • There have been 281,548 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,194 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,094.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,771.
  • There have been 25,501   total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 99 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 155.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 197.79.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Sept. 5, there were 2,189 current hospitalizations - an increase of 447 hospitalizations from the previous day. The same day, DPH released a statement warning of possible hospitalization report inconsistencies during system upgrades. If this number is changed, we will update it here.

 COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    930    23

Atkinson    416    3

Bacon    535    10

Baker    71    3

Baldwin    1790    53

Banks    403    6

Barrow    1880    41

Bartow    2542    74

Ben Hill    662    17

Berrien    410    9

Bibb    5500    133

Bleckley    397    17

Brantley    315    8

Brooks    485    22

Bryan    900    9

Bulloch    2336    22

Burke    687    9

Butts    579    41

Calhoun    229    7

Camden    1087    7

Candler    369    16

Carroll    2424    63

Catoosa    925    16

Charlton    583    6

Chatham    7355    131

Chattahoochee    1427    2

Chattooga    632    6

Cherokee    5144    80

Clarke    3687    34

Clay    114    2

Clayton    6647    143

Clinch    308    5

Cobb    17595    401

Coffee    1859    38

Colquitt    1809    27

Columbia    3297    46

Cook    521    11

Coweta    2325    31

Crawford    156    3

Crisp    494    15

Dade    218    4

Dawson    723    7

DeKalb    17004    313

Decatur    1014    22

Dodge    343    8

Dooly    294    14

Dougherty    3010    180

Douglas    3238    67

Early    428    32

Echols    238    2

Effingham    1152    18

Elbert    516    1

Emanuel    815    22

Evans    382    5

Fannin    483    8

Fayette    1624    41

Floyd    2484    34

Forsyth    3324    36

Franklin    604    11

Fulton    25540    541

Gilmer    768    9

Glascock    35    2

Glynn    3172    80

Gordon    1586    31

Grady    688    16

Greene    468    20

Gwinnett    25019    356

Habersham    1399    65

Hall    8118    130

Hancock    370    39

Haralson    359    8

Harris    743    21

Hart    434    11

Heard    179    5

Henry    4567    88

Houston    2744    71

Irwin    240    4

Jackson    1640    27

Jasper    193    4

Jeff Davis    661    12

Jefferson    706    19

Jenkins    342    26

Johnson    356    14

Jones    482    4

Lamar    331    16

Lanier    275    5

Laurens    1387    50

Lee    651    25

Liberty    949    18

Lincoln    200    7

Long    192    3

Lowndes    3587    71

Lumpkin    786    12

Macon    211    10

Madison    560    8

Marion    178    6

McDuffie    529    13

McIntosh    264    6

Meriwether    500    11

Miller    226    1

Mitchell    728    45

Monroe    603    43

Montgomery    238    4

Morgan    434    2

Murray    729    4

Muscogee    5598    149

Newton    2375    64

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    16333    135

Oconee    609    20

Oglethorpe    290    11

Paulding    2423    40

Peach    585    18

Pickens    538    8

Pierce    537    14

Pike    288    8

Polk    1275    17

Pulaski    248    9

Putnam    638    20

Quitman    31    1

Rabun    293    6

Randolph    320    27

Richmond    6233    138

Rockdale    1701    33

Schley    97    2

Screven    305    9

Seminole    304    8

Spalding    1210    54

Stephens    894    28

Stewart    377    11

Sumter    881    60

Talbot    155    5

Taliaferro    19    0

Tattnall    708    8

Taylor    164    7

Telfair    358    14

Terrell    321    31

Thomas    1455    55

Tift    1566    51

Toombs    1140    28

Towns    223    6

Treutlen    225    5

Troup    2642    90

Turner    282    21

Twiggs    170    7

Union    516    14

Unknown    2468    3

Upson    681    58

Walker    1123    25

Walton    1578    48

Ware    1373    47

Warren    123    5

Washington    624    6

Wayne    1005    26

Webster    40    2

Wheeler    154    8

White    590    15

Whitfield    4106    55

Wilcox    227    20

Wilkes    232    3

Wilkinson    298    17

Worth    513    29

