Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Sept. 5, 2020

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 5,977 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 46 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (8/23-9/5), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 63.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (8/9-8/22), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 64.71.
- There have been 281,548 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,194 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,094.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,771.
- There have been 25,501 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 99 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 155.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 197.79.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Sept. 5, there were 2,189 current hospitalizations - an increase of 447 hospitalizations from the previous day. The same day, DPH released a statement warning of possible hospitalization report inconsistencies during system upgrades. If this number is changed, we will update it here.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 930 23
Atkinson 416 3
Bacon 535 10
Baker 71 3
Baldwin 1790 53
Banks 403 6
Barrow 1880 41
Bartow 2542 74
Ben Hill 662 17
Berrien 410 9
Bibb 5500 133
Bleckley 397 17
Brantley 315 8
Brooks 485 22
Bryan 900 9
Bulloch 2336 22
Burke 687 9
Butts 579 41
Calhoun 229 7
Camden 1087 7
Candler 369 16
Carroll 2424 63
Catoosa 925 16
Charlton 583 6
Chatham 7355 131
Chattahoochee 1427 2
Chattooga 632 6
Cherokee 5144 80
Clarke 3687 34
Clay 114 2
Clayton 6647 143
Clinch 308 5
Cobb 17595 401
Coffee 1859 38
Colquitt 1809 27
Columbia 3297 46
Cook 521 11
Coweta 2325 31
Crawford 156 3
Crisp 494 15
Dade 218 4
Dawson 723 7
DeKalb 17004 313
Decatur 1014 22
Dodge 343 8
Dooly 294 14
Dougherty 3010 180
Douglas 3238 67
Early 428 32
Echols 238 2
Effingham 1152 18
Elbert 516 1
Emanuel 815 22
Evans 382 5
Fannin 483 8
Fayette 1624 41
Floyd 2484 34
Forsyth 3324 36
Franklin 604 11
Fulton 25540 541
Gilmer 768 9
Glascock 35 2
Glynn 3172 80
Gordon 1586 31
Grady 688 16
Greene 468 20
Gwinnett 25019 356
Habersham 1399 65
Hall 8118 130
Hancock 370 39
Haralson 359 8
Harris 743 21
Hart 434 11
Heard 179 5
Henry 4567 88
Houston 2744 71
Irwin 240 4
Jackson 1640 27
Jasper 193 4
Jeff Davis 661 12
Jefferson 706 19
Jenkins 342 26
Johnson 356 14
Jones 482 4
Lamar 331 16
Lanier 275 5
Laurens 1387 50
Lee 651 25
Liberty 949 18
Lincoln 200 7
Long 192 3
Lowndes 3587 71
Lumpkin 786 12
Macon 211 10
Madison 560 8
Marion 178 6
McDuffie 529 13
McIntosh 264 6
Meriwether 500 11
Miller 226 1
Mitchell 728 45
Monroe 603 43
Montgomery 238 4
Morgan 434 2
Murray 729 4
Muscogee 5598 149
Newton 2375 64
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16333 135
Oconee 609 20
Oglethorpe 290 11
Paulding 2423 40
Peach 585 18
Pickens 538 8
Pierce 537 14
Pike 288 8
Polk 1275 17
Pulaski 248 9
Putnam 638 20
Quitman 31 1
Rabun 293 6
Randolph 320 27
Richmond 6233 138
Rockdale 1701 33
Schley 97 2
Screven 305 9
Seminole 304 8
Spalding 1210 54
Stephens 894 28
Stewart 377 11
Sumter 881 60
Talbot 155 5
Taliaferro 19 0
Tattnall 708 8
Taylor 164 7
Telfair 358 14
Terrell 321 31
Thomas 1455 55
Tift 1566 51
Toombs 1140 28
Towns 223 6
Treutlen 225 5
Troup 2642 90
Turner 282 21
Twiggs 170 7
Union 516 14
Unknown 2468 3
Upson 681 58
Walker 1123 25
Walton 1578 48
Ware 1373 47
Warren 123 5
Washington 624 6
Wayne 1005 26
Webster 40 2
Wheeler 154 8
White 590 15
Whitfield 4106 55
Wilcox 227 20
Wilkes 232 3
Wilkinson 298 17
Worth 513 29