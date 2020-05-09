Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Sept. 5, 2020

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 5,977 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 46 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (8/23-9/5), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 63.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (8/9-8/22), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 64.71.

There have been 281,548 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,194 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,094.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,771.

There have been 25,501 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 99 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 155.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 197.79.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Sept. 5, there were 2,189 current hospitalizations - an increase of 447 hospitalizations from the previous day. The same day, DPH released a statement warning of possible hospitalization report inconsistencies during system upgrades. If this number is changed, we will update it here.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 930 23

Atkinson 416 3

Bacon 535 10

Baker 71 3

Baldwin 1790 53

Banks 403 6

Barrow 1880 41

Bartow 2542 74

Ben Hill 662 17

Berrien 410 9

Bibb 5500 133

Bleckley 397 17

Brantley 315 8

Brooks 485 22

Bryan 900 9

Bulloch 2336 22

Burke 687 9

Butts 579 41

Calhoun 229 7

Camden 1087 7

Candler 369 16

Carroll 2424 63

Catoosa 925 16

Charlton 583 6

Chatham 7355 131

Chattahoochee 1427 2

Chattooga 632 6

Cherokee 5144 80

Clarke 3687 34

Clay 114 2

Clayton 6647 143

Clinch 308 5

Cobb 17595 401

Coffee 1859 38

Colquitt 1809 27

Columbia 3297 46

Cook 521 11

Coweta 2325 31

Crawford 156 3

Crisp 494 15

Dade 218 4

Dawson 723 7

DeKalb 17004 313

Decatur 1014 22

Dodge 343 8

Dooly 294 14

Dougherty 3010 180

Douglas 3238 67

Early 428 32

Echols 238 2

Effingham 1152 18

Elbert 516 1

Emanuel 815 22

Evans 382 5

Fannin 483 8

Fayette 1624 41

Floyd 2484 34

Forsyth 3324 36

Franklin 604 11

Fulton 25540 541

Gilmer 768 9

Glascock 35 2

Glynn 3172 80

Gordon 1586 31

Grady 688 16

Greene 468 20

Gwinnett 25019 356

Habersham 1399 65

Hall 8118 130

Hancock 370 39

Haralson 359 8

Harris 743 21

Hart 434 11

Heard 179 5

Henry 4567 88

Houston 2744 71

Irwin 240 4

Jackson 1640 27

Jasper 193 4

Jeff Davis 661 12

Jefferson 706 19

Jenkins 342 26

Johnson 356 14

Jones 482 4

Lamar 331 16

Lanier 275 5

Laurens 1387 50

Lee 651 25

Liberty 949 18

Lincoln 200 7

Long 192 3

Lowndes 3587 71

Lumpkin 786 12

Macon 211 10

Madison 560 8

Marion 178 6

McDuffie 529 13

McIntosh 264 6

Meriwether 500 11

Miller 226 1

Mitchell 728 45

Monroe 603 43

Montgomery 238 4

Morgan 434 2

Murray 729 4

Muscogee 5598 149

Newton 2375 64

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16333 135

Oconee 609 20

Oglethorpe 290 11

Paulding 2423 40

Peach 585 18

Pickens 538 8

Pierce 537 14

Pike 288 8

Polk 1275 17

Pulaski 248 9

Putnam 638 20

Quitman 31 1

Rabun 293 6

Randolph 320 27

Richmond 6233 138

Rockdale 1701 33

Schley 97 2

Screven 305 9

Seminole 304 8

Spalding 1210 54

Stephens 894 28

Stewart 377 11

Sumter 881 60

Talbot 155 5

Taliaferro 19 0

Tattnall 708 8

Taylor 164 7

Telfair 358 14

Terrell 321 31

Thomas 1455 55

Tift 1566 51

Toombs 1140 28

Towns 223 6

Treutlen 225 5

Troup 2642 90

Turner 282 21

Twiggs 170 7

Union 516 14

Unknown 2468 3

Upson 681 58

Walker 1123 25

Walton 1578 48

Ware 1373 47

Warren 123 5

Washington 624 6

Wayne 1005 26

Webster 40 2

Wheeler 154 8

White 590 15

Whitfield 4106 55

Wilcox 227 20

Wilkes 232 3

Wilkinson 298 17